Pork Chop and Potato Casserole
My family loves this recipe. It is easy and delicious. Pork chops are browned, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce with potatoes, onion and cheese.
I used other suggestions and increased the cheese and potatoes; I decreased the milk and added garlic and French-fried onions (see my other reviews for more doubled recipes.) I used 6 medium sized potatoes sliced in the food processor. After sautéing pork chops in olive oil, I sprinkled with a season salt. It doesn't matter if it’s a season salt or some sort of rub, just put a spice on it. Then I took it out of my pan and added the onions with 2 cloves of garlic, sprinkled with paprika and pepper and sautéed. I bet you could increase the onion a bit. I didn't because of the kids. Don't add salt. I did one time and it was too salty. At this point I added the soup and 1/2 of cup of milk only. Even with six medium sized potatoes, this was enough fluid. Mix this up, add the potatoes and pour over pork chops that are in my 13 x 9 rectangle stone; cover with foil the first 30 min. and then remove foil, top with 2 cups cheese and sprinkle with French-fried onions and bake 30 more minutes. I think the key to this recipe is thin chops, covering the dish. Also, instead of the spices you could probably just ad a can of golden mushroom soup.Read More
I suggest you use a mandoline to slice the potatoes and onions. Also, the second time I prepared this, I browned the onions slightly, along with the porkchops. It was much better. I followed the suggestions about seasoning the meat and potatoes prior to cooking as well.Read More
This was great with the few minor changes I made. I used 4 potatoes and sliced them fairly thin- about what you would for scalloped potatoes. Then I used about a cup of chopped onion. I sliced up 3 boneless porkchops I had and then browned them in olive oil and garlic with lots of fresh ground pepper & garlic salt, took them out, and then threw the potatoes and onions in next, again adding pepper & salt. I put the potatoes & onions on the bottom of the casserole dish then the pork, then the soup mixture. Covered with foil, baked for 30 min, added more garlic salt, salt, pepper & a bit of cayenne pepper, and the cheese, recovered and baked for 25 more min. Delish! My husband loved it :)
This dish was very good...my whole family enjoyed it. I followed the advice of some other readers and seasoned the potatoes and meat before cooking, used cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic and covered the dish the first 30 minutes. I also used olive oil to brown the chops. It may not take the full hour to cook depending on how thick your chops are...be sure to slice your potatoes very thin to be sure they are cooked through..Thank you for sharing...
This was really good with a little tweaking. I normally don't review something I change up, but this turned out well, and I wanted to make these suggestions: I tossed the sliced potatoes with salt, pepper, mushroom soup, onions, cheese, and a few tablespoons of melted bacon grease (bacon grease may just be what made it so good). Skipped the milk. Just wasn't necessary. I placed the chops in a casserole dish and dumped the potato mixture on top. Covered with foil, and cooked in the oven for about an hour, until the potatoes were tender.
Very good and easy. I used cream of chicken soup, and I seasoned flour with salt, pepper, and garlic powder to dredge my pork chops in before browning. A light coating of non-stick cooking spray on your baking dish will make clean-up a bit easier. Make sure you use a flavorful cheese (like sharp cheddar) to add extra taste to the potatoes. Thanks Wendy for sharing!
This recipe was extremely easy and flavorful. I sauteed pork loin chops in olive oil and seasoned with Mrs. Dash -- sliced the potatoes and onions thin on the mandolin and used the roasted garlic cream of mushroom. In addition to the cheese, I used french fried onions -- the new cheesy kind. That was really the crowning touch. I also see no reason why this recipe could not be used in the crockpot. I'm going to try it next time.
Big hit with the family. My four year old was asking for more meat, which she rarely does. The pork was very tender and juicy. Very good recipe. I used 1" boneless pork chops and covered the dish for the first thirty minutes. It does seem to be very important to season the potatoes and meat. I also used the cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic instead of plain. Good move! I haven't tried it with this recipe but I know this will work based on a similar recipe: For variation and some spice, use a jerk rub on the pork or marinate in a jerk marinade before searing. You may also add 1 to 2 tablespoons of Marsala wine to the soup mix(depending on your taste). Instead of chopping the onions, slice them. It provides a good presentation and kids can remove them easier if they want. The jerk seasoning will add some spice, but mostly flavor since the soup will take care of a lot of the heat from the jerk rub.
