Baked Lamb Chops
These are very tasty, and make for an easy main meal to prepare. Try serving them with mashed potatoes, peas and pumpkin.
I did this recipe with only 2 lamb shoulder round chops. I altered the recipe and added 1/3 cup honey to the egg and Worchestshire mix. I used flavored bread crumbs instead of plain. I cooked them on one side for 20 minutes and then turned them over and drizzled honey on them and cooked for another 20 minutes. They turned out juicy and delicious! Very similar to the lamb I had at a beloved Morroccan restaurant in San Francisco. Will definetly do again!Read More
generic recipe...overall not bad but doesn't bring out the flavor of lamb specifically...could be used on beef or (without the Worcestershire) chicken. they were very moist though...i would suggest checking the chops at 10 minutes rather than 20 before turning...i did 15 and 15 and they were well done...i prefer my lamb a little redder.Read More
My husband (the lamb lover) goes crazy over this recipe. I do add 2 tbspn dried parsley to the bread crumbs & lightly spinkle with Lawry's meat seasoning for a flavor boost. It turns out perfect every time (although cook time may vary according to thickness of the chops - cook to 170 for med. rare or 180 for medium.)
easy to make!!, the kids liked it. didn't have any worcestershire sauce so I subsituted with soy sauce it came out very good. The only thing I would suggest is spraying down the pan maybe with a little Pam so the chops don't stick.
I tried lamb a few times in the past, but never enjoyed it like I did this recipe. It was very easy, and my fiance loved it!!!!!!!!!!!
I added oregano, garlic powder, pepper, and Chef Paul's Poultry Magic. It came out very good and very easy to make. Next time I will reduce cooking time by 15 so the lamb chops are medium rare. The 40 mins the recipe calls for made them turn out well done.
This was my second attempt at lamb. the first time was a complete disaster but the it wasn't great. so i was very pleased with this dish. i added honey to the egg mixture as well as a pinch of cayenne pepper for a little kick. just remember not to cover when you put in the oven or the bread crumbs won't crisps. overall a good dish, i will make again.
These were the simple answer to what my husband and I were looking for. I am not sure why other users had a complaint about them not being crispy though, these were juicy, crisp and very tasty right out of the oven! Amazingly quick and easy to prepare. I would like to try flavoured bread crumbs next time! Thank you! Heather
Very tasty. A very simple and tasty way to serve lamb. I used shoulder chops which tasted good but next time, I will spend the extra money and get chops...much easier to eat, I think. I also added garlic to the egg mixture which added a nice flavour. Next time, I think I will add a bit of rosemary too. Excellent.
Excellent! Easy and very, very tasty. I added a sprinkling of dried rosemary to the breadcrumbs.
I didn't have much time to prepare my chops and chose this recipe as I had all the ingredients on hand. It was very good. I think the next time I will brown the breaded chops first before baking only to crisp up the breading a little more :)
4 stars because I personally did not absolutely love it, but my husband enjoyed it a great deal-- that always makes it better :). after reading kdevitt's review I ventured to combine both soy and worstichire (sp?) sauce with the egg mixture and crushed caesar salad crutons and mixed them with italian seasoned bread crumbs for the dry mixture. additionally, (after seasoning the lamb chops with Lowry's season salt) i added sweet basil, parsley, and oregano to the bread crumb mixture. the varied texture of crushed crutons and more finely consistent bread crumbs made for just the right amount of crunchy. the honey drizzle halfway thru and after the flip was a nice touch as well. will most likely do again. welcomed change from skillet preparation!
My husband loved these! This was my first attempt at cooking lamb. They came out great! Very flavorful and a little crispy on the outside.
Tonight the first time I've ever prepared lamb chops, and I loved them! I followed kdevitt's suggestion and added honey to the egg mix, and drizzled more over then lamb when I flipped the chops halfway through their time in the oven. For the breading, I used 2 parts bread crumbs and 1 part grated parmesan cheese with about a tablespoon of Italian seasoning. The parmesan adds a slight nutty flavor, and paired with the sweetness of the honey I was more than pleased with the results. I served mine with grilled peaches and cinnamon-sugar gnocchi -- I will definitely make this meal again!
