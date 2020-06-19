Chinese Broccoli Slaw
This recipe was passed around for years in my Grandmother's beauty salon. She took it to every church supper. It was on the table every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This is a good recipe, but let me clue you guys in to a few alterations you can make: 1- There's no need to put 1/4 cup of butter. Just steam your broccoli. 2- You can crush the ramen and use it as a crunchy garnish instead of making it mushy by cooking it. Ramen noodles are fried, thus already cooked. Or alternately you can use those chow mein noodles that come in a can. 3- You can use red wine vinegar for better taste. 4- Yes, you are supposed to put in the seasoning packet, or if you use chow mein noodles you can use a little soy sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper... since that's basically all that's in oriental flavored ramen seasoning packets. 5- You can add a little seasame oil. 6- You can add toasted slivered almonds. 7- If you want to bring this to a pot luck or something, make it with grilled chicken breast and a head of cabbage instead of broccoli. The cabbage and chicken really absorb the flavor of the dressing, and it's DOUBLE fantastic.
Disappointing. I kept adding more things to get a more interesting flavor, but no matter what I tried it just tasted like raw veggies in soy sauce. Lacking in complexity and authenticity.
I must say this was delicious with a few changes:1) Instead of baking noodles, almonds and seeds, spray a frying pan with cooking spray and add noodles for 3 minutes, then almond slices or slivers for 2 minutes and then sesame seeds for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently-to-constantly; remove from heat and allow to cool while you mix the slaw. 2)The dressing for the slaw is truly wonderful if you use a combination of toasted sesame oil and olive oil (more olive than sesame) with rice vinegar in place of the apple cider vinegar. You will be pleasantly surprised that the addition of the green onions and flavor packet is not necessary. 3)Top each serving with the cooled noodle mix. I serve this with a crock-pot recipe for asian country style porkribs. SCRUMPTIOUS!!
okay I always have to tweek a recipe a bit b/c that's just how I am.. She said to reserve the seasoning pkt. but nowhere did it say to add it in??? I didn't want it to go to waste, so in the dressing (which was VERY bland) how could it not be with only acv/sugar/oil/soy being its only ingredients?? I added the packet. WOW! It totally kicked this recipe up a notch. Also added one more tbsp of soy and s&p. Other than that, this is very good.
This is our family's favorite slaw recipe. I use whatever almonds I have on hand (pictured with sliced) and exchange brown sugar for white, as I feel it gives a better flavor. Be sure to use bagged broccoli slaw (found in the produce section near the bagged shredded cole slaw) and not broccoli florets. This is what makes the recipe! We will make this again and again, it's always a favorite and is delicious served with barbecue. Make it ahead of time so the flavors have a chance to blend. It's also great as a leftover the day after.
I loved this recipe but had to make a few tweaks. I used olive oil rather than salad oil, balsamic vinegar rather than apple cider vinegar, and eliminated the seasoning packets. I also added one more tablespoon of soy sauce. I loved the outcome! Very good recipe!
Fantastic easy recipe that my family asks for often. Wonderful for pot lucks, picnics, etc.
Enjoyable salad. I made 1/2 of the dressing and it was still a lot of dressing. I did not use the butter but 1 tbsp. of sesame oil instead of butter & put it in a large fry pan on medium heat for 5 minutes. Also used olive oil in the dressing instead of veg. oil. It made it a bit more healthy. I used the seasoning packet in the beef ramen noodles and low-sodium soy sauce in the dressing. I only used one packet of noodles as there was plenty and I wanted to taste the vegetables and keep the calories down. I make a similar salad with regular coleslaw but I really enjoyed the broccoli slaw for a change and will be making this often.
Made this for supper club a few months ago. Everyone wanted the recipe. I followed the recipe exactly.
This is a great recipe! Be sure to stir before you serve it if it has been in the fridge. I noticed my dressing kind of sunk to the bottom. I also added a grated carrot into the salad for color...pretty!
I have been making this years, but have never added the butter or green onions- I really don't think it needs it. Also, I have used sunflower seeds instead of sesame seeds. Sometimes I use half sugar/half splenda just to cut out some of the sugar, and it still tastes great.
