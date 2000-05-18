Szechuan Spicy Eggplant

Folks who love spicy food will approve of this fantastic meat and eggplant dish! This is a recipe from my Chinese mother, whose cooking is unsurpassable. Adjust the amount of chili sauce to suit your taste. Serve over hot rice.
I made some modifications to the recipe and it turned out really good! I ommitted the shrimp and ground beef, reduced the soy sauce to three Tablespoons, reduced the green onions to only two stalks, doubled the chili sauce, and most importantly, I used three skinny Japanese eggplants instead of one large regular eggplant. It tasted just as good as I've had it at my favorite Chinese restaurant!
I also used skinny Japanese eggplants. It is more tender and better for Asian recipes. I used julianned pork cutlets instead of shrimp and grouned beef for the ultimate authentic flavor. I sauteed the pork with ginger, garlic and half the scallions quickly with a little veg. oil than remove it from the pan to set aside. in the same pan I sauteed the eggplants in a little bit more oil until almost tender than combined pork, eggplant, sauces,cornstarch last in the pan to let the flavors marry and thicken. In the end i sprinkled rest of the scallions and drizzled with seasame oil. Saute to combine and serve. It is SOOOO good !
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2002
I substituted the shrimp and beef for chicken since I was trying to duplicate my favorite dish at PF Changs, it was delicious! My boyfriend, who is very skeptical of eggplant, thought it was great too.
So good! It looks like a lot of ingredients, but this is pretty simple to make. I've omitted the ginger and shrimp both times that I've made this, and it was still great. I agree with other reviewers that ground pork is the more traditional ingredient, but I've used sliced beef in this, and the flavours complement very well. This is really saucy, so serve it with lots of fluffy rice. Putting this over Pad Thai also gives a nice change. Vegetarians could omit the meat and use cubed, crumbled, or fried tofu instead. It's actually one of my favourite ways to eat tofu. Thanks Minhuey, for giving me a taste of mom's home cooking!
I really enjoyed this recipe - the closest I could find to a dish I have often enjoyed in Hong Kong. However, in Hong Kong it is made with ground pork NOT beef. And I found the proportions reversed - there should be a lot more eggplant than meat. After reading the other reviews I slightly reduced each of the chicken stock, soy sauce and oyster sauce and the saltiness was perfect.
This recipe was a bit salty, so I cut back the soy sauce to 3 tablespoons. I skipped the meat and only used tofu and eggplant and it was great. The salty/sweet/spicy flavour is intense. I've made this several times and it's always a hit.
The sauce was amazing. The ground beef can be substituted with ground pork - tastes amazing! And it's healthier, other spicy eggplant dishes require you to fry the eggplant in tons of oil. I will use this eggplant recipe from now on.
The eggplant is just like a sponge that soaks up the sauce's flavor. A VERY tasty stir fry but I too used chicken instead of beef and shrimp. If you are going to serve this over rice, I think doubling the sauce is a good idea. I made this a second time using chicken, green onion, red bell pepper, sugar snap peas and of course the eggplant and served it over brown rice. I'm changing my rating from 4 to 5 based on my second impression...
8.26.11 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/18792/szechuan-spicy-eggplant/ ... Very good! I listened to the other reviewers' comments & reduced the soy to 4t. 'Would've used 2t oyster sauce, but I was out. 'Rest of the measurements as written. I used the white half of the green onions in the first part so they got cooked & the green half at the end. Only problem, which really wasn't, was there wasn't any sauce to thicken. I used the full smount of sauce for one pound of eggplant. The chili sauce, the Chinese type - not the ketchup cousin, added just a little spice. I'd say kidfriendly spice amount. For adults, I'd add more - & will. :) OH, OH, OH, I kinda did change a few more things now that I'm rereading the recipe. Oops. I didn't have any ginger root (didn't add powdered either) & didn't add any shrimp or meat. I did add a little tofu - maybe a third of a package, about a cup & half or so. It, along with the green onions, helped with the appearance. 'Think the (sesame) oil amount should be 1t. Huh, maybe not. With the addition of meat, you may want that much. Anyway, it was good & I think you should try it. It's not the prettiest dish you'll see, but it is very good. 'Kinda cute that the eggplant seeds look like sesame seeds on the finished product. Note4Me: If you add enough sauce ingredietnts, no need to cover for cooking. Two large eggplants, one zucch, one squash, three mush, half can o water chestnuts needed an 8qt(?) stock/soup pot.9/12recip
Yummy! I love anything with eggplant in it, so when I saw this recipe, I knew I had to try it. I followed everything on here except a few minor changes. Instead of green onions, I used cilantro, due to me not having any. Also, I used chicken instead of shrimp and ground beef. I will definantly make sure I have all the ingredients next time and follow the recipe as is. I do have to say, the flavor was great! I loved the ginger in it. I can also taste the soy sauce and oyster sauce. I didn't expect it to be as spicy as it was, but, just that tiny teaspoon of chili sauce did it. I didn't have to add any extra before I ate.
