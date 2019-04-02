Fried Broccoli
This is a recipe I came up with when I was on the South Beach Diet. It is a very healthy recipe and my husband asks for it almost all the time.
In deference to Hubs' sensitive innards, I had to skip the crushed red pepper flakes and used some fresh ground black pepper instead. I used fresh broccoli, added a little clarified butter along with the olive oil and some minced garlic right at the end of cooking so it wouldn't burn. Some of the best broccoli we 've ever had.Read More
The only thing I did differently was use fresh broccoli and cooked it using a little bit of leftover bacon drippings. AMAZING
This was really good and couldn't be easier, and probably the only way I will prepare frozen broccoli from now on...I added 2 cloves of chopped garlic to the pan and also sprinkled with parm cheese before serving. Loved that I was able to get normally mushy frozen broccoli crispy and yummy, thank you!
Very easy and tasty recipe. I thawed the broccoli and then gently squeezed some of the water out of it. I sauteed 1/2 an onion and 2 sliced garlic cloves in the oil for a couple of minutes, then added the broccoli. I topped my second serving with a little fresh grated parmesan cheese. This recipe is a great way to prepare frozen broccoli. I had intended on not buying any more frozen broccoli because I usually wind up throwing it out whether it's been cooked or has grown old in the freezer. Now that I've found a good way to prepare it, I will buy more.
This is good! I ate this at the Franciscan on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco and it's a great spin on cooking broccoli. When I made it at home I just used olive oil, black pepper, and sea salt. If your going to rate broccoli 1-5 it's a 5.
I was looking for something simple yet tasty for broccoli and came across this recipe. I did not use salt but sprayed "I can't believe it's not butter." Tasted like I should have made more - really delicious.
What a unique way to cook broccoli! Wonderful crispness, great flavor and so easy to prepare! Added fresh minced garlic the last 3 minutes of cooking so the garlic wouldn't burn and turn bitter. A new family favorite and definitely 5 star!
I do the same thing with frozen green beans and add so chopped garlic! Yum
My vegetable hating husband said this was the best broccoli he's ever had and even my 5- and 7-year-olds liked it (for broccoli). This might become my new regular way of cooking broccoli. I put in the full amount of red pepper and added a sprinkling of garlic salt. I personally think it tastes better steamed for just a couple of minutes before frying because I prefer less crunch in my broccoli.
This was really good and easy and quick to make. I added some seasoning salt. After fried, I added some parmesan cheese. Pretty healthy.
A variation of this is to use half broccoli and half cauliflower. If you brown slivered almonds in half butter and half olive oil first, then add veggies, man it is really good!!
4 stars because this was good and healthy and I will definitely make it again. However, maybe because I was using fresh broccoli, I cooked this for a while - even longer than suggested - and while the end result was really good, I'm not sure I'd call it "crispy" or "fried". I think sauteed or stir-fried broccoli might be a more apt description for this recipe. Really, a minor quibble though, because it was GOOD!
This was a wonderful alternative to boring steamed broccoli. I used fresh broccoli, and LOVED the crunchy texture at the end. I added some minched garlic to the olive oil and red pepper flakes. Sprinkled with salt while cooking. This will be my go-to method for cooking broccoli from now on! :) Yum!
This was basically a stir-fry method with olive oil instead of wok oil. But it was really good! Next time, I will play with the amount of red pepper spice as it was a tad too spicy for me. I also added chicken and baby carrots to the mix to take up some of the spice, so I really ended up with a stir-fry type meal! Will def. make again. My husband even liked it. Used fresh broccoli. Thanks!
I had a big, bag of frozen broccoli around, because I'm trying to lose some weight and eat healthier. I dreaded, thinking about cooking it. I saw this recipe and thought it looked good! I made this as a side dish. It's awesome! I could have eaten a big, gigantic, bowl of this broccoli all by it's self! I added garlic like some suggested and man, is this good! That little bit of caramelization, the broccoli gets does the trick. I was never excited about frozen veggies before, but I could eat this every day.
