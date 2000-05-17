French Onion Casserole
This is so easy to make and tastes great. My family just loves it and yours will, too! It includes ground beef, rice, celery, green onions and green peppers, all combined and baked in a creamy soup-based sauce.
This was really good. I almost goofed up and put more liquid in because of all the reviews that siad it was dry- almost, but I decided to make it just like the recipe said the first time. THANK GOODNESS, i did. IT was NOT dry. It was PERFECT, moist. I pre-cooked and drained my ground beef. I used minute rice. I used the exact ingrdients in the recipe- it was moist AND tasty. I can not figure out how someone could have made this and thought it was dry and/or bland. It was popping with flavor. I think that the bowl you use is probably important. A 2 quart casserole dish is small, and that is what I used, a round, clear glass one. So that in the center of my casserole the mixture was about three inches high. That could be why mine was moist and delicious. If you use a bigger panm (ex.9 x 13) you would spread it out very thin and it would probably get dry...Read More
Although this smelled wonderful while it was baking, we found it very bland and dry, sorry.Read More
I have a very similar recipe called Dirty Rice Casserole. It calls for the addition of 2 tsp. minced garlic and Tabasco sauce to taste. I don't brown the meat first, but do find that after about one hour in the oven it is necessary to stir the casserole to break up the ground meat and ensure even cooking. Bake for 1/2 hour more and you have a super-easy meal.
This recipe was pretty tasty. I substituted 1 pkg. dry onion soup mix and 2 cups water for the can of french onion soup and omitted the celery (husband's request). It was perfectly done in 1 hour. I did brown the beef first and drain the fat. I will make this one again.
This was GREAT! I will admit we can't have any green pepper and we read the reviews and found that a lot of people were complaining that this came out dry. We added 1/2 cup of minced carrot and minced red onion and a can of half and half. We took the advice of one of the reviewers and broke up the ground beef in tiny little bits, in a huge mixing bowl. Then we added salt and fresh ground pepper to taste and some dehydrated green onion, which has a sharper flavor than fresh. Added the rice, and mixed it in well. Then the vegetables. Tasted it again. In a separate bowl we mixed the soups and half and half. Tasted again and added some nutmeg and beef base. We poured the liquid mix into a glass casserole dish and then added the ground beef/rice mixture, covered it and popped it into the oven and checked it's progress at 1 hour and it was a bit soupy. We left it in for an additional 15 minutes and it came out moist and flavorful. We topped it with Kerrygold Dubliner cheese and ate it with Bread Machine Challah I. The recipe can be found on this website. Ultimate Ease, Ultimate Yum, Easy Clean-up.
I made a few changes... used 1 cup instant rice & no onions. I precooked the beef & topped with cheesy french fried onions. Baked it for 30 minutes. Even my pickest child ate it! This is a new favorite!! (served it with salad and bread). THANKS!
When I made this I browned the beef on top of the stove first, but I still cooked it for the same amount of time. It was great and it was also VERY left-over friendly.
My family has been making this for 50 years. We never brown the meat first. For the last 30 minutes I spread shredded cheese across the top and sometimes the crunchy French onions. Leftovers are quite good.
I used minute rice, as suggested by another rater, and also sauted my veggies with the ground beef, then drained the grease. I sprinkled a little cheese on top and baked for 30 minutes. It was fast, easy and my family really liked it.
My wife and I really enjoyed this. I added a bit of cheddar w/ 15 minutes to go, browned the beef with a clove of diced garlic and drained it ahead of time. A bit of BBQ sauce on top was a great addition. Definitely lots of sodium; not sure if there's any way around that though. Great hearty family meal.
I prepared this exactly as the directions stated. After 1 hour I took it our and uncovered it, and it was not even close to done. It was still pretty pink on top, completely pink in the middle. I took the advice from one of the other reviews, stirred it up and cooked it for 30 more minutes. At this point it just looked like grey Play-Doh, same consistency, and the rice had turned to mush. I couldn't cook it any longer because it was starting to burn to the bottom and sides of the casserole dish. It was unedible. Maybe next time I'll do like others say and brown the meat first, then combine the ingredients and cook for 30 minutes.
The recipe was tasty...I thought the green onion and french onion soup was a little redundant, so I don't know that I would add the onion again. I pre-cooked the rice and the ground beef and then just warmed the casserole in the oven to save time. My 3 year old liked it, husband isn't the biggest fan of rice, but he ate it and said the flavor was good.
