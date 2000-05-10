Baked Lamb Chops

These are very tasty, and make for an easy main meal to prepare. Try serving them with mashed potatoes, peas and pumpkin.

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine the eggs and the Worcestershire sauce; stir well. Dip each lamb chop in the sauce and then lightly dredge in the bread crumbs. Then arrange them in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes, turn chops over, and cook for 20 more minutes, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
738 calories; protein 52.4g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 45.2g; cholesterol 269.7mg; sodium 462.3mg. Full Nutrition
