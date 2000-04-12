Chile Relleno Casserole
This is a Mexican-style casserole made with hamburger and green chile peppers. It produces a much simpler version of chile rellenos, which are simply stuffed chile peppers.
I have been using a version of this recipe for years. For the milk I use a 14 oz can of evap. milk only. I live alone so I make the casserole in mini-loaf pans and freeze, then thaw and heat when I want it later.Read More
Just looking at this recipe, I could tell it would be WAY too bland for our tastes, as other reviewers noted. To liven it up and make it a 5* recipe, add a packet of taco seasoning, 2 tsp fresh garlic, a Tbsp of chile sauce, and some black pepper. I also used monterey-jack cheese and added chili powder to the top. Excellent with changes!Read More
Loved it!! I usually try to follow a recipe closely on the first try, but I did make some changes to this based on other reviews. I added about 1/3 packet of taco seasoning to the meat, and some pepper jack cheese to the casserole. This may not be authentic Mexican, and may not taste exactly like chili rellenos, but it's darn good and I will be making it again!
I'm not sure if anyone mentioned this yet. So here goes! Buy fresh greenchiles, anaheim will do- But Hatch are best.. Roast them in your oven broiler till they blister, turning to get all sides even as possible. Remove and place in a brown grocery bag, with the top folded over for 5 or so minutes. Peel stem and seed. The other tip is to combine your ground beef with an equal ammount of PORK CHIORIZO. Brown them together. Make sure you cook thoroghly. Drain grease and continue with original recipe. I also replace a small (1/3 portion) of the flour measure for the casserole "glue" with yellow corn meal, and add a few shakes of any mexican brand or tabaso type sauce to the batter. Fight Night Favorite!
Great if you add lots of cumin, chili powder, oregano and garlic powder.
very delicious and eay to make,
Put it this way: My 11 year-old had five helpings! And then two days later asked when I was going to make it again. Since I used a 9 x 13 dish, I altered the recipe by using 3 cans of chiles and 2 cups of cheese. I also sauted the beef with taco seasoning - couldn't imagine the dish without the seasoning.
Pretty good dish! Seems more like a spicy breakfast meal than one eaten at lunch but we still liked it. Also, add the taco seasoning to the meat...it really does the trick!
Man oh man...this was GOOD! I added some salsa to the beef. I really thought this recipe was too simple to be good, but I was wrong. It was even better warmed up the next day.
I made this and replaced the beef w/ bacon that I diced and fried up quickly. I used 1 can diced green chiles and 1 can diced jalapenos because we like some heat. I served it for breakfast with toast and sliced tomatoes broiled w/ a little cheese on top. It was really good, but even BETTER later, reheated, between two slices of buttered toast as a sandwich. Maybe not traditional but one of the best breakfast sandwiches I've had! I sliced the leftovers into 'sandwich size' and froze to have quick breakkies!
I live in Texas and love tex mex food.This taste just like it. Thank you for the great recipe.
Next time i would use more cheese and a little less beef. I also added taco seasoning. Very good.
I loved this! I disagree with anyone that says this should be a breakfast dish. Enchiladas are served with eggs in many places. This was a very good and tasty dish!
Love this recipe! I do add some taco seasoning which is a nice addition and usually use egg whites with maybe just one egg for less cholesterol. Also, this can be made without the meat and is still very tasty!
great foundation recipe! I used left over steak and ground with spices and veggies. Also used poblano peppers, gave the dish a little kick! Also added a pinch of baking powder to flour to get a fluffy authentic batter.
This recipe is very very easy to make, and I suppose for the effort involved, it is great. Since a majority of the ingredients are canned, it does have that canned, bland taste, which again, given the quick fix recipe, still comes out good. I think the cheese was waaaaay to much. I love cheese, but this was more like a cheese enchilada with chiles on the bottom.
I made this tonight...it is pretty good, I found that I needed to add salt and pepper...it is nothing like a chille relleno, but pretty good and a lot easier to make. I also reduced the milk to 1 cup. I will probably make this again
Great recipe....but a little bland. Will add taco seasonings next time & maybe some chopped Jalapenos. 8YO grandson just loved it :o)
SO, SO =-( For a traditional taste & better visuals: Break up a 14.5oz can of Mexican Style Stewed tomatoes w/fork and empty into the baking dish. I used 6 Broiled/peeled/seeded Poblano peppers. Added garlic, oregano, salt & pepper to stuffing, carefully stuffed the peppers, placed on the tomato sauce. In a bowl Whisk: 6 eggs, 1/3C flour, 1ts B.Powder & Pinch of salt, and pour over the sauce/peppers, sprinkle w/1C of shredded cheese and bake. GORGEOUS DISH!
little messy but very good! I added extra cheese to it just because Im a cheese lover!