This recipe is gorgeous and so economical. I always omit the shrimp because my husband is allergic. It also freezes well so I make a big batch up and freeze some. Maybe we have bigger eggplants in Canada but I never use as much eggplant as the recipe calls for. Definitely a week night staple. I have to remember to try it with ground pork.
Thank you for sharing your Mom's delicious recipe; through you she has brought great culinary happiness into my home. I did not make changes to your heirloom recipe, so my 5-star rating reflects my experience with the recipe as handed down and not my version of it: this is not a rating of my own personal interpretation, or cooking skills, or pantry contents, but an honest review of the recipe as writen, and let me say it was absolutely wonderful without modification!
I had chicken tenders and eggplant in the fridge that I needed to cook up so I found this recipe an decided to give it a try. Delish. I cut the tenders into chunks, floured, and browned in oil. My thinking was I wanted a crispy chicken to counter balance the soft eggplant. I did increase the garlic and did double the sauce. I cooked the eggplant with the garlic and ginger first and browned the chicken in a separate pan. Added sauce and thicken and tossed chicken in last. Family said they'd like to try the ground beef & Shrimp as well so I guess I'm as making this again.
Flavors are perfect. I swapped surf/turf for bird... I love chicken w.szechuan eggplant from my wok-n-good local spot...and they NEVER seem to have the eggplant lately so I had to figure it out myself. The main problem for me here was texture. I will try not to overcook it next time.
This recipe will be in my dinner rotation. I used Japanese eggplant and white eggplant. I substituted teryaki sauce for oyster sauce. It turned out great! I also used more shrimp and no ground beef, as I am not a huge red meat fan.
I thought this recipe was such a great idea. I followed the recipe exactly and it was pretty good. I didn't like the combination of hamburger and shrimp. Next time I'll use chicken, I think that will be much better! Also, the cooking time the recipe stated for the egg plant is way to long. When mine was done it was pretty mushy. Next time I'm only going to cook it for a couple minutes. The sauce actually tasted super good! I'll cook this again for sure, but with chicken and less cooking time for the egg plant. Also, I like really spicy food and this to me had absolutley NO spice to it. I'll add some extra kick to it next time too.
I have always wanted to try eggplant from a Chinese restaurant but wasn't sure if I would like it. This is a really good recipe with some tweaks according to your tastes. I agree with another reviewer that the eggplant really absorbs the flavor of the sauce. Yum! I left out the ground beef but wish I would have subbed with other veggies. The eggplant/ shrimp combo seemed a little too "meaty" for me. I halved the amount of soy and oyster sauce ( I think there may have been a typo there) so it wasn't too salty. This makes a very saucy dish that went well over brown rice. Next time I would add celery for some crunch and wait to add the shrimp. It was a little overdone.
Great flavor in this dish. Also very quick and easy to pull together for an impressive dinner. I used Japanese long skinny eggplant, and pork strips because that is what I had available and it was over the top for flavor! I doubled the sauce mixture also because I served this over rice and I wanted the extra sauces. Great recipe, very authentic.
This was a good recipe. We love spicy so I more then tripled the chili sauce...only change other then that would be to cook shrimp initially then move to side and toss in at end so they don't over cook....husband loved..made this along with hot sour soup....better then going out!!
I was happy to discover this recipe as my own mother used to make something similar to this but without meat. The flavor that came out of this recipe was just as I remembered and was perfect over rice. I think I could make this every day if I could.
Yum!!! We really like this type dish and it went fast with no leftovers. I changed the recipe by combining it with the P.F. Changs recipe ingredients. I prefer the cooking method of Minhueys recipe though, as it doesn't require to deep fry the eggplant, which makes it a healthier dish.I used 2 Tablespoons of soy sauce instead of 4, 1 tablespoon sugar instead of a teaspoon, 2 to 3 cloves of garlic instead of 1 clove and I added to the sauce 1 tablespoon white vinegar 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil. No black pepper. and added the rest of the infredients to the sauce. Also I substituted the beef and shrimp for boneless ground chicken breast which I ground on the food processor. Then I follow the rest of Minhuey's recipe cooking steps. This was gooooood!!!!
