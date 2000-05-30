Potato Casserole
This simple-to-assemble casserole is rich and buttery in flavor with a crispy top, thanks to the crushed corn flakes.
To save time, steps, and cleanup, while enhancing the flavor, I've always substituted the potatoes and onion with frozen Ore-Ida brand Potatoes O'Brien, which are the tiny cubed potatoes already mixed with onions as well as peppers. This way, you can eliminate the onion as well as the saute pan. The green and red bell peppers give it a little extra punch -- you can even eliminate the soup entirely. I also like using sharp cheddar instead of the mild and, in addition, mix about 1/4 c. shredded sharp cheddar with the corn flakes; crushing together in a ziploc. I use only one dish to mix and bake, and grease it with margarine or butter. Also, I've always baked it at 375 degrees to ensure there are no "cold spots". No one ever tires of this recipe!Read More
The proportions are really off in this recipe. I had to make adjustments soon after I put mine in the oven because it became apparent that this was going to turn out more like potato soup than a casserole. If you double the potatoes, omit or reduce the butter, and half the cheese then this will turn out great. As written, this recipe doesn't work well.Read More
My mom makes a similar dish without a recipe, and I was trying to find some formula to guide me. This helped. I recommend: boosting the cheese to 3 or 4 cups; replacing the first stick of butter with just enough olive oil to saute the onions; using only a half-stick for the corn flakes (moisten the flakes in skillet with the melted butter); and mixing all the contents together rather than layering them. Depending on your oven, you also can reduce the temp to 400, I'd say. I'd bake it 50 minutes before adding the butter-moistened corn flakes, and then bake for another 20 minutes.
I just about had my own heart attack when I saw much butter was in this. So, I decided to experiment. I sauteed the onions in a bit of olive oil. I used full fat sour cream because sometimes the low fat stuff curdles when cooked. I used fat free mushroom soup and only used 1/2 stick butter on the corn flakes. I also added some turkey ham to make it a main dish. This was really good and everything I was expecting. Thanks for the basis to a new family favorite!
A friend from Louisiana gave us this recipe years ago. It's one of those dishes that you can't stop eating! I've made it lower fat by using Smart Balance instead of butter, lowfat sour cream, and less cheese, and although it doesn't hold a candle to the 'drenched in real butter' original, it's still good. I bake it without the corn flakes for 40-45 minutes, then add them during the last 15. They end up nice and crispy, but not burnt.
This is an excellent recipe for a family dinner, and the top is cripy. I waited a half hour to put the corn flakes on top and it made them golden brown instead of dark brown. Yum Yum Yum! Thank you!
This goes so well with baked ham, and other assorted side dishes for an easy buffet dinner. I serve it on Easter Sunday because it can be made up ahead of time then simply baked the day of the meal. I like to use Cream of Chicken soup instead of Cream of Mushroom however. I never use a whole onion in anything because I think it overpowers the flavor of the dish...half or less is enough. You can leave the cornflakes off too or use crushed Ritz crackers if you like. Adjust the temperature to your oven and watch so it doesn't burn.
I substituted cream of chicken soup for the cream of mushroom. I was low on sour cream so I added milk. Yummy!
Feel free to try these variations: Use whatever "cream of" soup you like best. They all work. Instead of sauteed onions, use French's Onions. One cup, more or less to taste. Substitute chive flavored Top the Tater for plain sour cream. Add cubed ham or sliced sausage (polish, keilbasa, etc.) to the recipe. I used a 1 lb. keilbasa, cut into 3/4 inch slices. This recipe is a good base and takes very well to variations. It's also very quick and easy to prep.
This is a great recipe! I have always made it with cream of chicken soup, but I didn't have any on hand this time. Also didn't have enough sour cream so I used about half a cup and then used 4 oz. of cream cheese! This turned out better than usual. Did not use as much butter as the recipe called for--I put the original stick in and then brushed the top with a few Tablespoons softened butter. Got great reviews from the fam! Thanks!!
