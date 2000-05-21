Summer Zucchini Casserole
If you have lots of zucchini in the garden, then this is a great way to use them. It's different, but very tasty. It's so good that even my picky children like to eat it.
This was good! I sauted the zucchini and onion in olive oil instead of boiling, due to personal preference. We'll make this again.Read More
This recipe has great potential! My family likes a little more "kick" so I added diced red pepper, garlic, sliced mushrooms and 1/2 cup ricotta cheese. another good way to utilize an abundance of summer squash!Read More
This was good. There was too much zucchini (yes, I know it's a zucchini casserole!) and it kind of overpowered all the other ingredients. But I wanted to use up a lot of the zucchini we were given, so I tried it! I used maybe 3/8 cup of onion, two huge honkin' zucchini, and I chopped up 8 or 9 baby carrots instead of using grated. I diced up a stalk of celery and boiled it with the other veggies (including the carrots). I used margarine instead of butter and half low-fat/half regular sour cream. I added one can of drained, flaked chicken and I was really glad I did - next time, I might cook and chop up a chicken breast to add to the mix. I would not want this all the time, but it was a nice change in the casserole world. :) I really enjoyed the stuffing part: yummy and soggy on the bottom, yummy and crunchy on top. Next time, I might double the stuffing. Thanks, Judy!
You have to try this casserole! This was the best casserole I've ever made! I was surprised at how good it turned out..it was great re-heated too! It is really good with fresh french bread and spring salad. I have made it every week so far. Thanks Judy!
This recipe is always a hit with my family. I have started adding cubed chicken to it for a one dish complete meal. It is now being requested when I attend functions.
My family loved this, even my 4 year old. I didn't have a full 2 lbs. of squash, so I added red pepper and some frozen corn. I also added a can of chicken breast and some jack cheese. Rather than boil the veggies, I sauteed them in some olive oil and butter and added some salt, pepper, cumin and garlic. Also, I only used half a stick of butter and added some chicken broth to the stuffing mix. It was a really nice comfort food dinner with roasted beets and a salad on the side.
Added shredded chicken and had no onions. Used Stove Top stuffing mix, and made it according to package directions. Will make again and add more veggies and NOT skip the onions. Very yummy and don't forget to grab a can of cranberry sauce!
Great recipe. I changed a few things in mine: Cream of Mushroom soup and I added cut-up chicken tenders. I also substitued chopped garlic for the onion. Nice blend of flavors, but my grandson didn't care for the garlic, mushroom soup, zucchini or sour cream. We loved it. He ate Ramen Soup.
This casserole is awesome! My 2 year old loves it too - which is a MIRACLE! I added a littel cheddar cheese to the mix, which was very yummy too. Great recipe, and a fantastic way to get little ones to eat their veggies.
This recipe was excellent! My husband has been asking me to try and make a couple of dishes that he fondly remembers from his childhood and this is one of them. He said I got this one exactly right. The only thing I changed was I used cream of celery soup because that was all I had on hand. Thanks Judy B!
This is something like I've never tasted before and it was VERY GOOD! I used lite sour cream and regular margarine and it turned out great. Thanks!
Although grandma never made this dish, it tastes like something she would. My girlfried is a vegetarian so I sub cream of mushroom. I've used half zuch and half yellow squash with great results.I also saute instead of boil and add garlic and crushed red pepper to the pan. I've made it about four times this season so I'd say it's a winner.
I've made this casserole so many times and it's always so good! I modify by using fat free chicken broth instead of butter to moisten the stuffing mix. I also add in about a cup of shredded cheese and for the topping, I mix in some crushed Ritz crackers with the stuffing. Usually my veggies are a mix of zucchini and yellow squash. Delicious!!
I really liked this and will make again! i used both zucchini (1 lb) and 1 lb yellow summer squash manly for color and I love both equally. I sauted the squash, carrots, onions (and I added 1 c celery). After stirring in the soup and sour cream with the veggies, I stirred the stuffing/crumbs right in with the veggie/soup mix (I used Pepperidge Farms - fine crumbs). I did this for easy factor. It was goey and I skipped adding butter to the stuffing. I used closer to 16oz vs. 6oz the recipe called for...since Pepperidge Farms crumbs are so fine. Devoured. What a delicious idea for veggies AND a filling dinner - all at the same time. Thanks Highroad.