Super good and really easy! I browned the meat beforehand because the ground beef I had was not lean, and while I did that I simmered the vegetables and rice (I used brown) in the french onion soup with about 1/4 c of water added, probably about 10-15 mins. Then I baked it for about 25 minutes and it was perfect. This way it was slightly faster. My husband tried it first and when I asked how it was he said "it's terrible, don't eat any" as he stuffed his face :)
My husband and I thought this was a delicious and filling dish. We cooked the ground beef before assembling the casserole and it turned out great.
Enjoyed by all. I would definitely use less mince, more onion,green pepper and celery. I think that adding grated carrot would be a good idea. I used cream of chicken soup (as we don't like mushroom)This worked well. I also sprinkled cheese over the casserole. (Half way through the cooking time) I will definitely make this casserole again.
I used precooked ground beef and brown rice...really good also did it with minute rice and that only took a half hour to cook. The brown rice was longer. It is very tasty and easy.
I first made this over a year ago, and it was good. We enjoyed it. I made it again last night as written (9-27-11) and I didnt have any problem with it getting done, or the rice getting done, or moistness. What I did have a problem with, it hit me why I probably didnt have those problems. Because of the grease from the hamburger. I decided then that I shouldnt make this again, unless I cook the hamburger first maybe. The soups, well you could use a low fat version and that would help with fat content. It did still remind me of a stuffed pepper which I havent had in ages and the flavors were fine but you could also easily add whatever you wanted. Maybe if I used turkey burger, I would feel much better about that I think. I do appreciate your sharing.
This recipe needs a little spice - too bland. It takes longer than an hour to cook the rice in the dish. Won't make the recipe again.
Frankly, it doesn't look very good based on the pic. But the recipe DOES sound quite good. I plan to make it per the recipe but serve over wide egg noodles to hopefully lighten it up some. If you just go by the pic, it looks like a sticky mess.
This is one of those recipes where you can add/omit/change ingredients and it still comes out good! I've made it according to the recipes but tonight I added mushrooms, ground sausage, and shredded cheese and it came out great!
I couldn't believe that the husband and the boy didn't like this. Me & the girl liked it a lot. A few changes: We don't eat rice, so I used "No Yoke" noodles (cooked). Used a package of Dry Onion soup with 2 cups water (instead of canned French Onion). Browned the beef with the white onions (fresh out of green), peppers, celery. Also, to the beef: garlic powder, a splash of light soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce, plus a generous pour of A-1. In a 9X13 pan, halfway through cooking, I topped with a 2 cup bag of Mozzarella cheese and Original French Fried Onions. Everything else was the same... If it were up to me, this would be put into rotation.
Pretty good overall! I browned the ground beef 1st before following the remaining portions of the recipe as is. There was too much celery for my husband's taste and I will try it next time in a small dish instead of a 9 X 13 pan.
I made this using 3/4 ground beef and 1/4 bulk Italian sausage. Browned the meat along with chopped onions, chopped green onions, chopped celery, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. I didn't have French onion soup, so used 1 envelope Beefy onion soup mix with 1 1/2 soup cans of water. Do not add any more salt if using soup mix! Used instant rice and mixed all together. At the last 10 min. of baking, I sprinkled a mixture of shredded Italian and motzarella cheeses on top, covered and finished baking. Yum!
so easy and economical!
love this recipe.. just wondering.. how can I add more fiber? any suggestions?
This is a favorite at my house. The only changes is that I topped it with chedder cheese, and mixed in some shredded chedder into the mixture to add a little flavor along with some canned mushrooms. My husband loves it!
My husband loves this! He says it's like a low fat meat loaf. It's good with a little bit of bar-b-que sause on it.
Great dish! My family asks for this all the time. I do not cook the meat first but crumble into baking dish and pour the mixture over the top. In the last 5 minutes of baking I cover with shredded colby and monterey jack cheese. I also use instant rice and it comes out perfectly every time.
I was very disappointed in this dish. My rice was not cooked at all! I followed the directions to the letter. I will not make this again.
I omitted the celery, onions and peppers due to husband's aversion to them. I added 4 oz. sliced mushrooms and I sprinkled 8 oz. shredded mozzarella over top. This was very simple and satisfying on a cold night. We enjoyed it with a little steak sauce.
This recipe was a complete disaster! The rice was completely raw and crunchy, it was inedible. I don't see how you could ever hope for the rice in this dish to cook without adding water to it.
Hubby loved it, I thought it was just OK, will make again, maybe add some spices.
