Pork Chop and Potato Casserole

My family loves this recipe. It is easy and delicious. Pork chops are browned, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce with potatoes, onion and cheese.

By WANTU

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high-heat. Place the pork chops in the oil, and sear.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the soup and the milk. Arrange the potatoes and onions in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place the browned chops over the potatoes and onions, then pour the soup mixture over all.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Top with the cheese, and bake for 30 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
705 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 46.8g; cholesterol 122.7mg; sodium 635.9mg. Full Nutrition