I made this using 3 pork chops instead of 6. I also used a can of cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom (don't like mushrooms). I kept everything else the same as in the original 5 serving recipe. Very good! This will definitely be a keeper! Thanks!
This was really good. I can see adding in different vegies as well...
This was really good with a few tweaks. I seasoned both the pork and the potatoes with a mixture of rosemary and paprika. I found I only had to cook it for 45 minutes as I sliced the potatoes quite thinly. I really enjoyed eating this and so did hubby.
Easy and very good. I did put salt, pepper and garlic powder on chops before browning. Added some salt and pepper to potatoes also. Husband asked me to make again!
My husband's response to the first bite of pork chop: "Mmmm. MMMMM. MMMMM!! Oh, my. . . " Definitely a winner here. Who would have thought something this simple could be so tasty? The recipe didn't specify, so I used red potatoes for this dish.
Made this one tonight and it was a hit. The kids loved it, and my fiancee was too busy eating to join in the conversations. I added minced fresh garlic to the onions, and used the roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup. I was a little worried that I wouldn't have enough sauce, so I added a little more milk, a splash of chicken broth, and a couple tablespoons of sour cream. I added some basil to the sauce, due to other reviwers saying it was too bland, but would omit the basil next time as it did not seem to make it better. I also left out the cheese, as I thought it would make it too greasy. The kids are picky, so its always good to have them tell me dinner was awesome.
Tasty and relatively simple to make - the only arduous part is thinly slicing the potatoes. I added a finely chopped clove of garlic and a couple splashes of hot sauce for a little extra zip. My husband loved the pork chops - giving them a really good brown first was essential! The potatoes were pretty good, but I think next time, I'm just going to bake the pork chops and onions in the casserole, make skin-on mashed baby potatoes and reserve the sauce to put on the potatoes as liberally or conservatively as I want - and I wouldn't have to slice all the potatoes. The pork chops were soooo good, though. Thumbs up!
This is a very good recipe! I read the reviews and which helped. Things I changed- flour'd and seasoned the chops, seared in olive oil, added rosemary while searing. Used 1c. milk, dijon mustard, worcestershire sauce,choped garlic and seasonings to the cream of mushroom. cover cooked 375 for one hour and uncover cooked 30min. I didnt use cheese. Didnt need it. Husband and I loved it! Keeper dish. Thanks to everyone!!
I really liked this one. I changed a lot of things to fit my world and how it runs, but it turned out really great. I diced the potatoes...easier for my girls to eat. And I sprinkled some of that "potato steamers" seasoning on them, and some mozzarella before I layered the rest on...so mine wasn't bland at all, it came out awesome.
Excellent Winter Comfort Food. I added rosemary,butter, and salt & pepper between the potato layers for more flavor. Easy and delicious!
This recipe is pretty easy & can be easily modified to suit your tastes. I season the chops & potatoes to taste. I did not have a problem with the potatoes cooking, I just sliced them very thin.
This just goes to prove that there is nothing new under the sun. I've been making this for years and thought it was my own creation, anyway this is a great recipe. The only thing I do that is different is use sharp cheddar cheese and a liberal amount of Mrs Dash original seasoning. I would also slice the onion into rings, this makes it easier to assemble the casserole.
After some revisions this was fantastic! My fiance loved this and went back for seconds. I thinly sliced the potatoes and seasoned them when Lawry's season salt, pepper, garlic powder & onions. I did 2 layers of this & seasoned both layers. I seasoned pork with salt & pepper & put in flour (which I added pepper, season salt, & garlic poweder to the flour). I seared on both sides. Put pork on potatoes & then added the cream of mushroom & milk. First 30 min I covered dish. I then added french's fried onions, cheese, & bake uncovered for 30 min. This turned out so flavorful & the pork was very moist. You have to season this one & it's definitely very good!
Good recipe, you should definitely grease the baking pan though. We were scraping the potatoes out. The pork chops stayed juicy and with just one added teaspoon of garlic powder it was very tasty and quick! Tip: I used my apple corer/peeler/slicer to do the potatoes and it worked great for thin potato pieces.
