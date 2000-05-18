Mexican Lasagna
My whole family loves this beefy lasagna flavored with taco seasoning. Even my picky five-year-old will eat it. Serve with shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, olives and sour cream.
Delicious and easy! Here are my changes. 1. Grease the pan with cooking spray. 2. Spread refried beans on 1st layer of tortillas. 3. Used chopped fresh tomatoes rather than canned. 4. Added an extra layer...tortillas/beans& beef, cheese & salsa, tortillas, beef, tortillas, taco sauce and cheese. Really good with some sour cream and/or hot sauce on the side!Read More
Good and easy recipe. Although I received no complaints from any family member, not sure if I'll make again because there are a few other recipes that are similar on this site that I prefer over this one. However, if your looking for an easy mexican dish, it will satisfy.Read More
Yum Yum Yummmmmmmmy. This was easy to make and delicious. I did lightly coat the pan to keep things from sticking. I put refried beans on top of the first layer of tortillas. In the meat, I added onions and some garlic powder. I used more like 2 cups of cheese but I also added more layers. My layers went like this: Tortilla, refried beans, beef mixture, cheese, tortilla, beef mixture, cheese, tortilla, salsa and a lil more cheese. My mom and grandma tried it at lunch today and loved it as well. I served it with sour cream. The only thing I would do different next time is use 1 1/2 lb of hamburger. I think with the extra layer I needed a bit more.
Great for leftovers & freezing. You can alter this however you want - I often add black beans and green chiles, and use flour tortillas instead of corn. Like others suggested, putting a layer of "filling" on the bottom of the pan prevents sticking, dried out tortillas.
Huge hit! This dish reminded us of an enchilada recipe we both love. I used other reviewers' suggestions and browned the meat with some minced onion and garlic. I also put sour cream between the salsa and the cheese layers. Make sure to carefully oil your pan because the bottom tortillas won't come off otherwise.
My husband loved this recipe. I used flour tortillas and thought they would be hard, but they were good. I also added sour cream and refried beans plus an extra layer to make it more like lasagna. So yummy!!! Will be making on a weekly basis.
This is really good. I used more meat than 1 pound, added sliced black olives and a can of refried beans to the meat mixture, and used 2 cups of cheese (1/2 cup, are you kidding?). Topped it with sour cream and shredded lettuce at the table.
In Mexico this is actually called "Pastel Azteca" intead of lasagna. I usually use crumbled tortilla chips instead of whole corn tortillas. I also use two types of cheese together: mozzarella and an orange cheese such as cheddar or mimolette, putting a layer of sour cream sprinkled with paprika and chili powders just under the cheese before baking. As a side dish I make a mexican style rice: chopped onions, red & green peppers sautéed together, add rice, then a broth to cover the rice, add red or pinto beans and some corn, and allow to simmer till the rice is tender. Great together.
Wow- great recipe. This one beats all the other noodle varieties on this website. This is by far the best. I suggest using cooking spray and adding cheese to the meat layer under the 2nd layer of tortillas in addition to the cheese on top. I used a 2 cup bag of that Kraft Mexican shredded blend. Other than that I made it just as described. Great!
This was yummy, quick, and very versatile. I added some black beans and a can of mexican corn to the ground beef mixture, and then added some Monterey Jack cheese to the Cheddar, and put another layer of cheese in the middle. Thanks!
Excellent! Made this meal very quickly and turned out sooo good! I also substituted flour for corn tortillas and used ground turkey. Also, I put black olives on top before I baked and added green chilis. Turned out fabulous! Will make again, thanks!!
You can cut the round tortilla shells in half to fit the pan on the sides better and place the round ones in the middle. I make more layers by warming refried beans and spreading this over a layer of tortilla shells and topping with shredded cheddar cheese and another layer of Spanish Rice spread over a layer of tortilla shells and sprinkling with more cheese. I buy a huge foil roasing pan so you don't have to worry about this rising over the dish while baking, let it rest after it's done, cut a square and top with shredded lettuce, black olives, diced fresh tomatoes, diced green onion and top with sour cream, taco sauce, warmed jarred mexican cheese sauce poured over all....a masterpiece.
