Ground Turkey Casserole
Its quick, fun and great! I learned this in grammar school. You may want to serve with corn bread or French bread and a salad.
Terrrrific! Easy to make, tastes great. Took the advice of previous reviewers by adding onion and garlic. I substituted with low fat cheese and sour cream and our favorite spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. To avoid the dryness others mentioned, I tripled the amount of sauce to 24 oz and mixed the noodles with the meat/sauce before layering. Will make this again!Read More
very very dry even w/ the addition of 1/2 a can chopped tomatoes w/ juice - but this recipe does have potential w/ modifications. I would TRIPLE the tomatoe sauce if I made this again. I also would definitely recommend adding spices to the meat as it's cooking and some oregano when the sauce is added or this dish would be pretty bland, even w/ the sour cream and cream cheese. I used lowfat sour cream and nuefchatel (lowfat) cream cheese, which seemed to work fine for that layer, but DON'T use lowfat or fat free cheese on top, it just doesn't have the melting power and richness needed for a recipe like this (learned the hard way).Read More
Terrrrific! Easy to make, tastes great. Took the advice of previous reviewers by adding onion and garlic. I substituted with low fat cheese and sour cream and our favorite spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. To avoid the dryness others mentioned, I tripled the amount of sauce to 24 oz and mixed the noodles with the meat/sauce before layering. Will make this again!
Good basic recipe but does need tweeking, with a few adjustments my husband loves it. Double the tomato sauce, add some salt and lots of pepper, saute some onion, peppers, and garlic with the ground turkey - so much better. I usually make it low fat by using low fat cream cheese, fat free sour cream, and fat free or low fat cheese, also ground turkey breast instead of regular ground turkey. Still delicious low fat ... really!
This dish is DE-LISH!!! My 8-year olds are very picky eaters but they asked for seconds! (Now that's a first). I did take the reccommendations of other reviewers and mixed the noodles with the meat and used seasoned chopped tomatos instead of plain tomato sauce. I also seasoned the meat by adding pepper, garlic salt, oregano, cilantro, onions, and garlic. I also added frozen peas to add veggies to this quick, one-dish meal. My husband thought it was lasagna. I EVEN GOT A THUMBS UP FROM MY MOTHER-IN-LAW!!! I will definitely make this dish again. I can see this dish becoming a family favorite in my household.
*******Use a jar of salsa***** instead of tomato sauce & mexican cheese instead of cheddar & you will be making this once a week! You do not need the entire 12oz bag of egg noodles, I use about 8 oz. Hubby & toddler LOVED this. Couldn't ask for a quicker delicous meal. MMM, MMM, MMM...THANK YOU!!!
I used "lite" ingredients. Still tasted good. Rich and filling. Will make again but I will add more sauce or maybe a can of tomatoes. I thought it was a little dry.
I found this recipe to be very bland. Pehaps some onions or garlic might spice it up a bit or even spiced tomato sauce.
The recipe was VERY good. My husband loved it. I did add a can of stewed tomatoes and chopped onions to the turkey after it browned. I wouldn't change anything else. This is a must for a pot luck or company.
Out Blinkin Standing...with a few of my infamous modifications. Use your imagination. I added milk instead of water, fat free sour cream, a little curry and red pepper flakes for those that suggested it was a bit bland. I used a bunch of onion and garlic in the stir fry with the 1+ pound of lean ground turkey. Also added some 2% sharp cheddar and some Trader Joes New Zeeland goat fed sharp cheddar and a coup of microwaved frozen green peas. My POC (pasta of choice) was whole wheat rotini...about 16 oz's. Hamburger helper would be lucky to associate itself with this. Don't forget the diced Shitake mushrooms I added to the stir fry. See my other reviews to get an idea how to alter recipes to fit your tastes...flexibility to fit what you have in stock is the key to many, as suggested by other reviewers. Many of my versions involve lower fat editions...with lean grd Turkey...not much else to do with this one. Eat up dudes and dudettes.
I used ground beef instead of turkey because my family won't eat ground turkey. I also added some onions and used cream cheese with chives & onions. Very tasty~
Other than being slightly bland, I thought it was great. To keep the calories low, I used FF sour cream, cheddar cheese, and reduced fat cream cheese. My son loved it!! I'll be sure to make this again. Thank you and God Bless!