I made this last night. After reading some of the reviews I thought I would change a few things. I added another can of cr of mushroom soup. I salt and peppered the pork chops. I browned my onions before browning the pork chops. Cover the baking dish with tin foil for the initial baking. It was quite tasty.
Excellent! This one is just like the one my mother made. The only thing I would change is the method of cooking. I use my small (5qt) Nesco cooker and the potatoes always come out tender, and the pork chops are cooked to perfection. You can also substitute chicken for the pork - GREAT taste! I have also used "O'Grady's" frozen hashbrown potatoes as well. This is a very versatile recipe.
I've made this a few times, and it turned out great. The only thing I did differently the second time around is I browned the potatoes in the skillet first so that they don't turn out mushy from baking in the casserole. I also liked to sautee the onions to bring out the flavor. It's also very important to make sure not to sear the chops too long, and that the chops are completely covered in soup, otherwise they might dry out.
This recipe got good reviews. I made it tonight. It didn't turn out like it was supposed to. Other than adding some seasonings, I followed the recipe exactly. After about 45 minutes, my pork chops were done, but the potato/onion mixture was a soupy mess, and the potatoes weren't done (and they were sliced thin). I had to remove the pork chops and return it to the oven for another 20 minutes. I returned the pork chops and added the cheese and put back in the oven to let the cheese melt. This reminded me of a recipe my dad tried years ago from a magazine. It was called Poor Man's Steak. Same concept sliced potatoes, onions, and meat. Except the meat was raw hamburger, and the soup was added without the milk. This dish tasted good enough to try again, but next time, I will not add the milk...just an additional can of soup.
Great recipe. I did tweak it a bit. I added fresh mushrooms, garlic and baby carrots. Also seasoned the potatoes with pepper garlic and adobo Goya. Added some Parmesan cheese and cheddar cheeses the last 30 minutes of cooking and I did cover with foil the whole hour I cooked it. I cooked at 350 degrees for an hour and it was very tasteful and moist. Nothing dry about it. To the soup mix I also seasoned it a bit with red pepper and adobo.
Excellent recipe! My husband loved it. To prevent the pork from getting too dry, I covered the baking dish the first 30 mins. I also added a little bit of salt and pepper on the potato and they turned out perfect!
This recipe was very easy to make and had nice flavor. Be sure to salt & pepper the meat & potatoes or may be kind of blah. My kids, who are generally picky eaters, liked it. Definitely a keeper!
This actually came out quite good, however I made several changes based on previous reviews and the ingredients that I had on hand. I used a can of cream of onion soup and reduced the amount of onion by 1/4 cup. There were just two of us, so I used only two chops with the same amount of potatoes called for, but I used an 8x8 pan. I seasoned the potatoes and pork with garlic powder, salt and pepper before searing. I layered half the potatoes, then half the soup mixture, remaining potatoes, pork chops, then remaining soup mixture. I also used a 4-cheese mexican blend rather than cheddar. Cooking time was the same - the pork was moist & the potatoes were great, plus we had plenty of potatoes left over for the next day's lunch. If you like onion, you would like this variation of the recipe!
With a few spices and lots of cheese this is a seriously yummy recipe!
Sliced potatoes very thin (using Pampered Chef slicer). I recommend using Campbell's Golden Mushroom soup. Delicious meal.
This was a super recipe. Will definitely make it again. I added a few more potatoes in the bottom of the dish to feed the 5 of us. Pork chops were so moist that I could cut them with my fork!
These chops were great and so was the sauce. The potatoes however seemed to get lost. I had a 13x9 pan covered with two layers of sliced potatoes but it was like you had to go searching for them lol. Maybe I sliced them too thin. The chops were tender and juicy and very flavorful. I seasoned them well with salt and pepper and seasoned the potatoes and onions with seasoning salt, pepper and garlic powder. Definitely will make these again but with thicker potato slices.
I had an abundance of porkchops and didn't have a lot of recipes to make with them. I jumped online and found this one. This was great. I will make this more often!
This recipe is delicious, but i added fresh cut up garlic about 2 to 3 cloves and onions after i brown the chops to the same pan with cooking spray on top of the pork chops, then i use 2 cans of cream of mushroom with 1 1/2 cups of milk with some seasoning salt and pepper and garlic powder it's also good without cheese.
