Chinese Broccoli Slaw

This recipe was passed around for years in my Grandmother's beauty salon. She took it to every church supper. It was on the table every Thanksgiving and Christmas.

By marinza

cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave. Crush the ramen noodles into small pieces; stir the crushed noodles, almonds, and sesame seeds into the butter. Spread the mixture onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and crunchy, 8 to 10 minutes; allow to cool completely.

  • Toss together the coleslaw mix and the green onion in a large bowl.

  • Whisk together the salad oil, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, and reserved seasoning packets in a separate bowl; stir the noodle mixture into the dressing. Pour the dressing over the coleslaw mix and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 710.9mg. Full Nutrition
