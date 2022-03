Pork Chop and Potato Casserole

So good!! Absolutely delicious. Here's what I did: sliced the potatoes very thin, then chopped an onion. Put the onion in the pan with 3 fresh pressed garlic cloves and the pork chops (I used 4 with bone-in), topped everything with seasoning salt. Once the pork chops were browned, lined my baking dish with foil and a little butter, mixed the potatoes in the same pan as the onion and the juices left from the pork chops, then put the potatoes/onions in the baking dish and topped with the chops and soup mix. At about 25m of baking, topped with lots of cheddar cheese and a few shakes from parmesan container. At 50m in the oven, everything was cooked perfectly. Potatoes had no bite left and the pork chops were still moist. I think the trick to keeping the pork chops moist is not over-browning and keeping the bone in, because the chops were just right and they were only about 1" thick. Great recipe. My dad, who is the king of scalloped potatoes and pork chops, loved this meal (he's a tough critic), and so did everyone else who ate it. Hard to believe you can do it all in one dish.