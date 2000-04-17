Laurie's Shepherd's Pie

My family really likes this recipe. I have been making it for years as it was made when I was growing up. There are some slight differences in how I prepare it though. First of all, I do not use a pie shell. I cook this in a 9x13 pan (which I grease first) & instead of layering the corn & hamburg mixture, I mix it all together (I also use the onion, garlic, parmasean cheese, salt/pepper, Bay's seasoning-you can really mix up your spices with this recipe to help add some "zing"). I use creamed corn AND regular whole kernel corn & I only add a touch of milk to add SOME liquid. Once this is all poured into the 9x13 pan, I then top it with the mashed potatoes & put some salt/pepper/paprika on top & bake at 350 until it starts to bubble. At the very end I will set it on broil (Low) just to help form a little top "crust" on the potatoes (watch this so it will not burn..does not take long). My family loves this. They also like to add a little ketchup to it once it is on their plates for extra flavoring.