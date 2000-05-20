Creamy Seafood Noodles

2.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Hey, seafood lovers! This is a delicious dish for you. It includes scallops, shrimp and imitation crabmeat along with mushrooms, garlic and onions. They're all mixed together with noodles in a creamy sauce. If you want, you could spice it up by adding a chopped jalapeno pepper.

Recipe by Richard H Long

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute the onions and garlic in a lightly oiled or buttered skillet over medium heat, for 5 minutes or until tender. Add the mushrooms and scallops and saute for 2 more minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. (Note: Be sure to not to overcook the scallops.)

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan over high heat, bring the water to a boil. Add the ramen noodles and boil for 3 minutes, reducing heat as necessary. Stir in the soup flavor packets, sour cream and the reserved scallop mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste, reduce heat to low and let simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Add the cooked shrimp and the crab, allow to heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 1804.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022