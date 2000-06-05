Old Fashioned Mac and Cheese
This is a classic recipe for macaroni and cheese. The kids will love this!
Awesome!!! Just like Mom used to make!!! I have never rated a recipe before but one thing I noticed with the reviews...if you are going to rate the recipe make it the way it is written. One of the previous reviewers gave it a four because she changed it all over the place and obviously thought hers was better, I looked at other reviews she has done and has done the same thing to other recioes. Review it on it's merits, not on what you think you did to make it your own!Read More
So Good! Among my friends, I'm known for my mac and cheese, but using this recipe, I really blew their socks off. The addition of the onion really added flavor. The only thing I did differently was used different types of cheese (the secret to my mac n' cheese) I use white sharp cheddar for taste, plain yellow sharp cheddar for appearance, and hot pepper cheese for a bit of spice.
I LOVE THIS MAC & CHEESE and so did everyone else who had it, even the kids. I only tweaked it a little - I cut down on the onion to taste. I used 1/2 cream and 1/2 milk and for my 3 cheeses, I used white sharp cheddar, mild cheddar, and monterey jack. I had so many rave reviews, someone just asked me to make it for a party of 40! Sounds easy enough! Thanks for this great recipe!
I make this for every family gathering, only because they ask for it and it has to be the best mac and cheese I have ever made. The only thing different that I do, is omit the swiss cheese and add 8oz. of cream cheese. It's the best and richest you will ever taste.
I and millions of other people have been using Velveta for many years. Thank you for sharing your recipe JAYDE. This is exactly how I have made mac and cheese for a long time. With the exception of the swiss cheese (personal preference). The Velveta turns a plain cheese sauce into a creamy cheese sauce. I usually leave mine on the stove on low heat while cheese melts completely. I only bake in the oven if I use cracker or bread crumbs with butter on the top.
I was looking for an easy but knock your socks off Mac and Cheese for Christmas dinner. This was definitely it!!!!! The only thing I did different than in the recipe is I added the cheese to the white sauce and melted it in after taking off burner before adding to pasta. I also doubled recipe. Just for some little extra something I took tbsp of butter melted, half sleeve of saltines and three strips of crisp bacon and crumbled all together in my food processor and added to the top. That topping was the perfect compliment to the cheeses used in the recipe. I also made this the night before. Next afternoon put in oven at recommended cooking temp and added about 15 minutes to cooking time, but came out perfect so definitely a dish u can prepare ahead and bake later.
This recipe is great! For those that do not like the texture of onions, try grating them. So much flavor. When I take this to potlucks, bbq's, etc., I make it up in one pot and pour into a crockpot and keep on a low setting. Do not change the ingredients for this recipe. If you do... write and submit your own. Please. Thanks JAYDE175!
This was not to my liking. I decided to change the recipe, used same amounts of everything but the cheese. I did 2 cups of cheese (1 cup pepperjack, 1 cup cheddar) mixed into the sauce and then topped the mac and cheese with 1/2 cup of cheddar and baked. the processed cheese food was not a good addition. I found it was much better with just cheddar and pepperjack.
I love this mac and cheese. I get nothing but compliments about it. At first we thought it a bit plain but we added some pepperjack, and ham and that gave it the flavor we were looking for. Wonderful recipe.
Oh, YES! This recipe turned out so-o-o-o creamy and cheesy. I doubled the recipe so we could have leftovers and my family is really glad I did. I highly recommend!
This recipe never disappoints me! I have made it several times, but I use any cheese I have on hand which is usually cheddar & montery jack. Sometimes I use a combination of half milk & half cream if I have it. Always good!
Except for the onion (which we don't like) this was a perfectly good recipe.
Love this reipe and hope people that say they love it will say it also with the 5 star rating.
Velveeta was developed in 1918. My grandmother (born in 1912) only made her Mac and cheese with velveeta. Old fashioned? I think so!
Very good base recipe! My personal favorite, however, must have dry mustard, nutmeg, cardamom and corriander added. I puree a sweet onion, saute that with the butter and then add the flour for a bechamel sauce with the spices above added along with a splash of white wine. This was a really excellent recipe for good comfort food, even though my family immediately knew it was a "new" recipe I tried on 'em. I really love it when folks write in their own personal tastes and changes as I think it adds to the flexibility of the recipe!