My family loved this recipe! I usually don't eat lamb like my husbands likes to but, prepared this way I loved them. They were scrumptious and tender. My 7 year old liked them too. I would make one suggestion, season the lamb with a little salt first to try to add some extra flavor to the lamb because lamb seems to be so flavorless. Also, I used store bought garlic and herb bread crumbs and they turned out great. But, overall we enjoyed this and this will be my new recipe for making lamb chops.
This was so easy and the lamb came out fantastic! Very tender and favorful. I added a small amount of honey to the egg and worchestershire marinade and used seasoned breadcrumbs to dredge in. Served the chops w/ couscous, tabouli, hummus and warm pita.... the meal got a big YUM from everyone at the table. Thanks for the recipe that is now my favorite way to cook lamb chops!
Delicious! I only had 3 lamb chops so I only used 1 egg, 1t Worcestershire, & 1t soy sauce. I let the chops marinate for 30 min, then coated them with Italian bread crust. I did add some extra garlic powder, rosemary, thyme to the crumbs. I baked for approx 30 min, turning half way thru. They were so tender you could almost cut them with a knife. Great with a glass of red wine.
This was a quick and easy recipe. My husband and I both enjoyed it!! I used cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs. Next time I will try to have bread crumbs on hand though.
I found this recipe good... Made some change's to the lamb chops. I used seasoned bread crumb's and added garlic powder and a teaspoon of parmesam cheese. My friend's loved them and want me to make them when they come to dinner.
I was looking for a simple recipe for lamb and decided to try this recipe. It was easy to put together. I had plain bread crumbs and added 1/4 tsp of cumin 1,garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper to 1 cup of bread crumbs . I had 4 lamb chops. My family thought it was a tasty change from how I usually prepare them
I marinated 1" chops in worchestshire, soya sauce with rosemary and minced garlic.Then coated the chops in egg and Panko crumbs (available at an Asian market). The rosemary and garlic added something I think would have been missing other wise. Cooked for about 40 min. They were perfectly cooked. (I tented them and let them sit for a few min.)Tender and juicy.
Thank you!! Finally, a recipe that makes lamb chops tender, juicy, and flavorful. All other recipes I've tried leave my chops rubbery, but not this one. The only thing I did differently was sprinkle a little Mrs. Dash across the top for extra flavor, and broiled the chops for a few seconds to really give them a brown color. Overall, an excellent and simple recipe that I will use from now on.
yummy easy and something different to do with lamb chops. Used seasoned breadcrumbs for extra taste
VERY simple and tasty. I added a little rosemary to the bread crumbs to add some flavor.
I was a little worried to actually cook lamb at home. Followed the suggestion to add a little honey and used Japanese bread crumbs for extra crunch. Also added a bit of fresh rosemary. Looked very impressive to my guests.
This recipe is wonderful and my family requested for me to make it again. My only suggestion is to use italian seasoned bread crumbs
Quite plain but good for every second week use. My 18th month old daughter loved it - maybe because it was really tender. A good way to use left-over bbq chops!
This recipe is now a staple in our house, not just for lamb but also for pork chops. My husband and son love them! I do 1 1/2 teaspoons of Worcestershire and 1 1/2 teaspoons of soy sauce and marinate for a 1/2 hour in the fridge. I add a little fresh grated Parmesan to the breading and a few minutes before I pull it out of the oven I grate a little Parmesan on top. I love this recipe!!!
Well, I had to ask my boyfriend what he thought of these as I'm not a meat-eater...His review was a big grin, a nod and "Very good, very tender." He gave it a four because it wasn't crispy like he likes it...but he definitely gave me a five star review with the first bite. Will make often...and try broiling for the last few minutes for crispiness next time. Thanks Leslie!
