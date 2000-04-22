Venison Chili

This is an excellent chili recipe for game meats. You can easily substitute venison with buffalo or boar as well.

By Scotch

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the onion and garlic, and saute for 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the brown sugar and saute for 2 to 3 more minutes. Then stir in the red wine, vinegar, tomato paste, chicken stock, cumin, cayenne pepper, chili powder, cilantro and salt. Simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the mixture is reduced by about half.

  • Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the bacon and fry for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the bacon is browned. Move the bacon to one side of the skillet and add the venison to the empty side of the skillet. Season the meat with salt to taste and saute the meat for 15 minutes, or until well browned. Stir in the beans and toss all together. Transfer this mixture to the simmering pot.

  • Mix everything together thoroughly and let simmer for about 20 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
802 calories; protein 49.2g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 157.1mg; sodium 551.5mg. Full Nutrition