This was a great recipe! My Chinese friend had made this for me (got the recipe off a website in Chinese!) and I loved it, so I was stoked to find a recipe in English! I made a few alterations: - I used beef cut into small pieces instead of ground beef. It was so tender and delicious! I marinated the meat in half of the sauce that would normally just be added to the ground beef during cooking. It was very flavorful. - I reduced the green onion to two and added a huge handful of fresh basil at the end, just after turning off the heat. That's what my friend had done, and it added such aroma and flavor! - I didn't have any oyster sauce, but we hadn't had any when she made it either, so I added some sugar and vinegar in its place. I also didn't use chili sauce, but rather chopped up some dry red peppers instead. It was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe that could be easily tweaked with what I had on hand.
Very good, but I made it on the spicier side and served it alongside Coconut Jasmine Rice (recipe here). I also added a 2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar which really made the flavors pop. Kid and hubby loved it. Will be making it again and probably adding mushrooms and baby corn for added texture.
This turned out soooo good, much better than expected! I wanted to try something different with ground beef and what little ingredients i had on hand. I had to substitute sliced green peppers instead of eggplant and didn't have any shrimp to add but kept the rest of the ingredients as is. I separated the ground beef very well and instead of only browning it cooked until it started to turn crispy before adding the vegs and sauce. It was a little on the salty side but i like it that way, and not too spicy for the whimpy members of the family although I did add extra chili sauce to my bowl. This seems like a recipe that can work with whatever combination of meat and vegetables you have on hand!
This was the first time I've made eggplant and I was trying to find a recipe my picky husband would eat. We both loved it! I didn't have chile paste, so I used about 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Also, just used tofu, no meat or fish. Eggplant keeps a nice texture. Served over rice. Awesome!
Overall a tasty recipe, but 1lb of ground beef was too much. I used 3 long skinny eggplants, which were drowning in the beef. I have to agree with another reviewer that the dish is traditionally made with ground pork. One thing I did differently from the recipe was instead of cooking the shrimp first, I threw it into the pan for the last 5 min. I would make this recipe again, but use 1/2 lb ground turkey instead of beef, add more chili sauce, and less soy sauce (replace with more soup stock). I might even add 1/2 lb of tofu too.
You can use chicken, shrimp, ground meat, or thinly sliced meat. It goes well with everything. Make sure to include the fresh ginger root. It's what gives it the authentic Chinese cuisine flavour, along with the sauces of course.
Really good- reminded me more of lobster sauce than Szechuan so next time I will double up on the chili sauce (and I'm a whimp). I swapped chicken for the shrimp and ground turkey for the ground beef, but I feel this is a very forgiving recipe. Bonus, it really only took 30 minutes total. Keeper!
Szechuan Eggplant w/Twice-cooked Pork is my favorite dish at our local Chinese restaurant. I use this recipe, but without the shrimp and beef. It tastes awesome! Thank you for this really great recipe. I make it all the time now for my family and even the finnicky ones eat it all gone.
I'm giving it 4 stars because I modified it a bit to suit my tastes: reduced soy sauce to 2T, used Chinese eggplants instead of one large eggplant, substituted about 1/2 lb. ground pork and 1/2 lb. cubed tofu for the shrimp and ground beef. Served over rice and it turned out great.
The flavor of this was delicious. I made it vegetarian, without the beef or shrimp. My only complaint is that somehow when I added the cornstarch mixture, it became way too thick. Also, I would keep an eye on the eggplant 15 mins covered might be too long.
I don't cook with corn starch so I used about 3-4 tablespoons flour (depending on the thickness you desire) and mixed it with 1/2 cup chicken broth. Used white pepper as a matter of preference to bring out a more asian flavor and omitted the shrimp/beef. I have used powdered ginger or omitted it altogether - the taste doesn't suffer with or without it. I caramelize some diced sweet onions and add mushrooms. This recipe is also very good with tofu. Seems to take me more than 30 minutes, because it takes awhile for the eggplant to get soft, I'd say the last 15 minutes or so is spent keeping it low on the stove and stirring every so often to keep it from sticking to the bottom of the pan. I can't handle too much spiciness so I only added about 1 teaspoon of chili paste for flavor. Love it - thanks!
a quick healthy meal. i didn't add the shrimp. i used turkey ground meat instead, which is lower in fat but lamb or pork would have been more flavorful. i also added 1/4c. chopped onion, a bell pepper, and about 1/2lb green beans with a spritz of fresh lime and sprinkle of cilantro.