I was a little nervous because I've prepared lamb before, but this recipe is very simple. I, too, added honey and drizzled them with it when I flipped them, my boyfriend really appreciated the extra sweetness. I shortened up the cooking time by only a few minutes to make sure they weren't over done and they were perfect!
Quick and easy.
My husband and I love lamb chops, and I usually go for "the simpler the better." However, for a change I tried this recipe, and I was very pleased. As suggested I broiled for a minute or two to crisp up the breadcrumbs. Easy and tasty recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I followed the recipe to the letter but the cooking time at 375F was way off for me. The chops were done within the first 20 minutes. Internal tempeture was 140 F. The recipe called for them to be turned over after 20 minutes and cooked for an additional 20 minutes. Did I miss something?
Wonderful! Hubby and kids loved them too. I had neither bread crumbs nor croutons so I used crushed garlic pita chips. It made for a nice crunchy crust. Thanks for a great recipe
Simple, delicious and delightful to prepare for company. My husband loves them!
These were not very good at all with the lamb. It probably would be better with pork chops. The bread crumb mixture was not crunchy at all and I even broiled the lamb after. Sorry:(
I made this for dinner tonight (Easter Sunday) it got rave reviews from my 3 picky kids who proclaimed it 'Yummy!' 'Delicious!' and 'The best!' I didn't change a thing and will definately make this again. Thanks for sharing such an easy, tasty and kid-friendly recipe!
These were okay. I did everything that everybody else said to do, like add honey and use seasoned bread crumbs...but to me they were still really bland. Thanks anyway.
Nice and easy! Great taste for my first time eating lamb. Went nice with rice.
Absolutely love the prep time - approximately 7 minutes. Chops turned out tender, juicy, and tasty. My fiance grabed one right off the pan, and then asked for seconds. The only thing - not salty enough for me (My fiance, however, thought it was just right). Consider adding some salt into egg/sauce mixture. Otherwise, if you serve it with salty side dish, should be just right! Enjoy!
Great! The worcestershire takes the "gamey" out of the lamb. Cooking times were accurate. Yum!
Update 8/30/10 I still use this every time I make lamb chops. I've switched to panko breadcrumbs and it's given the chops the crunch I like. This recipe is FABULOUS! I had never eaten lamb before and was looking for something simple. I used this recipe and I can tell you, I am a convert. I've now made this twice in two weeks and am going to a local rancher to get more chops! This is the only recipe I am going to use.
I followed another reviewer's suggestion and baked only up to a total of 35 minutes. The lamb chops were tender, juicy, and ridiculously easy to make. Loved it.
I made this recipe today, and it was definitely a HIT! I kept the basic ingredients and added a few of my own. I seasoned the chops with a chop seasoning, some garlic powder, parsley flakes, salt and pepper. Also added a little tenderizer. I used the egg and worcestershire sauce, and instead of regular bread crumbs, I used seasoned panko. ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!
I read all the reviews and followed the recipe exactly. I usually grill lamb chops. My husband did not like the crust on the lamb and had a hard time separating fat from the meat because it was hidden by the crust. He says, "stick to grilling lamb chops. I have to agree.
Thank you for this delicious recipe. I used the round chops and they were very delicious and tender. I didn't have bread crunbs so I used my rolling pin and rolled our garlic flavored crutons, and as someone else used honey, I did tool. Thanks again, will make again.
I tried this recipe for my birthday dinner. It was easy to follow and tasted great. I paired it with sweet corn and mashed potatoes.
I always try the original recipe first and it was good, but next time I will spice up the bread crumbs and maybe even try the honey.
Weren't sure what to do with chops, tried this and added some Lawry's to the marinade, let it sit on counter for 45 minutes. Added just a sprinkle of parmesan to italian crumbs, dredged, cooked 20 mins each side and it was fabulous.