Delicious! I followed the suggestions of others and toasted the dry ingredients in a frying pan that I'd sprayed with cooking spray. I also substituted 2 tablespoons of sesame oil for some of the vegetable oil, which gave it great flavor. I didn't have oriental-flavored ramen, so I used chicken-flavored ramen and only used one seasoning packet. I used sesame seeds, but I think it would also be good with sunflower seeds. The great thing about this salad is that you can make the dressing and dry ingredients ahead of time and then just open a bag of broccoli slaw and toss it together quickly right before you eat. The ramen noodle/almond/sesame mix makes a lot, easily enough that you could double the amount of broccoli slaw.
I've been making this for several years & it's always requested at bbq's & get togethers. The recipe I have is the same except for the omission of butter & I've never felt it was missing anything at all. Love it to death!
I've made a simular recipe to this for years, but this is way better. Toasting the noodles and nuts is the key to making this taste great! I used only one packet of seasoning, no sesame seeds (I didn't have any), used olive oil in place of the butter to make it healthier and it turned out very tasty. I can't wait to try this out on friends/family!
So yummy, I didnt have nuts but made it anyways and the only extra thing I added was some chipolte powder. OMG A whole new way to enjoy broccoli.
This was so god it didn't last but a few minutes. I couldn't believe it!
I am going to give this recipe 5 stars even though I didn't follow it exactly, I used the dressing, and that's the most important part. I made this with cabbage instead of broccoli, and left the ramen raw, just crumbled it into the slaw. The thing that makes this slaw different is the soy sauce in the dressing.
This was EXCELLENT! I didn't have almonds or sesame seeds, but did have sunflower seeds - which worked just fine with the ramen noodles. The crunch was wonderful - but do make sure you buy the 16 oz package of broccoli slaw - I only bought a 12 oz package by mistake and it was too much crunchy and not enough veggies.
This is one of the best salads ever!!! The only negative is it is high in calories. I may tweak it next time to lower the calories a bit, but other than that it couldn't be better!
Great recipe. Family loved it!!
Absolutely delicious! Skip the butter and halve the oil (used olive not salad oil) and sugar. I'm sharing this recipe with a friend who doesn't like the mayo slaw recipes. Perfect.
This was so delish! Could make a meal out of it alone! I did use balsamic vinegar instead of the oil and added the seasoning packet, sugar and soy sauce. The only thing I cooked was the sesame seeds. To be honest I was concerned about the soy sauce (not a big fan - too salty). So used reduced sodium. It had a GREAT flavor and very crunchy. I'm going to use it again and again especially at my annual Christmas party.
Loved it. I used some grated kohlrabi with the broccoli. I also did equal amounts of sugar, vinegar and oil. So good.
For less carbs, I don't use ramen noodles and use splenda in place of sugar. I use 3/4 cup of sliced almonds, 1/4 cup sesame oil, 1/4 cup olive.
Am going to make this for Easter Sunday. Will let you know how it turns out.
I have made this over and over. I get raves about it. My husband and I love it just for ourselves too. Great recipe!
Made as directed! We loved it. Will definitely make again.
Yummy! I am eating it right now and love it. Was looking for something to use up a bag of brocc slaw in my cabinet. I had to fudge with a few small things (didn't have sesame seeds) but overall was true to the recipe. I'll be intentional about getting the nuts and seeds next time. Thanks!
We used this recipe to feed coaches and officials at swim meet. They kept emptying the bowl and its so easy, we kept making more. People love this stuff and it does make alot. Perfect for a pitch in. I usually use reg vinegar. You can play around with it, just get the basics.
I add a small can of mandarin oranges.
As with any good recipe..you can always tweek it for personal tastes. I have found that it is a popular dish to pass..but when traveling..prep the dressing, slaw, and toasted ingredients and toss just before serving. In fact...making the dressing a day ahead of time maximizes the taste of the salad as a whole. It is a good Asian marinade as well...I added fresh ginger and sesame oil and it paired great with Red Snapper.
this salad is delicious.
For a different twist on this recipe: Use a Napa cabbage chopped fine instead of the brocoli slaw. Add 1.5 red peppers and 1.5 green peppers all chopped fine along with 8 green onions chopped fine w/tops and a grated carrot. Brown your Ramen Noodles unseparated on each side in a skillet. Cool, then separate. Also brown in skillet 8 Tbsp slivered almonds and 2 Tbsp. sesame seeds. To reduce the calories and not change the taste at all, use 1/4 to 1/2 Cup Olive Oil, 1/8 C. Splenda mixed w/your Ramen flavor packets. This salad keeps well made ahead of time if you do not put in your marinade or toasted noodles until ready to serve. This is one of the best recipes in my repertoire! chunt
family loves this, just have to eat it all, no leftovers-yuck
This is a great recipe! I have had many versions of this salad, but this one is by far the best. Very easy to make and is always a hit at any party or pot-luck. Enjoy!
