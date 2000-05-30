Potato Casserole

This simple-to-assemble casserole is rich and buttery in flavor with a crispy top, thanks to the crushed corn flakes.

Recipe by JEREMYBEELER

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Pour the hash browns into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. In a large bowl, combine the cheese, sour cream and soup.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the onion with 1 stick butter and saute for 5 minutes. Add this to the soup mixture and spread this over the potatoes in the dish.

  • Next, arrange the crushed corn flakes over all in the dish. Melt the remaining stick of butter and pour this evenly over the corn flakes.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 77.1mg; sodium 483.4mg. Full Nutrition
