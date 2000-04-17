Laurie's Shepherd's Pie
This savory beef pie is so easy to make and is one of my husband's favorites. The leftovers are perfect for lunch the next day. For added flavor, you could top the potatoes with a cup of shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.
I also use ground beef, but not a pie crust, I start with the meat (and onions and peppers but celery works too for great flavor) then I pour some brown gravy over the top of that. It seeps up into the layer of mashed potatoes on top and it makes it really yummy. I put a thick layer of mashed potatoes (it is after all the best part!) I sprinkle the top with paprika for presentation and any other veggies I serve on the side so that reheating doesn't make it soggy and limp!Read More
I made a couple changes, but this recipe turned out great. I omitted the pie crust, and just used a regular caserole dish. I also omitted the bell peppers, only used half of an onion, and seasoned the meat with salt and pepper, and garlic powder while the meat and onions were browning. I ended up using three large potatoes, which needed about four tablespoons of butter, and about a half a cup of milk (also added salt and pepper to the mashed potatoes). Next time I will probably use an extra half can of regular corn as well, and maybe a little more meat, just to make it a deeper caserole. Overall this was a definite hit that I will make often :) Scarlett
I have also been making shepards's pie for a number of years. Never with a pie crust though. I use a thin layer of mashed potatoes at the bottom and start layering meat/gravy/vegetable mixture and ending with a final layer of mashed potatoes topped with shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Any leftover just keep getting better.
My family really likes this recipe. I have been making it for years as it was made when I was growing up. There are some slight differences in how I prepare it though. First of all, I do not use a pie shell. I cook this in a 9x13 pan (which I grease first) & instead of layering the corn & hamburg mixture, I mix it all together (I also use the onion, garlic, parmasean cheese, salt/pepper, Bay's seasoning-you can really mix up your spices with this recipe to help add some "zing"). I use creamed corn AND regular whole kernel corn & I only add a touch of milk to add SOME liquid. Once this is all poured into the 9x13 pan, I then top it with the mashed potatoes & put some salt/pepper/paprika on top & bake at 350 until it starts to bubble. At the very end I will set it on broil (Low) just to help form a little top "crust" on the potatoes (watch this so it will not burn..does not take long). My family loves this. They also like to add a little ketchup to it once it is on their plates for extra flavoring.
this was super easy to make and a huge hit...although I now make it with red or yellow bell peppers instead of green, and I add green peas and I mix it all together before I put it in the crust. I also substitute regular corn for the creamed and make a gravy with the pan drippings for more flavor. Instead of putting the cheese on top of the potatoes, I grate it and mix it in with the potatoes so it doesn't brown too much.
Totally great. I sauteed onions and green peppers with the meat, used cream style corn, and added onion flakes to the mashed potatoes. I didn't use a pie shell, either. It turns out equally well with ground turkey, which makes it a bit healthier.
I made a few changes to this: first I used ground turkey instead of the ground beef and I omitted the chopped onions & peppers to the turkey and added some garlic salt, onion powder and pepper instead. I think next time I'll precook the pie crust for a few minutes beforehand because the crust was slightly soggy but overall the pie tasted great! My husband raved about it.
Good recipe, but needs some modifications. I would ditch the pie shell and make this in a 9 x 13 dish, using more meat (1.5 lbs to 2 lbs), and using more seasonings for the meat, including garlic powder, salt, and pepper (I used white pepper, but black would work just as well). Also, be sure to salt & pepper the potatoes when adding in the margarine and milk. Overall, this dish got great reviews from myself and my family! Definitely a keeper!
This is a good recipe to use as a starting point. I seasoned the meat with seasoning salt, pepper and minced garlic, in addition to the onion. I also tucked some cheddar in under the potatoes. As I made it, I would give it 5 stars.
this recipe is almost like my homemade pot pie. I use two pie crusts, cubed cooked potatoes, carrots, onion, peas, cooked beef, homemade left over gravy or canned. can use a can of drained mixed vegetables.
