French Onion Casserole

This is so easy to make and tastes great. My family just loves it and yours will, too! It includes ground beef, rice, celery, green onions and green peppers, all combined and baked in a creamy soup-based sauce.

By Hallie Guilfoyle

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 2 quart casserole dish, combine the ground beef, rice, French onion soup, cream of mushroom soup, celery, green onions and green bell pepper. Mix all together well.

  • Cover and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 53.6mg; sodium 804mg. Full Nutrition