I've been making since college and I'm glad to see it on here. To make this a 5 star dish, in my mind, is adding 1 small can of enchilada sauce (I use on the very bottom below the tortillas and the top tortilla layer), adding one can of diced green chili's to the meat, mashing one can of black beans (on top of the tortillas below the meat), and adding Rotel on top the meat.
This was amazing! However, I did take a collection of tips from other reviews! I did add a small can of green chillis to the browned meat. My lasagna layers were three tortillas, refried beans, half the me meat mixture, colby jack cheese (about a cup), another layer of tortillas (3), drained rotel tomatoes (with green chillis), other half of meat mixture, colby jack cheese (about a cup), a can of drained corn. Finally, I topped the lasagna with 2 tortillas shredded and some cheddar cheese!! A side of shredded lettuce and sour cream!! Will make again, and again!!
As written this is 4 stars but with the following changes my family thought its was a 5 star meal. I lined a 9x9 pan with salsa and then laid a flour tortilla on top, spread with pinto beans, layer with cheese and hot sauce, top with another tortilla and spread meat mixture, top with cheese, repeat. I used taco sized tortillas and I didn't have to cut them to fit the pan at all. Also make sure you use a can of rotel or seasoned diced tomatoes and this will be great! I also made half with corn and that made it even better.
I loved this and used the concept to make a really yummy dish. I had a bit of time to play with the recipe today and I did modify. First, I chopped a red pepper and medium onion to a small chop and sauteed it till soft in a bit of EVOO and then added 3 cloves of finely minced garlic and cooked for another minute or so. Then I addded the ground beef and browned until cooked and not pink. (I always make my tacos strating just this way. It is an easy and inexpensive way to add flavor and nutrition for my vegetable avoiding teen son). I then added the taco seasoning and a can of fire roated diced tomatoes with green chilies (Trader Joe's) and (because I like it a bit saucy) a 4 oz. can of tomatoe sauce. I also added a can of drained black beans and simmered for a bit. The ceramic pan was lightly greased with EVOO. I used the flour tortillas and put 4 on the bottom, half the beef mixture, a sprinkling of grated Mexican cheese, another layer or tortillas (3-but to kind of fit), beef and chesse then top with the tortillas, a layer of medium corn/black bean salsa and a layer of cheese. The total amount of cheese used was the 2 cup package and I used probably a cup of salsa. I baked for about 30 minutes and allowed it to sit for a bit. It was delicious and the chilis gave it just the right zing. I thought the amount of beef (1 lb) with the added veggies was just right. It made a good sized dish and we'll have leftovers. Thanks for this recipe!
awesome! I added a can of black beans to it and split it into 8 servings (because when I did only 5 they were huge!) Fixed our cravings for mexican food and only cost us 251 cal :)
My friend originally gave me this recipe and I love it - mostly because you can customize it any way you want and it still tastes amazing! Every time I make it I add different ingredients, but usually: sauted diced onions with diced red (or any color) peppers, I've added celery, frozen mixed veggies (peas, corn, carrots, etc.). To the taco meat (with homemade seasoning) I add a cup of cooked brown rice and a can of black beans, sometimes kidney, and I mix in the salsa. I haven`t added tomatoes yet but the salsa has lots in it. I use wheat tortillas, about 3 layers. I go easy on the cheese. Longer in the oven at 350, usually 45 minutes so it`s nice and hot. Or 30 mins at 375. My hubby likes to top it with Frank`s Red Hot sauce. He begs me to make this!! My young kids eat it too!
Delicious!!!
This turned out great. What little was left over went to work with my husband for lunch, he liked it that much. I couldn't find shredded Colby so I just used vermont cheddar, and I added some drained canned black beans that I added some chili powder, cumin, and Adobo Seasoning, and then just layered all this. Served with a salad, WOW this was good eating. Definitely will make again!