I gave this 5 out of 5 because I tinkered quite a bit with the base recipe. I used 6 cans of chiles, 1.5 lbs of taco seasoned ground beef, I layered corn tortillas on the bottom & top, used queso blanco cheese instead of cheddar, added a layer of sliced jalapenos, and a can of red enchalada sauce poured over the top during the last 10 minutes of cooking. It turned out quite tasty, and we were very pleased with the result.
I was a little disappointed with lack of flavor in this recipe. I guess I was expecting it to taste a lot like chile rellenos, but it came nowhere near it.
Great recipe. Love that it's simple! After reading some of the reviews I decided to add a package of taco seasoning to the meat and onions but *yikes* I didn't have any. I decided to use the Taco Seasoning I from this website. I browned the meat, added the onion, then simmered for 20 min with 2 T of taco seasoning and half cup of water. I used FOUR cans of whole chiles (because one wasn't enough to make a full layer) and 3 cups of cheese. I used two cans for the first layer (sliced in half and spread out), then 1.5 cup cheese, meat mixture,1.5 cup cheese, 2 more cans of chiles, and egg mixture as directed. I'm so glad I added extra cheese. It was an attractive casserole and I think I'll bring it to my next potluck. My husband and I liked it a lot but I think I might add diced chiles to the meat mixture so make it hotter. Served with Spanish rice and Tapatio sauce & sour cream on the side. I'll give it 5 stars when I can make it hotter.
I really liked this dish... it was very tasty and very easy to make. However, it reminded me nothing of chile rellenos. I agree with the other reviewers that this would be an excellent brunch dish. I would suggest doubling the amount of chile.
This wasn't a bad dish at all, but not what I was expecting. It is very much like a brunch dish, and kinda americanised. Maybe it's just not for me....sorry
Used chicken instead of beef, it was delicious!
My family really liked this casserole. Also, it was very easy to make. I doubled the recipe and it took longer to bake, but it was well worth the wait. Ths one is a keeper!
Nice dish, took everyones advise and took the ground beef up a notch with taco seasoning, ground cumin and red pepper.
Was ok at best...
This recipe was very good with the addition of taco seasoning. The real fresh roasted green chilis from the great southwest are a must instead of canned.
This could also be made vegetarian by substituting either Morningstar Farms Veggie Crumbles or the Boca version for ground beef. Gardenburger has a black bean chipotle burger that could probably be either cut up or crumbled into this casserole as a ground-beef substitute. I've got a vegetarian in the house, so I think about these things.
Yummy yummy - another keeper! I threw mixed in some italian sausage (I know this supposed to be Mexican dish, but it still works), cumin, coriander,a green salsa and red chunky salsa layer after the first layer of cheese and it was very awesome!!!
added schilling taco mix to meat to make more spicey
I added some taco seasoning to the hamburger, and I think next time I would put some enchilada sauce over it.
I gave this recipe 4 stars because it needs triple the amount of chiles it calls for. The first time I made this with the 2 cans of chiles it was too cheesy and there weren't enough chiles. Now I always use 5 or 6 - 4oz cans. With more chiles this recipe is awesome!
i forgot to read reviews before cooking therefore I did not add any seasoning. Was very very bland without any seasoning.
This doesn't taste like traditional chile rellenos, but it was a nice flavor. Instead of using canned chiles, I used freshly roasted and peeled chiles. They helped the flavor a lot, making the dish hotter.
Have to completly disagree with the person who said "tastes just like chile rellenos at restaurants". Way too americanized. Wont be trying this again. Sorry.
Use taco seasoning
I tried this casserole version of my favorite Mexican dish, chile rellenos, but found it lacking in flavor and texture - especially flavor! It was so blah, I apologized to my husband. He covered his with hot sauce, just to eat it once, then asked me never to cook it again.
i used chicken in place of beef and added a bit of hot salsa with some cilantro. Super!!
Good Stuff. I also tried it with cooked chicken and that was great too.
This dish is easy to make and very tasty. I made it with fat free cheese and it still tasted great. My husband likes it because it is high in protein and low in carbs.
Thank you much for this recipe! I needed something with simple ingredients that I had on-hand. I actually used this with leftover chicken instead of beef. I wanted to be quick so I added 1 cup of salsa on top of the meat instead of onion. I used Chedder/Jack combo cheese. In addition to salt and pepper, I added 1 tsp. of sugar and 1/2 tsp. of cumin to the flour/egg mixture. I used diced green chiles and only used one 4 oz. can. I didn't want to use 2 in case I didn't like the recipe since I made so many changes. Well, it came out super tasty and I will make it again. There was a lot of juice from the salsa so I served with a slotted spoon.