Fabulous! I used less carrots because that is all I had on hand. I sauteed the veggies first instead of boiling. I used more stuffing mix (more like 9 ounces) because I had to use it up (due to the additional stuffing I just added a tiny bit extra butter to it). I served this with a roasted chicken and roasted potatoes and onions. My husband hates zuchinni and he was chowing on this! I couldn't believe it. I only wish I tried this recipe earlier in the squash season!
This was fantastic! Will definitely make again!
I made this casserole last night and it was delicious! I left the carrots out ( didn't have any) and substituted the onion with 1 tbsp minced onion and added it to the soup and sour cream mixture. The crunchy stuffing mixed with the creamy zucchini was perfect and we had enough for leftovers tonight!
I cut the butter in half and added about 1 c. cheese and corn. I also sauteed the onion and just thinly sliced the zuchinni and cooked for about 45 min.
My husband hates vegetables and he loved this dish. I added chicken and a little cheddar cheese to make it a complete meal. Great recipe!
Love this dish. I shared with my mother in law and she asked for the recipe. Can't wait to make again.
For this recipe, I used as much zucchini as I could fit into my skillet. I sauteed it in canola oil along with a summer squash, a whole onion and the carrots. After veggies were tender, I seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a salt free blend. To the veggies, I added four shredded chicken breasts, cream of celery soup and the sour cream. I only used a little over a half stick of margarine to mix with the stuffing mix. I sprinkled the stuffing mix on top of the entire casserole because I neglected to read the rest of the directions. I really think that layering the stuffing mix would improve the taste. I also recommend making this casserole early in the day or the day before. It just always tastes better after flavors have had a chance to blend.
I was not a huge fan of this at all, and neither was my boyfriend. And we're both huge zucchini lovers. He wasn't fond of the stuffing "crust" and I just didn't much like the soup+zucchini filling.
Yum. I added cheese to mine. This is even better a day or two later.
Mercy, this was soooo good!!! Someone had given me tons of zucchini, so I went a-searching for recipes! This one is a keeper! I did make a few changes as I didn't have carrots, so I added diced yellow pepper, mushrooms and green onions in place of the carrots. I sauteed my zucchini and onion in olive oil instead of boiling them. I only used about 3/4 can of cream of chicken and 3/4 cup sour cream. I also added some cheddar cheese to the mix. I did double the stuffing as suggested and was glad I did. My husband and I usually have some form of meat in our suppers, so this was a change. But he loved it and so did I! Bring on the zucchini!!
Absolutely loved this! The only thing I changed was substituting cream of mushroom. I think the cream of chicken would be just as good! I will definitely make this again! I was complaining the whole time of how many dishes were dirtied but this served as our startch and veggie so it was justified : )!
very good! made this for a pot luck and it was gone fast! I sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese over the first layer of stuffing and under the top layer of stuffing. Will make again!
We really enjoyed this. I sauteed all the veggies together, cooked up a few tenderloins and added them, then mixed all of that in with the creamy mixture. I also added a little more stuffing than was called for (I love stuffing, what can I say :) Now I like Zucchini, our garden went a little crazy and so we have had A LOT of zucchini, and we have had a lot of different zucchini-concoctions. So, I liked that zucchini wasn't a hugely dominant part of this recipe, there was a lot more to it. Will make again, maybe even tomorrow because we have a lot more zucchini to get rid of.
Love this recipe! I didn't have cream of chicken but I did have cream of potato so that worked out well, fresh zucchini from our garden and some boneless, skinless chicken cooked and cubed into peices and it all came together nicely! Thanks for sharing this recipe! Definitely a winner with the family! ?? I will be making again!
This was pretty good for a quick casserole. I followed the basic recipe and then made some additions. I used two small yellow summer squash, some chopped bell pepper, a bag of cooked frozen veg. consisting of corn, carrots, and asparagus, and a large can of cooked turkey. I also added a little mozz. cheese along with some cracked black pepper, dill, and garlic powder. It ended up being pretty tasty and a nice way to "hide" veggies from my b/f! He even ate the yellow squash in this, and he HATES squash! A nice, quick, one dish meal!