All I can say is amazing!!!
whenever i prepare broccoli a different way, it's always compared to this recipe.
This was a really clever idea. I LOVE broccoli, and am always looking for new ways to cook it. As much as I like mixing it into stuff, it's nice to see it stand alone as a side. This recipe definitely spiced up my boring broccoli, and made me love it all over again.
Wow, this was WAY too spicy for me, I couldn't even finish mine.
This is the first time I've used frying as a preparation for broccoli...not only a really quick and easy way but a delicious one too. I like broccoli with a little crunch left in it, so this was perfect. The red pepper added the right amount of heat. I used fresh broccoli and added a little garlic powder.
This is amazing exactly as it is. I never thought I could want Broccoli for a snack, but this is my go-to veggie for sure! Thanks for sharing!
mmm....mmmm....good.....the whold family enjoyed!!!!! You could modify with seasonings to your taste....I omitted the red pepper flakes and seasoned the broccoli as it was cooking with garlic powder, black pepper, and a little salt.
I give this five stars but you have to add garlic for the last minute.
As is this recipe has some potential but the Broccoli would have been bland. I added salt, pepper, minced garlic and a heavy amount of Mrs. Dash. This turned out ok but nothing to write home about.
Love the red pepper flakes with broccoli!
This was great! my husband and I love spice, so we doubled up on the red pepper flakes, and I also added a clove of minced garlic. I will definitely make this again! I ended up cooking it a bit longer since I used fresh broccoli, so it needed to cook through longer than what the directions suggested. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
My husband and I thought this was really good. It is easy, quick and a healthy side dish. I did use fresh broccoli cooked it a little, drained well then followed the recipe as is.
OMG this was great!!! So simple, I used EVOO, a dash of cayenne pepper and a little sea salt, and fried it up! This is officially my favorite way to eat broccoli!!! =)
Yummy recipe! I used fresh broccoli, put in a little garlic and voila! My house smelled like a stir fry place. So simple, but so good. Thanks!
I thought this was really good; unfortunately, nobody else did. I'll make it again for myself!
Loved it! Pepper Flakes yay!
My 6 yr old son loves broccoli. I usually steam it and decided to try this, without the red peppers for him. He said it's the best broccoli he has ever had. It was very good, a new fav.
I made this with leftover steamed broccoli and added a splash of soy sauce. Delicious!
I think next time i will use panko cause regular Italian bread crumbs just gummed up on me.
yum. Can't wait to try this with green beans.
This is an easy way to cook broccoli. It was good- nothing special but I will likely make it again b/c we like spicy and it is healthy. I only used 1/2 TB olive oil to cut down on calories.
Could steam for a couple of minutes first to make broccoli more tender.
Nice. Easy. Healthy!
We thought this was great!! Love it, will never make regular steamed broc.
I think I'll stick to steaming the broccoli. I didn't see anything special about this and won't be making it this way again.
Easy and delicious!
This was an AWESOME side dish to have. I added minced garlic to the oil and red pepper flakes but otherwise followed the recipe. We loved it! I will say that I would maybe cut down on the red pepper flakes if serving to kids. It was a little too spicy for my 3yr old. My husband loved it and doesn't want to eat broccoli any other way!
tastes great, is quick and easy to make. i used fresh broccoli, blanched it before frying and added some garlic. will make again
I made this with fresh broccoli and added 1/4 c. water to help steam it a bit. Perfect!
Next time I'd use fresh broccoli instead of frozen, and more oil.
Nice to have something different but simple for frozen broccoli. Used a bit more oil & quite a bit more pepper flakes. Really enjoyed!
This was SENSATIONAL! My modifications: add a little minced garlic when you add the broccoli. I used the jarred kind. My sister-in-law tried this recipe after I raved about it. She used a broccoli/cauliflower mixture and said it was great!
