French Onion Casserole

This was GREAT! I will admit we can't have any green pepper and we read the reviews and found that a lot of people were complaining that this came out dry. We added 1/2 cup of minced carrot and minced red onion and a can of half and half. We took the advice of one of the reviewers and broke up the ground beef in tiny little bits, in a huge mixing bowl. Then we added salt and fresh ground pepper to taste and some dehydrated green onion, which has a sharper flavor than fresh. Added the rice, and mixed it in well. Then the vegetables. Tasted it again. In a separate bowl we mixed the soups and half and half. Tasted again and added some nutmeg and beef base. We poured the liquid mix into a glass casserole dish and then added the ground beef/rice mixture, covered it and popped it into the oven and checked it's progress at 1 hour and it was a bit soupy. We left it in for an additional 15 minutes and it came out moist and flavorful. We topped it with Kerrygold Dubliner cheese and ate it with Bread Machine Challah I. The recipe can be found on this website. Ultimate Ease, Ultimate Yum, Easy Clean-up.