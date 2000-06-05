Old Fashioned Mac and Cheese

I was looking for an easy but knock your socks off Mac and Cheese for Christmas dinner. This was definitely it!!!!! The only thing I did different than in the recipe is I added the cheese to the white sauce and melted it in after taking off burner before adding to pasta. I also doubled recipe. Just for some little extra something I took tbsp of butter melted, half sleeve of saltines and three strips of crisp bacon and crumbled all together in my food processor and added to the top. That topping was the perfect compliment to the cheeses used in the recipe. I also made this the night before. Next afternoon put in oven at recommended cooking temp and added about 15 minutes to cooking time, but came out perfect so definitely a dish u can prepare ahead and bake later.