My 4-year-old liked this recipe but everyone else hated it; too much cream cheese and sour cream gave it a weird taste. I've made similar recipes with beef that turned out great but this one was not good.
**I PROBABLY WOULD RATE THIS HIGHER IF I HAD MADE CHANGES INITIALLY LIKE MOSTLY EVERYONE ELSE WHO ENJOYED IT** I tried following the recipe to a "T", and I have to say I was a disappointed. If you're a meat lover, you should add more than 1lb of meat. It definitely wasn't enough for my family. Also it was very dry; I would definitely use more sauce. Finally, the layering of the ingredients didn't quite work for me. It fell apart while eating it, so it became a pile of dry noodles separated from the rest of the meal. I think it would have been better to mix the meat, sauce and noodles, and then top it with the cream cheese and sour cream. I do think the cream cheese and sour cream mixture was good, but I will try using fat free next time.
Great recipe! I just ate the leftovers and it tasted even better. The only thing I would change is to mix the noodles, meat and cheese together rather than layering it.
Excellent recipe. I jazzed it up with onions, green peppers, oregano, thyme and red pepper flakes. I also used a can of crushed tomatoes in addition to the tomato sauce. Very Very Good.
I thought that this recipe was pretty good. It was very cheesy, which I like, but I felt that it was a little dry. I think that next time I may mix up the cream cheese/sour cream mixture with the noodles before I put it in the oven. Also, my husband said that he would have liked some tomatoes in addition to the sauce, so I may try that next time. I will be making this again, just with some minor changes. Thanks for the recipe!
This was sooo good! I took advice and used spaghetti sauce and diced tomatoes, put TONS of spices (thyme, oregano, basil, garlic powder) in turkey (as well as some chopped onions) and also sauteed some fresh green beans and mixed it in too. (Surprised the green beans tasted as good as they did) Served it with French bread and it was a hit! We'll definitely have this again!! Thanks!
This was a very good recipe! My husband absolutely loved it and we ate it for leftovers for 3 nights after that. I was a bit sceptical when I saw the ingredients, but it really was tasty.
I used a 15 oz can of tomato sauce with diced tomatoes seasoned for using with pasta. I mixed the turkey and noodles together as many reviews had suggested. I am not sure I liked the sour cream/cream cheese mixture. Next time I might mix that in with the turkey/noodle mixture too. My family liked the recipe and it is a keeper!
We didn't like this much at all. Not a lot of flavor. It tastes mostly like cream cheese and sour cream! Needed more tomato sauce and spices or something! Wouldn't make it again.
We just had a 2nd baby and things are crazy in our house. This is so easy, a family favorite that everyone likes and we always have leftovers. It's the perfect dish for us!!!
As written, I'd give it a 2. I made changes to bring it up but it wasn't enough to save it. I doubled the tomato sauce but the sauce was still too cream cheese-y. And I love cream cheese. But it was too much. I mixed it all together and would definitely do that if you give this recipe a shot. I added mushrooms that I cooked in garlic and onion powder. Also added onion powder, garlic, and Cajun seasoning to the turkey while cooking. After it was done I had to add Worcestershire sauce just to make it less bland. Will not make again. I may make an adaptation to it by nixing the cream cheese and using chicken instead of turkey. And maybe even add broccoli. As is, I'd give it a 2 star. And that's being generous.
This recipe was certainly easy, but my family found it to be a little too rich. It would be great to serve at a potluck where you would only have a small serving along with other foods.
I did this a little differently. I used crushed tomatoes and a can of Ro-Tel tomatoes with green chilis. I added shallots and a bit of jalapeno to the turkey and crushed corn chips to the top. It was a little bland but a good comfort food. I think that, if I make it again, I will mix the noodles in with the meat mixture because I ended up the a bunch of wet noodles with no sauce.
This is a good, basic casserole. I followed the lead of many of the reviewers and added some onion, garlic, basil, and oregano when cooking the turkey. I added a can of diced tomatoes and I also mixed everything together except for the cheese on top when cooking the casserole. I didn't have egg noodles so I used rotini. It's good, nothing too fancy and everyone enjoyed it.
I thought this was really excellent. Not hard to make and something fun with ground turkey that had a lot of flavor. I will definitely make this again
This was really easy to make, and delicious too! After reading some of the reviews, I did add a small onion, and one clove of minced garlic to the ground turkey. I also used different noodles! It makes a lot, and freezes great! Enjoy!