Very good. I used minute rice and dry onion soup mix with two cans of water as that is what I had on hand. I sprinkled a little mozzarella on top but I think Swiss cheese would be amazing. My family has asked for it to be added to the rotation. This is a bonus because it is so simple, too!
This was a great casserole. My husband really enjoyed it, he put ketchup on it and said it tasted like meatloaf. I liked it with steak sauce. My daughter said too much onion for her, but the 2nd time I made it, I used the french onion soup mix (and took out the onion) and two cups of water and kept the green onion and she ate and liked it a lot more. We will make this again!!
I'm sorry, my husband and I didn't care for this as written. Melting some shredded mozarella on top helped a bit, though.
Followed the directions but topped with beef broth due to other reviews on dryness. Worked perfectly.
Super Quick and Super Easy. This went over well, we had no leftovers. In variation, we used our own ground deer meat mixed with ground beef. It was a perfect new way to eat venison (deer meat). We will make this again. I thought about using wild rice next time or variate with cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom. Thanks for the recipe!
This casserole is so easy to make, and so good to eat. My picky husband had a second helping!
Very tasty, although curiously the picture showed cheese on top, but none was listed in the ingredients.
This was great! My family loved it! I left out the veggies only because I didn't have any on hand. Cook this just as the recipe says and it will come out great. After I made this I realized that this is the same dish my mom has cooked for years. Only in my family we call this dish "dirty rice".
Not great. Parboil the rice first, though, if you're dead set on making this dish, and add some seasoning. The soup has bunches of salt, so be careful with that, though. I'm always suspect of recipes that use "Cream of Whatever" soup. Just make your own, dag-nab-it. It ain't that hard!
I used brown rice and microwaved it in the French onion soup for 5 minutes. I also browned the beef then combined everything together. I was concerned the rice wouldnt cook through otherwise. Overall very tasty and will definitely be making it again.
I cooked the meat first (I used 93% lean but I didn't want even a little fat) & because I was making this for lunch for the grands, I used egg noodles (I boiled them first until halfway done) instead of rice, to make it easier for my 10 mo. old grandson to eat. I added 3 cloves of minced garlic, a "glub" of sherry (wsa probably less than 1/4 cup), used red bell pepper instead of green & used Healthy Request cream of mushroom soup. Like SPEECHTEACHER, I did cook this in a deep 2 qt casserole dish & I had no problems w/ it being too dry. My infant grandson liked it but the rest of them just ate it so they could have some pudding. ;o) Thanks for the recipe but I don't think I'll make this again.
This casserole has potential to be really good, yet it's missing something. I definitely recommend baking for an hour and a half otherwise the meat doesn't get completly done, and it's real mushy. I don't plan to make it again.
This was ok, it needs more flavor
I added minced garlic and some pepper. I used the amount of soup that the recipe required and all the other ingredients but I only had 2/3 of the rice on hand. The casserole was very dry and still did not have that much flavor. I think I would try it again but double the soup to give it more of a sauce. Also, it said to cook for 1 hour, it took 1hr and 45 min to cook the rice through. I would definitley use minute rice next time. I also precooked the beef, I didn't want all that fat in the recipe.
I agree with a lot of the reviews about the rice not getting fully cooked. I'd precook the rice next time. I did brown the hamburger as suggested. Rather than being dry, my dish was a little soupy at the 1 hour mark. I siphoned off some of the liquid, added some mozzarella cheese and put it under the broiler for 5 minutes. With the addition of some pepper after the first bite I found the overall flavor quite good. The celery stayed a little crisp and I thought that added to the texture.
I added videlia onion and at the end i topped with mozzarella cheese! I also browned my hamburger and vegetables before putting into casserole dish. This was a family hit!! Perfect cold night comfort food!
When making again add beef stock.
I made using the recipe except added extra ground beef (whatever was in the package) and using 2 packets of onion soup mix and 2 cups water. Store was out of the canned onion soup. Baked for 1 hour and then added shredded cheddar. Awesome when served and leftovers were just as good!
Excellent flavor, but it seems like it needs more to it, maybe serve along the lines similar to a sloppy joe on a bun??
This recipe needed some spices to make it pop.
I loved this. It was very tasty. However, I didn't like the idea of doing it in the oven with raw beef so, I cooked it on the stove top. I had run out of regular long grain rice so, I used the jasmine rice I had on hand. I added a cup of beef broth to ensure that the rice cooked and it turned out very well, in my opinion.
My best description is: It’s not untasty
If I make it again, I will address the problem of under cooked rice and veggies. I will precook brown rice, and saute veggies before combining the ingredients.