I was surprised to discover that my 3-year-old son loved this dish, and he'd never had lamb before! It was a cinch to prepare, and quite tasty. My husband loved it, too.
This recipe is a winner; simple and savory.
I had lamb when I visited London and hope this would bring me back to that rich, beautiful flavor but it didn't quite do it for me. I would be willing to try this again trying a few modifications from other members. My breadcrumbs didn't get very crispy but it could have been the baking dish I used. Maybe next time I would try a regular sheet pan. The lamb itself wasn't too bad, juicy and tender but the gooey crumbs kinda ruined it for me. Also seemed a bit bland and I even used flavored breadcrumbs. Thanks for the recipe, though! I'm sure it works better for others than it did for me.
This is a great recipe! It is quick and easy and the lamb chops are tender and moist. I didn't have any rosemary and I think it would have added just the right touch.
it was a perfect recipe but I did made some changes first of all I bought the whole rack of lamb which was like 8 lambchops in them and then marinated the whole rack in the marinate for 40 min,, I added some honey, salt, b.pepper,hot sauce a tiny amount of redpepper flakes..and ofcourse garlic and just one egg along with wro..sauce. then I cut them and after dipping in the marinate and lightly dredge them in seasoned breadcrumbs bake them for an hr thurning them once after half an hr. and woala..perfect the best chops U will ever have even better then the ones I ate in retaurant.
I liked this recipe because it wasn't one for which you have to stand over it all the time. I prepped the chops (less than ten minutes, really)and other than flipping once, had no further work to do. Nothing spectacular about the taste of the chops, just good lamb.
so easy to make and very tasty!
My son had never eaten Lamb Chops and brought some home for me to cook. Neither one of us realized that most recipes called for marinating lamb chops. This recipe was one of the few that didn't take a lot of time (we decided to have them on a Saturday evening at 7:oopm) We tried it along with mashed potatoes (the REAL thing :) & peas with mushrooms & pearl onions (canned. We used Italian breadcrumbs because we had no plain, it added extra flavor that marinating probably would have! Very Good!
I used the suggestion of seasoned bread crumbs and using half soy/half worcestshire sauces. This was fabulous! Tender, tender, tender, and flavorful! Will marinate the chops in the sauce for a bit the next time I make them. This will be a regular at our house!
I didnt have breadcrumbs on hand so I used crushed up maple flavoured shredded wheat cereal. (Weird I know) But it turned out delicious! This is the only way I make lamb now :)
My first time making lamb chops...I liked it, my husband loved it! It was quick and easy--I already had all of the ingredients in the fridge. I used italian bread crumbs and crushed garlic and cheese croutons for more flavor and crispiness and added pressed garlic to the chops after dipping in sauce. I'll definately use this recipe again.
We didn't like this recipe at all. It did not turn out crispy, even though I turned up the heat. The chops were like pablum on the outside.
This is so easy and delicious you have to try it!
Very tasty and moist. So easy. cooked medium in 28 minutes. Thx for sharing
These didn't come out very well for us - the coating turned to mush and stuck to the pan. Not sure what went wrong there.
Yummy, yummy. We all loved it even the girls. Defintly make it again!
I used the half soy/half Worcestershire sauce method. Was going to add honey but I forgot. =/ I do see how that would have been a nice touch. I cooked them for about half an hour, as the boyfriend and I like our meat rare. It was very good. This was my first time making lamb. My boyfriend said it was a little oily, but lamb always is, no?
Don't waste your time, money or lamb chops with this recipe.
Tasty fast way to make chops and something different from just broiling or grilling.
While this recipe was very easy to make, I think that it would be better suited to pork chops than lamb chops. It overwhemled the flavor of the lamb and made them tasted like pork
Great recipe. I used pork chops instead of lamb chops and marinated them in egg mixture for about an hour. They came out really tender and flavourful
This is it ! I've been trying different ways to cook some lamb shoulder chops that went on sale recently. As others have suggested, I used Italian bread crumbs + some grated Parmesan cheese & rosemary in the breading. Also added some honey to the Worcestershire-egg wash. My chops were kind of thin, so only cooked 15 minutes each side, they came out perfect.
