Summer Zucchini Casserole

4.4
178 Ratings
  • 5 113
  • 4 42
  • 3 19
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

If you have lots of zucchini in the garden, then this is a great way to use them. It's different, but very tasty. It's so good that even my picky children like to eat it.

Recipe by Judy B

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Boil the zucchini and onion in water for 5 minutes; drain well. In a medium bowl, combine the soup, sour cream and carrots. Stir in the zucchini and onion and mix well.

  • In a separate medium bowl, combine the butter and stuffing mix. Spread half of this mixture into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Spoon the zucchini mixture over the stuffing, then top off with the other half of the stuffing.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until stuffing is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
611 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 41.4g; cholesterol 92.8mg; sodium 1250.9mg. Full Nutrition