This was a hit at Thanksgiving dinner. I used sharp cheddar and half the butter recommended. Assembled it two days before, cooked it one day before (without corn flakes) and brought it up to temperature on Thanksgiving Day with corn flakes (350 degrees for 30 min or so). There were no leftovers.
Great side dish for any dinner with chicken, cubed steak etc. A good alternative to mashed potatoes.
This was wonderful. I've made it twice now, the first time I followed the recipe exactly. The second time, I didn't top the casserole with corn flakes or butter. Instead, I sprinkled a little parmesan cheese and baked it. Turned out great!
I brought this to my annual Christmas party and it was gone in a heartbeat. I did make a few changes 1) I used bagged hashbrowns (not frozen), 2) I added cooked chopped up bacon, 3) I used french fried onions on top instead of cornflakes, and 4) I cut back on the amount of butter. I'll be making this often.
love this recipe. I doubled the frozen potatos- used 2 cans cream of celery, 1 16 oz sour cream, and 8oz bag of cheese (plus a lil more.) Added some salt & pepper for taste and an entire small raw chopped onion- no need to sautee anything. I covered with foil for 50 min to help it bake quicker and uncovered for the last 10. Viola!
Wow! awesome! These are the changes that I made, first I sautee the onion plus I added a clove of crushed garlic. then I mixed in a bowl the mushroom soup with the cheddar cheese and 2 TBSP of milk- NO sour cream- then I mixed in the hashbrowns ( I try no to get the tiny tiny ones but a more larger size hashbrowns) and then I just mixed this all together and put it in a greased dish. On top I sprinkled Italian seasoned breadcrumbs and this was amazing!! NO NEED FOR 1 CUP OF BUTTER!
instead of cornflakes on top use canned french fried onions. Delicious! great for a gathering.
Too greasy! I wanted a Hashbrown Casserole recipe that tastes just like Cracker Barrel's - delicious & cheesy. This sounded intriquing because who doesn't like butter, right? I used 6TBS of the stick to saute the onions and the remaining 2TBS for the topping (I didn't have cornflakes so I used Panko breadcrumbs), so total that was 1/2 the stated amount! The casserole was, literally, swimming in grease! I'm trying to blot the remainder on paper towels in hope of salvaging it for leftovers. The topping was very good & I will be using that on my other recipe but this is definitely NOT something that I will be making again.
This was my first time making a potato casserole. It was easy and turned out quite tasty. I think it would have been better if the soup mixture was mixed iwth the potatoes. I fried my onions in a TB of light olive oil and warmed my corn flakes in a skillet with only 1/4 cup butter and it was plenty. As suggested below I added the corn flakes on for the last 10 minutes of cooking. Yum Yum...will definetly make again.
Its a family favorite. Used 1/2 a brick of cream cheese instead of the sour cream - much better!
My family and I love this recipe! I made a few changes to add color and extra flavor based on previous reviews. I used Potatoes O'Brien instead of hash browns, as the package includes red and green pepper and onions. I also used only one stick of butter, which seemed to be enough. And the only other change I made was, I added the cornflakes and the rest (1/2 stick) of the melted butter during the last 30 minutes of cooking, the crust turned out crispy and perfectly browned. I will definitely continue to make these potatoes as a side-dish for my family and friends! This casserole has such a strong, rich flavor; it's also very filling and belly-warming!
The best potatoes on the planet. This is not the classiest recipe out there, seeing as you can get most of the ingredients at 7-11, but it is absolutely delicious. At my house these are simply known as the cheesy potatoes and we have them for every single holiday meal. I fix them for myself regularly, particularly on lousy days when I need comfort food. We make it a little differently: skip the onion, mix all the ingredients except the corn flakes together instead of layering it, and only use the butter on top. But it works great as written here also. You can use any type of cream soup you like to change up the flavor a little. I've used cream of broccoli and cream of potato. A++++++
I have been making this recipe for years, it is a must have at all family gatherings. I have made it Many different ways over the years. My favourite is hash brown with onion flavour, I like to use one can of low fat cream of celery and mushroom. I add plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream and a little low fat milk. I use old cheddar to give it extra cheese flavour, and for topping I add more cheese along with Italian bread crumbs. If I do add onions, I sauté them until they are tender and add it to the mix along with fresh garlic. This recipe can be modified in so many ways...it is a keeper in my family.