My whole family LOVED this recipe! The only thing I changed was that I used French Fried Onions instead of regular onions. They turned out scrumptious!
My husband loved this recipe and I thought it was very good too. As others suggested I used Roasted Garlic Cream of Mushroom soup and used 2 cans because my husband loves "gravy" with his food. Very easy.
Delicious! We all loved it. Very simple to make. Think I'll try previous recommendations and use the roasted garlic in the soup the next time and cover for the first 1/2 hr. to see if the pork will be more tender. Thanks for a great recipe, Wendy!
Very good. Will make again. Add some sour cream to the recipe and put french fried onions on top instead of an onion in the sauce.
We made this for dinner tonight. I really liked the way the potatoes turned out (using other people's suggestions to cook them in the pan first, as well as cook the onions first), but my kids didn't like the potatoes. They said they didn't "taste right". They LOVED the way the meat turned out, but I didn't. I thought the meat was too dry, and didn't have much taste. I'm sort of torn on this recipe. I have a feeling I won't be making this again any time soon. It's a shame, because it truly was very easy.
This recipe was simple and easy to make. I read the other reviews and I agree to cut the milk to 1/2 cup. I browned the chops and also baked everything in a large cast iron skillet which worked perfect. The only addition I made was adding some cayenne to the pork chops prior to baking. Very hearty. filling meal that is great for wintertime dinner. Thanks for the recipe!
We enjoyed this. Will try again with some modifications that other reviewers suggested and I am sure we will make it again and again, especially as there are often pork sales where we live. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good! I used 2 more potatoes as I had 8 pork chops. I also added the soup and milk to the potatoes before I put the pork chops on top. You definately have to add salt and pepper to the potatoes when you layer them or else they will be bland.
This was really yummy and very easy to make-it tastes like something that took time and effort though.I covered the dish for the first 30 mins and the pork was lovely and tender.The sauce was lovely too!
MMMMMM!!!! This is a new favorite recipe!
I'm not much of a casserole gal myself, but my family loved this. I browned the pork chops, then put the potatoes in the pan with a little bit of butter and browned them and pressed down on them before adding the pork and sauce. It made the potatoes a little brown and crispy on the bottom (not sure if this happens anyway or not). Very good recipe for a quick and easy meal.
This was easy to make and tasted really good! It was even good left over the next day!
This porkchop recipe is my all time favorite! My husband can't get enough of it either. Easy to make and tastes great!
Very tasty. In lieu of real onions, I added 1T powdered onion soup mix to the mushroom soup. I also added fried onion crunchies for the last 5 minutes of baking. Make sure to season the chops, and sear them quickly, about 30 seconds each side is all. Don't let them cook. (I used thin chops.) Potatoes have to be chopped/sliced very small as larger pieces won't cook all the way. I shortened the baking time to 20/20 instead of 30/30, and this seemed to work well. I used a pyrex casserole dish and the potatoes didn't stick at all. I didn't cover at all either. Very easy to make, and will definitely do again! :-)
It was ok. There was nothing "wrong" with it, but I'm not dying to make it again.
The pork came out dry and the potatoes were tasty. I left the cover off for half of the time and I think that's why the pork turned out dry (maybe it was browning the pork first). I did add a little more spices but only a light sprinkle. I will try this meal the way it is written and see what difference it makes.
Good basic recipe. I agree it needs more seasoning and also I altered the cooking. Here's the details. I seasoned the potatoes, pre-sauteed the onions, mixed them with the soup and some of the cheese and cooked without the chops for 40 minutes. Then I added my pre-seasoned/browned chops on top for about 20 minutes. For the rest of the cheese, I added it to the top of the potatoes as I served them, if requested. It turned out perfect! Have fun.
This was amazing. We loved it. Very easy recipe.
I added some french fried onions with the cheese and it was great!
Followed some of the suggestions from others and this turned out fantastic. Seasoned each layer with fresh rosemary, salt and pepper. Browned the onions with some garlic after browning the pork chops and it created a great flavor. Very easy to make and great on a cold winter day.
I'll have to make this my new favorite pork chop recipe. My old one was the baked pork chop I recipe from this site. I did make a an adjustment to make it similar to the other recipe. I added 1/2 cup white wine to the sauce as well as another can of mushroom soup. I also follow the advice of some of the other reviewers and sauted the potatoes and onions before baking them in the sauce. I think this recipe was better because I liked the addition of the potatoes, and it was a little less time consuming.