Come on people, this is a good, solid, basic macaroni and cheese recipe. You can use what ever good melting cheeses you prefer like Provalone, Gruyere, Fontina, Mozzarella - what ever you like. If it melts well, you can use it. But with the reference to "Old Fashioned" it means that Velveeta can be uses to get that "Old Fashioned" taste and texture you can only get with Velveeta.
This is fabulous. This is my Mom's recipe. Processed cheese is Velveeta.
Everybody absolutely loved it. I used a large bag of shredded mexican cheese and a little onion powder instead of the onion. If you double it it fits perfectly in a 13x9 pan
***update - a friend ask me for this recipe, she took it to a pot luck and won 50 bucks for the best taste competition ! Another reason to love this recipe! ***I recently took this to an Easter dinner at a friends house and got rave reviews. Friends have asked for the recipe and I have just emailed this one to them. It was simple and quick to make with a wonderful flavor.I fully expected to spend my day in the kitchen working on homemade Mac and Cheese (as I have heard horror stories) but this one is a definite keeper. Thank you !
Turned out very good. I used some bacon fat as butter and bacon bits also. Used swiss, velvetta, and cream cheese. Grated parmesean on top with crushed ritz crackers and a pinch of smoked paprika. I also mixed in some imitation crab meat and baked in individual crocks. I hope this inspires you to tweak this recipe to your cupboard and likes.
The only reson that I did not give 5 stars is becuse I changed a few things. I used Barilla pluss noodles, whole wheat flour, added a few dashes of hot sauce, werchester (sp?), and a small suirt of mustard. Finally I mixed some left over provalone and munster slices.
This is the macaroni and cheese recipes I've been searching for. Don't pass it by just because of the processed cheese it doesn't taste like velveeta. Would be delicious with ham and peas added in or the addition of hot sauce or pepper cheese. I made a triple batch when I was 38 weeks pregnant divided macaroni into three freezer bags, ladeled sauce on each and froze to reheat after the baby arrived.
My Mom made this recipe, it was a staple growing up. The crusty top is yummy. I make it for events and change it up with cheeses EXCEPT I always put Velveeta in the mix. YUM!
Instead of processed cheese, many super market delis sell american cheese ends (the end peices of the blocks of cheese) for $1.99 to $2.99 lbs. Not only is this affordable, Its great for recipes. American cheese melts beautifully to create a tasty and creamy cheese sauce, I use it in my other mac & cheese recipes as well.
Very good. I doubled the recipe and added 1/2 cup pepper jack cheese for an extra cheesy kick.
This was tasty and easy to make. My kids really did like it.
This was good! I added an extra tablespoon of flour and I think next time I'll mix the white sauce in with the macaroni instead of just pouring it on top.
Delicious (with my few alterations)! As another reviewer suggested I switched out the Swiss cheese for cream cheese. I also didn't understand the reasoning behind layering this like lasagna. With my milk mixture still hot, I melted in the cheese food and cream cheese. I then stirred all ingredients together in the baking dish. I did not add add the "small pats of butter" either. Why all the butter when you have the cheese?!!!
This mac and cheese was amazing. I didn't layer it I just mixed everything together and I topped it with three tablespoons of bread crumbs. The onion gives it amazing flavor. My husband wasn't thrilled about having Mac and cheese until he tried it. He polished off the whole pan. Great recipe!
FINALLY!! A mac and cheese recipe my entire family can agree on!!!! My husband and I like one thing, my kids like another. This recipe solved the dilemma! It is easy to make, and delicious. Even my very particular brother in law admitted it was "pretty good." (high praise, I can assure you!) The one change I make is to omit the onion and add some onion powder to the bechamel. We all felt the raw onion was too harsh. I would have simply sauteed them, but the littles can detect the presence of onions in any food, lol, so as a compromise, I used the powder. That satisfies everyone. Thanks so much for sharing this-now it is the one mac and cheese recipe EVERYONE asks me to make!!
Very good basic Mac and Cheese recipe but was wondering what the forth cheese was! The title said use 4 cheeses but only 3 in the recipe. The change I made was to crumble one link of Chorizo sausage into the cream sauce.