I read through the reviews before making this for the first time. Like several others suggested, I sauteed two cloves of garlic and a small, finely chopped onion with the turkey. Next time, I will skip this recommendation. It added little to the flavor, but added quite a bit to the prep time. In fact, prep time was my biggest issue with this dish. Making it managed to dirty an unholy number of dishes: one for the pasta, one for the turkey, one for the dairy, and then the baking dish. It also took me about 45 minutes before it even hit the oven. I'm not the fastest cook, but I'm not the slowest, either. The main sucker of my time was combining the cream cheese and sour cream. Big mistake on my part on not letting the cream cheese sit out for *several* hours first. One change I will keep is using a jar of spaghetti sauce instead of a smaller can of plain tomato sauce. Even with the extra sauce, this casserole ran on the dry side, so increasing the liquid is a no-brainer. I left out the sugar, as any prepared spaghetti sauce will already have the right amount in it. To make it healthier, I used light sour cream and lighter cream cheese. I used less than the full 2 cups of cheddar. I don't think the taste suffered with these lighter changes. My family enjoyed eating this. I will make it again.
I think this recipe would have been bland without additional seasoning added, so I followed the advice from other reviews and it turned out great. I added 1/2 chopped bell pepper and 1/2 chopped onion with the ground turkey. Then I added 1 t. each garlic salt and dried basil, 1/2 t. black pepper and 1/4 t. cayenne pepper, a 14.5-oz can diced tomatoes & green chilis (drained) and a couple handfuls of fresh spinach leaves with the tomato sauce. I mixed the ground turkey mixture with the cooked pasta and layered 1/2 of the pasta mix, 1/2 of the cream cheese mix, remaining pasta, remaining cream cheese then topped the whole thing with shredded cheese. Will definitely make this again. It's quick and easy and uses ingredients I usually have on hand.
This tasted OK, but was bland. I mixed the tomato sauce up into the noodles, and with every bite tried to get a mix of the cheese and noodles. It gets points, however, because the kids and husband ate it without complaints.
Great recipe! Thanks! I made a huge dish for a P.T.O. meeting expecting to bring home leftovers. Silly me. Kids Loved it too.
wellllll it was a small miracle that both children ate dinner tonight in my house!! i did make some substitutions, as follows: i used fat free plain greek yogurt instead of the sour cream, low fat cream cheese and just a little bit of fat free mozzarella cheese on top, no sugar and subbed spaghetti sauce for the tomato sauce, using about 32oz of sauce, and finally i used penne instead of egg noodles. with the modifications i made to help out the fat and caloirie content i felt pretty good about serving this instead of something like a baked ziti, which is much higher in fat. overall i think it tasted quite good! a nice change from regular spaghetti. thanks!
I followed a couple of reviews and Added the onions, and garlic, I used a 24 oz jar of spaghetti sauce and a can of tomato sauce, Short on sour cream so mixed half sour cream and half fat free Greek Yogurt with the cream cheese. Omitted the sugar and mixed the noodles, turkey, and sauces together before layering the cheeses. I served it with a great salad and it was absolutely delicious!!! My husband just served himself 3rds. ;)
This recipe was wonderful! My husband loved it and he is not a poultry or past eater at all. I usually have to force it on him. My four kids (one of whom will never eat anything) ate it up in minutes and kept saying between bites how good it was. I did doctor it up a little by using italian seasoning, garlic and canned tomatos. But I also used no egg yolk noodles and low fat sour cream, cream cheese and cheddar cheese and you couldn't even tell it was low fat. Will definitely make again.
This was pretty good. I added onions, garlic, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning to the turkey per others suggestions. Make sure your cream cheese has softened or it will be chunky.
I made this for dinner and I made a lot of revisions to it. After reading everyone elses review I prepared for my changes. I used an additional half a jar of spagheti sauce. I used 1/2 of a medium white onion. I seasoned with salt, pepper, basil, garlic salt. I cut back on the amount of noodles. I used enough to amply cover the bottom of the pan. I mixed everything together except the sour cream and cream cheese (I mixed them together and set aside to apply once everything else was in the pan) I also combined different cheese on top. It was great. Its very filling and dangerous on the calorie side, and its great with a vegetable or salad. It didn't take to much longer with my revisions.
I thought this was a very good dish--great comfort food! I used ground chicken because it was on sale and also used lite sour cream, cream cheese, and chedder (not fat-free!). I would suggest softening the cream cheese first in the microwave before mixing with the sour cream. Husband liked it too (although he added hot sauce!). Thanks!!!