Made this as stated. Came out great. Next time, I'll add more veges.
After reading the comments, I altered the recipe somewhat. I added 1/2 cup celery, yellow onion, chopped carrots, mushrooms, and instant rice. I mixed together 1/2 lb. of hamburger, and 1/2 lb. pork sausage which I pre-cooked. I used dry onion soup with 2 cups of water. I added 1 tsp. of Herbes de Provence, and fresh pepper. After an hour, I uncovered, and sprinkled cheddar on top. I then cooked for 15 additional minutes. It was very good, but next time I would precook the vegetables too, as I don't like them crunchy. My son said it reminded him of Dr. Martin's Mix from the I Hate to Cook Book.
Like many before me, I found that the rice didn't cook right and was crunchy. Unappealing to the eye. Tasted ok, nothing exceptional. Won't fix it again.
Super easy to make and feeds plenty of people. I feed this dish to people who hate onions and mushrooms and they never even realize they are eating it!
This sounds similar to a casserole my mother used to make. 1 lb hamburger., can of cream of mushroom, can of chicken noodle, 1 cup rice. Anything else for flavor. Bake and last 5 minutes add French’s crispy onions. Very delicious!
Meh, we didn't think much of this. One hour in the oven was way too long - the veggies had cooked down to nothing. There was pretty much no flavor, certainly nothing at all like French Onion. Perhaps some dry French Onion soup mix might help? Anyway, I won't be making this again. Sorry.
I'm eating it as I type. lol. I live the flavor. I used ground chuck in place of beef. (I think its less fat) that's what I had in fridge. anyways... I followed directions. My rice ended up being crunchy still somewhat so I added a cup of water and cooked it for 13 more min. That solved the issue with that ? maybe because of the chuck instead didn't have enough grease to cook rice. I don't know. but its yummy now. thanks!
Yummy. I used orange pepper instead of green. I used Lipton onion soup mix in 2 cups water instead of Campbell’s condensed French onion and I added 1 heaping teaspoon of thyme.
Delicious
I made this tonight and it was so easy and delicious. I took some of the suggestions from others. Browned the meat first. Added the rest of the ingredients, but, also added
I have made this for many years. I add reg onions instead of green, add soy sauce, cream of chicken soup also, and chow mein hard noodles. I leave out the green pepper because my family doesntr like those.
Didn't have French onion soup so sauteed some onions and added beef broth. Also omitted green peppers due to allergies. Delicious, will definitely make this again.
Really enjoyable meal!!
Easy comfort food made with things you have in your pantry. What's not to love? Hubby woofed it down with the comment "You should put this on the rotation :-)" Only change I made was to use an envelope of dry onion soup and two cups of water in place of the canned onion soup. Baked it in an 11 x 7 glass baking dish covered with aluminum foil. This is a very forgiving and adaptive recipe. Thanks for posting! P.S. Great leftovers too!
Wasn’t bad, but a little bland and dry. Could use more liquid, salt & pepper and maybe a spice or two.
way too much sodium with 2 cans of processed soup. much healthier version without is better
I loved this. I didn’t have any green peppers or celery. I didn’t have green onion so substituted regular onion. Put in a pinch of celery powder. It was so delicious and will make this again.
Though we enjoyed this as an unintentional dip and as a filling for green peppers, it hasn't anything, even remotely, to do with French Onion Soup. Not even a the tiniest of flavor similarly. We realized that when going over the ingredients. So, terrible name; decent product.
This is a classic style American casserole with an American onion flavor. Just so readers know, there is another casserole from the countryside of France, that includes day old French bread chunks, caramelized onions, beef broth and a thick layer gruyere cheese. This is baked for two hours at a low temperature which forms a lovely crust on top and transforms the dry bread into a marvelous casserole.
The only reason I didn't give this 5 stars is because the original recipe as followed would never work. I made this last night, and it would have been perfect if I had cooked the rice before I baked it. I read some of the reviews before-hand, and I should have listened. I should have used minute rice instead of just plain rice; or cooked the rice first. The rice was not cooked after baking for an hour and a half. I also cooked the hamburger before baking, because putting raw hamburger meat in a casserole seemed like a really bad idea. Anyways, besides the rice being crunchy, my family liked it. The flavor was very good (I added 6 cloves of garlic and some season salt to the hamburger while cooking), so I am going to try it again; this time I will get it right!
I thought this recipe was delicious. I added cheddar cheese and this was the only addition, cause cheese is good on almost everything.
