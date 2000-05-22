Pheasant Nuggets

4.6
20 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an economical way to feed the family and keep the hunter happy. These nuggets come out crispy on the outside, and juicy and tender on the inside.

Recipe by Debra Patterson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a deep fryer for 375 to 400 degrees F (190 to 200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle the pheasant meat with meat tenderizer and pound lightly with a mallet to make all the pieces uniform and the same thickness. Using a medium bowl, combine the flour, seasoned salt, pepper, potato flakes and crushed cracker crumbs. Mix well and set aside.

  • In a separate medium bowl, combine the egg and the milk and whisk until smooth. Dip the pheasant meat strips into the egg mixture then dredge each strip into the flour mixture. Coat well and thoroughly and lay out on a plate so the strips can be easily transferred to the deep fryer.

  • Place the strips in a deep fryer set at 375 to 400 degrees F (190 to 200 degrees C) until golden brown. (Note: You can also pan fry these in a skillet over medium high to high heat with 1 cup oil for pan frying, but you may need to flip them if they are not submerged in oil.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
697 calories; protein 49g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 168.1mg; sodium 611.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022