This was an okay recipe. Chops were tender but the sauce was way too runny. I did change this a bit by using Bob Evens seasoned home style potatoes because I had some that needed to be used and I'm all about saving steps where I can. They are already diced and seasoned with onion and spices and pre-cooked. The pork chops I seasoned with a bit of sea salt and Konriko's creole seasoning. I think using 1/4 of the milk would have worked better for my taste, I like a thick sauce that sticks and doesn't run all over the plate.
I made this recipe for the first time tonight and I always like to stick to the exact recipe for the first time, and I must say that I was quite disappointed. Normally my husband eats two porks chops every time I make them, but tonight he barely ate one. The only real flavor seemed to be in the cheese, and even that was pretty bland. I thought the recipe looked too simple to be good, maybe I should have followed some of the suggestions of others before me for the added flavor. . . Sorry, but this won't make it to the normal rotation.
Next time will add some spices to liven it up... was much tastier the next day for lunch. I served it over egg noodles, next time will add another can of soup for the noodles.
Thought this recipe was a little bland without any spices. I did add some spices to the pork-chops while I browned them, but I think next time I would season the hashbrowns also. Definately needs to cook longer when using the hashbrown potatoes. More like 60 to 65 min. Also think that pork chops should have the bone in them, because they are alot more apt to stay moister with being in the oven so long. This recipe needs a little fine tuning and will be a 5 star recipe, which I will try to do and then re-rate it :) But love the idea of it because it is easy, and my family are pork-chop fans. Definately a good filling meal.
found it to be very bland. will season better when making the next time.
Very tasty! I agree with folks about the seasoning of the chops and potatoes.. I used garlic, Tony Chachere's and a herb blend on both. I also covered the pan the first 30 minutes. I then uncovered and sprinkled a combo of Parmesan and cheddar about 1 cup(cheese it up more if you like) baked another 20-25 minutes at 375. It was so pretty and Carmely brown on top! This is going in the keeper box.
My mother made this recipe for us when I was growing up, she called it "Good John", or something like that. The only difference is she put french fried onions on top, no cheese, and plenty of black pepper. Now I make it for my family and everyone loves it. A definite family favorite.
This recipe is very easy to make and uses items I usually have in the cupboard. To add a little extra flavor, try adding paprika to the sauce.
Good base recipe that is easy to tweak to your personal tastes. I like to add a layer of sliced apples for just a bit of sweetness.
This was so easy to make and we liked it very much. If I could give it 4.5 stars, I would. I followed the recipe exactly as written but added salt and pepper to the potatoes and onions and the pork chops I seasoned with Lawry's Seasoned Salt and fresh cracked pepper. The pork chops were very tender and the sauce thickened up nicely.
My family really loved this recipe. I took previous suggestions and used the mushroom soup with roasted garlic, as well as covering the dish for the first 30 minutes. Delicious! I am always looking for quick and easy pork recipes. Thank you!
I made this on a week night just to try something different. It turned out better than expected. I'm not real big on using canned soups, but it was quick and easy, and the chops were as tender as could be.
I added salt, pepper and a little garlic salt and I diced the potates instead of slicing them. Next time I will double the soup and milk to make more gravy to pour over the meat and potatoes. But very good recipe!
This was really tasty and soooo easy to put together! I made exactly as directed with one exception - I just couldn't put cheese on top of a pork chop. It didn't matter though - the pork was tender and the potatoes were cooked perfectly (I used a mandolin to slice them thin). Don't forget to season at every step w/ s&p (on the potatoes when you put them in and on the pork before you brown them). Great recipe - even without the cheese!
This was simple and tasty...my hubby is not much for casseroles, but he loved this one!!! Thanks!!
Easy and good. Can also use cream of celery soup.
It was ok!!! U mos def..have to season the pork chops good....it will make a great difference....
This was great! My entire family devoured it and we LOVED it! I made it exactly as the recipe said with no changes. I'm not a big fan of pork but this will become a favorite!
Yikes, not so good. Needs some flavor. If I were to do it again. I would add alot of seasoning....
