Easy Easy Casserole
Ground turkey, potatoes and cream-style corn make this a delicious and hearty casserole. It's very, very good and my family just chows it down. No leftovers here!!
My husband had 2 big helpings and thought it was excellent. I had to use ground beef because he won't eat ground turkey. Very easy and good.
I hate to say it but this recipe was horrible. Yes, it was easy and quick to make but it really tasted terrible. I would NOT recommend this to anyone.
My husband had 2 big helpings and thought it was excellent. I had to use ground beef because he won't eat ground turkey. Very easy and good.
Both my husband and myself were not impressed with this recipe. I even added a small onion and two cloves of garlic and it still came out tasting like corn smothered in tomatos. Won't make again! (but it was easy)
I had some ground turkey to use up so I tried this recipe. The tomato soup topping make it too bland for our tastes, but I think the overall concept is good. It is DEFINITELY an easy recipe. Next time I will try using something more flavorful than tomato soup, like spaghetti sauce or taco sauce.
I used mashed potatoes from a box, cuz im crazy with the lazy! My potatoes were not hard and they cooked all the way! It was amazing! I made it for thanksgiving potluck, my family thought i was crazy, nobody toched it, so i did not eat anyone elses food! It hurt to poo the next day!
I made this casserole last night and instead of cooking the casserole for 1 hour as the recipe states, it took nearly 2 hours to cook because the potatoes weren't done.
not bad but it's b/c we made lots of changes. 1. sauteed onion w/ the turkey (and garlic) 2. instead of creamed corn (sounded wierd) used a corn and peppers frozen blend (thawed). 3. topped the turkey w/ italian diced tomatoes w/ all the seasonings instead of tomato soup. 4. topped it all with leftover slices of potato, basted w/ butter. * the italian diced tomatoes made it kinda watery so just drain it before serving. Also it's key to slice the potatoes very thinly and they'll cook in time. Might try to top with some cheese next time; otherwise, not bad for a simple prep dish!
Recipe was good..But a couple of suggestions... Use spheghetti sauce instead of tomato soup and the potatoes take longer than the receipe states.Other than that it was great! everyone loved it.
The name of this recipes is true! The kids love it too!!
The combination of creamed corn and tomato sauce just didn't appeal to us.
The first time I made this I did not have the Cream Style Corn nor the Tomato Soup. So what I did was mixed in the Cream of Mushroom soup into the Ground Turkey when it was almost done. Poured that on top of the potatoes. Then topped it with the drained canned sweet corn. My daughter completely loves it and will skip eating dinner at the sitters to have the cassreole for dinner.
I didn't read the reviews until I had it in the oven for the hour, I had cut my potatoes too thick and put the condensed soup on top right from the can. As others had said, my potatoes were still hard and the soup needs to be mixed with a can of water before you pour it on. Sometimes my "common sense" doesn't help me with recipes, you have to spell it out for me! I did have to bake it over an hour longer (after adding a can of water) but it was VERY yummy, the corn makes it kind of sweet. My husband didn't know it was ground turkey until we were almost done eating when I told him. I'll be buying more ground turkey to make this again! Thanks!
this was a hit all around. i spiced up my turkey when i was cooking it . with alittle of this and a little of that also cut up onion&garlic. instead of salt&pepper only on potatoes i spinkled with spices to. i used the layed look, alittle more potatoes,i only used a lb of turkey. potatoes butter corn turkey. repeat top with soup. thanks, joy kocher
My husband loves creamed corn but everyone else I know hates it. This dish pleases everyone and is really great for picky eaters...no onions, no mushrooms... Its great for the first chilly day of the fall when you want a no fuss meal.
Was good after my changes. Sauted onion and garlic with the turkey as well as added oregano, parsley, pepper, salt and thyme. Used sweet corn instead and frozen potatoes o brien. Layered the meat, corn, potatoes, hunts canned tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic then more potatoes. Made herb butter with salt, pepper, oregano, parsley, cayenne and thyme then drizzled it over the top. Baked at 400 for 35 minutes. Sprinkled Parmesan cheese all over the top.
this was super easy to make, but i didn't like the taste that much.
Very Good casserole! I only had one big potato and I will use more potato next time. I also followed the advice of other reviewers and added some water to the tomato soup. I think it made the casserole too watery and next time I will stick to the original recipe! Overall good though and will probably be better when I follow the directions!
Recipe was nothing special. Not a big hit w/the kids or hubby. If using a can of condensed tomato soup then you should add a can of water and heat it up before pouring it over the potatoes so they'll cook in an hour. Won't make it again.