I made this for a potluck last night and it was one of the few dishes that was almost finished. I think it had something to do with the fact that a lot of people had made pasta and seafood dishes, and this was a welcome change. While I browned the ground beef, I opened the can of diced tomatoes and poured the juice onto the bottom of the casserole dish so that the tortillas wouldn't stick. In addition to the ingredients listed, I also added a layer of refried beans and sour cream. Instead of Colby cheese, I used 2 cups of 4 Cheese Mexican. Great recipe, what a crowd pleaser. SOOO easy to put together.
5 stars for taste and ease! Served with chopped avocado for garnish- yum. Added a can of refried beans, as a layer on top of tortillas, then meat, and used shredded low-fat and regular Mexican cheese for ease, at least double the amount. Great way to use up corn tortillas in your fridge. Hungry teens loved this one. Thanks for sharing!
So easy and very tasty! This is one of those recipes you think to yourself, " Why haven't I been making this for years?". My kids loved it too! I took another reviewer's suggestion of adding a layer of refried beans at the bottom. Great idea!
We had this tray of lasagna (it's only the two of us) for almost a full week! My husband skipped the drive through to drive home for lunch every day to enjoy this dish! Delicious!
was very tasty but it tasted more like a dip. my husband wanted to and did grab some chips and dug in. he really liked it but not as a dinner. you couldn't even tell there were shells in the recipe. they just blended in. i think i will use hard shells if i make this again.
Smelled so good, tasted so good. Worked well to make ahead and refrigerate until the day I wanted it.
i added onions, black beans, corn and green chillies. it was easy and delicious!
This was SO yummy! Definitely a new family favorite!
Simple, fun recipe. Easy to customize to your liking. I used ground turkey and added jalapenos, corn, garlic, and onion to the meat. Definitely added more cheese than the recipe called for and took the advice of other reviewers and added refried beans to the first layer. It turned out great!
This dish was great. I changed a lot. Used flour tortillas instead of corn and I added the refried beans too. Used half ground turkey and half ground beef. Used 2-1/2 cups of a Mexican blend pre-shredded cheese and added corn, olives and jalapenos. I added a little crushed garlic and some onion to the meat mixture while it was cooking too. Baked it for 35 mins. and let it sit for 5 minutes before cutting into it. Served w/ sour cream and guacamole.
Very easy and super good! I did change a few things though. I added one small tube of regular sausage to the beef just because it is what I had in my freezer and instead of 1 can, I used 2 cans of tomatoes. I also added garlic, onions, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper to the meat while I was browning it. When layering I sprayed the pan and put tortillas on the bottom, then cheese, meat, tortillas, salsa, and then cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
This is a great family recipe. This is one of my teen-age son's favorites. It's easy enough for him to make... I didn't have a packet of taco seasoning, & instead used one small chopped onion, 2 T Chili powder, 1 t Salt, 1/2 t Cumin and 1/2 tsp chopped garlic. Enjoy! Thanks Alyce.
Super easy and very tasty. No leftovers!
My family gobbled this up so fast I only was able to taste it from the stealing a bite or two off their plates. A very easy and yummy meal on a busy school night.
This dish was delicious. I modified it slightly by making it doubled layered and adding a little salsa, black olives, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos in both layers. Cooking time was 30 minutes on the dot. I still can't believe how good it was.
I was hesitant to try this because the list of ingredients didn't seemed like they would make a boring combination, but I couldn't ignore the rave reviews. I'm so glad I tried it because it was so good! So easy to make & you can even assemble it the night before. I did increase the amounts so that I could make more layers, as other reviews suggested. Note- the spiciness of the salsa you use will determine the heat of this dish so be sure to use one that you know you like, and use your fave type of cheese if you don't like Colby. Oh, don't forget to grease the pan!