This was really good. I followed the instructions exactly but accidentally forgot the sugar. I tossed in 2 small cans of mandarin oranges instead and was very pleased with the results. Love happy accidents!
good recipe but more complicated than it needs to be. Use roasted/salted sunflower seeds, did not do noodles in butter. Decreased sugar to 1/4C and used C&H light w/Stevia. Also only 1/4C olive oil, 1/4C rice wine vinegar. Soy sauce was a nice addition.
This is my go-to recipe for pitch ins no matter what time of year. My friends ask me to bring this to their New Years party every year and I bring my bowl back empty every time. The recipe calls for sesame seeds but I use sunflower seeds instead. In the interest of health, this year I am going to use less of the dressing and see how it turns out.
This recipe has really good flavor and my husband (who doesn't like sweet salads) even liked it. I changed the sesame seeds to sunflower seeds and used olive oil instead of salad oil. The reason I gave 4 stars instead of 5 is because I think that 2 packages of Ramen noodles is too much. You get too many noodles and not enough slaw. Next time I make this I will only use 1 package of noodles but still two seasoning packets.
Yum, yum! My husband who hates broccoli loves this! It's great for cookouts. I do omit all the butter. It's not needed :)
This was excellent. My party guests loved it too and asked for the recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except couldn't find 16 oz bag of slaw so I bought 2 12 oz bags and used both. There was plenty of dressing and crunchy bits for the extra slaw too.
my husband i and i really enjoy this dish. i did modify a little. i didnt bake the noodles, almonds and sesame seeds. i just sautee them in a pan. just cause im lazy. but this always turns out great!
Very good! I used the entire batch of green onions, tops and bottoms.
Great alternative to heavy mayo based dressings. I cook the noodles in olive oil for a healthier option and use sunflower seeds instead of sesamie. I also use 2 (12 oz) bags of slaw. I love vinegar too, so I use about 1/2 cup as it really mellows as it sits and I add both seasoning packets. Salad can be made in advance, but add noodles at last minute.
I think this may be the first time I rated a recipe here, I HAD TO RATE THIS ONE! LOVE IT, even our broccoli haters loved it! The only thing I changed was the amount of sugar, I used half of what it called for. I'll be making this over and over and over. Thanks so much for sharing it!
My store only had 12 oz. bags of the broccoli slaw mix so I used 2 bags and kept all the other ingredients the same and still had more than enough dressing. This is good and I'll probably make it again.
I did a double batch using two 12 oz bags of broccoli slaw and one 12 oz bag of other slaw (I think it was just "regular" slaw mix -- had more carrot than the broccoli slaw?). Huge hit at the BBQ. Will certainly make again.
I made this last night with just a few simple changes and it turned out well. First, along with the sesame seeds and almonds I threw in some pine nuts (because we looove them:) I also used olive oil in place of salad oil with no noticeable difference. Unfortunately I tried to cut the sugar in half to make it a bit healthier, but the resulting dressing was just not good - even though I added the two ramen seasoning packets. I think next time I will add the whole amount (maybe try Splenda, though.) Also, with rotisserie chicken added this could be a full and delicious meal :)
This was quick to make, tasty and filling....bonus! I did make a few changes: I poured 1 pkg of broccoli coleslaw mix in a large bowl and added and crushed 1 pkg of ramen noodle. I purchased the Olde Cape Cod's soy sesame ginger vignagrette (fat free) and used 1/2c of this in place of the almonds, sesame seeds and salad oil. I did add the 1/4c red wine vinegar as someone suggested in the reviews, 1/2c + of the green onion, 4 tblsp of sugar, and 2 tblsp of low sodium soy sauce and the seasoning packet from the ramen noodle. I also added some black pepper for an extra kick. I tossed these ingredients well and it turned out great. For my own needs, I added a tsp of EVOO in my individual bowl. I ate this with a few slices of turkey sausage and it was yummy. Thanks for the submitting this recipe!
this was easy and different which I always like but too high in calories for a side salad.