Love it, and I am not a broccoli fan.
This doesn't get crispy, I tried fresh and frozen. raw or steamed with a light sauce will beat this recipe every time.
This is really good. I omit the salt and add a dash of soy sauce. I only use fresh broccoli.
A hit in our house. I have 3 small children and they all loved this!!!
I have never fried broccoli in my life ... boy, did I miss out! This was unbelievably good. I don't know what I was expecting but it certainly wasn't anything as good as this. Who would have thought that 3 simple ingredients, along with a little salt would taste so darn good? I did use lightly steamed, fresh broccoli and I threw in a little crushed garlic with the pepper flakes. I really disliked frozen broccoli until I tried it with this recipe. It's a nice alternative when fresh broccoli is priced so high in the off season. I just love allrecipes and all the great cooks here. Thank you!
This was great! Mine didn't get crispy, probably because the broccoli wasn't dry enough. Next time I'll let it sit out longer or maybe put it in the salad spinner.
My husband is not a veggie fan but he's said if he has to eat broccoli this is a pretty good way to do it.
This was good. Nothing special.
This is crazy easy and delicious! How simple and yet so good. Great way to use frozen broccoli.
It's very delicious and easy to make. I added some parmesan to it and extra garlic. Enjoy!
I like to add some fresh sugar snap peas and asparagus tips also, it's alot more interesting.
Delicious! I did change it, and added butter and a few splashes of soy sauce, and it was yummy. I let the broccoli cook until come of the pieces got the crispy crust, and it made it amazing. Served them when company came over, and they declared it to be the "best broccoli ever!". I'd say that's a good recipe!
Good, made exactly as stated, but a little too much of a kick to it, and I love spicy foods...a little less red pepper next time, there is nothing to counter-balance it, so it just comes off as too spicy. Loved texture of broccoli though.
More like "sauteed broccoli." I left out the red pepper flakes since my husband likes to spice his stuff WAY up and my kids don't want any spice at all. I used fresh crushed black pepper and jarred minced garlic. Don't think I'll make broccoli any other way from now on!
Great! I used garlic salt instead of regular, a bit more red pepper flakes, and black pepper too. Also, pre-cooked the broccoli in boiling water for just a few minutes.
Try with bacon grease... awesome... I lost alot of weight low-carb using this type of recipe- olive oil is healthier and doesn't add a lot of calories... but lots of flavor!!!!!!
Nice way to serve broccoli.
I used fresh broccoli and the amt of red pepper listed in the recipe and did not notice a strong red pepper flavor (and I'm not a big red pepper fan). The only change I made is I added 1 Tbsp Margarine to the pan at the end of cooking and stirred it until the margarine was melted and coated the broccoli. It gave just a little more flavor without adding a lot of calories. It was really tasty (for broccoli), my husband liked it too, definitely better than the normal steamed/boiled method.
Made it w/fresh broccoli and some garlic instead of hot peppers. Abby liked it, the rest of us did not care for it much.
Not a huge broccoli fan, but this was delicious!
This was very good & very easy. Nice last minute side dish.
We really liked this dish. Thank you
I was looking for something more interesting to do with broccoli and this recipe did the trick. I used fresh broccoli, chopped onion, chopped garlic, salt and black pepper. Thank you for a simple but delicious recipe!
I enjoyed this, my husband did not. I had to add additional oil and it took about twice the time to cook on my stovetop. I would eat this again. Thanks it was a nice change from broccoli and cheese.
Good, easy recipe. I added fresh mushrooms, minced garlic and whole red peppers to add color and a bit more flavor.
This was pretty good. I liked how easy it was. We prefer softer broccoli, but this was a good change of pace.
What a super way to make broccoli. I found this super easy and not to mention extremely flavorful. I used frozen broccoli along with frozen chopped assorted bell peppers, steamed them for 5 min, then drained water and prepared as below in the oil, the red pepper flakes in addition to the peppers in it gave it a kick. My boyfriend asked for it again tonight! Super!