This was a wonderful recipe. Thank you. I used only half of the sour cream, which was plenty, and 4 oz. fat free cream cheese, 4 oz. low fat cottage cheese, and I used 1/3 cup cooked orzo and mixed it in with the cream cheese mixture and placed that on the bottom of pan. I also used half of the tomato sauce and replaced the other half with spaghetti sauce. To add a little more taste, I added onion and garlic while cooking the turkey and oregano, basil, salt and pepper to the tomato sauce. I will definitely make this recipe again.
This recipe deserves more than five stars after all of the tweeking from previous posters. I read every review and took the advice to increase the meat, add sauted onion and garlic to teh meat, add my own spaghetti sauce, mix the sauce with the noodles (I used farfalle) and add 1/2 cup milk to the sour cream and cheese mixture.I used over 2 pounds of meat and one box of noodles, 8 oz cream cheese, 12 oz sour cream, 1/2 cup whole milk, 1 onion, a couple of cloves garlic, about 3 cups tomatoes and maybe 3 cups sauce. 3 or 4 cups mexican cheese on the top. This made an oversized 13 x 9 casserole and served a lot of hungry Halloween ghosts and goblins. My family argued who was going to get teh little bit of leftovers for lunch the following day.
With a few additions this was a great recipe. My husband loved it. Here are the changes: Add a can of diced tomatoes to the turkey/tomato sauce. Also spices are a must: garlic powder, onion powder, basil, oregano, and italian seasoning. I also would suggest a little less noodles - I used the 8 oz pkg instead of the 12 oz pkg. Even with these additions, this was a fairly quick and easy recipe.
I agree with another of the reviews I read on this meal (and wish I had read beforehand!) in that the sour cream & cream cheese mixture was VERY overwhelming and it even curdled a bit so it also had a weird texture. I added a lot of things to spice up the flavor but again, at best it was only ok. We ended up throwing most of it out. I think it might have been better with an actual marinara or spaghetti sauce instead of just tomato and much MUCH less of the sour cream mixture or less of something anyway.
This is an excellent recipe for a starting point. I think you really have to tweak it, but if you do it turns out DELICIOUS! I took other reviewers suggestions; sauteed onions & garlic in olive oil, then added meat. I also added Italian seasoning, onion powder, paprika and a dash of worchestershire sauce to the turkey while browning. I then used tomato sauce and diced tomatoes. Added frozen peas as one reviewer suggested. It came out wonderful and my husband was so impressed! Tastes great served with crescent rolls and some iced tea.
I loved this easy recipe, the only this that I changed was that it was bland so I added spices like garlic and Italian it made it so good. My family loved it!
A good basic recipe, but I would not make it again as is.... too high in calories. I cut out the cream cheese and cheddar cheese entirely. I put noodles in the bottom of the pan, then just made one layer with tomato sauce, ff sour cream, chopped zucchini, spinach, ground turkey, etc. When the casserole was done cooking, I sprinkled with parmesan. Delicious, healthier, and lower-cal!
I loved this! I did make a few changes...I used ground venison sausage, so no complaints about the meat being bland. I used a large jar of spaghetti sauce, as opposed to plain tomato sauce. I also mixed the noodles in with the meat and sauce. My husband and I both really enjoyed this and we are looking forward to the leftovers tonight since many previous reviewers claim it tastes better the next day! Thanks for the easy and different recipe.
I thought this was going to be a so-so recipe and to my surprise it was great weeknight dish. I will make it again for sure! I included 1 can of diced tomatoes flavored with Italian seasonings. I also added fresh ground pepper to the meat mixture. Next time I would add ground pepper to the sour cream misture.
This was a good recipe. I followed others suggestions. I used yogurt verse sour cream, "no yolk" egg noodle and a 26 oz jar of spaghetti sauce and mixed the noodles with the sauce and turkey. We all agreed it was rich and could have used 1/2 of the cream cheese or maybe replace the cream cheese with ricotta cheese. Makes alot!
I made so many changes to this recipe that made it delicious. First I used bow tie pasta and spread it on the bottom. I fried green onion and yellow pepper and put that next. Then I put the turkey mixture which I used just spaghetti sauce with,then the sour cream mixture but I added ricotta cheese to it. Then topped it with cheddar cheese.
