Old Fashioned Mac and Cheese

This is a classic recipe for macaroni and cheese. The kids will love this!

Recipe by JAYDE175

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Prepare the elbow macaroni according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Stir in the flour until a cream colored paste forms. Then pour in the milk and stir constantly until this comes to a hard boil, then stir for 1 more minute. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • When the macaroni is cooked, spread 1/2 of it into the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Then layer 1/2 of the grated onion, 1/2 of the salt and pepper and 1/2 of each of the cheeses. Repeat this one more time: macaroni, onion, salt and pepper and cheeses, and then pour the reserved white sauce over all. Top off with small pats of butter to taste.

  • Cover and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 70mg; sodium 450.2mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022