I did a few things differently, but it was sooo fantastic, it was all gone very quickly. I added 2 cloves of garlic, roasted 4 chillies, peeled and seeded them, split them down the center and laid them flat in the dish. I decreased the amount of milk to 1 cup and used Monterey Jack cheese instead of Cheddar. I think next time I will try corn meal mix instead of plain flour. It really was fantastic. I will use this over and over again.
I don't know how on earth this has a 4 star rating. I seasoned the beef with taco seasoning, and it still was bland and boring, we tried topping it with salsa and sour cream, and it was still not good, will throw away the leftovers and the recipe.
My husband and I loved this recipe. As suggested in other reviews, I also added taco seasoning to the meat and used 2-7oz. cans of peppers. Next time I may add more peppers!! Great recipe...thanks.
Same Chile Rellano taste without the frying and all the work, I loved this dish!
When I first viewed this recipe I wasn't too sure about it because it seemed too bland. But I tried it anyway and added to it. I added taco seasoning and minced garlic to my ground beef along with the onion. My family loved it! I would recommend this recipe but know that you will need to add some spices to suit your taste.
Husband said in order for this to be a 5-star recipe, it needs "crispiness." That's no fault of the recipe, though. Maybe if I'd broiled it after it was done baking, it would have been 5-stars for him! I rate it 5-stars, but with a few modifications. 1.) I baked this in a 13x9 inch pan and used 4 cans of whole chile peppers (opened them up flat) and one 12 ounce can of evaporated milk instead of plain milk; 2.) I dumped two small cans of tomato sauce over the top once it was done, then baked another five minutes to heat the sauce through; 3.) since I used a bigger pan, I used another 1/2 cup of cheese (as if I need an excuse to use more cheese!). Overall a great recipe! I will make this again!
Maybe it was our taste buds, but we really didn't care for this. I want to blame the egg. It just didn't taste right with the other ingredients.
I make this almost once a season for a ladies church brunch. Lots of compliments! I think it would be easier with chopped chiles and the dry ingredients jumbled together then have the egg mixture poured on top.
This was ok dish. It wasn't what i was expecting. This is something that you would make for breakfast not for dinner. I was thinking that the egg and flour mix was going to coat the chile and meat mix with a crunch but it actrually made an egg casserole. I would only do this for breakfast once in a blue moon.
Followed this recipe to the letter and it turned out to be very bland.
I have made this recipe several times and my family just loves this recipe. We are big fans of Mexican food, this has all the taste of Chile Rellenos and none of the work.
its a good recipe, the only thing was that i didnt care for the meat mixture and I would add more chiles and cheese to this recipe. But otherwise I like it .
Was pretty disappointed in this recipe... It needed more flavor. Tasted bland, more like a breakfast egg casserole.
I made a few changes to the recipe. I used diced green chiles instead of whole and I used 3 cans instead of 2. I also seasoned the meat quite a bit and used only 2 eggs. I think with more eggs it would seem more like a breakfast casserole.
QUICK DISH....GOOD,BUT VERY FILLING!
YUM!The base was bland, I will add seasoning next time.I roasted fresh green chilis from the garden instead of canned.There were no leftovers,we will definately keep this recipe!
I've made Chile Rellno Casserole for my own 60th b'day last year. It was gone in the first half hour. I DID NOT use canned whole green chiles!! That's just awful. I roasted 20 lbs of FRESH whole anaheim chiles. I did not use the ground beef. The real relleno is made with "cheese". There are some recipes that SHOULD NOT be altered. This is one of them. Especially when several of your guests are Hispanic. Using evaporated milk seems to work better then dairy whole milk.
If your looking for something with a little spice to it, you'll need to add more chilies or even chopped jalapenos. I add more green chilies, onion and garlic so that the kids will eat it then my husband and me top it off with hot salsa.
we had white rice with this and it was a great dish! Maybe some fresh diced tomatoes on top after it's finished baking would add just that perfect touch...
Easy to prepare. Family gave it 4 thumbs up.
It was easy and great! I added a can of Great Northern Beans to the hamburger which gave it more protein. It was done before we were ready for dinner, kept it warm in the oven and it was still a great dinner with a salad.
I don't really care for chile relleno because once stuffed they are normally fried, I don't care for a lot of fried food. This is wonderful. My husband loves it and feeds a little of his to my little girl who is 14 months old right now, she loves it too.
Wonderfu recipe! Listened to other reviews and added taco seasoning and pork sausage also used Cojita cheese on the very top. My daughter loved it and so did my mom...a deffinate keeper!
This was a yummy recipe, but not really like chile rellenos you have at a restaurant. Great for breakfast as well as supper. Thanks for the recipe.