I thought it was a delicious dish and thanks for this great idea! I made a couple of variations just for my own tastes.....I used fresh broccoli and added some chopped garlic to the peppers and tossed. Finished it off with a few drops of sesame oil. Yum.
Love the convenience of this. Very tasty, and easy.
Easy and delicious! We ate leftovers cold and they were good, too.
this is a fantastic recipe and so quick and easy but seems like it took so much more effort. I sadly could not make the recipe as directed due to an allergy to the red pepper flakes so instead I used fresh ground black pepper and a dash of marjoram to compliment the rest of the meal. After I cooked it I sprinked a lil parmesan cheese over it and served it even my three yr old and two yr old loved it that way!
We loved this! It had wonderful flavor and the texture was awesome. We didn't find it to spicy but then again we love spicy food so use the red pepper to suit your taste.
I'll admit, I was skeptical about this, and how it could taste any better than steamed broccoli. But it does! I used the florets that were smaller, for soup, so the frying time didn't take as long, and I didn't use as much of the red pepper flakes, and it was delicious. I'll always make broccoli this way from now on.
Easy and tasty. We usually steam broccoli so this was a nice change!
This was such a refreshing way to cook broccoli! I loved the spiciness!
I do not eat broccoli but I made it for my boyfriend. On his way out I asked him from 1-5 what would you give the broccoli....He said a 4 so here you go.....
I seasoned with a little soy sauce instead of salt and a pat of butter
uM..my hubby and I didn't really care for this!!
I tried it with fresh broccoli. I cooked it first in the microwave with a bit of water and then put it in the pan with the oil and a bit of spread. I did cook it longer than the suggested time, however it didn't get crispy. There may have been too much moisture in the pan. The flavor however was great. I too, added a clove of garlic the last few minutes of cooking. Next time if I use fresh broccoli I think I may not precook it, but instead add a bit of water to the pan to get it crispy.
Enjoyed this.....used fresh broccoli instead of frozen.....and crushed pepper flakes are right up my alley....so I liked the spice....served this with Low Fat Zesty Baked Chicken from this site. Thanks!
We loved it. I used old bay for the seasoning and added three T. butter. Finally a way to get my family to eat broccoli that isn't swamped with cheese!
A great way to dress up frozen broccoli. flavorful but caution, you should like spicy food! We will lay off the crushed red pepper next time, and maybe add a few garlic cloves next time. It was very spicy this time but I think we may have added too much. Good recipe!
Nice change. Next time I will use slightly less red peppers.
Really easy and spicey, if that's the taste your looking for. I too added bacon grease and a few bacon bits. But it was just alittle too hot for me so I'll use just a sprinkle of red pepper flakes next time. It just depends on how hot you like it. I will make this again!
EASY and FABULOUS!
I did decrease the red pepper flakes for kids sake. Really tasty and different texture compared to the same old boiled or steamed frozen broccoli. Served with "Fresh Pea Soup," "Italian Peas," "Ham and Cheese Bowties," "Pumpkin Seed Beer Brittle," and "Hot Toddy."
Quick and so easy! Most importantly - it was delicious. My children ate it all!
Fried Broccoli Haiku: "Used fresh broccoli, but followed the rest the same. Surprise! It was good!" I typically steam my broccoli w/ a little salt and pepper and butter, nothing fancy, but this recipe grabbed me as just something different to do, and while I swapped frozen for fresh (one of those 12 oz. pre-cut bags) I didn't change anything else and ended up really enjoying this way of eating broccoli. I think next time though, I'd add some crushed garlic to the olive oil, and maybe some grated parmesan at the table.
Excellent...Used fresh broccoli and added sautéed mushrooms.
I made this using fresh broccoli and did not add the salt. My husband LOVED it and wants this recipe cooked at least once a week. Delicious, easy, and only a few ingredients. Perfect!
OK, not really any better than steamed broccoli.