This recipe has been a really big hit each time we've made it, a good base recipe that you can tailor to your liking and is easy to make. We used the layer of refried beans on the bottom layer like some suggested. I used fresh tomatoes this time, although my husband noted it was drier than the first time when I used the canned tomatoes, so I'll probably used the canned next time. I used lots of cheese - the 2% milk shredded Mexican blend.
Really tasty! A few changes I made: used half a can of petite diced tomatoes with jalapenos and a small can of diced green chiles, spread refried beans on the bottom layer of tortillas, and used taco sauce in place of salsa. Will definitely make again!
This recipe is a keeper. It has become one of our favorites in our household. Green onions on the tops is great, and sometime we mix refried beans after we layer the meat.
Very good. Added a can of chili since I did not have any refried beans. Also sliced up a few corn tortillas and sprinkled on top for the last 10 minutes of baking.
Everyone loved this one! I made a few small changes here n there. I had actually 3 layers of tortillas...I put a layer of Mexican style refried beans in and I only used about half of the can of tomatoes. I chose Cilantro salsa and the Mexican seasoned shredded cheese instead of Colby. My boyfriend said "This is a make again recipe babe!"
This was so yummy! My husband and five year old both loved it. I used flour tortillas instead of corn. Next time I make this, I will use more cheese and probably add some more layers.
Although edible, this was not particularly good. I used Rotel and refried beans , per other reviewers. The main problem was the corn tortillas turned to mush. I will not make this again.
Huge hit last night!! Made some changes layering with flour tort.,beef salsa,and lots of cheese. Tooped off with even more cheese. Also added a can of green chilis in with the browned beef when adding the taco seasoning. The boys ate it up with some hot sauce.
Great recipe! I used some raw tomato and a can of tomato/green chile. I also used a can of refried beans. Delicious!
If my picky 6 yr old will eat it then you know it must be good. She even asked to have it once a week. Great recipe and really easy!!!
This was very good! I just used the taco making kit(El Rancho?)and used the soft taco shells as tortillas.I,too,added another layer of cheese after the seasoned ground beef.Definitely next time,I will use refried beans and some chopped up green onions on top.This is a recipe you can play with and have fun! Thanks!
Very mediocre as written but could easily be customized to suit one's taste. The first thing I would add would be fresh cilantro. If cilantro is out of season, the stuff that comes in the tube in the produce section is wonderful. I would also ditch the packaged seasoning mix and copy the spice mix from a favorite Mexican recipe.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It cuts out the need to dip the tortillas in oil before rolling them like in regular enchiladas. I used Boca brand crumbles in place of meat and used the "Taco Seasoning I" instead of packaged mix (I'll never go back!) I also had to add a bit of veg stock & refried beans to moisten & "glue" the Boca together. I also used Rotel in the Boca to give it more spice (I love spice!) and freshly made salsa. It sounds like a lot of modifying but really I just made it vegetarian friendly : )
Wow!!! I honestly didn't think this would be as good as it was. Not that it didn't look tasty, lol, but I figured it would be a quick, decent-tasting weekday meal. It is quick, and it would be great for a weekday, but the taste was awesome! It's filling, and all your meat, tomatoes, and cheese are right there, which is all I eat on a taco, anyways. This will be a regular. Just a word of advice, I would lightly gease or oil the pan: some of the tortillas stuck to the bottom of the Pyrex pan. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Usually the first time I make a recipe I stick to the original. But this time it seemed too simple so I decided to try this recipe using the advice of others. I added refried beans with chiles to the first layer and then went I also added black olives to the top layer before it went in the oven. The fresh lettuce and tomato was a great idea. Next time, I will add cream cheese to the bottom layer instead of refried beans. And I will add corn and black beans. Both my husband and I loved it and it will be in the rotation. Only 4 stars because I deviated from the original recipe.
This was fantastic. We all loved it. I did add refried beans on top of the bottom layer of the corn tortillas and also added garlic and dried minced onion to the hamburger. Add extra cheese and used Picante Sauce and not Salsa, no difference. Do spray the dish before using to prevent sticking.
only thing i did different was add some nacho cheese sauce along with the shredded cheese!!also i used flour tortillas ! Was so good !