Mmmmm!!! I made this to take to a Potluck. I added some brocolli to it and it was a hit! Everyone loved it, but of course I was hesitant to tell anyone how much butter was in it! Oh, make sure you pour the butter evenly over the cornflakes or you might get some burned places where there's no butter. I could tell the areas that didn't get as much coverage.
This is a great recipe. I use an extra cup of cheese (3 Cups) in the mixture and only half a large onion. I've also found that if you lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees and cook it for the full hour you will not burn the cornflakes. It reheats really well in the toaster oven too, the cornflakes get crispy again and everything. Just cover it for the first few minutes in the toaster oven or they corn flakes will burn.
I loved this casserole. I combined the hash browns with the cheese/sour cream/soup and only used a pat of butter to saute the onions. A stick is way too much. Same for the corn flakes, just enough butter to coat the corn flakes before putting them on. I also had to cook at a lower temp to accommodate other items in the oven, but it wasn't even an issue.
This is a great recipe. The pan disappeared in no time and there was only 9 of us. I did add some garlic powder and some Tastefully Simple Onion Onion for more flavor. My whole family loved this! Even my mom who has been making fabulous cheese potatos for years said this is what she was serving for Christmas this year. Thanks so much
always a classic - still a bit greasy but can use low/no fat alternatives of everything but cheese without any taste/texture changes.
It's great! I did do a few things differently. First I used just cheddar cheese soup. Then I did sour cream to taste I love sour cream and so tasting it within the dish is fine with me. Also I put in at 375 and checked in after about 30 minutes then let it go again for about another 20 or so. I put the corn flakes on about 15 minutes before I took it out of the over. There were a few burnt ones but it seemed to work good. I also used to butter at all besides using a spray to grease the pan. I omitted the onions as well.
I've made this with French's fried onions as alt topping with Ham.peas, & mushrooms added in to turn it into a main dish Have used both the cubed style HB or the Shred HB both good. Surplus of potatoes on hand, make it with fresh cubed also
I've been making this recipie for years, and you just can't beat it! Try cream of celery soup instead of the chicken.... I always mix everything except the butter and cereal in a big bowl, then dump into the casserole. Then I melt the butter and mix with the cereal and then dump all that on top and spread around... don't forget that Kosher Salt! ! !
I did not have time to review the comments - which I wish I had done before making this recipe! 1st: way too much butter. I followed recipe & sauted onion in the stick of butter and added to soup/sr cream mixture. Then continued directions and it said to add remaining stick of butter (where is THAT on extra stick on the ingredient list???). It seemed too much so I only drisled a couple tablespoons. I would recommend only using a tablespoon or two to saute onion and then use only a few tablespoons over the corn flakes. I would also reduce sour cream to about 1/2 container and add a bit of milk. It was tasty but the potato to cream mixture proportion was off. A bit too goopy.
Love this recipe! I know...it's bad for you...but it's oh so delicious. I do cut back the calories by using non fat cream of mushroom soup, low fat cheese, low fat sour cream, and light butter. It still tastes fantastic. This is a great side dish for a family meal or a great dish to take to a pot luck. It always goes fast.
Really good. I would add another cup cheese and cut butter in half.
This is a good, quick, easy dish for a crowd (I was cooking for 40). I made some adjustments to add additional flavor and nutrition, which I think was definitely needed. It would have been too bland w/o it. With the onions I sauteed finely chopped broccoli, diced bell pepper, and chunks of ham. I also stirred the hash browns into the mixture, instead of just laying mixture on top, and used fried onions as topping. I think corn flakes, bread crumbs, fried onions or additional cheese would all work nicely as a topping.
We liked this recipe quite a bit, but did make some tweaks that worked out nicely. I used the 16 ounces of sour cream, but used part of a dip packet to spice it up. Also used cream of chicken and herb soup and swiss cheese. We topped it with a sleeve of crushed Ritz crackers and poured half a stick of melted butter over it. To assemble, I thawed out the potatoes and mixed the sour cream, soup and most of the cheese together before putting it in the pan. Baked it for 40 minutes, and then topped with the rest of the cheese, crackers and butter. This recipe certainly lends itself well to modifications!