This combo is not bad, however, the pie shell on bottom is not necessary and I would never use it. I cook my ground beef with onions, peppers ( diced small) garlic, and mushrooms, after I brown it all, drain it, I add about 1/2 cup water and beef bouillon cube and make a beef gravy . Put entire mixture into a pie plate. Top with cream AND regular corn..( or I have made it w/ green beans as well)..Then top with a nice large topping of soft whipped mashed potatoes that you peak up with your spoon so it looks exactly like a meringue on top of a pie. Melt butter and drizzle in the valleys of the mashed potatoes and bake. This is a beautiful dish and can be prepared in individual ramekins for a nice presentation as well.
My family and I thought this was really good. I'd never made a shepherd's (cottage) pie with a crust before but it turned out nicely. The only changes I made were: (1) I used a bigger oval corningware dish instead of the little 9 in pie pan and it still barely fit, (2)mix the creamed corn with the ground beef mixture instead of layering, (3) add a layer of cheddar cheese between the beef mixture and the potatoes, and (4) I used crescent rolls dough for the crust instead of a pie crust. I learned that little trick from another recipe on this site and I swear it makes a huge difference. Regular pie crust always makes my meat pies dry and bland, and the crescent rolls are always flavorful and yummy. You just separate the dough and form a crust on the bottom of your dish. Kind of mush the seams together to seal the bottom. We really enjoyed this dish and I'm adding it to our menu. Thanks a lot Laurie!
This recipe is fantastic. I have made this about 20 times no joke!! With any recipe I get I add my own style to it so I like to season my meat with garlic powder and steak seasonings---just to give it a little something. I also add sour cream to my mashed potatoes and of course garlic powder,salt and pepper. Then I top it off with a healthy dose of Cheddar cheese on top. I put a pan underneath the dish for the cheese to drip on. It comes out of the over just beautiful. I have made it for everyone I know just about, and everyone loves it! I have even made it with leftover taco seasoned meat----really good too!
Cottage Pie is a favorite in my household; this recipe is good, but we prefer it with lots of carrots, peas and corn instead of the peppers. I never use a pie crust, and to the ground beef I add worchestershire sauce and tomato paste for lots of flavor, topped with cheddar cheese mashed potatoes.
Tried this version and it is good for a quick dinner. My only suggestiuon is to pre-bake the shell and cover edge with foil when baking the pie. Yum, my husband loved it and had left-overs for breaky the next two mornings.
This recipe was really easy! However be sure to season the ground beef before baking it. I also added some tomato paste to give it more body and flavor. Without it would have been very bland.
Everyone loved this! It was my first time making shepards pie, so I did take the advice of some of the other reviewers and used a third each of a red and orange bell pepper. Also finely minced a few mushrooms and added a beef bullion cube with a half cup of water, a splash of worcestershire, a tbsp of tomato paste, and a little garlic powder. Also put a half cup of colby jack under the potatoes, and cheated on the potatoes by using a box of a roasted garlic. I didn't have a pie crust so I skipped it, but would try it that way too.
I used a pie crust with this, green beans instead of the corn and added cheddar cheese on top of the meat layer and as a garnish on top. Wonderful.
Let's quicken this up. Once my ground beef & onion are cooked, I push it to the sides of the frying pan so the center is empty. I melt about 1 or 2 tbls of butter in the center and add a little gravy master to that, stirring as I go. I add just a little water to thin it and stir the beef till it's covered with it. That adds great flavor to the meat. I don't use a pie crust. Pour the meat into a casserole, save time by using Simple Potatoes to cover the beef and top with a can of creamed corn.( they are GREAT! )Bake about 30 min at 350! My husband LOVES IT!
I hate to leave a bad rating but... We have a big family so I actually made two of them. I followed the recipe exactly but did add a little garlic powder to the meat mixture. We eat most everything and usually enjoy it but this was a waste of time and money. Although I cut the peppers up very tiny they were too hard. The creamed corn just made it all worse.