I really liked it but there is *something* missing, not sure what. I kept wanting to have a little more flavor. Maybe adding another 1/2 box of the stuffing would give it some zing. I sauteed the zucchini for 5 minutes with the onion in some olive oil; it still had a lot of crunch to it even after baking for 25 minutes. Over all, a great recipe for company!
Absolutely love this! I use one bag of sage and onion bread cubes like Mom uses for thanksgiving with 2 sticks of butter. Put half of the bag in a bowl with one stick of melted butter. Put on bottom of 9x13 glass pan. Make the zuchhini mixture. Put the rest of the cubes in the bowl with another stick of butter. Put on top. Bake at 350 for an hour. or less if needed.
I've been making this and eating this casserole made by other family members for years! It's one of my favorites. I omit the carrots, though, and use plain bread crumbs as opposed to the chicken flavored kind, which can be overpowering. I also sautee the zucchini and leave the onion raw to cook in the casserole - turns out perfect every time!
My grandmother always use to make this and I'm so happy I have the recipe now! So good! I used 99% fat free soup, light sour cream and some type of fake "butter" to keep it light and it still tastes amazing!
I added some cooked chicken pieces to make it seem more like a "main dish". Also, I cut the amount of butter in half. My family really enjoyed it, including 2 children. Thanks!
Very good, very tasty. I use it as a main dish and I was really surprised how filling and delicious it is because I'm a beef & pasta lover! Even the picky husband likes this for dinner.
I like this. I had some extra zucchini in the fridge and it turned out great! hubby liked it too.
I followed this recipe exactly and it did not turn out great. My family asked that I not make it again... Why are we boiling zucchini ~ frying may have been much better, although more caloric.
YUMMY! I made this for a family picnic and got MANY rave reviews and requests for the recipe! This one is a definate "keeper"!
I think this is a wonderful recipe and have been asked for it several times. Everyone in my family and near family love it.
GREAT TASTING DISH. MADE IT JUST LIKE THE RECIPE SAID AND IT WAS DELICIOUS. WILL MAKE IT AGAIN NEXT SUMMER. THANKS
Very tasty!! I added 2 chicken breasts in bite size pieces, and cooked them in olive oil until cooked. Then I cooked the zucchini just until it was barely tender. (I don't like mushy zucchini). I used 1/4 cup of butter (1/2 stick). This kept it not too soggy....I also used light sour cream, and cream of celery soup because I didn't have the cream of chicken. This is a salty dish--my husband loved it...but next time I think I will use a low sodium soup.
My entire family loves this dish! I add mixed veggies depending on what we feel like. Can also substitute cream of mushroom for the cream of chicken and hemp milk with vinegar instead of sour cream to make this dish almost entirely vegan.
I used reduced-fat cream of chicken soup and nonfat sour cream, and thought it still turned out reasonably well. I also thought, like other reviewers, that it was almost better reheated the next day. I thought it was a pretty good recipe, one that I would keep. My roommates, on the other hand, absolutely loved it.
First, I don't know where one would find a 6 ounce package of stuffing. A standard package is 14 ounces. I had already prepared the recipe when i read the 6 ounce figure, so I scrambled to compensate for the difference. I added some chicken broth for moisture and it worked fine. It was delicious, and I'll definitely make it again. This time I'll know that "1 package" really means less than 1/2 package.
Very good. Something different for a change. I would let it bake a little longer next time because the squash was a little crisp.
My husband loves zucchini and squash, so I am always looking for different ways to cook them. This is a great recipe. It has a real "Sunday dinner" taste. The stuffing gives it most of its flavor. You really wouldn't know you were eating zucchini if you aren't the one that made it. It is something I will make again and again.
I have used this recipe or at least one simular for years. Yellow summer squash is the best, I enjoy it better then zucchini. and to even mix the two is great. I add a littleGarlic powder, salt and pepper tand the carrots in with the squash as it cooks. It is better to steam the vegetables(less liquid).
Good, comfort food. Nice flavors, good for side dish at a party or dinner at the table. Add a bit more hotness to it and extra stuffing to make it more filling. My dad really liked it. Thanks.
