Ground Turkey Casserole

Its quick, fun and great! I learned this in grammar school. You may want to serve with corn bread or French bread and a salad.

Recipe by Beki

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute the ground turkey for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned. Drain the turkey, stir in the tomato sauce and sugar, and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine the sour cream and cream cheese. Mix well and set aside.

  • Cook noodles according to package directions. Place them into a 9x13-inch baking dish, then layer the turkey mixture over the noodles. Then layer the sour cream mixture over the turkey, and top with cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 35 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 145.3mg; sodium 551.7mg. Full Nutrition
