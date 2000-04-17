Little Meat Loaves

354 Ratings
  • 5 267
  • 4 69
  • 3 12
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

These individual meat loaves are topped with a sweet and tangy sauce. The sausage in this recipe yields a more complex flavor than your standard meat loaf.

By ELIZABETH 45

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the eggs, cracker crumbs, milk, cheese, onion, Worcestershire sauce, Italian-style seasoning, garlic salt, ground beef and ground sausage. Mix this together well and form into individual loaves. Place the loaves in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a separate small bowl, combine the ketchup, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce. Mix this together well and spoon some of this sauce over each loaf. Garnish each loaf with some Parmesan cheese and seasoning to taste.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
678 calories; protein 34.3g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 166mg; sodium 1918.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022