This was very tasty, but I did add fresh garlic, onion, stewed tomatoes, corn and a bunch of Italian seasonings to the turkey. Also, I got it down to about 11g fat per serving by using "NO YOLK" egg noodles, and all reduced fat cheeses. A great hearty winter meal!
Very Rich (so just as a treat)
We all liked the taste of this casserole but it was just a little heavy for us. I made just a few changes. I cooked my meat with garlic, onion, oregano and basil as some others had suggested and I added one 8oz can of tomato sauce and a small can of V8 juice. I made sure to undercook my noodles just a bit so they'd absorb the tomato flavor. I also mixed the cream cheese/sour cream mixture right into my noodles which made layering simple.
This was very easy to make and delicious, would make again. I added a little more sugar to make it a little sweetier.
Made as written, this is extremely bland.
I made this just like the recipe states. It was very good. My husband enjoyed it. Next time we would add some spices to the meat/tomato mixture, but it was good just the way it was.
Very Very very yummy!!! I did do as others had recommended and mixed the noodles in with the sauce mixture. I also used a jar of plan spaghetti sauce. The leftovers were even better than the casserole the first night!! Great recipe and will definitely be making again!
Tasty! A quick meal and my husband loved it! He wanted seconds. It is nice to find a quick meal that still tastes great!
This was really good, but I tweaked it so much I dont think it wouldve been so good as written. I browned 1/2 an onion and some garlic before I browned the meat. I also added some basil, oregano, salt, blk pepper and crushed red pepper to the tomato sauce. I mixed equal parts cream cheese and lowfat yogurt and used macaroni noodles (cause its what I had). I halved the recipe for an 8x8. It was plentiful and delicious! Serve w/ a big green salad to offset this heavy casserole. :)
I'm not in love with it. I thought it needed something extra but couldn't put my finger on what it was.
I added some garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper to this turkey mixture. I also used half a can of tomato sauce and an entire 15 oz. can of diced tomatoes. My husband loved this dish. He had two or three heaping plates of it!! This was very good and I am sure that I'll be making it again!
This was a good recipe but the it would have been better if the meat were seasoned a little. I would recommend adding a little seasoning to your turkey for flavor, so that you are not depending on the cheese so much for flavor.
My 5 year old loved this! And my husband did too. He said it was even good enough to provide to a church familiy in need of a meal. My changes: I added 24 oz of speg. sauce with mushrooms and mixed that with the meat after browning. Then i mixed in the noodles after cooking them. I also added garlic and onions when browning the meat. (my husband thought more garlic would make it even better) I added Italian seasonings to give this some extra flavor. I used whole wheat rotini noodles rather than egg noodles. I omitted the sugar. I put one layer of noodles/sauce/turkey in the baking dish. Spread just under half the cream cheese/sour cream mix on top and sprinkled 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Then added another layer of the noodle/meat mix. I put the remaining cream cheese/sour cream mix on top and covered with another 1 1/2 cups mozz. cheese. Definitely would have been even better with a salad and bread on the side for a complete Italian meal. YUM!!!
This is AllRecipes at it's best!... I read the reviews for this dish and incorporated the most popular: Added onions & garlic in EVOO before browning the meat; seasoned meat with Italian seasoning, paprika, salt & pepper; increased the meat quantity by adding some ground italian sausage; added 1/3 to 1/2 cup of milk to the sour cream/cream cheese mixture to thin; and split the cream mixture into two layers - 1st after the noodles, and 2nd after the meat. IT WAS GREAT! Thank you all for your ideas and advice.
Overall this was a good recipe. I did add a 28 oz. can of diced tomatoes along with the sauce as called for. I also added some of my own seasonings. I will make this again only I will add some more sauce just because I didn't think there was enough. It was a quick and easy meal. Thanks for the recipe!
I liked that it was quick and easy to make. However, I suggest to add some seasoning to it. I found that it to be a bit bland tasting. I simply added some oregano, garlic and other spices to the tomato sauce. I thought it tasted much better the second time around.
This was great!! I, like others, did adjust the recipe, using only half of the cream cheese and sour cream suggested, and it was perfect...I can't imagine it with the full amount. I also used 1 can diced italian seasoned tomatoes, 1 small can tomato paste and 1 can of tomato sauce, and I think it came out perfect...not runny, just yummy and easy! Definitly will make again!