Absolutely one of my favorite splurge sides. Perfect for potlucks. Great with baked ham. Cornflakes are the best topping, but I have used Ritz crackers and breadcrumbs.
Great side dish.
the temp is too high. the corn flakes will burn., I would say 325 for about 45 min. Great recipe though.
I made a couple of changes: I added bacon bits. I didn't have any cr mushroom soup, so used cream of chicken. I also used crushed up potato chips on top. The recipe is a keeper. Thanks!
This is a great recipe. Obviousy mls has not made it, because it does not come out soupy at all. I don't think recipes should be rated if they haven't been followed properly. The bad thing is, readers are heading that rating. Excellent dish, everyone asks for it at gatherings over and over again!! :-) 12/17/16- After making this dish several times, I realized it calls for a lot of butter. I've cut back the total amount of butter to 1/2 cup instead of 1 cup.
Easy to make and tasted rather delicious! Next time I think I'll add some bacon just for a little kick!
I have been making this recipe for20 years. Instead of corn flakes you need to use crushed potato chips you wll be surprised with the flavor.
Made for Christmas Eve family dinner. Went very well with our baked ham. Great go-to side dish recipe.
Yummy comfort food! Perfect side dish for a gathering or family dinner. I used O'Brian potatoes which were soooo good, they had onions and peppers already cut up with the potatoes. Easy, don't hesitate to try this.
Throw in a small can of chopped green chilis for a nice addition to the flavor of this dish. Also, cream of celery soup, or other cream soups may be used.
Wow, this is delicious. Made it as is, no changes. Don't worry if the edges seem to get a little to brown...this is the best part!!
AWESOME!!!!! I added fresh minced garlic to the onions and it was a hit. My family loves garlic.
This is a good recipe, but I don't think it needs the entire stick of butter. I make it with half a stick and it is delicious.
I have made other potato casseroles that were far superior to this one. I may make this again due to how easy it was but it is definitely not a family favorite.
I made this for a Mother's Day brunch...very creamy and tasty! But this MUST be covered while baked, otherwise the cornflakes will burn, I also reduced the temp. to 400!
Made this to take for Thanksgiving at my in laws as well as my moms house. Used cream of chicken instead of mushroom, doubled the cheese, and omitted the onion. When it first comes out of the oven it's very soupy looking, but if you allow it to sit for a little while it does thicken up. Huge hit with no leftovers which made the hubby pout a bit..Will be making again soon for him.
I took left over bake potatoes and red potatoes grated them. I did not have sour cream on hand, I added 1/2 cup of buttermilk. baked it at a 375 oven 35 to 40 mins
This always turns out so yummy!
Good recipe but way too much butter. Would make again but would only use 1/2 cup, no need to put another half over corn flakes.
Too sour and didn't like the texture. If I ever make this again I would use a lot less sour cream.
My mother in law loved it, but I didn't like it as much. Pouring the butter directly onto the corn flakes made it a little tough, and I didn't really care for that. I also used a bag of little square cubed potatoes instead of the shredded ones. It turned out, and I will try again. Except maybe I'll mix the butter in with the corn flakes instead of just pouring it on.
Love the ease of this recipe compared to so many versions of this out there (pouring over potatoes). My preference, I made a couple of changes. I didn't have corn flakes so left them completely out (darn!..should have used Ritz) I cut down on butter by 1/2 and added a splash of olive oil. I added fresh garlic to the onions too! Oh, I like to use Cream of Chicken. Also, make sure your potatoes are completely thawed or they will be hard...baking longer using frozen potatoes will burn other ingredients. Yummy stuff!
