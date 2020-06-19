Chinese Broccoli Slaw

This is a good recipe, but let me clue you guys in to a few alterations you can make: 1- There's no need to put 1/4 cup of butter. Just steam your broccoli. 2- You can crush the ramen and use it as a crunchy garnish instead of making it mushy by cooking it. Ramen noodles are fried, thus already cooked. Or alternately you can use those chow mein noodles that come in a can. 3- You can use red wine vinegar for better taste. 4- Yes, you are supposed to put in the seasoning packet, or if you use chow mein noodles you can use a little soy sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper... since that's basically all that's in oriental flavored ramen seasoning packets. 5- You can add a little seasame oil. 6- You can add toasted slivered almonds. 7- If you want to bring this to a pot luck or something, make it with grilled chicken breast and a head of cabbage instead of broccoli. The cabbage and chicken really absorb the flavor of the dressing, and it's DOUBLE fantastic.

Read More