My sister frowned at the thought of ground turkey, but this was a hit! I used elbow pasta (1/2 box), seasoned the meat with onion powder, italian seasoning, garlic powder, and seasoned salt & pepper, and used a whole container of Prego pasta sauce. With the other ingredients, it turned out beautifully. This is a must add to my menu!
Yuck. I added an extra can of sauce and some garlic and onion to the ground turkey. If you like the taste of stroganoff, you may like this. It was very rich even though I used low fat cream cheese and low fat sour cream. It made a HUGE casserole, enough for 12 people. My one kid liked it, the other hated it.
Quick & easy...no noodles so used macaroni...followed suggestions...24oz of favorite pasta sauce plus I used a flavoured philly cream cheese (onion and chive), extra flavour...this is idiot proof and feeds my hubby what more could I ask for...good for a hot day as not much oven time is needed...thanks...over and out :)
Very Tasty. I Added some sauteed green pepper and onion, omitted the sugar, It seemed like it needed some more flavor so I also added some garlic, red pepper, little sage, and some mixed allpurpose spice mix-really helped.
Made as it's written...it's a good base casserole. However, I made the turkey with a package of taco seasoning, which really boosted the flavor. I doubled the amount of tomato sauce (I will triple it next time) and added a can of petite diced tomatoes with jalepanos for additional flavor. With these additions, this recipe is 5 stars :) Enjoy!
This is 4 stars w/the changes I made. I had a package of ground turkey to use up and found this recipe. I added a small onion and 4 garlic cloves to the turkey while browning. Also I couldn't imagine not using any spices, so I added garlic powder, italian seasoning, basil, S&P. When the noodles and turkey were cooked I mixed them together instead of layering. Also, my cream cheese was not quite soft enough and wouldn't blend enough w/the sour cream so I just mixed it all together w/the noodle mixture. This helped melt it a lot better. I also topped w/ about 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzerella, was too italian sounding to me for cheddar. After these changes I would definately make this again. Also, my hubby doesn't like cream cheese or sour cream but b/c I mixed it all together I somehow snuck it by him, that's a reason to make it again right there:)
I had to add onion and peppers to give it some taste. Also some Worcestershire and paprika. Layered noodles, then sour cream/cream cheese, meat layer and then cheese. Kinda messy but it tasted good.
Ths recipe was quick and easy and great when you need to use those extra ingredients in your fridge when you dont want to throw stuff away. Like other users I added the onion, green pepper, seasoning salt to the turkey. I sauteed my onions and pepper in olive oil. I added a little butter and pepper to the egg noodles. I cut back on the cream cheese and sour cream, just a little, I used spaghetti sauce, any flavor, and added a half of jar of salsa. My daughter said she would make this at school. It was delicious and leftovers were even better. Thanx !!
AMAZING!!!! My whole family LOVED this casserole! As stated in the other ratings about it being too dry, I used a 15 oz can of tomato sauce and a can of diced tomatoes. It turned out super creamy and delicious. Would recommend seasoning it while meat is cooking. maybe onions, garlic, salt and pepper. We all had seconds!
This was a really great recipe! I used ground chicken instead of turkey and added onion salt, garlic salt & pepper to the chicken. To keep it light I used light cream cheese & light sour cream. I also substituted marinara sauce for the tomato sauce & sugar. My family ate it up!!
I used a can of spagetti sauce and browned the turkey with S&P, an onion and garlic powder. I used 6oz of sour cream and it was just fine. Made plenty of leftovers.
This tastes great and is quick to make, and this is inexpensive to make! Your family will love it!
Love casseroles. Makes life so much easier. A little more turkey .. a little less noodles would made this perfect.
I also use 1/2 cream cheese, it turned out rich enough. Casserole was average, would search for a different recipe before trying again.
My family loved this recipe. I added a 14oz jar of marinara sauce to the ground turkey and as other reviewers suggested, I mixed all the ingredents together. I also added garlic powder, salt/pepper and basil to the ground turkey.
This recipe would have been too bland if I hadn't added onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. I used the amount of tomato sauce and ground turkey stated in the recipe but it could have taken a bit more of each. We found the combination of sour cream and cream cheese a bit much, and next time I will omit the cream cheese. That said, my husband still volunteered (always a good sign when I don't have to ask!) that it was excellent, and I will try it again.
