Chile Relleno Casserole

Great recipe. Love that it's simple! After reading some of the reviews I decided to add a package of taco seasoning to the meat and onions but *yikes* I didn't have any. I decided to use the Taco Seasoning I from this website. I browned the meat, added the onion, then simmered for 20 min with 2 T of taco seasoning and half cup of water. I used FOUR cans of whole chiles (because one wasn't enough to make a full layer) and 3 cups of cheese. I used two cans for the first layer (sliced in half and spread out), then 1.5 cup cheese, meat mixture,1.5 cup cheese, 2 more cans of chiles, and egg mixture as directed. I'm so glad I added extra cheese. It was an attractive casserole and I think I'll bring it to my next potluck. My husband and I liked it a lot but I think I might add diced chiles to the meat mixture so make it hotter. Served with Spanish rice and Tapatio sauce & sour cream on the side. I'll give it 5 stars when I can make it hotter.