Seriously THE BEST mac and cheese I have ever made/had. My family loves it and it has become a traditional staple for every holiday. THANK YOU!!
This was okay, i make my own quite often, and normally what i do is when i cook the butter and flour together i generally add velveeta to that until it all melts into a cheese sauce. Then i mix the shredded cheese and the noodles together, and pour the cheese sauce over it as a binder. It seems to work a bit better than this recipe, and is super cheesy
Awesome! I always add MORE cheese and throw in some pepper jack cheese too. Serve with stewed tomato's and it's the best meal ever!
I've been making this for years! However I take out the swiss and use a mixture of velveeta, mild cheddar, and vermont extra sharp cheddar cheese. In the white sauce I also add a dash of powdered mustard and a dashof worchester sauce. Excellent!!
This recipe has been around awhile but it remains a great one. I enjoy using different types of cheese just to change the flavor a little. I leave out the salt and pepper, but that's my personal taste. For a south of the border experience I some times use some of my homemade jalapeno salsa. That really spices things up and adds a little color to the dish. By the way, if someone wants salt and pepper they can add it before eating, there is a ton of salt in the cheese.
I used 16 oz of "mac and cheese" shredded mix (cheddar, swiss, american) which made it a simple and tasty dinner.
Great! Sure didn't have any left to take home!
My mom made hers this way, and I do, too! Family favorite since the 1950's!
Super one, hearty and delicious. In Egypt we add minced meat in the middle layer. That is we put a layer of the macaroni at the base of the pan, a layer of minced meat with onions (pre-cooked) and the a top layer of macaroni. On top of all we add the sauce and cheese and bake. Thank you
also good with some fresh sliced tomato's on top
Great recipe! This is the exact recipe I have used for a while to make macaroni and cheese at home, it's always a hit and tastes soooo much better than anything you can buy! Make sure to let the flour brown once you have whisked it into the butter to develop some great flavor!
YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I've been making homemade mac & cheese for over 20 years using the same recipe but this recipe may replace it. Absolutely delicious! I did change it slightly by using pepper jack in place of the 'processed cheese food' and lowfat buttermilk instead of regular milk. I also cut up a ham steak and layered that in as well. It was a hit. Next time I may omit the pats of butter on top as I had to add some crushed crackers for the last 10 minutes of baking to soak up the butter. Although that did make a nice tasty crust on top.
So far this is my favorite mac and cheese. The only thing I do different is I use only cheddar cheese. I always have cheddar cheese on hand, don't always have swiss and I don't like processed cheese.
Made this for my husband and two picky pre-teens and we all agreed it was a make-again. I liked the blend of three cheeses. Very good flavor. I sprinkled some crumbled Saltines on top mid-way through baking because my mother in law does that and my husband likes the cracker topping. Delicious!
Hands down... the best Mac and Cheese recipe ever! Every time I make it I have to make extra to send to my niece and nephew! They would never forgive me if I made it and didn't let them know!
THE BEST mac & cheese!!!
I used this recipe for Christmas dinner last year and people are still talking about how amazing the mac and cheese was! Thanks for sharing your recipe with us!
Superb, creamy moist. Loved it. Cooked it covered at 350 degrees as the recipe said, for 45 minutes, but it did not brown on top, so I removed the cover and cooked at 400 degrees for 15 minutes and browned up the top a bit, then it was perfect.
My mom's recipe was pretty close to this and always wonderful, but it says it uses four cheeses and only three are listed. What is the fourth cheese?
YUM!!! Quick, easy and so much more delicious than a cardboard box mac & cheese. I added buttered parmesan breadcrumbs when I baked it just to up the yum factor.
I melted the cheese with the milk mixture and mixed in with the macaroni before baking. Then, i added some extra cheese and about 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs to the top before baking. Very good!
Aboslutely the bomb! Kids and adults love it. Made it last week for the family and they have been begging me all week to make it again.........and I did! It is now the Wednesday night dinner for life! Seriously though, very easy and very good......
I grew up on this type of mac 'n cheese (have never been a fan of the box type). What I do while the macaroni is cooking is to chop up the onion, tomatoes and a couple rashers of bacon. Fry the bacon until crispy, remove from pan and discard the bacon fat, then with a little bit of coconut oil I fry the onion until translucent and then add the skinned tomatoes and the bacon. Then make up the dish as per Jayde's recipe. This is so yummy and guests keep coming back for more.
