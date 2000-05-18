Mexican Lasagna

4.4
600 Ratings
  • 5 358
  • 4 184
  • 3 36
  • 2 13
  • 1 9

My whole family loves this beefy lasagna flavored with taco seasoning. Even my picky five-year-old will eat it. Serve with shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, olives and sour cream.

Recipe by Alyce Voorhees

Gallery
34 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown the ground beef, and stir in the taco seasoning and tomatoes. Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with half the tortillas. Spoon the beef mixture into the dish, then top with the remaining tortillas. Spread salsa over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 24g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 898.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022