This was quick and tasty to make, although my husband thought that the corn taste was slightly too much,so next time I'd use less.
I didn't expect much out of this recipe really, but it left a wonderful smell in my house and tasted really good! We used beef (my husband doesn't do ground turkey either). This is one of those good country recipes for a "meat & potatoes" family! I did make sure to follow the directions of previous reviewers and sliced my potatoes fairly thin. I had no problems with them getting done, and it turned out great. For leftovers, I added another can of corn.
I used regular canned corn to cut down on some of the fat. I also used tomato soup that was not condensed and I believe it helped the potatoes cook in the 1 hour because it added more moisture to the dish. It was pretty good.
Thought it was good. But if your kids won't eat things that look weird, then don't make it, they gave me one of those you've got to be kidding looks! (and of course would barely touch their tongues to it....)
I thought it sounded odd, but we really liked it!! I took the advice of other reviewers and added onion and garlic to the sautee-ing meat. Very good! We'll make it again.
I cooked this recipe according to directions, and my kids( 9 and 4 ) and my husband loved it! I didn't quite slice the potatos thin enough, and I won't use condensed soup next time, but it will definately be cooked again at my house! Don't let the combo of strange ingredients scare you on this one...it is a delicious meal! Thanks!
I thought the recipe was good. nothing fancy but a good meal. i sprinkled the potatoes w/a bit of water so they'd cook well.
Real easy and very good!
Would not make again.
I've made this many times. Suprisingly tasty for how easy it is. I've done variations with beef, venison, peas, more corn, green beans, mushroom soup (not all at once - Hmmm not a bad idea).
Fairly simple, tasted good. Will make again. used the Cuisinart to slice the potatoes thin. Used actual tomato soup instead of condensed.
I gave the recipe three stars, but I was able to make this recipe taste better (4 stars?)by cooking the potatoes in the skillet first, adding garlic and mushrooms (only if you like them). I used spaghetti sauce in a jar for the extra flavorings that tomato soup does not have. I did use creamed corn, but regular corn would work fine. I also added cheddar cheese to the top. If I were to make this recipe again, I would likely mash the potatoes and make it similar to a Shepherd's pie. Having a loaf of Irish or German bread handy would make this all the better.
This is a very quick and satisfying dish. I prepared a light salad with it and it made for a great meal. My kids loved it and so did my husband! No leftovers tonight!!
this was fast & easy but I did make the following changs to add a bit more flavor: added oregano, garlic, chopped onions, and a very good splash of red wine.
My husband and I really enjoy this recipe. I like it even better since I've substituted canned, sliced potatoes and added frozen peas. I'm all for time-savers and the potatoes never seemed to cook all the way through when I peeled and sliced them myself. Thanks for the great recipe!
I'm giving this a 5 because how easy it was to make. I used manwich sauce instead of the tomato soup,I also added peas and I sprinkled just a little bit of parmesan cheese on the top. It was ok - I thought it was something different to try. My potatoes were cooked because I read other reviews and made sure that I sliced them very thin. I'll probably make it again sometime.
This was alright. I didn't like the sweet taste from the creamed corn, so I might try it again without that and see if I like it better. I think it would be good with cream of mushroom soup and cheddar cheese on top instead of the tomato soup. I had hoped that by slicing the potatoes thinly and adding a little hot water at the bottom, I would get them to cook in one hour. Unfortunately, it still took two hours in the oven before the potatoes were done. I like the idea of this, but I just didn't really love it with the tomato soup and the corn.
I found that this didn't cook in time. Also I really think I must have used too many potatoes and didn't slice them thin enough. I read some of the reviews after I made it and should have beforehand and heeded some of the alterations. For one thing it would have been good to dilute the tomatoe soup first, mine just kind of sat on the top and did't sink into the layers below it until I stirred it in a bit while it was cooking. I wanted to add some shredded cheese on to the top but wasn't sure about how it would mix in. Next time if I try it again I'll add some cheese to the top and definately use less potatoes. I used 4 good sized Yukon Gold potatoes and even when I saw how many layers it sliced up to in the bottom (like 3 layers) of a 2.2 quart casserole dish (should have used the 9x13), even with holding some back, still had way too many potatoes both in ratio to the rest of the ingredients and definately in relation to cook time. I cooked it for the 1 hour as stated and the potatoes were cooked but still very firm and not at all soft let alone mushy.
This recipe was very easy, but I agree that the tomato soup need more flavoring; maybe some garlic and oregano or other spices.