Quite good and very easy. I don't know what the two reviewers were talking about when they said it was time consuming. It doesn't get much easier than this. I've made this twice and both times, I didn't have a pie crust, so I just left it out and also used regular corn instead of cream style because I didn't have any of that either. I guess to cut the time even further, you could use leftover mashed potatoes or instant. Thanks, Laurie for a tasty, hearty recipe!
We liked this overall. The next time I make it, I'll put more spices in.
Since I modified it quite a bit, I am very skeptical about rating the recipe. I sauted garlic and onion before adding the meat. Once browned, I added a dash of Wooster sauce and added a chopped tomato. I omitted corn, but I had a little bit of spinach and mushroom sautted in garlic, which I added to this before baking. Was extremely delicious. Will def be making this (or my version of it) frequently.
I couldn't agree with this being a "savory" recipe, if anything, it was really quite bland. The cream corn was pretty messy. All this was was ground beef, corn, and potatoes layer on one another. No real flavour except those three ingredients. Thanks -- but I'll keep looking.
Shepherd's pie has always been a favorite of mine--however, my husband is not as fond of it. I made this exactly as stated leaving the green pepper out--and my husband LOVED it. Now I know that I cannot make shepherds pie without a pie shell for my hubby....
I always use this recipe. Simple but good. I don't use the green pepper, but everything else is the same. Love it!
shepherds pie is made using lamb with mashed potatoes on top and cottage pie with beef lol. This is not a shepherds pie. I'm from the uk and this is not how you make it lol.
Use of creamed corn a nice touch to traditional dish. I also used left over mashed potatoes and served it with canned beef gravy, which snazzes it up a bit.
My kids loved this for a weekend lunch, I added a little Mrs. Dash garlic to the meat mixture and tiny bit of worcestershire sauce, left out the pie crust and they went nuts over it, with the cream corn I also added a can of niblets corn, and salt and pepper to the potatoes, came out wonderful..and kid friendly.....
I thought for sure my kids would love this recipe because it just sounds "kiddish." If you don't care for creamed corn, then I would try regular corn in half the amount recommended.
I've made shepherd's pie many times and never with a pie shell. I won't be doing that again. If you are going to use this recipe don't use the pie shell. Tastes much better without it.
This was pretty good, but time consuming. It definately needed spices. I put garlic powder, garlic salt, onion powder, and an italian blend. I tried it with green beens instead of bell peppers..I'd leave them both out next time. I added carrots and celery and tomato paste to the meat mixture. Bread crumbs and cheese on top were nice. I added some sour cream, butter, garlic salt and pepper to the potatoes and blended them in the cuisinart to make them smooth. I doubled the whole thing, lined a 9x13 with two premade pie crusts and then layed the filling.
Substituted with ground turkey and added some shredded cheddar cheese on top of the creamed corn. The only problem I had with this recipe is that it didn't call for salt & pepper which made me wonder and taste each step. So I salted & peppered the meat with a little garlic powder and salted the water for the potatoes, they came out bland anyway so I added a little salt to the potatoes. Quick & easy but lacked flavor. I think I'll add some fresh garlic and some frozen peas next time. But definitely use the "creamed" corn or it will be dry and fall apart when serving.
Excellent, though the portions used required that I make 2 pies because of the sheer amount of ground beef and potatoes. If you're using russet potatoes, definitely use 2 instead and not quite so much meat/onion/green pepper.
I too changed the recipe a bit. I used 2 lbs. ground beef ( so I would have plenty of leftovers). After browning the meat and onions, I added a can of tomato soup and a can of French Style Green Beans. Put this in a casserole dish, covered with mashed potatoes and brushed with egg yolk. Yummy!
The meal was easy to prepare and my family loved it.
a delicious combination and the crust is great. I do not know many people who uses a crust with their shepherds pie recipe including myself, but the crust was definately a delicious touch.
This recipe was ok. I did pre-bake the pie shell for about 5 minutes before I added the filling, so that came out cooked well. But now after eating it, I could have done without the pie crust entirely. It would have been better without it. All in all it was a bland recipe, I don't think I'd make it again.
I made it exactly according to the recipe, even taking advice from a previous posting to bake the pie crust before filling it - it was watery, bland and overall not good.
