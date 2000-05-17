Pork Chop and Potato Casserole

I used other suggestions and increased the cheese and potatoes; I decreased the milk and added garlic and French-fried onions (see my other reviews for more doubled recipes.) I used 6 medium sized potatoes sliced in the food processor. After sautéing pork chops in olive oil, I sprinkled with a season salt. It doesn't matter if it’s a season salt or some sort of rub, just put a spice on it. Then I took it out of my pan and added the onions with 2 cloves of garlic, sprinkled with paprika and pepper and sautéed. I bet you could increase the onion a bit. I didn't because of the kids. Don't add salt. I did one time and it was too salty. At this point I added the soup and 1/2 of cup of milk only. Even with six medium sized potatoes, this was enough fluid. Mix this up, add the potatoes and pour over pork chops that are in my 13 x 9 rectangle stone; cover with foil the first 30 min. and then remove foil, top with 2 cups cheese and sprinkle with French-fried onions and bake 30 more minutes. I think the key to this recipe is thin chops, covering the dish. Also, instead of the spices you could probably just ad a can of golden mushroom soup.

Read More