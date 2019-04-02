Egg in a Hole

In my home, we call this "bird in a nest" and we LOVE them.. we use soft french bread - slice a large piec off vertically , and then a horizontal cut all the way down the middle - If we use white bread (or wheat) we cut the crusts bit - need a bit of a border - to hold it all in - I generally brush a bit of melted butter with some garlic, black peppper or dill - pretty much whatever we feel like that day on the bread and we use butter or margarine or bacon grease - adds flavor - plain ol' corn oil just wouldnt do this justice - you can also do these in the oven, spay some foil really well with butter flavor baking spray, place your bread (pre basted slightly with seasoning of choice - can use spray here too) crack the egg into a small bowl and pour carefully into the nest) bake - keep an eye on it so itdoesnt get overdone. Thanks rosburn! :) a wonderful recipe!