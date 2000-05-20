Creamy Seafood Noodles

Hey, seafood lovers! This is a delicious dish for you. It includes scallops, shrimp and imitation crabmeat along with mushrooms, garlic and onions. They're all mixed together with noodles in a creamy sauce. If you want, you could spice it up by adding a chopped jalapeno pepper.
Very good! I didn't use scallops though and used extra shrimp and imit. crab instead. Even my picky eater husband enjoyed this dish. This dish is not too kid friendly though because of the strong seafood flavor, but the adults loved it.
