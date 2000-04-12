Chile Relleno Casserole

This is a Mexican-style casserole made with hamburger and green chile peppers. It produces a much simpler version of chile rellenos, which are simply stuffed chile peppers.

By VENOM99

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, combine the ground beef and onions and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned; drain excess fat.

  • Arrange 1 can of the chile peppers on the bottom of a 7x11 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with half the cheese and top with the meat mixture. Sprinkle the meat mixture with the remaining cheese, followed by the next can of chile peppers.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, flour and milk, whisking until smooth. Pour this into the baking dish over the chile peppers. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool for about 5 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 258.4mg; sodium 885.7mg. Full Nutrition