This was a huge hit for Christmas brunch
Oh boy, I don't even know where to begin with this casserole. I think this is one of the best thing I've ever laid my taste buds on. I think that my taste buds were even drooling.. haha!! I made this with meatloaf and corn on the cob. I followed the recipe to the exact, didn't change one thing. This casserole also makes for awesome leftovers... I honestly think I liked the leftovers more then I liked it when it came fresh out of the oven. I think that the ingredients had time to marinate overnight, to make for a even tastier treat... and I honestly thought it couldn't get any better. Lol!! Loved it and will definitely make again, thank you!! :o) Happy cooking!
Only complaint is the cooking time! It was charcoaled at 425. I would start checking at 45 mins. It really doesn't need more than 50 mins. I substituted the potato chips for corn flakes, and cream of chicken. Tossed in a bit of salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste. GREAT recipe-just watch the cook time!
Awesome! I've been making this recipe for years and lost my paper copy of recipe, so I had to find one on AllRecipes. Most of the time I do not add the crunchy topping.
VERY GREASY.
This was actually good even with the cheese and frozen potatoes. Next time I will use fresh potatoes though...
I love this recipe! It's great the way it's written but I often make it with half the sour cream, cubed hashbrown potatoes with onion in them and no cornflakes on top. I just cover them with foil while cooking so the stay moist. YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!
Excellent! I used the low fat sour cream and the fat free soup. Very easy to make. No leftovers here!
Great recipe to take to a potluck or family dinner. Everyone will love it! I know there's a lot of butter, but don't skimp - it's so delicious as is! I do suggest covering it with foil for the first 20-30 minutes, then uncovering it for the remainder - otherwise, the cornflakes may burn.
This always goes over really big at potlucks. My husband just loves it. Just don't think about how much butter is actually in there.
This recipe is delicious, but VERY rich. I covered the casserole with foil so the corn flakes would not burn. I recommend taking the foil off for the last 5 or 10 minutes, to brown the corn flakes a little. Adding hamburger or chicken would be a nice twist. I'm not giving this very good recipe five stars because it's a little typical of many other casserole recipes and somewhat routine. Good stuff!
Excellent! I halved the recipe for my family of 4 and it made just the right amount with no leftovers. I gave the recipe 5 stars based on flavor and ease of preparation but, I did make a few alterations. The recipe calls for way too much butter. You only need a few tablespoons of butter to saute the onion - not a whole stick. Even though I halved the recipe, I still used the entire can of soup(didn't want it to go to waste). The sauce seemed a little too thick so I added about 1/4 -1/3 cup (skim) milk. After pouring the sauce over the potatos, I dotted the top with a few pats of butter (approxe 3 TBSP)instead of using the remaining stick that the recipe called for. I also substituted durkee french fried onions for the cornflakes which I added during the final 5 - 10 minutes of baking. The whole casserole only took about 1/2 hr to cook. I will definately make this again!
This was really good. The only changes I made were using fresh cubed potato and less corn flake (All I had was the precrushed cornflakes used for breading which I will say I don't love)
I loved this recipe! I used cream of mushroom soup instead. I cooked it in the slow cooker on high for 3 hours. It turned out just as good- but I had forgotten the corn flakes. Everyone loved it! This is one of those classics that you just can't go wrong!
I thought it was fine but a bit bland. Needed some type of extra seasoning but don't know what.
I don't add any butter, I use 2 container of sour cream. I use Potato chips on the top.
This is really good! Don't change a thing, make the recipe as called for! Thanks for sharing!
Excellent recipe! I usually put a little garlic salt in the butter before melting it to mix with the cornflakes. Not much, just enough to give a hint of garlic. Nothing over powering. I also use Cream of Chicken with mine.
really yummy! i've made it twice, and the second time the only thing i changed was instead of corn flakes, i used crushed potatoe chips, extra cheese, and a bit of melted butter on top. it took about 20 minutes longer then needed, but that's because i love my potatoe my casserole extra crispy. other then that, YUM!! 5 stars!
Everyone raved about it at a recent potluck- I used potatoes o brien as well- and was super easy to make and delicious- I also used cream of celery, added garlic powder and fresh ground pepper. This was great! Thanks!
I used 98% fat free soup, low fat sour cream, and 2% cheese. I also sauteed the onions in a tablespoon of butter, and then used only 1/3 cup melted over the topping. It was still gone faster than lightening and wasn't nearly as guilty of a pleasure!