I was pleased with the overall recipe. I use 'mexican style' stewed tomatoes, added onion to the beef mixture and used Monterey Jack cheese between each layer of tortillas.
Very simple to make...good flavor.
This is a very easy and satisfying dish. I added olives on the top before baking and the lettuce, fresh tomatoes and sour cream when serving. Fast and easy!!
I added green chili's and refried beans. Also used flour tortillas instead of corn and added a layer of everything to make it more lasagna like. It came out fabulous! My boyfriend and I both loved it.
Not to bad as is, so 4 stars! But I have made this again today but changed to my families liking. Spray casserole dish. Then spread a thin layer of Enchilada sauce on bottom,then layer Burrito size flour Tortillas then layer of refried beans,then rice(Spanish or white),then meat mixture today I used ground beef seasoned with homemade Taco seasoning. very good with shredded chicken as well,then layer of homemade salsa then shredded cheese. Repeat starting with Enchilada sauce.then final layer add more tortillas then a little sauce then shredded cheese. Very filling and a crowd pleaser.
So good! My husband said this is one of my best dishes so far! I put a layer of refried beans on the bottom, then a layer of corn, then tortillas, diced tomato mixed with taco seasoning & cooked rice for vegetarian version or meat mix, tortillas, salsa, cheese and then topped the finished product with sour cream and tostidos chips.
Yummy! I have already made it twice. I did add some refried beans to my meat mixture & since I ran out of salsa, used enchilada sauce for the topping (then the cheese).
This was an easy recipe to make and it was delicious. I made it on Sunday for company, the same company came over on Friday and requested it, again. The only two variations I made was cheese on every layer and I used tomatoes with jalapenos. It was great. Thank you, Alyce.
Very yummy. This is a recipe that you can play around with. My husband and I made tacos earlier in the week and made extra seasoned beef keeping this dish in mind to have a few days later. That made this even easier to put together. We have made several variations on this. Sometimes we add a layer of re-fried beans below the meat. We also add sliced black olives and green onions to the top of the cheese. We also add a dollop of sour cream on top before eating. Delicious.
This is a regular on our menu. Like other reviewers, I always add refried beans on top of the first layer of tortillas. You can add all your favorite toppings. Very good and filling.
I changed 3 things as some reviewers said it was dry and bland. I used canned diced tomatoes with chiles. I added a layer of colby jack above the ground beef mixture and doubled the salsa. I didn't find it bland. It had a little heat with the changes I made and the extra salsa did leave it a little too runny. I might try to reduce the salsa to 1 1/2 cups next or 1 3/4 cups. It is not a too die for recipe, but quick and easy and you can add different layers such as refried beans, black olives, green chiles, tomatoes, etc. It reheated good the next day. I only served it topped with sour cream. Don't forget to spray or grease the bottom of your pan or the tortillas will stick. See the suggestion on how to cut the tortillas to form to the sides.
I was glad to find this recipe. I bought a huge bag of corn tortillas, then realized we could never eat all of them. Now I buy that huge bag of tortillas just so I can make this authentic tasting Mexican dish. It's easy and I always have the ingredients on hand. Thanks for sharing it!!!
I'm on my sixth time of making this. My husband loves it when I cook this. I've started using chopped skinless/boneless chicken breasts instead of the ground beef, and it's just as delicious.
Oh this recipe is so simple and so good! I layered my tortillas differently. I first spread the beef mixture onto the dish, then I layed 1 tortilla, then beef mixture, then 1 tortilla, then beef mixture then another tortilla. On top I spread salsa sauce (the one we eat with tostitos). Lastly, I spread Mozzarella cheese instead of Colby cheese. I baked mine for around 25 minutes, broiling the top for a few minutes before taking it out to give it a nice colour. Could it get any simpler?
My fiance is still raving about this! I used Morning Star grounds instead of ground beef (with 1/4 cup water to add some moisture), and added a small can of corn, half a red bell pepper and half an onion, just to add more vegetables, but it would have still been great without those. This is definitely in my keeper list!
