Easy Easy Casserole

Ground turkey, potatoes and cream-style corn make this a delicious and hearty casserole. It's very, very good and my family just chows it down. No leftovers here!!

Recipe by Patty Kelleher

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, place the turkey and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned.

  • Place the sliced potatoes in the bottom of a lightly greased 2-quart casserole dish, cover with butter and season with salt and pepper to taste. Then layer the cream-style corn over the potatoes, top with the browned turkey meat, and then top with the tomato soup.

  • Cover and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60 minutes.

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 55.3g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 119.7mg; sodium 783.5mg. Full Nutrition