This was good, tasty, but a bit salty. I also had headaches for three days while we ate up the leftovers. In hindsight, it might have been the MSG in the packaged seasoning. MSG always gives me trouble. Good, but I'll need to find a different way to make a tasty sauce.
Really good. I used some chinese noodles from the salad section of the grocery store instead of Ramen. I also used mustard seeds which gave it some spice. Yum!!
This is fantastic!
Following the advice of others, I put a mixture of sesame oil and olive oil in the dressing (mostly olive oil) and cut back the vinegar. I also used the Ramen noodles but discarded the (gross) flavor package. Next time I would use chow mein noodles. Overall it is pretty good and healthier than traditional cole slaw.
This slaw is great and very easy to put together.
I don't use any butter, soy sauce nor cook the noodles. I put the broken noodles in the bowl first, then add the package of slaw (no broccoli) and nuts and then top off with the dressing. Do not stir until almost ready to serve so the noodles are soft. This makes a lot of swesome slaw.
I toasted without the butter--less fat, but still brought out the smokiness of seeds and almonds. Nice balance between sweet and sour in the dressing. Got rave reviews at recent family reunion.
I didn't have sesame seeds, but I did have sesame oil which I used for half the oil in the dressing. I thought it was pretty good, but not terrific.
I love this slaw, but if you are making it for a crowd, know that there will be two camps: those that love vinegar (and hence love this unusual dish) and those that prefer creamy slaws.
Tried this dish at a potluck, and loved it, but didn't get the recipe, so I was thrilled to find it here! The only "change" I make is to add the seasoning packet from the ramen noodles. My family requests this often, especially with other Oriental dishes, (we particularly like it with the Asian Tuna Patties, also from this site) but also with grilled meat/fish. I usually halve the recipe as there are only 3 of us, and there is rarely any left over. If there is, though, it's gone the next day.
Wonderful, but I made a few alterations. First of all I sauteed the ramen noodles & nuts (I used pecans & sunflowers seeds) in a pan until golden brown, much quicker than the oven. I cut the sugar down to 1/4 a cup and added less oil to the dressing. I forgot the soy sauce, but will use the reduced-salt kind next time I make this. I only had a reg. onion so I chopped it and added it to the brocolli. It turned out great!
This is a great slaw/salad! I have made it for parties and potlucks and everyone always wants the recipe!
This salad is super fast to throw together and very flavorful.
Yum!!!
Have had variations of this at lots of potluck events, and was very excited to find it here. Delicious! My daughter and I loved it.
I used sunflower seeds instead of sesame seeds and I skipped the butter, but did toast the ramen noodles, almonds and seeds in the oven before using to give them a better flavor. I used balsamic vinegar and olive oil in the dressing too. The family loved it and will make it again.
THIS MY FIRST RECIPE, ON THE ALL RECIPES WEB SITE. I LOVE IT. MY FAMILY LOVES IT. INSTEAD OF SUGAR I USE SPLENDA AND I ALSO ADD YELLOW APPLES (2).
This recipe is amazing! My mom made it and brought it to my birthday party luau and it was a huge hit! no leftovers what so ever! I made this again last night and served with some spicy Asian noodles, soo good! The only thing I do differently is leave out the butter to reduce calories. Instead, I just sprayed a little cooking spray on the ramen noodles before baking. Still very tasty and so easy to make! Thanks for the great recipe!
FABULOUS! As written, this recipe is amazing. My whole family loves it. And yes, it is very versatile. I've substituted sesame oil, peanut oil, vinegars, left out butter.... They are all great as well. Some versions are quicker and I use those when pressed for time. The original, as written recipe will always be my favorite though.
This was a great recipe. I added a fair amount more broccoli, and it still had a LOT of sauce! Very good tasting, though... I will certainly make this again :)
Delicious! A big hit at a potluck party.
Love it and so does my family!
Very delicious! Easy to make. Will make this often.
I am not a big fan of coleslaw but I LOVE this recipie! I have made it several times for various occasions and it always gets rave reviews!
I've made this salad many times and never stray from the exact recipe. It's delicious and always a crowd pleaser.
I want to share a summer version a friend gave me. Using the Brobboli slaw mix and green onion, add sunflower seeds and the raw crushed noodles. Instead of using the oriental flavor soup, use the beef flavor ramen instead. I haven't made it with soy sauce. This dish does well at picnics compared to salads.