I used Vidalia onions instead of green onion and it worked fine
Simply tasteless. Way better ways to cook mince meat.
everyone like it.
Easy, inexpensive, and tastes great! Followed the suggestion to use 1 pkg Lipton Onion Soup plus 2 c water since I didn't have French onion soup. Browned meat first, covered baking dish, stirred after 30 minutes, after 20 more minutes it was done. Melted cheddar on top. Yummy! Next time will add more bell pepper.
I am not talented in the culinary arts so I stick to simple recipes. This one was perfect for me. I followed the instructions as written except for adding 1/4 tsp of ground black pepper and 1/2 tsp of celery salt. It came out just fine. My kitchen instructor is a professional in matters of nutrition. She gave this recipe an "A" on my dinner report card.
I did not cover the dish when I put it into the oven. This may have been why the rice was still very firm and the vegetables too crunchy. It was an oversight. The gray brown color of this dish was not appetizing. I do not think I will make this again. It I were to make it again I would saute the vegetables. Or better yet, I would cook them in a bit of water; maybe 1/3 a .cup. This extra fluid would help the rice cook Covering this is important.
No changes made to the recipe. The rice was not cooked after one hour of cooking. Had to cook 20 minutes more. The taste was fairly good but the consistance of the mixture was not good. I will not fix it again.
love this , so simple and easy to make I put some crunchy french onions on the top
Used pre-cooked hamburger and doubled the veggies. After a hour the dish came out dry tasting and not much flavor. Easy to make but not that exciting.
i thought it was very easy to make. The name with french onion was a bit of a misnomer as I could not really taste the onion in it. I used an orange pepper instead of a green pepper. Though I did not include it in my making it, I thought some caramelized onions and a few dashes of hot sauce would enhance the flavor.
Trust the recipe people! This is really good! And oh so easy!! My only change was to brown the hamburger but it was because I wanted to drain off the grease before mixing and cooking in my 3Qt baking dish! Cook time was perfect and I agree with SpeechTeacher! Moist! Flavorful and did I mention it was easy?! Thanks Hallie for a great, weeknight meal! Will make again!!
First off, a disclaimer that I'm not a big casserole fan but the hubby is. He loves French onion soup, so I thought I'd give this one a try. I did not have a can of French onion soup, so I substituted (as others suggested) Lipton onion soup mix and a can of beef broth. Also, I precooked the rice in my microwave and sauteed the ground beef and vegetables first. Before removing it from the oven, I did sprinkle grated Swiss cheese on it. Hubby loved it and was excited for leftovers. I thought it was just o.k., a bit bland and the appearance leaves something to be desired. A comfort food on a cold winter's night, but not something I would serve to guests.
We really like this dish. I’m allergic to mushrooms, so I used cream of chicken soup instead. I topped it off with canned french fried onions. I also added a pack of Lipton onion soup. Soooo good.
Made it exactly as called for. Great recipe when time is limited.
I used a dry onion soup packet and approximately 1 1/2 cups of water, since I didn't have the canned french onion, soup. I also browned the meat, with chopped onion and sliced mushrooms in advance, since I didn't have the other vegetables on hand. It turned out plenty moist and enjoyed by my family. I agree with a previous post, to retain the moisture it's best to use a 2 qt round casserole with lid/foil cover (not a 13 x 9). Relatively simple and quick - I won't hesitate to make it again.
It was okay, I like more vegetables. So, probably won'the make it again.
Followed the recipe to the letter, almost. Living in the Southwest, I had to sub out the bell pepper for Hatch green chile. I have to agree with others that the finished product is quite dry, almost resembling a version of dirty rice made for those who don't like chicken gizzards. I really didn't see a resemblance to a casserole. I found that the leftovers heated in some butter made a great hash of sorts to hold a poached egg.
very good
It was rather bland, I don't know how to fix it.
A little dry
Excellent. I am not use to making a casserole with raw hamburger. I have only used raw hamburger when making a meatloaf. I have always browned the hamburger first for a casserole. I was somewhat hesitant but did follow the recipe. I also used minute rice. Absolutely wonderful meal. Hubby also enjoyed and this will definitely be made again
I added garlic and topped it with french fried onions. Definitely like someone else said halfway thru cook time , pull it out and stir it up good, thats when I put the crispy onions on the top. Pretty tasty
Added fresh sliced mushrooms. Needs a kick. BBQ sauce, A1 Hearty sauce and even Worstershire sauce helps this dish.