I did change the recipe. My husband has gluten intolerance, so I counld not use the cream of mushroom soup. I did find recipes to make gluten free soup, but didn't have the time. I used cream cheese as recommended by a reviewer, and the dish turned out great.
Awesome!
I really loved this recipe. My husband absolutely went crazy over it. Like one of the other reviews, i mixed it all together instead of layering it. I lefts off the corn flakes and added extra shredded cheese in the last 5 minutes of baking. I also scaled this recipe down to 12 and mixed 3 cups of cheese instead of 2. I definitely recommend!
So very yummy and makes a good size amount! Was surprised at how wonderful it tasted =)
My family absolutely loves this dish. We also always use Potatoes O'Brien in place of the hashbrowns. I don't follow amounts very well either. I add what I want until I like the flavor. It seems to always come out awesome! I'm not sure if you can screw these up! Though one tip I found is I never crush my corn flakes, and I add them closer to the end of cooking time. Yum!
So delicious - I have been making something similar to this for years. Instead of the mushroom soup I use celery.
These are always a hit. It's great for parties because I've never met anyone who doesn't like these potatoes!
Always makes a hit!
Delicious. I made it a two layer.one layer of poatoes and half the sour cream mixture, sprinkle with cheese, another layer of potatoes, rest of sour cream mixture,sprinke of cheese and used Italian style bread crumbs. I added the chopped onions to the sour cream mixture raw and I also chopped up some leftover pit ham and added that to the mixture
I changed this a bit and it turned out amazing. The huge lasagna pan was finished at the potluck. I used potatoes o'brien, cream of chicken soup, dean's french onion dip, sour cream, salt/pepper and topped it with bacon flavored/regular flavored ritz crackers. I baked it at 350 for an hour and it was a hit! Enjoy!
This is very good!! I served at a brunch and doubled the recipe. Everbody loved them. Other than that, I didn't change a thing.
I liked it very easy and simple. I added real mushrooms and cubed/dice ham to have more protein to the dish. instead of heating the onion i place in the bowl to mix up the ingredients. It was very good. My daughter had three helpings and always asks for me to make it again.
Took this camping and it was a hit. Used 2 packages of potatoes, a can of cream of potato soup, and 6 eggs with about 4 table spoons milk scrambled and mixed in. I found it easiest to bake this with foil cover so the corn flakes would not burn and only at 375. For this big of a batch, I had to separate it and bake them at different times to heat throughout. Also added more cheese before putting the corn flakes on top.
i even used fat free sour cream and fat free cream of mushroom soup and it still came out fabulous. I would recommend this to anyone, it's fast, easy, and soooo goodl
This is a good base recipe to start. I added 1/2 lb of bacon and sauteed the onion in the drippings and drained. I added about 1/2 c of mayonaise, a bit more (1/2c.) cheese and used cream of celery soup, and it tasted much better. Nice and hearty when it is cold out. I only make it about 2-3 times a year, because it is so high in calories.
Big hit! Took this to a Thanksgiving dinner with friends and they said it was the highlight of the meal. Many people went back for seconds. I used Potatoes O'Brien instead of hashbrowns and mixed all of the ingredients together as another user recommended. I still did the Corn Flakes and butter on top but mixed in a little cheddar cheese on the topping as well. Still very rich with half the amount of butter. Definitely making this again. Super easy!!
Great recipe. I substituted the sour cream and onion with french onion dip to save time and gives a little extra flavor. Used cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom, and used fresh cubed potatoes, with a little extra cheese. Also I added corn flakes latter and used spray butter to cut back on butter and saves a little time...but always good which ever way you make very forgiving recipe.
This is definitely not low-cal, but it's a great side dish for a potluck or gathering.
This recipe is one of our families favorite! I decided to change it up alittle though. I use a can of the cream of potato soup instead of mushroom, and I dice yup some ham and add a can of corn drained! Makes a great one dish meal!
Great basic recipe. Can change soups, cheese(s), etc. to suit mood of other meal items.