So good!! Absolutely delicious. Here's what I did: sliced the potatoes very thin, then chopped an onion. Put the onion in the pan with 3 fresh pressed garlic cloves and the pork chops (I used 4 with bone-in), topped everything with seasoning salt. Once the pork chops were browned, lined my baking dish with foil and a little butter, mixed the potatoes in the same pan as the onion and the juices left from the pork chops, then put the potatoes/onions in the baking dish and topped with the chops and soup mix. At about 25m of baking, topped with lots of cheddar cheese and a few shakes from parmesan container. At 50m in the oven, everything was cooked perfectly. Potatoes had no bite left and the pork chops were still moist. I think the trick to keeping the pork chops moist is not over-browning and keeping the bone in, because the chops were just right and they were only about 1" thick. Great recipe. My dad, who is the king of scalloped potatoes and pork chops, loved this meal (he's a tough critic), and so did everyone else who ate it. Hard to believe you can do it all in one dish.
The pork chops were overcooked, the potatoes were undercooked. I sliced the potatoes thinly, but they really needed another 15 minutes. I had boneless pork chops, about 1 inch thick, but they got too dry. I did add seasoning as other reviewers recommended, and am glad I did. Overall, a good flavor, but I won't make it again.
This dish was not as good as it sounded. Using the thicker pork chops may have been the reason. Not very tasty to me. My husband said it was just "O.K.", although my little guy loved it. It continues to get super reviews, so don't let my review discourage you. Enjoy!
I was very impressed with this. If my 3 year old daughter says, "Mommy, I love this meat!", then this dish is definitely a 5 star recipe! Hubby and I couldn't get over how tender the pork chops were, even after re-heating the leftovers! The only drawback was that even though I pre-seasoned the potatoes, they were still kinda' bland. But I think that maybe I shoulda' bought a different kind. Also, seasoning the pork chops before browning is a must!
Loved this! I added some crushed red pepper, chili powder, and onion powder. YUMMY! My family loves it!
I dislike pork chops but I have now found a way I enjoy them. This was a huge hit at my house.
Family loved this! First time trying it, so did not change a thing. Will be making this regularly.
Tried this last night. Was fast and very good. Instead of mushroom soup I used cream of broccoli.
Good flavor and pretty easy to make.
This was easy to make and my husband loved it. I will be making this again
Not to long, but not to short...but sooooo worth the wait. Very good. A recipe I will be using again...and probably often:)
I am an unexperienced cook but this recipe was easy to follow. I used cream of celery instead of mushrooms and it came out GREAT. My kids loved it.
REALLY, REALLY, REALLY GOOD! SO EASY MY DAUGHTER WAS ABLE TO MAKE IT NO PROBLEM AND ALL THE KIDS LOVED IT!
This is a very easy dish to make...I did follow some of the other suggestion though, about adding onion soup mix. I also added sour cream...tastes wonderful! Never any leftovers with this one. Thanks!
I was actually disappointed with this recipe. I didn't think it tasted very good. It's easy to make, but just not our favorite recipe.
This was a quick, easy recipe, and it came out delish!!!!! I doubled all the ingredients, cause I feed a gang. Everyone loved it! Thanks for sharing! This will be a pork chop favorite!
slice potatoes 1/4 inch thick, and half cook in microwave. cooker oz
i tried this for dinner last night and it was such a hit he took leftovers for his lunch next time i will use less liquid
I was hoping for a slightly different taste than just the soup. Barely tasted the cheese. It was good though.
My husband loved this recipe! I seasoned the pork like some previous reviews suggested. Turned out great!
This recipe was very easy and turned out great. My whole family raved over it. I thought it might be bland, so I seasoned the pork chops with seasoning salt and pepper before searing them. But the potatoes were the real hit of this casserole. I could leave out the pork chops and use this simple recipe for great scalloped potatoes. This will be a regular in my house.
I love this recipe. I have invited several friends over and this is the dinner that I cook and they have all loved it. One thing that I do to add a little flavor is I cook some of the onion with the pork chops. I also put a little garlic powder with the chops and onions. It makes this meal even more flavorful!
I didn't use Cream of Mushroom soup, I made a béchamel instead. I though this was just OK...too much liquid and the potatoes seemed undercooked. Family enjoyed it!