Just like my grandmother used to make! Never could get my mac & cheese casserole baked to compare anywhere near as tasty as hers, but this recipe helped me edge closer to her prize winning dish. It's a keeper in our family. Thanks Jaydene!
This was delicious!My 22 yr old daughter who isnt crazy about macaroni and cheese loved it!She had seconds even.Will be making this again
I love this because we eat home every day now that we are retired
I love this recipe. The only thing I did different is that I added some chicken bouillon to the white sauce for just a little more flavor. I was concerned about the minced onion but it ended up being my favorite part of the overall flavor!
Really good, made exactly as recipe stated. Net time I will try putting the cheese in the milk mixture as I would get clumps of the different cheeses. Thanks for posting!
I don't normally eat mac & cheese but my family wanted me to prepare some. It came out absolutely delicious! It was so good that I even enjoyed a few helpings. :)
Incredible!! I have made this numerous times for many get togethers and there is always an empty dish at the end of the night. This is one of my favorite recipes I have found on here.
It was delicious just like it was written. (clap clap)
This recipe was allright, but for me there was too much butter. It was a bit oily and greasy. I followed the recipe exactly, except left out the onions as my kids don't like that vegetable. I would use 2 tablespoons in the milk sauce, use less milk, and not put butter over the top next time.
This was not good - I made it exactly as it is written here and the cheeses curdled and the flavor wasn't very good. I'm going to continue my search for the worlds best mac and cheese because I can't figure out why this one was rated so well.
Very good. Blended all together, rather than layering.
This is very similar to my late Mom's macaroni and cheese recipe. To make it creamier, you need to cut back on the cheese a little. I would use a little less Swiss cheese, which tends to be a bit dry. Also we always baked it for just half an hour in a two quart casserole.
I think the writer suggests "it uses four cheeses" for the dish...I got it. Great stuff
This is really great, being the cheese freak that I am, I added a bit mroe cheese to my liking. I also used sharp cheddar rather than colby. I was very satisfied and will definitely make it again.
i liked this, the swiss adds a nice flavor. it came out grainy though, not totally creamy. every baked mac and cheese i've tried is grainy, so i think i'll do this as a stove top only recipe, and just combine all and eat it, because the sauce is smooth before baking and i really like this.
great recipe - I only had sharp cheddar cheese on hand with velveeta so doubled up on the cheddar cheese and it was great!! really enjoyed it and the family did too!!
Didn't turn out so well. Rather rubbery. Edible but rubbery.
Sooooo delicious! Just what I was looking for. I'm not a big swiss cheese fan, but you definitely do not want to substitute anything for the swiss, you can taste its importance in this dish. Thank you so much for this great mac n' cheese recipe!!
Just like my grandma used to make! Been trying to copy hers unsuccessfully. Think the trick was the white sauce. Grandma' s recipe was just milked poured over top and mine just wouldn't set. Took my white sauce quite some time to come to a boil but it was worth the wait. Think there can be some flexibility with cheeses used, my grandma used to use the big block of government cheese which I used to think was processed cheese but now I think it was actually American cheese. Definitely a keeper!
Very tasty!
excellent comfort food. I don't have access to processed cheese so just used more of what is on hand. My tweak in order to make it like mom is to add crumbled fried southern style sausage. yummy. lots of fresh pepper on top. I actually use Toulouse sausage these days due to no JimmyD at the local supermarket.French twist on an American crowd pleaser
WONDERFUL!!! This recipe was fabulous! It even pleased my pickiest eater. I believe the onions gave it a gourmet taste - very different from any other I have tried. Now, I hate it when people change ingredients and then rate it. Sadly, I will now do just that, but I believe that the ratios in the original recipe are what make it a success. I only had available 1/2 pound of Colby Jack cheese and 1/4 pound of Cheddar cheese so I used them. I also added about 1/8 tsp of dried mustard to the butter/flour/milk portion. Originally, I was looking for a mac and cheese recipe with a crunchy topping. I found this recipe, made the above changes and added 6 crushed Club Crackers (Garlic Flavor) to the top. Baked as directed and was it ever delicious! This recipes is a keeper.