Made this twice, and family raves about it! Added a can of refried beans to meat the first time, then added a can of drained pinto beans atop the meat the second time. Added great protein and that great beany flavor. Wow!
My alterations: Used 2 pounds ground beef and added onion, green bell pepper, fresh tomatoes, taco seasoning, cumin, and granulated garlic. Once cooked I added a can of tomato sauce and a little bit of salsa and heated. I sprayed the pan and then put corn tortillas, meat mixture, cheese, tortillas, meat mixture, homemade enchilada sauce, then cheese. I used about 2 cups cheese. It was amazing! My husband, 1 year old, and 3 year old cleaned there plates and asked for more.
This is a great recipe! You can make this with whatever you have on hand. I generally omit the tomatos (doesn't need it) and salsa due to preference in my house; I usually cook 1-2 lbs of ground beef and one small onion, then mix in taco seasoning as per package directions. I make a cup of Minute Rice and add it to my hamburger mixture. Rice is so great in this! It also bulks up the hamburger mixture and extends it out a bit for more layers. I layer mixture on bottom, cheese, tortillas (flour in our house--yes I know it's no longer an enchilada--its now a burrito) then repeat. Top layer gets an extra handful of cheesy goodness! Cover with foil, heat through and serve with black olives, salsa, enchilada sauce, guacamole, sour cream....endless possibilities!
I like this recipe, however, I used Old El Paso mild enchilada sauce on the bottom to keep the corn tortillas from sticking, and used what I had in the pantry and refrigerator...I used a can of ranch beans by adding it to the meat mixture, and chopped green onions. I layered and used the enchiladas sauce on the bottom of each layer along with cheese and meat mixture, and topped it off with corn tortillas, added one more layer of enchilada sauce, and cheese. Worked nicely..This recipe and style of dish lends itself wonderfully to imagination and diversity.
Great recipe. It was fast and easy. The only variation I made was I put cheese on top of the meat mixture before I put the top layer of tortillas and and then on top of the tortillas. It tasted great, and my family loved it. I will defintely make this again.
After I browned and drained the meat, I mixed in the taco seasoning, tomatoes and salsa. Then I spread 9 hard tostada shells with 1/2 can refried beans, and placed everything in an oval casserole dish in 3 layers: 3 shells for each layer, topped with 1/3 of the meat mixture and 1/2 cup cheese. (I increased the amount of cheese to 1-1/2 cup total.) It came out very good. The tostada shells were perfect; soft, but not soggy.
This was great! I'm not sure how it is with kids since mine is 1 and didn't have it! It was so easy and just tasted wonderful! Definately a keeper. I also just put the refried beans in over the meat mixture. It was not dry at all. Just wonderful!!:-)
I made this for dinner tonight and it was a big hit with my husband. Following the suggestions of others, I sprayed the pan with non-stick spray, added refried beans, garlic and onion powder and doubled the amount of cheese. I also used a chipotle-flavored taco seasoning which gave the dish a bit of a smoky flavor. I used a mild salsa, which made it more than spicy enough for me, but my husband would happily have gone with something spicier. So adjust the recipe to your personal preferences. Much as I love olives, this is not a dish that I'd add olives to because it is already pretty salty.
This was fabulous, but I tweaked it a lot (both on purpose and on accident). First, I finely shredded up leftover pork roast and reheated it with taco seasonings and a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles. In an 8x8 glass pan I layered corn tortillas, meat mixture, cheese, more tortillas, refried beans, more meat, and cheese. (I forgot the salsa in that step) I served it with diced olives on top, and with sour cream and salsa on the side. It got rave reviews all around and will be great tomorrow for lunch. I guess it was because I forgot the salsa, but it wasn't soggy at all. Be sure to spray the pan!
Really great! I added mexican corn, refried beans, and used mexican shredded cheese. I topped it with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and salsa. The leftovers reheated really well, too!
