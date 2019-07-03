Simple Mango Salsa

Rating: 4.67 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 56
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This salsa is very simple, with few ingredients, but has so much flavor! Sweet but spicy, it goes well with chicken, pork or just corn chips. It has a lot of color and looks great with a mix of red, yellow, and blue tortilla chips.

By KirklandCook

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine mango, pineapple, cilantro, ginger, red onion, vinegar, and red pepper flakes in a bowl, and stir lightly to mix well.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (77)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

RDFoodie
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2010
I made this as stated except I used 1tsp powdered ginger for lack of fresh. I took it to a BBQ and it was a hit. I had people asking for the recipe. Definitely is a benefit to make the night before and let the flavors blend. I will make this again! Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

faithm87
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2012
i like it better without the ginger and rice vinegar replaced with lime juice and add alittle bit of granny smith apple Read More
Helpful
(2)
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 56
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
RDFoodie
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2010
I made this as stated except I used 1tsp powdered ginger for lack of fresh. I took it to a BBQ and it was a hit. I had people asking for the recipe. Definitely is a benefit to make the night before and let the flavors blend. I will make this again! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Clayton and Teresa
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2009
Tried with apple cider vinegar because we couldn't find rice vinegar. Still excellent! One of the best recipes I've tried in awhile. Read More
Helpful
(24)
nhcomstock
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2009
Very good! This salsa offers a great combination of flavors and textures and adds color to any meal. We had it with broiled Talapia. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Advertisement
nenebucket
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2009
I chopped up all the ingredients quite a bit more than the picture suggests but otherwise followed the recipe exactly - it was a hit at my sister's dinner party! I'll definitely make this again. The only change I'll make is to make sure to get riper mangoes next time. The ones I found that day at the store were a bit underripe but still good in the salsa. Read More
Helpful
(12)
sunset
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2011
This was an amazing recipe..I added the juice of one lime and substituted 1/2a jalopeno as I was out of red pepper flakes! Easy and delicious...I served on grilled halibut, and finished the rest off with chips! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Emily
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2010
I wasn't sure if I would like the ginger in this recipe; but I was pleasantly surprised by the flavor it created when mixed with the mango. I felt like the salsa needed additional texture so I added 1/2 chopped bell pepper for some crunch. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Nurse Ellen so not a
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2010
This was very good. I didn't have red onion so I used white and didn't have fresh ginger so I subbed 1 tsp of ground. I think next time I will use green onions due to personal preference. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Petunia
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2011
Very nice. I used finely chopped jalapeno instead of red pepper flakes. Read More
Helpful
(5)
emilyseattle
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2011
Delicious!!! We loved it. I omitted the pineapple and used 1 tsp. dried ginger to save a little money. It comes out very sweet I think the pineapple would've been to much. To die for with blue corn chips! Add a few more red pepper flakes if you like it spicier. Read More
Helpful
(4)
faithm87
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2012
i like it better without the ginger and rice vinegar replaced with lime juice and add alittle bit of granny smith apple Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022