The oyster sauce and chili sauce makes this dish - even if you put just a little of each in it. I use pork instead of beef and add cubed tofu to it after adding the eggplant. Those who have too salty a soy sauce - just add less. Same with chicken stock - add less boullion and more water. I find the japanese style eggplant doesn't work as well on this dish. The eggplant tends to turn an unappetizing brown after cooking with the lid on. The big deep purple eggplants work well with this dish. Great recipe for this eggplant lover - thanks for submitting it!
Taking the suggestions from the reviews, I used tofu in lieu of the shrimp and ground beef. I also used lite soy sauce, low-sodium & fat-free chicken broth. Since I had no oyster sauce, I used leftover champagne for both the oyster sauce and the water. I also used chili paste with garlic rather than chili sauce. I did not add the tablespoon of oil. I thought the taste was just right--spicy but not overwhelming and not too salty. I will make this again.
This was very good.I used about a pound of very firm tofu,pressed and marinated for about half an hour,instead of the meats.It worked nicely.Also,I din't have any oyster sauce left,so I didn't use that.It was about salty enough for my taste,i probably could have added a couple more Tbs. soy sauce.Over all very tasty.
I LOVE eggplant, especially Chinese restaurant style, and I found this very tasty! Really good over rice. The eggplant dishes were always my favourite dishes as a kid growing up in a Chinese home and I'm so glad I can make it myself at home now. I used Chinese eggplant (the long skinny kind), omitted shrimp and used ground pork instead of beef. I didn't have oyster sauce at home and used hoisin sauce instead. Will definitely make this again
4.5... very good. I added mushrooms, lime juice, cilantro, and cabbage and served it over whole wheat pasta. I think next time I will lighten it up and use ground pork or chicken as suggested.
kml
Rating: 3 stars
01/15/2009
I found this recipe quite bland. I was pretty disappointed as I am a HUGE eggplant fan. But, my sister, for whom I made this recipe, was impressed. I used seasoned tofu instead of any meat and added Kecap Manis at the end for a bit more flavor.
I feel like I did something wrong here given all of the rave reviews. The recipe had a potentially great flavor, but was so salty I could barely eat it. I only added 3 tbs soy sauce instead of the full 4. I did use only eggplant (4 Japanese) and no meat, so that probably made the difference. I will likely try this recipe again, but would recommend that if you only use eggplant use maybe 1.5-2 tbs light soy sauce and low sodium chicken broth, or even add some water to the sauce.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
08/09/2000
eggplant and hamburger do not go together, tasted like soy sauce hamburger and rice-
Not what I would call authentic chinese resturaunt style szechuan, but very good nevertheless. I really enjoyed the flavors of the sauce. I doubled the garlic and added more oyster sauce and extra eggplant. The oyster sauce really does add a very nice flavor. I used thinly sliced pork instead of the ground beef because I have never had ground beef in an asian dish in my life, so it just didn't sound right. Next time I would use only shrimp, as I don't care for many mixed meats in my food and seafood or chicken is my preference. All in all, very good, if not authentic, recipe. Thanks!
Yum!! Will make this again. I used 1T spicy garlic sauce, because I like spicy. Also substituted 1/2 lb Morningstar 'beef", because my boyfriend doesn't eat beef. Used one whole pound shrimp. Loved the flavors of the sauce!
This is very close to a favorite dish of mine at PF Changs. I cut up chicken breast instead of ground beef and I exclude the sugar. I've also used a yellow and red onion when I did not have green onion on hand. It is wonderful, my new weekly dish! I serve it with brown rice.
We made this with bison, not beef and shrimp. We liked this recipe, but have vowed to make it better for our taste. Next time we make it, we will reduce the soy sauce, double the garlic and ginger, and eliminate the corn starch. We didn't have much sauce to go over the rice, and imagine our liquids were less because we used bison (less fat than beef). But, hey...it got Brian to eat the eggplant. Cheers!
I'm always looking for a new way to serve eggplant. This is a good one. Just spicy enough.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/03/2010
Very bland and not as good as others I've tried. Maybe because I'm surrounded by Chinese I'm used to different dishes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
12/11/2002
This recipe was way too salty! I substituted no-chicken/vegetable broth for the chicken broth, and didn't use the ground beef, but it was incredibly salty. I added extra broth and some sweet chili sauce to tone it down, and it was okay. I will try it again, but with only 2 Tb of soy sauce, and hope that this will improve things tremendously.
