Mexican Lasagna

I loved this and used the concept to make a really yummy dish. I had a bit of time to play with the recipe today and I did modify. First, I chopped a red pepper and medium onion to a small chop and sauteed it till soft in a bit of EVOO and then added 3 cloves of finely minced garlic and cooked for another minute or so. Then I addded the ground beef and browned until cooked and not pink. (I always make my tacos strating just this way. It is an easy and inexpensive way to add flavor and nutrition for my vegetable avoiding teen son). I then added the taco seasoning and a can of fire roated diced tomatoes with green chilies (Trader Joe's) and (because I like it a bit saucy) a 4 oz. can of tomatoe sauce. I also added a can of drained black beans and simmered for a bit. The ceramic pan was lightly greased with EVOO. I used the flour tortillas and put 4 on the bottom, half the beef mixture, a sprinkling of grated Mexican cheese, another layer or tortillas (3-but to kind of fit), beef and chesse then top with the tortillas, a layer of medium corn/black bean salsa and a layer of cheese. The total amount of cheese used was the 2 cup package and I used probably a cup of salsa. I baked for about 30 minutes and allowed it to sit for a bit. It was delicious and the chilis gave it just the right zing. I thought the amount of beef (1 lb) with the added veggies was just right. It made a good sized dish and we'll have leftovers. Thanks for this recipe!