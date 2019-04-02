Fried Broccoli

283 Ratings
  • 5 177
  • 4 69
  • 3 27
  • 2 7
  • 1 3

This is a recipe I came up with when I was on the South Beach Diet. It is a very healthy recipe and my husband asks for it almost all the time.

By R TJCS

Credit: Rock_lobster
prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse and pat dry the broccoli.

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, add the crushed red pepper and heat 1 minute. Cook and stir the broccoli in the skillet until it begins to get crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 3.8g; sodium 27.4mg. Full Nutrition