I used just two chicken thighs,and Thai holy basil instead of the chili sauce,as it was on hand. Also used aq bit of sesame oil instead of spraying the pan I have made many variations of this recipe, and this was great with my substitutions. Not too much chicken, but enough to enhance flavor. Especially like the small amount of oil.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2001
I was looking for a recipie to make a dish like the spicy eggplant at one of our favorite Chinese restaurants. I made this without oyster sauce and without shrimp... It turned out great. My husband liked it enough to volunteer me to make it for my in-laws' Sunday dinner!
I am trying to lose a little weight and eating vegetarian more often so I was looking for an eggplant recipe. I omitted the shrimp and beef, cut the soy sauce to 2 tablespoons and added some peanuts and diced baby corn to make up for the missing meat. After sauteing the garlic, onions and ginger, this wonderful dish was done in ten minutes. There was absolutely no need to add a thickening agent. Yes, I did use chicken stock, but the orthodox could use veggie stock. This can be a master recipe for many combos of vegetables. If I were to make it with meat, I would use the shrimp and sub ground pork for the beef. Thanks for a keeper!
Yummy! I had 3 Japanese eggplants instead of the large one. I also did not use any shrimp. It turned out so yummy! I think the only con to this dish is that the sesame oil at the end can be a little much. I put less but it still seemed like a little too much. I don't usually cook with eggplant, but this recipe is definitely going to be a repeat! Thanks!
Andi
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2012
It was kind of bland. I used 3x as much chili sauce and it didn't seem at all spicy to me. Also, I should have heeded the warning about saltiness. Definately use low sodium soy sauce unless you like salty foods.
Really tasty dish. Has all the right ingredients for bold flavor yet I'm a tough critic when it comes to spicy. I'm sure I used the wrong chili sauce, but Thai Sweet red chili sauce was all the store had in the asian section. So I added about 3 T of chili paste and a few heavy dashes of red pepper flakes and it was perfect. Because my husband says I love salt more than the avg person, I used low sodium soy sauce and reduced to 3T (mistake) and low sodium chicken broth. Next time I'll use 5 T low sod. soy sauce, and 1/2 C broth, since sauce wasn't as thick or salty as I'd like. I used 1/2 lb ground pork, and left out the shrimp. It was a satisfying portion of meat I thought. I would have used tofu but it was passed it's best buy date(darn). I also thought it could have been better with a crunch to it. I might try a bell pepper or cashews next time. I served it over Maifun rice sticks but next time I'm going with sticky rice. I love anything spicy and eggplant is my new favorite veggie, I'm anxious to make this again.
I substituted a 12-oz package of silken tofu for the shrimp, but otherwise I followed the recipe closely. It was very good and I would make it again, possibly adding more garlic, ginger, green onions and chili sauce (I like spicy!).
Terrific recipe! I substituted tapioca starch for the corn starch to make it a more authentic textured sauce. I also allowed the dish to sit for a few minutes as it is tastier at a luke warm temp as the flavors can balance.
Very tasty recipe! I doubled the eggplant, omitted the shrimp and added fresh mushrooms. I aslo didn't have oyster sauce, so I used a thick teriyaki glaze sauce. It's a great recipe--because you can adjust it any way you want and it still comes out delish (ie: add more garlic, ginger, chili, or omit things). Great recipe to try!
Not as bad as I had expected. I reduce the amount of soysauce as the other reviewers suggested. So the dish was not salty but seemed to lack something. Next time I would add more chili sauce. Good with steamed rice.
I didn't have oyster sauce, so I used fish sauce and also I didn't have corn starch so I used corn meal and flour as a thickener, and it still came out great. I also added a chopped hot pepper and it added some needed heat. Great dish, I will make it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2004
I loved it! It's a very comforting and hearty one dish meal served over rice. The flavors are excellent and blend together perfectly. I had no shrimp but the ground beef alone was enough. Used 3-4 augbergine eggplants (long and skinny). This recipe has passed the test into my regular rotation!
Not too impressed. The flavours were too much, and I usually like a lot of flavour. Too salty/sweet/spicy/oniony, just too many things going on.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2004
Substituted ground chicken for the shrimp and beef, Japanese eggplants instead of regular, reduced the soy sauce to 2 TBSP and used 1 TSP. garlic chili paste instead of the chili sauce... and had a VERY close replica of PF Chiang's Spicy Eggplant with Ground Chicken! It took some tweaking, but I was eventually very pleased with the outcome!
I followed other reviewers' advice and cut the soy sauce down to 3 TBSP and doubled the chili sauce. It was still a bit salty for my liking and would recommend using only 2 TBSP of soy sauce. I also used half Chinese eggplant and half Thai eggplant. Delish!