Since this recipe seemed more like something you'd eat for breakfast, I altered it a bit and used 1lb. of cooked, crumbled bacon in place of the ground beef. It came out great and my husband said it was a keeper. Will make again. Thanks!
This wasn't exactly what I was looking for, but it was REALLY good. I did make a few changes - I only put in three eggs, and used more cheese than it called for (cheddar and mozzarella.) It was a lot like a breakfast dish, but the flavor was great!
At the last football game tailgate party, the theme was mexican food. I knew I couldn't take chile rellenos because they'd get too greasy. My husband grows anaheim peppers, so I picked them fresh, blistered and peeled them and made this recipe. I made four times the recipe, kept it hot in a chafing dish and it was a huge hit. Nothing was left after about 2 hours because the college frat boys kept going back for seconds!
I was worried, but this turned out great! Made it the night before, then put it in the oven when we got home. Substituted eggs with Egg Beaters and added garlic and onion powder, paprika, and parsley. This is good for brunch or dinner. We even had it cold the next morning.
I made two half batches of this, one with hamburger, one with diced cooked ham. I much prefer the one with the ham. I didn't use taco seasoning, as some have suggested, but just added cumin, garlic, chili seasoning and black pepper. Great on a cold fall night.
This was a bland, liquidy, and really awful tasting dish. I wasted time, money, and ingredients because it was awful! I had to throw it away it was so bad!
REally easy and good. I added some chili powerder before cooking and served sour cream and taco sauce with it on the side. TASTY!!!!!!
Quick and easy to make. Great taste ! Kids loved it too!
My family really enjoyed this recipe. Very easy to make when you're in a hurry after work.
I thought this was pretty tasty for a hamburger dish. However, I like spicy food and thought it could have used another can of chiles or another spice to make it more like the original. My hard-to-please husband didn't like very much, though.
I used what I had- 2 lg cans chopped green peppers, and MJ cheese. Followed the recipe and it turned out great. Served with Green Salsa for the extra kick. I made Camp Cornbread and served with stuffed jalapenos. It was a very nice meal. Thanks for the recipe!
easy to make & taste good. My husband like it very much & he is not easy to please.
Friends loved it.
I have made this several times. I like to cook the ground beef with rotel chile and seasons first. I also add black olives to the toppings because we like them. It is a good recipe, and sometimes we make it with more or less egg mixture, depending on our mood. It's one of my favorite dishes.
Made it the first time per the recipe and it wasn't good. Used chorizo in place of the beef the second time and it wasn't too much better. Giving up on this one.
I have made this recipe many times...the first time I folded it exactly...since then I have always used either taco seasoned ground turkey, or taco seasoned ground beef. Everyone I make it for loves it and there are so many ways to change up the recipe...
This recipe tastes great! We make this often. Even my teenagers love it.
The casserole was really good. I wasn't as bloated as I am after eating the traditional fried chili rellonos.
I really liked this, but it just seemed like something was missing in the taste. Maybe some kind of tomato or salsa taste added to it would do the trick. MMMMM..will have to think about that for a while....
I didn't really like this receipe very much. I expected something different I guess. It tasted like it was missing something spicy. Reminded me of a breakfast receipe. I wouldn't recommend it. :(
The chile/cheese/egg part was ok, kind of like a spicy quiche filling, but the combination of the custardy part and the chunks of ground beef was downright bizarre. It tasted weird but kind of ok the first night, but the leftovers were completely gross. I do not recommend this at all.
Such a delicious dish! I will be making this one again & again!
We love this casserole. As requested, I'll be making this again!
Very good! Added extra cheese and seasoned the meat before it went into the oven, just before it was done i added cheese to the top and let it melt.
This recipe was fast, easy, and delicious. I was able to use ingrediants I already had on hand for a very delicious casserole! Yummy!
I was looking for a faster alternative to traditional chile rellenos, and this dish was just "ok". Without the extra seasoning as suggested by others, it would have definitively been been too bland. Not sure I'll make it again. I think I'll stick to traditional chile rellenos, which I and my family love.
This dish was just okay. I don't think I would make it again without adjustments, like more spice and more cheese.
I don't know if it's because I live in high altitude and/or if it's because I used skim milk, but it would not cook in the center. I cooked it at 375 for over an hour and it still would not. I finally took it out when the eggs were cooked, but the milk was a puddle in the center, scooped out the liquid and put some heated enchilada sauce on it to save it. I will try a bigger dish next time and less milk. It was very good, other than the liquid fiasco, which also made it look unappetizing. I also added hot sauce and hot spices to the meat and onions.
This recipe was very easy to make. I added the taco seasoning that everyone suggested and that made it very good. My husband and I absolutely love it. My kids are picky eaters so they didn't care for it. I would recomend it though. Thanks for the recipe. :)
Amazing taste... entire family loved it. A+++
