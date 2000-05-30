Potato Casserole

Excellent! I halved the recipe for my family of 4 and it made just the right amount with no leftovers. I gave the recipe 5 stars based on flavor and ease of preparation but, I did make a few alterations. The recipe calls for way too much butter. You only need a few tablespoons of butter to saute the onion - not a whole stick. Even though I halved the recipe, I still used the entire can of soup(didn't want it to go to waste). The sauce seemed a little too thick so I added about 1/4 -1/3 cup (skim) milk. After pouring the sauce over the potatos, I dotted the top with a few pats of butter (approxe 3 TBSP)instead of using the remaining stick that the recipe called for. I also substituted durkee french fried onions for the cornflakes which I added during the final 5 - 10 minutes of baking. The whole casserole only took about 1/2 hr to cook. I will definately make this again!