This is a great basic recipe and one of my mainstayes these days. You can season it to your own preference and it's always good. One VERY important item needs to be added, though, and that's 1/2 cup milk. If you don't do that it's very dry and falls apart, as one reviewer said.
This recipe is simmlar to something I have done for years. The cream cheese was a new twist I thought I would try. I did however add some garlic, onion powder and oregano to the meat along with some frozen corn and a couple of small cans of mushrooms. It turned out wonderfully.
Considering the suggestions made by others, I added a little onion powder, garlic powder, and oregano to the turkey while cooking it. I also used a 24oz can of sauce and mixed it with the meat and noodles before cooking. Results: Wonderful! My husband said it was really good, but maybe a little less sour cream so I think I'll only use half next time. Thanks for the great and easy recipe.
This one was a hit with my family... and easy too! I made a few adjustments (but I do that with every recipe - I can't help myself). I used 1-15oz can of diced tomatoes w/juice along with 2-8oz.of plain sauce and 1/2 jar approx. 14oz. of "traditional" flavored sauce because I was concerned it would be too dry - I'm glad I did because it was perfect! I also mixed the noodles into the sauce mixture... Great flavor - I added a pinch of pepper flakes (but I add that too any/all tomato based sauces.) This will be a mainstay in our family.
Not a good choice in my opinion. It reminded me of hamburger helper in a way. Sounded much better than it tasted. My 2 yr old and 9 month old lived it which is how I could even rate it 2 stars. Maybe some veggies, less sour cream and cream cheese would give it a fresher, healthier feel to it.
The first time I made this I used turkey and the family snarfed it up, just loved it! I, however, don't like ground turkey so am making it tonight with ground beef instead. I added garlic, pepper and Emeril's Italian Essence to help kick it up a notch :) This is definately a basic recipe that you can create your own way, go for it! It gets 5 *'s cuz hubby and kids request that I make this once a week!
I had never eaten let alone cooked anything involving ground turkey before and I can honestly say I did enjoy it. I split the layers in half so it went Noodles, meat sauce, cream, meat sauce, cream, and then the cheese on top. Also add some other spices to it like garlic salt or some italian seasoning to take away the sometimes considered blandness it could have. . .
pretty easy to cook. tastes better the second day.
Excellent! A very yummy comfort food! I followed others suggestions and sauted onions and garlic with the turkey and also then mixed it in with my favorite green bell pepper and mushroom pasta sauce. I also used fat free sour cream and reduced fat cheese....came out soooo good. Will definitely keep this in my recipe book!
This was good. I made a few changes. I eliminated the sugar. I cooked onions and green peppers with the ground turkey and seasoned to taste with garlic salt, season salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. I took the advise of some of the other reviewers and made more that the one layer.
For some odd reason (just one of those things I guess) this was DELICIOUS reheated the next day!!! Changing my previous vote from three to five stars! Next time I will make ahead to reheat the next day... Thanks for the recipe, Beki!
I made this recipe last Sunday for our family dinner and I got alot of different responses and the most response I got was that it turned out alittle dry but the taste was great so the next time I will add more tomatoe sauce...Thanks
This is so tasty. My husband, who is casserole-phobic even enjoys it. The name doesn't do it justice, it's really yummy, serves a lot of people and my picky two year old even eats it. Thanks!
This was really, really awful. A waste of ingredients. I warmed up the cream cheese in the microwave so it would be very soft & mix well with the sour cream and still, it really tasted like turkey & noodles with globs of cream cheese.
After adding in a can of diced tomatoes, using enriched garden rotini (only 2 cups worth), and mixing all the ingredients up in a bowl before pouring into the pan, it was wonderful!!!
Simple, but good. I added 1/4 cup minced parsley and 1 bunch minced green onion to the hamburger mixture. Next time I would also add some green peas. I would also reduce the cheddar cheese to 1 cup and don't use sharp, ick.
This is fantastic recipe..my family are not ground turkey eaters..but I had a pound from Angel Food Ministries...and they never knew it was not ground beef...followed reviews from others added one jar of spaghetti sauce,can chopped mushrooms, and diced tomatoes in can, sour cream mixed with mozz. cheese..also did not have egg noodles so used elbow... it's a keeper for ground turkey ..or beef
I ran short on cream cheese, and made it w/ GF noodles, but it was still good. I'm sure it would be great with the full amount of cream cheese. Hubby even liked it! Will make it again, but will mix things together next time instead of layering.