Delicious! I decided to add shredded chicken to make the casserole more of a dinner than a side dish. I added about 2cups of chicken and added an extra can of cream of mushroom. Great this way. Kids love it.
I made some changes to cut the fat way back. I used cream of mushroom-reduced fat. Refused fat sour cream and about 1/2 stick of butter instead of a whole stick. Im sure its way better the other way but i dont like to eat all that fat. I would make it again.
This recipe is good- and very easy. I would cut back on the butter if I were making it again. I also just sliced the onions- saved time on chopping and I like the presentation.
The flavor was great. Alot of texture. Kid friendly. Not diet friendly. I would make this again for my family. Although I would double the amount of zucchini next time.
This casserole is soooo good!!! My family devours it. I prefer using cream of mushroom soup, but you can't really tell the difference. It's great that most of the ingredients I usually have on hand. This is a favorite summer time side dish!
I was sure I was going to love this, but it really didn't turn out as expected. The flavor was good, but the stuffing was really dry. I'd probably try it again, but next time I'll moisten the stuffing mix with broth. Too bad because it makes a lot!
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner with my mom, and we loved it. The only thing i changed was I used 2 boxes of stuffing because we like lots of bread. Thanks for an easy and delicious recipe.
I made some changes based on what I had. No carrots, sauteed the zucchini and onions, used cream of celery soup, & added left over chicken fingers. Also I put the stuffing only on the top because there didn't seem to be enough for both top and bottom. Thanks for the recipe--it's a good jumping off point. Oh...low fat sour cream is just fine and I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup chicke broth for the stuffing.
WOW!!! This was good!!! I pretty much followed the recipe but sauteed the zucchini and onion. I added diced cooked chicken thighs to make it a meal but, it wasn't needed. It would have been fine without. WARNING: The stuffing mix is very salty. Do not add salt to the zucchini mix!
I used mushrooms instead of carrots and added Italian sausage, which gave the dish a very brunch-like feel. My friends and co-workers loved it. I mean LOVED it, but I found it too salty. Probably my fault though for adding the sausage. I would suggest if you add a seasoned meat, to get unflavored stuffing mix.
Great, easy recipe. I added more squash and onion than it called for & it still came out wonderful! I recieved lots of compliments. Thanks!
It was allright maybe because i am pregnant it was not appealing. Dont know if i will make again.
This is one of my favorites. The only change I made is substituting low fat mayonnaise for the butter. Everyone loves this.
Oka-a-ay...not very much flavor. Don't think I will make this again.
Good dish for a change of pace.
I saute the onions, zuchini and add squash. I also make a little extra stuffing to make sure there is plenty on top to get crusty. Very good, tastes like Thanksgiving in a dish!
This was good and I'm not usually a big squash fan. However, I do think that a tablespoon of basil is way *to much* and overpowers the other flavors.
My picky husband loved this. I did not add the carrots, but added browned sausage. As with other comments, I sauteed the onions, zucchini. Will definitely make again.
awesome!!!!
This recipe is delicious. My husband is not a veggie fan and he had two servings. I used canned chicken and canned carrots and it was fine. We really enjoyed it and will make it lots during zuchinni season !
I just made this as a side with dinner and my husband and I LOVED IT!! I halved the recipe because it's just the two of us. I microwaved the zucchini and onion with a little olive oil and garlic powder, then drained. Instead of carrots, I used sharp cheddar cheese. I didn't, however, half the stuffing, I used the whole 6 oz., layering half the zucchini mix, then half the stuffing, then repeating both. Delicious!! And there's still plenty left over for another meal.
I am a huge zucchini fan and really enjoyed this recipie! We added chicken to make it a main dish and my husband and I thought it was great! Even my non-veggie eating siblings gave it a try and liked it.
This was really good. I sauteed veggies instead, used mushroom soup as I was out of chicken, put the stuffing just on top. I also added a bit of garlic to the veggies. This is a keeper. Thanks.
I made the recipe with half yellow squash instead of all Zucchini. I also steamed the squash instead of boiling it. It's not a healthy dish but boy is it delish!
SO YUMMY!!!!!! I don't change a thing and my family LOVES it. I add a little more zucchini and we have a vegetarian meal.