I tried this recipe but found it to be very bland. If you try the recipe, I recommend adding at least some salt and pepper to both the potatoes and ground beef.
The taste of this dish was good, but my pie crust was not done. I went back to the recipe to see if you were supposed to bake it first, but it said unbaked. Next time I think I will bake it first for a little bit.
After reading several of the other reviews, I did adjust the recipe a little. I added McCormick Hamburger Grill Mates, worcestershire sauce and Cayanne to meat, and garlic to the potatoes. I also added a can of nibblets along with the cream corn. It was PERFECT!!
This was great! I did not use the pie crust as others had mentioned, and it turned out fabulous. My 5 year old loved it, and it's hard to get him to eat meat. We made this for St Patty's Day dinner with "Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread" (the best recipe ever) with a spinach salad on the side. Yum! thanks for a great recipe!
I added some chili powder to the hamburger while I cooked it for flavor...and used a garlic mashed potato on top. Being a meat pie lover...I really loved it....
Be sure to add seasonings to it or it will just be a drab meal. That's what I had tonight, I added bacon on the top and if it wasn't for that, it would not had been good at all.
My husband and I thought this was really yummy. I hesitated after seeing some of the mixed reviews. I did prebake the pie shell for about 8 mins. And instead of using just ground beef I used a mixture of ground beef and breakfast sausage. I'll definitely make again.
Great for winter...but we do it even simplier....ground beef browned with onion in bottom of large pot that can go in the oven, drain grease, return meat to pot, top with shredded cheese, I can of peas, top it off with buttered flavored instant mashed potatoes (made according to package directions) little more cheese, bake in oven for like 20-30 minutes to melt the cheese. Easy as "pie"!
This was a great and easy meal for me and my 2 gilrs. I will make this again for them it was very tasty. I just would like to see what the leftovers willl taste like!! It did not say to season the meat but I did with cayenne and black pepper and salt and a lil bit of garlic powder. Yummy!!
I've been making Shepherd's Pie for years and have always used a pie crust for the bottom layer, it serves up much nicer. I didn't care for the ingredients in this recipe, i used mixed vegetables and making a gravy with the ground beef, i mix in the vegetables and pour this into the pie crust and top with mashed potatoes dotted with butter. I always get good reviews, i have my Grandson eating it now!
This was wonderful! My family LOVED IT! Just like Grandma used to make it!
I modified this recipe just in taking out the pie shell for health reasons. I have celiac and really didn't feel like making a homemade crust tonight. I also added cheese to the top of the potatoes for the last 5 minutes of cooking. The taste was good. This is a great base recipe to make changes to that suit your palette.
Let me start off with the negative. When I put all the ingredients in the UNbaked pie shell at only 350, it took much longer than 30 minutes for it to thoroughly bake. If I were to do it again, I'd pre bake the pie crust slightly, then add the remaining layers and bake at recommended time on recipe. Also, many reviewers complained that the recipe lacked flavor. I, personally, feel it is not a recipe that needs a lot of spicing up. Yes, the potatoes need some salt and pepper, but overall, the recipe is good as written. You could also easily substitute another vegetable for the corn to give it a totally different flavor. Having said all that, it was a pretty good recipe. But, if you have a shepherd's pie recipe you already use and enjoy, then stick with it.
Everyone is giving their ideas of shepherds pie as we all know it when the only thing Phebes did is to give her recipe for shepherds pie using a pie crust. Make a recipe as listed and review it don't change it and then review. I think it was great with the crust try it!!!
Garlic, plenty of salt and pepper. We all had seconds but we were still adding extra pepper. No crust, made it in a 9 x 11 pan with 2 lbs meat and 6 potatoes.
I love this for those quick fix one dish meals. Although I do serve with a salad occasionally. I alter the vegetables to whatever is in my kitchen at the time. Pinto beans, grean beans corn white beans carrots etc. Its always a great hit and very filling.
My kids loved this! I will make it often. Thank you.