This recipe was so yummy and so easy! I did make a few changes based on other reviews. Here's what I did, I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned and instead of mixing them up with the beef, I used them as an option on top of the lasagna. I also spread a can of refried beans on the first layer of torillas and instead of using 1/2 of cheese, I used 2 cups!
Wow!! So good!! Will definately make this one again plus simple. What else can you ask for!?!? Only change i did is add black beans to the meat and added the tamatoes and green chiles. I also used the taco bell spicy seasoning. Simmered all this together for about a 1/2 hr. then put it all together. DELISIOUS!!
Nice new twist to the good ol' taco! Just cheese and beef between the shells and everyone can make the meal their own with their own topings (sour cream, salsa, onions, etc) Easy and very yummy!
change i made. started with salsa, tortillas, beef,cheese,black olives,diced ortega chilis, diced green onion, cilantro. then repeat and finish with a layer of cheese. sprinkle green onilns and black olives on top and bake at 350 for 45 min covered then 15 min uncovered.
This Mexican lasagna was tasty and filling and was also really easy to make. I used cheddar cheese instead of Colby, and I made sure to spray my baking dish with cooking spray so that the tortillas wouldn't stick. Next time, I'll add refried beans and sour cream to give it more flavor.
This was pretty good. I used whole wheat flour tortillas and added black beans to the first layer of shells. I also chopped up an onion and browned it with the meat. I thought it was a bit bland but next time I'll add pepper jack cheese or some jalapenos to kick it up!
This was great. I did change a few things. I added a layer of black beans, then sour cream. I also browned the beef with onions, green pepper and garlic. I also used about 2 cups of cheese.
Very easy, very good (the best combination!). Did make some insignificant changes - added refried beans on top of the bottom layer of tortillas and mixed black beans and can of Rotel (in place of tomatoes) in with meat mixture. How many stars is a meal with no complaints worth?
Great recipe. I increased the cheese and salsa (Personal taste). Next time I think I will add sliced olives and sour cream to the layers before baking. Tasty and perfect when served with a tossed salad!
This was excellent! I made some of the changes that were recommended by other reviewers. I added a can of refried beans on top of the bottom tortilla layer. I also sauteed some onions along with the beef when I browned it. I used jalapeno-style diced tomatoes. I had to use mozz instead of Colby cheese because my husband won't eat any cheese but mozz, and it was still delicious. My finicky husband actually had seconds, which is something he hasn't done in years! I topped my own serving with sour cream. We decided to freeze half of it for another day.
Good food very filling. Money saver as well.
Delicious! I also added green pepper and onion while I sauteed the ground beef. Also tossed in a jalapeno and some black beans. Very good! Will definitely be making this dish again.
I made this for a teachers luncheon. I added some canned corn and more cheese, but it was delicious. It held up very well and the teachers gave it rave reviews. It's a keeper!
This is so easy and delicious. I made it a couple of times and we love it. Even my husband could make this!!! I actually used flour tortillas because I read the recipe wrong. It was fabulous. I just used less tortillas. The only caution is to not let the tortillas overlap because the bottom one doesnt get cooked. I bet corn tortillas are healthier I'll try them next time.
This was pretty good. I used flour torillas instead of corn and used mexican cheese. I also put foil down be for I started to layer it. That made it easier to cut and get out of the dish. This was a little different than the norm but it was good. I will make this again.
This recipe was incredibly easy to make! I made a few adjustments though: -substituted ground turkey for ground beef -used diced tomatoes with green chilies instead -replaced with whole wheat tortillas -replaced with jalapeno jack cheese -added 1 can of beans (I've used pinto and black) -added 1 can of corn This recipe is so versatile you can add virtually anything and it'll be great! Thanks for the recipe Alyce!
Yum! Used a fajita seasoning packet (and added some chopped onion to the salsa layers)...other than that followed recipe excatly. It was even better the next day.
Quick, tasty supper. Good basic recipe. Feel free to add to it to suit your family's taste. Mine have requested black olives next time we make it.