This is a great recipe since I am lactose intolerant and can't have dairy. My mother used to make the same thing except with cream of mushroom soup! I never thought of using tomato!
We weren't thrilled with this recipe. It was pretty easy to make (once the potatoes were peeled and cut, that is), but the flavor wasn't anything special for us. I did not have a problem with the potatoes cooking, and I cut some of them about 1/4" thick. Thanks for something new, though.
my hubby's favorite! I just happened to have everything in the house one day and made it, but now he wants it all the time! Great recipe~
A unique recipe and quite good! After reading a few of the reviews, I decided to use spaghetti sauce instead of the tomato soup. It turned out great! I used 6 potatoes instead of 4(because my husband eats a lot) but be sure to slice the potatoes thin or it will take longer to cook. Thanks for a "keeper" recipe!
My family and I enjoyed this very much. Common Sense tells you to slice the potatoes thin....they will need to be done! I made it exact to the direstions and it came out beautiful. Thank you very much!
You could also try subbing cream of mushroom soup for the tomato soup if you don't favor tomatoes. 5 stars for ease.
Delicious! Surprisingly good combination. :-D Added minced garlic to the ground turkey and used low sodium cream of chicken soup instead of tomato. Sprinkled cheese on top. GREAT!
quick, easy, homey, w/leftover or ground turkey
my egg-hater obviously didn't like it, but we had no leftovers! Very good, and very easy - great with just a simple salad.
This was a very simple and fast recipe and very good too. I added sour cream to the top when serving and served with sweet corn bread. Very good!
We really enjoyed this. It was easy and we got about 3 meals from it. I used whole kernal corn and added cheese to the top of it! (Cheese, like bacon, makes everything better.) I have shared this with a co-worker also.
So_so
I found it a little bland, added a lot of red pepper flakes to my bowlful and it greatly improved. I was hoping my kids would eat it, but no luck, except at least I coerced them into eating the turkey. My husband liked it, and even more so after he covered it with cheese. I might make it again for us adults, with a little more spice...
This was just an okay recipe. I will probably not be making it again. I did add some onion, garlic and chili powder but it didn't seem to help. My family put some ketchup on top before they ate theirs. It was a super easy recipe--which sometimes the real quick throw together recipes taste like they weren't made with much love-per my hubby. =)
I followed the directions and the recipe turned out fine. My husband had three servings and said he would definitely eat it, again. I enjoyed it as well. I don't think it's anything spectacular and I wouldn't serve it to company but this casserole is an easy and hearty supper. The potatoes were fine. I sliced them thin and left the casserole in the oven for just over an hour. Thanks for sharing, Patty.
My husband and I thought it was delish. I did have to make a couple of adjustments because I didn't have all the ingredients. I had regular corn so I mixed it with a can of cream of mushroom soup and used stewed tomatoes blended instead of tomato soup. Yummy comfort food.
I liked the concept of this, but added a lot more seasoning: Tossed potatoes with salt, pepper, italian seasonings (make sure potatoes are sliced thin in order to fully cook in time); browned my turkey with garlic, onions and other seasonings; mixed fresh herbs into tomato soup. Great, quick mid-week meal.
My husband loves it! I do this in a 9x13 dish and use two cans of soup. Makes great leftovers too :)
I made this the other night and was better than I expected. I did tweek this by adding onion, garlic, green pepper, & fresh mushrooms when I browned the turkey. I also tossed the potatos in olive oil along with sea salt, pepper, & basil before layering in the pan. Lastly, I used Hunts diced tomatoes & a 4oz can of tomato sauce instead of using the soup. I also did not use the butter. Was great & hubby loved it! I will make this again:)
My husband said it was okay but my son and I really liked it alot and I will definitely be making it again.
This was extremely easy to prepare and it has ingredients that are usually "on hand". It is a GREAT recipe for kids. I liked it, but my husband didn't. Kids LOVE it.
Liked this one. Easy and yummy. Added some oregano and garlic salt as suggested. Thanks
I am in between paydays, placing together odd dishes from recipes I am finding daily from this site. I came upon this Easy Easy Casserole recipe, thought it had to be the most hideous, thought up concoction I have ever heard of. I did not try it myself because I am Vegan but my family is not. I did replace the tomato sauce as someone else suggested with Manwich and my family FLIPPED OUT over this dish. Although this was not an attractive dish, they each took some for lunch the next day and have asked me when am I making it again. I'm seriously debating on rather I should try this in Vegan style. This isn't fair to the human now. Thank you so much! Any negative reviews on this recipe needs to be readjusted and tried again. Excellent family pleaser!