We really enjoyed this tonight for dinner with a chicken breast on top. I incorporated several suggestions from other reviewers and made the following changes: used a combo of red wine vinegar, rice wine vinegar and apple cider vinegars, also combined olive oil, salad oil and sesame oil, added minced garlic and fresh ginger (lightly sauteed) to the broccoli slaw and green onion combination, used sesame seeds and sunflower seeds along with the sliced almonds, used brown sugar instead of white, used only 1 packet of ramen noodles and had much left over. I didn't mix the ramen noodle mixture with the dressing, as I was afraid of it making the crispy, crunchy items mushy. Just sprinkled some into the broccoli mixture and on top of the chicken breast. Many additions, I know, but it resulted in a wonderful flavored salad and dressing. Drizzled some extra dressing over the chicken which I placed on top of this delicious salad. What a fresh and flavorful meal on a hot Summer night! Oh, one more thing, I didn't use butter, but used sesame oil instead with a small pat of butter to cook the crispy, crunchy items. Then cooked my chicken breast in a bit of sesame oil to continue the theme. Yum!
I loved this. I could not find any sesame seeds so I added a few sunflower seeds and added sesame oil to dressing. The toasted ramen noodles made for a very tasty crunch. I will keep this recipe handy to have again.
Made only a few adjustments based on other reviews. Heated crunchies on stovetop rather than oven and used half sesame oil and half EVOO instead of vegetable oil. Absolutely delicious!
I made mine exactly as the recipe says the first time. While it really was delicious, I didn't see any reason to add butter when toasting the ramen, almonds and sesame seeds. So now I don't, and it is my go to recipe for any summertime cookout.
Delicious! I used sunflower seeds as well. Great party side dish for picnic...
I make this salad frequently. It is easy and delicious! It is ok to add the ramen noodles when you serve it if there are 4 or more eating. If you live by yourself and have leftovers just add the noodles as you eat the salad. It will keep for 2 or 3. That way the ramen noodles will stay crisp.
This is now a go to for my family, especially when bringing a dish to potluck. EVERYONE loves it! I even take leftovers for lunch. Excellent recipe.
Very good and my clients loved this. Next time I will leave out the ramen noodles because it was more trouble than is worth. Maybe I'll fry some wonton strips instead. Salad and dressing were wonderful!
I found it a little bland and a little sweet. It's a good base for another try with more pizzaz. I did add chicken to it and I think there would have been way too much dressing if I hadn't.
Well-received at this year's Thanksgiving dinner! I did the browning of the almonds, sesame seeds and ramen in a skillet on the stove-top and that worked well, too. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing. We
this is good but I use way less butter and sugar. Less than half the butter, and less than 1/4 c of sugar! Still yummy!
I've had this cole slaw before, but didn't have the recipe. I used this exactly as stated, but used coleslaw mix without broccoli (what I had on hand) and increased the slivered almonds since I had a bit more than needed for the recipe. I did feel the salad dressing needed some more flavor, and next time will increase the soy sauce (low sodium) and use some garlic oil, too. All-in-all a good recipe, just needs some tweaking for this household.
I made the recipe as stated except I only had about 1/4 cup almonds so I added sunflower seeds to make 3/4 cup. In my opinion, too much butter, too much dressing; both can be cut in half. I would have given it more stars if it were a healthier version. Delicious anyway.
Subbed roasted sunflower seeds for sesame seeds. Sooo nummy!
The soy sauce makes it!
I was looking for a slaw recipe for a cookout that didn't have mayo in it so it wouldn't go bad. This was fantastic!! To lighten this up, I dry toasted the almonds, used chinese crunchy chow mein noodles, no butter, and used less oil and sugar. Still came out fantastic! I will definitely make this again. I think I might try it with chicken and serve it as a quick weekday dinner. YUMMY!
Delicious! I didn't have the sesame seeds or almonds, but not necessary, it still turned out great! I used a bag of Vegetable stir fry, so it had broccoli, carrots, and snow peas. I added a packed of vegetable seasoning but I'm not sure it was necessary. I think the Apple cider vinegar gives a good strong flavor.
Solid Asian slaw recipe. I probably didn't let it sit long enough, so will try that next time. Definitely worth making, went great with pork bbq
Just did not like.
Great but too much soy for my taste!
I liked this recipe, easy,get your veggies too!