Very good recipe, actually one of the best that I have made.
I followed this recipe exactly and I was not a fan of this dish, very greasy/oily. I'm still looking for that perfect Mac & Cheese recipe.
this was delish! i added 8 oz.of cream cheese and doubled the recipe.i used whatever cheese i had on hand and added some chopped bacon and tomatoes .this mac and cheese is now our family favorite!thanks for sharing
Thid is the best recipe! The only thing that I added was to brown up some smoked bacon,sauted the onion in the bacon grease and removed with a slotted spoon. Put the sauted onions and bacon between the two layers of pasta and cheese. We feed a group of about 45 teens at the local youth center once a month and this was a huge hit!
This was really good and I really enjoyed it! This was my first time making home made Mac and Cheese (I'm 14 and it was really simple to make), I don't see how you could get this recipe wrong. Some people had regrets about using onion and I wasn't going to use it but decided to try it and I really liked it. I didn't use Cheddar or swiss cheese, instead I used a mozzerella and it tasted great!
cook in oven longer than 45min
LOVED, loved loved this recipe. Excellent! I followed the recipe exactly for Christmas dinner and it turned out perfectly. Everyone loved it and leftover didn't last long! It's super cheeeeeezzzzy!
Simply wonderful! I topped it with a little mixture of butter and breadcrumbs! Once I uncovered it, I broiled it for five minutes to get it real toasty!
This was my FIRST time making mac and cheese from scratch. This recipe made it taste like I have been making this for years. I loved it. I did add a teeny tiny bit of sugar and truffled salt to the recipe and left out the "cheese food". I was considering using Campbell's cheese soup instead of the processed cheese but I was only making enough for 2 and didn't want to waste the can. I saved this recipe and will make it again.
Try it you will like it!
Awesome!!! Thank you Jayde & all the other reviewers that contributed HELPFUL hints. I, like others, believe if you are going to change a receipe so it is nothing like the one posted...don't bother - be brave enough to submit your own receipe so people can do to your receipe what you do to others. If you are going to review a receipe make it as written, then review it, if you make changes after that so be it...then I'll appreciate your feedback...prior to that I don't place any merit on your feedback.
Great basis for a recipe I will definitely make again with a few changes. Next time I will omit the onions (didn't care for the texture). I also think I'll use more of the Velveeta Cheese and might throw in a few ounces of cream cheese. Another reviewer suggested some hot sauce - something else I might try if the lack of onions makes the flavor too bland.
love this! i rated it a four because i used sharp cheddar, some pepper jack along with the other cheeses.
Very tasty. I make mac and cheese all kinds of ways and this was good. Will be making again.
Not to bad
Was pretty good stuff.. I'll make it again.
Our family loved this!
I preferr my mac and cheese a little less crunchy. I would make again but not bake as long.
This is a very good, grown-up mac 'n cheese! Good-bye boxed stuff. I cut the recipe in half since there are only two of us. I followed the recipe ingredients however I need more flour to make a paste for the white sauce. I also did a short cut and added the onion, salt, pepper and cheeses to the white sauce and then added the elbow macaroni; mixed it all together and baked for 30 min. Yumm.
THANKS JAYDE FOR SHARING!! This is fabulous- everyone I have served it to- loves it. The bashing on this is messed up. Velveeta ups the creamy factor and the onion and swiss give it an extra special something. Salt and Pepper to taste and it's fab. This is my go to recipe. Thank you again!
This tastes just like the mac and cheese I remember eating at Sunday dinners as a child. It was a big hit on Thanksgiving this year. It didn't last 20 minutes and I made a big batch! I used Velveeta for my processed cheese, sharp cheddar, and cream cheese since I'm not a swiss cheese fan. I also melted the cheese in the roux after it came to a boil rather than pouring the white sauce over the cheese and macaroni. Fabuloso!!! I was reluctant to add the onions because I was afraid they would be too strong, but I sauted them until soft (around 3 minutes) and they really add to the flavor. I think dried onions or powder would probably work well too. You could add some cubed up ham or turkey ham, or bacon if you're feeling extra decadent. Thanks for sharing Jayde!
