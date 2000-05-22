Pheasant Nuggets
This is an economical way to feed the family and keep the hunter happy. These nuggets come out crispy on the outside, and juicy and tender on the inside.
This is an economical way to feed the family and keep the hunter happy. These nuggets come out crispy on the outside, and juicy and tender on the inside.
Awesome recipe!!! Something other than the norm, cream of mushroom soup. Ugh. the kids and hubby loved it!Read More
Awesome recipe!!! Something other than the norm, cream of mushroom soup. Ugh. the kids and hubby loved it!
I made this to a "T" and it was pretty tasty. I fried the nuggets in a electric skillet and thought the cooking time could have been shortened by a minute or two. This was a good receipe and I will use it again. Dip them in your favorite sauce for more flavor.
This turned out great!My husband was not a pheasant eater, now he is and invites the guys from the club everytime! Best served w/wild rice and fresh garlic green beans!!
WOW! These are ABSOLUTELY DELISH! I can't wait for my husband to make these again! He first soaked the pheasant in Kosher salt for 24 hours and then cut all meat (thighs, legs, and breasts) into bite-size pieces. When frying, he used an electric frying pan and added enough oil (about 1 inch) to almost cover the nuggets. Frying time was about 6-8 minutes. Next time, I am going to serve these with a honey mustard dip and ranch/spicy ranch dip. They were definitely a hit with our family!
Awesome! Finally a way to use up all those birds in my freezer. I used the breast and thighs and cut them into nugget size. I did marinate them in a little italian dressing for a few hours. They were tender and tasted great-no gamey taste at all. My toddler gobbled them up.
This is great!!! The best way to fix Pheasant!!!
Excellent way to cook pheasant. breading would be good on other things as well. I am going to try on chicken fried venison steaks.
My son shot his first pheasant last weekend at a "mentor hunt" and was excited to eat it. Thank goodness for this site because I had no idea what to do with this thing. I do not like "gamey" food nor can I stand to work with it so my husband and son cut it up in chunks and prepared these nuggets. The family loved them and I will have to take their word for it because I will not be eating it but thank you for a very simple and tasty recipe that the boys could make themselves.
Great way to fix pheasant. Next time I will go heavier on the seasoning. I didn't have "buttery crackers" so I used panko bread crumbs in place of crackers and pan fried. Yum!! Thanks for a good recipe.
We liked this quite a bit. Don't over deep fat fry or will get dry. Just deep fat fry till nice golden brown. Reminded us alittle of chicken nuggets except the meat is alittle dryer otherwise very good. Will make again.
These are excellent and my kids loved them.
This was great- reminded me of how my grandma's used to taste
Excellent and easy! served w/ wild rice and glazed carrots. in a fry daddy it took about 7 1/2 min. to fry.
I boned the thighs and and fried also. An excellent, easy, fast,delicious recipe.
pretty good..
This was great, my family (and myself) loved it! It was our first foray into pheasant, and it was a success. I used heavy cream because I had it, and Chicken in a Bisket crackers and panko instead of the butter crackers anda potato flakes. I seasoned the cream with pepper, salt and etc and it was great. Thank you!
This was the best recipe we've found for pheasant and we've tried many. We used a honey mustard sauce for dipping. For frying instead of using the deep fryer we used a dutch oven, but it was hard to keep the oil as hot as it calls for so maybe next time we might use the deep fryer, but it sure isn't necessary. (patience would've helped in letting the oil get to appropriate temp when using the dutch oven)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections