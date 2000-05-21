Summer Zucchini Casserole

This was good. There was too much zucchini (yes, I know it's a zucchini casserole!) and it kind of overpowered all the other ingredients. But I wanted to use up a lot of the zucchini we were given, so I tried it! I used maybe 3/8 cup of onion, two huge honkin' zucchini, and I chopped up 8 or 9 baby carrots instead of using grated. I diced up a stalk of celery and boiled it with the other veggies (including the carrots). I used margarine instead of butter and half low-fat/half regular sour cream. I added one can of drained, flaked chicken and I was really glad I did - next time, I might cook and chop up a chicken breast to add to the mix. I would not want this all the time, but it was a nice change in the casserole world. :) I really enjoyed the stuffing part: yummy and soggy on the bottom, yummy and crunchy on top. Next time, I might double the stuffing. Thanks, Judy!