This was very good! Very easy to make and very tasty!
I added 1 lb. cut up chicken breast, water chestnuts & spring onions. I sauteed the zucchini & onion in olive oil a few minutes. I cut the carrot in small chunks - should have microwaved a few minutes as they were not quite tender.
This is a different yet yummy recipe. I didn't use as much zucchini as it called for and added diced carrots that I first sauteed in butter. Delicious!
I used the cornbread stuffing and added a small jar of pimentoes. It is really a delicious dish.
My family loved this casserole.
Used cream onion soup as sub, boiled carrots with veg, used zucchini and yellow squash. Great way to use up the extra zucchini. Good casserole for a potluck.
I put too much bread crumb stuffing, which I didn't like. Next time I'll put less stuffing. Other than that, very good and good use for veggies.
I kind of followed the recipe - i sauteed the squash with 5 cloves of minced garlic in olive oil. I omitted the onions (since my niece is allergic to them) and added a bag of frozen mixed veggies and a half bag of frozen broccoli. I also substituted the cream of chicken with 2 cans of cream of broccoli (since my niece is a vegetarian)while i halved the sour cream asked by the recipe. I also added (and I'm surprised no one else did this) but i added about 4 oz of cheddar cheese to the zucchini mix and used corn bread stuffing for the top and bottom of the casserole. All in all this casserole came out like gangbusters - I'm sure the caloric content was a bit higher - but it was dee-lish!
This is a great recipe. It makes a BIG batch and is great even as a leftover side dish. A great way to use up that "extra" zucchini from your garden.
We really enjoyed this. Simple and tasty. Warms up great for leftovers.
It was alright. I left out the sour cream and added some cubed chicken. For me, the stuffing overpowered everything else. If I were to make it again, I would use this dish as a side, and not as a main course.
I LOVED this!!! I used summer squash and I thought this was wonderful!! Thanks for the recipe.
Nice flavors,easy to make.
I've been making this recipe for over 30 years. Absolutely love it! I usually add more veges though, corn, yellow squash, even celery and sliced carrots. I add them to the zucchini and onions when I steam those.
Yes, I made it vegan. Replacing with vegan substitutes, as follows: butter by earth balance, sour cream by Tufutti, cream of mushroom soup by Campbell's, and cornbread stuffing by StoveTop. Delicious!
Made a double size of this for my family and they loved it!! Could add tomatoes but still amazing!
Easy and yummy! Devoured by children!
Having lots of zucchini and the kitchen undergoing renovation I was able to modify this for the side burner on my grill. It was great, thanks
Perfect! I have yet to meet someone who doesn’t like this casserole. I often make this on a weekend morning for breakfast, and serve with fried eggs on top. Anytime time of the day is a good time to eat this!
Can this casserole be frozen? Has anyone frozen it yet - probably best fresh, but was thinking it would be great on a cold winter's night!
this is so good, I can't stop eating it. total comfort food flavor. I did the method of prep just a tad different but kept the basic recipe, adding in a few fresh chopped mushrooms I had left in the refrigerator. used cream of chicken & mushroom soup. didn't want to add the butter so prepped the stuffing mix to moisten and used it that way. total comfort and a snap to prepare. served with a turkey breast. great meal. this was such a quick and easy casserole. I love it. thanks so much.
Very good basic recipe that you can customize to your taste. I used summer squash in it as well. I added a little milk so it wasn't too dry. I might try making the stuffing next time instead of just adding butter.
I altered it some and added garlic and shredded sharp cheddar and Jack cheeses. It was very good hubby ate 3 helpings!
This recipe was just okay for me. I strayed from it somewhat, though, so maybe it was my fault! I essentially made it stovetop and put it in the oven in the pan (I have great pans!) to finish up in the end. I used a HUGE fresh zucchini and the skin was horribly tough and ruined that part of the dish. I stirred the stuffing into the mix and added bite-sized chicken breast chunks. I also added a clove of minced garlic. I put some crushed Ritz on top and some cheddar and let that melt/brown in the oven. It was good but nothing to write home about! Honestly I think it may have been better if the skins of my zucchini had been edible! :o)
Excellent - a family favorite
