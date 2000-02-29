Ground Turkey Casserole

I read through the reviews before making this for the first time. Like several others suggested, I sauteed two cloves of garlic and a small, finely chopped onion with the turkey. Next time, I will skip this recommendation. It added little to the flavor, but added quite a bit to the prep time. In fact, prep time was my biggest issue with this dish. Making it managed to dirty an unholy number of dishes: one for the pasta, one for the turkey, one for the dairy, and then the baking dish. It also took me about 45 minutes before it even hit the oven. I'm not the fastest cook, but I'm not the slowest, either. The main sucker of my time was combining the cream cheese and sour cream. Big mistake on my part on not letting the cream cheese sit out for *several* hours first. One change I will keep is using a jar of spaghetti sauce instead of a smaller can of plain tomato sauce. Even with the extra sauce, this casserole ran on the dry side, so increasing the liquid is a no-brainer. I left out the sugar, as any prepared spaghetti sauce will already have the right amount in it. To make it healthier, I used light sour cream and lighter cream cheese. I used less than the full 2 cups of cheddar. I don't think the taste suffered with these lighter changes. My family enjoyed eating this. I will make it again.