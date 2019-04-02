Egg in a Hole

339 Ratings
  • 5 262
  • 4 64
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

A delicious runny yolk egg cooked in the center of a piece of toast and eaten with a fork is a great way to enjoy an egg in a slightly different way. My kids feel fancy when eating these.

By rosburn

Gallery
67 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
1 min
cook:
4 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the bacon grease in a non-stick pan over low heat.

    Advertisement

  • Cut a 1 1/2 to 2-inch hole from the center of the bread slice; lay in the hot skillet. When the side facing down is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes, flip and crack the egg into the hole; season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook until the egg is cooked and mostly firm. Flip again and cook 1 minute more to assure doneness on both sides. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 207.6mg; sodium 284.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022