A good basic recipe but the meat got to well done for medium or medium rare. Would suggest 17 - 18 minutes a side. Also added lemon juice and mustard to give it flavor with my own dry rub.
WOW!I LOVE THIS RECIPE! I tried the recipe date March 5, 2006, by Kdevitt. It was easy to make and my fiancé and brother went back for a second chop. I did not use thee shoulder round chops....AParker
The first time I tried it even with the 1/2 worcestire and 1/2 soy but I didn't love it. This time I did that but also marinated it for 1/2 hour before cooking and only cooked for 35 minutes. This came out MUCH better! My very picky husband loved it and my toddler twins kept asking for more! As my one son said, "Mmmm! Yummy dinner!"
My compliments to the chef..I made this main course last night..and my husband and I just loved it!! I used the soy and worchestshire sauce combo and it worked great! I will definitely make this dish again.
This was good but kind of boring. Nothing to make it stand out at all.
no taste, and I was expecting somewhat of a crisp that I didn't get
This was a good, easy way to prepare lamb. Nothing special though. I used seasoned breadcrumbs and followed the recipe exactly. Will probably make again b/c it is so easy.
Most people expect their lambchops to be broiled, so this is a nice surprise. Easier than broiling too! Very tasty!
I thought this was DE LIC IOUS!
This recipe is easy and quick to make with items already in my home. The lamb chops were so tender they cut with a fork. The taste was fantastic. Definately a keeper recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I don't understand the rave reviews. These chops did not crisp. I upped the temperature and shortened the cooking time as one reviewer suggested, but they were not crisp - simply overcooked. I will not make this again.
very quick and tasty even for a rookie cook.
Not one I would cook again.
This was alright but not crispy, and the meat was very fatty with the topping mushy. Good flavor, bad mouthfeel.
another very good variation for lamb, tender and juicy
good, but not special
Pretty good, quick easy and filling, I kept it in the oven until the lambchops were crispy.
My Husband is the only one in the house who eats lamb so he usually makes it himself. This was extremely easy to make so I guess I can make it for him again. He enjoyed it very much. Thank you.
My husband loved this recipe! He did add thyme. :)
My husband and I love this recipe. It has a great flavor. It is very easy to make, and impressive to serve company. I use crushed seasoned croutons rather than bread crumbs - they are crispy and tasty!!
This was very easy to make, and wasn't bad, but I gave it 3 stars because it was just "good," not spectacular. A very solid, decent meal, but not really special.
This was so easy to do. I used Panaku breadcrumbs and added a rather thick layer which turned into a fabulous crispy crust, paired with the juicy tender lamb was a wonderful contrast. I served mine with a side of mint sauce. Will make again without a doubt.
Absolutely delicious! Probably the best lamb chops I've ever had. My picky husband who doesn't usually like bread crumbs on meat fell in love with this.
We tired to lamb chops until I read this recipe. The only change I made was adding a couple of teaspoons of honey to the egg mixture, after reading kdevitt's review. Excellent!
Wonderful! It was perfect for a simple, yummy evening when I didn't have time to cook more. Everyone really enjoyed it. Thanks!
A good week night recipe thats quick and easy to prepare. I trim all the fat off the chops so you dont have that greasy feel. Thanks for the recipe.
This was an easy recipe for weeknights. I put one sachet of tomato cup a soup and some herbs and garlic salt in the crumbs - yummy!!. I also baked this in a very hot oven on a flat tray and they came out nice and crunchy, not soggy at all. I will definately make this one again. It was a hit with the family!
I didn't have any worcestershire sauce so I used soy sauce and added a fresh squeeze of lemon juice and a dash of sea salt - the lamb chops turned out delicious! can't wait to try it again with worcestershire!