The only thing I did not do was use pie crust. I made it in buttered casserole dish. I really llike the creamed corn in this it gave it a semi sweet flavor, my kids really enjoyed this we had no left overs and the wanted me to make it again the following day, so this will be a recipe I us again.
very good all the ingredients came together to make a great flavor.
Overall it was good, many of the other recipes don't include the corn, but i think it's definitely missing something without it! We also add diced green peppers and mushrooms to the meat mixture. Delicious!
Great dish, quick and easy
My family and I really like this, I added red bell pepper and fresh chopped garlic to the meat and of course topped with cheese as was suggested.
I made this recipe using all the other reviewers advice, i spiced up the meat and potatoes with garlic powder, salt, and pepper...i even thickened the meat with some tomato paste and topped with Cheddar cheese and a few bread crumbs, i found this recipe a little bland even with all the extras. I probley wont make again a lot of work i thought for not such a great taste. If i was to make again i would use more corn because i used two pounds of beef.
I always add cream of mushroom soup to the meat and onions . I've never heard if adding corn or using a pie shell but then again I am in the South so may be the difference. The cream of mushroom makes it so good and rich. I then top the mashed potatoes with garlic and shredded sharp cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon. Yum !
This recipe is a cook`s delight. Very tasty, inexpensive & easy to prepare. It dosen`t get better than this.
qiuck and easy got to love it
I probably won't be making this recipe again. My family wasn't very fond of it. I didn't think it was bad, but bland. The best part about it were the mashed potatoes with the melted cheddar cheese on top. Otherwise it was okay but not thrilling. Maybe some spices would perk it up a bit.
This was pretty good. I used instant mashed potatoes, to save time, & really spiced up the meat mixture with Mccormick's Grill Mates Hamburger seasoning & some garlic powder. I also added the day before's left over corn in addition to the cream style can. And finally I topped it all off with shredded Cheddar cheese. This made a lot so I used 2 deep dish pie crusts & prebaked them before adding the ingredients...wrapped the edges of the pie crust with foil to keep them from burning. Hubby loved it. I would have given it 5 stars, but I had to alter it. It's a great starter recipe. Thanks!
I try lots of new recipes all the time, and I'm glad I tried this one. It was my first shepherd's pie. My husband said this one didn't "wow" him like most of my other new recipes do, but it could be because it's a more traditional meal. I liked the onion and pepper mixed with the beef--anything to add extra veggies and flavor to a dish. My pie dish overflowed slighly when I made the pie. I was using a frozen pie shell. I packed the meat mixture down as much as I could, and then added the corn layer, and then when I added the potato, the corn layer was oozing out of the pie on the sides. If I make this dish again, I think I'll use my own pie dish with a ready-to-bake crust, and I'll prepare it in a bigger dish.
Excellent and quick and easy to make
Made this and loved it.. i not only used one pie crust but topped it with another and even my picky eater husband LOVED it!!! Just fantastic... i mix it up and add my own secrets ,like everyone... or just change it around ... no way to mess this up!! Thanks for posting !
My family loved this recipe. I took some to my neighbor, and her children asked her to get the recipe so she could make it....
This was great! I didnt watn to spend the time making my own mashed potatoes so I used Betty Crocker Sour Cream and Chive instant and added extra milk so I could "spread" them on the top. I love that this recipe call for a crust! I am so used to just using mashed potato for the crust and everyone in my household loved having an actual crust! Also, I used the deep dish pie crust and I had enuf beef filling for 2 pies so I doubled the corn and the mashed potatoes and then sprinkled a little shredded cheese on top. I also baked these at 400 degrees for about 35 to 40 minutes!Thanks for the great recipe.
There is way to much green pepper in this recipe. It is also too moist to bake the pie dough - it ends up an uncooked glutinous mess. Dish is oddly tasteless without better spices. Wouldn't make this again.
Adding taco mix to the ground beef is a nice change to this recipe, also sliced green bean give it a nice texture
There is no need to change anything. If you do the recipe how it is suppose to be it will be perfect. The crust turned out great. My family LOVED this meal. This is one of our favorites!!! Thanks so much for such a wonderful recipe!!!
