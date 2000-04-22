Venison Chili

I love this recipe as do many of my friends. So much so that I change the quantities to fit 25 servings from the normal 7. My dad is the hunter in the family and I stumbled across this recipe last year during football season after he had given me a large quantity of the meat. I use roast meat that I hand cut down into about 1/2" x 1/2" cubes. I made this for some friends, many of whom had never had venison or said they did not like venison and it was a showstopper. In fact, the promise of this chili being made again this week is what convinced several of my friends to help me move this last weekend! A couple of changes that I make are 1: increase the tomato paste and add some flour/water mixture to thicken it up; 2: use a cab/merlot wine; 3: increase the spices, not too much because I love that it is slightly sweet and then the heat kicks in; and 4: I use the juices/fat that I get from frying the venison in the bacon fat and add it back in instead of some of the chicken stock to put back in all that wonderful flavor. When making the 25 servings it really does take much longer to reduce the liquid down but the wait is well worth it. I haven't had any problem with the salt but I add very little *relying mostly on the bacon drippings* and make sure to use unsalted butter. A wonderful recipe even for those who say that they don't like venison!