Simple Mango Salsa

I made this as stated except I used 1tsp powdered ginger for lack of fresh. I took it to a BBQ and it was a hit. I had people asking for the recipe. Definitely is a benefit to make the night before and let the flavors blend. I will make this again!
Tried with apple cider vinegar because we couldn't find rice vinegar. Still excellent! One of the best recipes I've tried in awhile.
Very good! This salsa offers a great combination of flavors and textures and adds color to any meal. We had it with broiled Talapia.
I chopped up all the ingredients quite a bit more than the picture suggests but otherwise followed the recipe exactly - it was a hit at my sister's dinner party! I'll definitely make this again. The only change I'll make is to make sure to get riper mangoes next time. The ones I found that day at the store were a bit underripe but still good in the salsa.
This was an amazing recipe..I added the juice of one lime and substituted 1/2a jalopeno as I was out of red pepper flakes! Easy and delicious...I served on grilled halibut, and finished the rest off with chips!
I wasn't sure if I would like the ginger in this recipe; but I was pleasantly surprised by the flavor it created when mixed with the mango. I felt like the salsa needed additional texture so I added 1/2 chopped bell pepper for some crunch.
This was very good. I didn't have red onion so I used white and didn't have fresh ginger so I subbed 1 tsp of ground. I think next time I will use green onions due to personal preference.
Very nice. I used finely chopped jalapeno instead of red pepper flakes.
Delicious!!! We loved it. I omitted the pineapple and used 1 tsp. dried ginger to save a little money. It comes out very sweet I think the pineapple would've been to much. To die for with blue corn chips! Add a few more red pepper flakes if you like it spicier.
i like it better without the ginger and rice vinegar replaced with lime juice and add alittle bit of granny smith apple