My husband hates shepherd pie, but this one he loves! It is so moist and with alot of flavour. the only thing i changed was, i did not put any crust on the bottom!
I have always made my shepards pie in a crust and everyone loves it. I change a few things like adding stewed tomatoes instead (drain them first) and then just frozen or canned corn sometimes I add other veggies. I add that to the cooked meat and let it warm all up together. Then put in crust top with potatoes & cheese and bake.
Great dinner, though a little time-consuming. I also added a few extras: garlic powder and black pepper to the meat, carrots and green beans to the corn, and cheddar cheese on top of the mashed potatoes. When it was done the cheese looked awesome and tasted great. The only thing it still needed was salt. My husband absolutely LOVED it! I would also suggest using a deep dish pie crust.
I love this recipe!! I made it for some of my family who had never had shepherd's pie before and they loved it. This recipe is simple yet tastes great the perfect combo. The only change I made was I subed green beans for the green peppers. Thank you for the great recipe!
My least favorite recipe I have ever gotten from this website. I would have given it zero stars if I could... I'm not sure how this recipe received such a high rating. It has NO flavor at all! We tried putting ketchup in it, like someone suggested in their review... it made it worse!
I made this last night and it was delicious. I used regular corn instead of cream style. I didn't use a pie crust this time but will next time. I topped the potatoes with shredded cheddar cheese. This recipe is easy and I love it.
Add 1/2 cup shredded mild cheddar on the top. Add Garlic Salt and Pepper to meat.
good & easy!
I found this recipie easy to put together after a day at work. I did a few shortcuts though, I added seasonings, salt, pepper and a garlic herb blend (light on the garlic), and my boyfriend is not fond of cream corn so I added a can of regular corn and for the saucyness I added a can of golden mushroom soup (undiluted) and a touch of butter. It was a hit when the guy wants more than 1 helping! I did find It needed to be in the oven longer (I did adjust for my oven) I left it in 10min's longer at 355 and it still could have gone atleast 10min's more but overall a great recipie to work with.
My husband loves this. I changed it a little like everyone else. I go the easy way and use butter and herb instant potatoes. It adds so much more flavor. It goes great with beef, turkey, and deer burger. It is a great hit not matter how you make it. I think some time I might ditch the pie shell though. It is just adding calories we don't really need.
Love this recipe but I made a few changes. Omitted the green peppers but added bread crumbs and two eggs and mix Into brown meat. This gives a meat, crumb, texture. Sort of like a pie crust. Delicious.
I was pleasantly surprised by this recipe. I did add the cheese under the potatoes as someone else had suggested. A hearty, satisfying dish.
This was VERY good. My husband loved it. I wouldnt change a thing, Thanks.
I also left out the pie crust. I browned the ground beef, with onions, mushrooms, & seasonings. Made a small amount of gravy with the drippings. Put the meat in a casserole dish, pour gravy over it, then the corn, I used half cream & half whole kernal. I added garlic & parmesan cheese when I mashed the potatoes & put it in the oven. About 10 minutes before dinner, I added shredded cheese to the top. My husband & I loved. Will make again. Thanks.
Wonderful
Used ground turkey instead of beef. Wonderful!
Good with the changes I made - added garlic, used regular corn, no pie crust. Did work well for lunch the next day.
Very very good. I make 4 or 5 at a time and vacuum pack them and store in the freezer...great when you don't feel like cooking.
Made tonight for supper and it was very quick and easy. Did not use pie crust or peppers, but it was still good. I was surprised. Next time I will use more mashed potatoes.
Great. I made this for the first time tonight, and got lots of Kudos!! (A small antarctic coin worth about .035 cents). Kidding aside, I followed the recipe closely and was pleased. It was quick, wholesome and true as presented. I did add a bit of shredded cheddar to the potato crust, and it provide that extra spark.
I have made a variation of this for many years. When my children were small I added spagetti sauce to the browned meat and then added parmesan cheese to the potatoes. I have never used a pie shell but think this might be an added bonus.
Very good! Made with orange juice. 40 minutes in the oven.
