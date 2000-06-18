Easy Easy Casserole

I found that this didn't cook in time. Also I really think I must have used too many potatoes and didn't slice them thin enough. I read some of the reviews after I made it and should have beforehand and heeded some of the alterations. For one thing it would have been good to dilute the tomatoe soup first, mine just kind of sat on the top and did't sink into the layers below it until I stirred it in a bit while it was cooking. I wanted to add some shredded cheese on to the top but wasn't sure about how it would mix in. Next time if I try it again I'll add some cheese to the top and definately use less potatoes. I used 4 good sized Yukon Gold potatoes and even when I saw how many layers it sliced up to in the bottom (like 3 layers) of a 2.2 quart casserole dish (should have used the 9x13), even with holding some back, still had way too many potatoes both in ratio to the rest of the ingredients and definately in relation to cook time. I cooked it for the 1 hour as stated and the potatoes were cooked but still very firm and not at all soft let alone mushy.