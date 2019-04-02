Egg in a Hole
A delicious runny yolk egg cooked in the center of a piece of toast and eaten with a fork is a great way to enjoy an egg in a slightly different way. My kids feel fancy when eating these.
A delicious runny yolk egg cooked in the center of a piece of toast and eaten with a fork is a great way to enjoy an egg in a slightly different way. My kids feel fancy when eating these.
my advice to people is when I learned this recipe at like 8 years old, I took the bread buttered it both sides, and took a small mouth glass and pressed down to cut the perfect circle (hole) in the middle of the bread, put it on the stove and added the egg to the hole, salt and peppered, flipped and cooked the little cut out circle as well. it never burned. Never even tried bacon, I was too little then lol.Read More
Too Cute! I used to make these for my little brothers and sis...called them "magic eggs". Grandma called them "gashouse eggs". Its a quick, fun breakfast no matter what u call it :)Read More
my advice to people is when I learned this recipe at like 8 years old, I took the bread buttered it both sides, and took a small mouth glass and pressed down to cut the perfect circle (hole) in the middle of the bread, put it on the stove and added the egg to the hole, salt and peppered, flipped and cooked the little cut out circle as well. it never burned. Never even tried bacon, I was too little then lol.
This was breakfast after my muffins tanked. It's always a comforting breakfast (my dad made it for me when I was a kid) but it was made even better with the use of bacon grease. Is there anything bacon can't make better? I don't think so. ;)
Excellent. I'm 50 years old and had never heard of this before. I prepared it for my husband this morning and he loved it. I used a fork to mix the egg a couple times as it cooked so it wasn't as runny. I was a little short on bacon grease so I added a little butter to the grease. I put the extra bread rounds in another skillet, and quickly sauted them in butter with cinnamon/sugar sprinkled on top, flipping them once -- a delicious and easy addition to this already yummy breakfast.
Delicious and easy for breakfast! Great way to combine your eggs and toast together plus it's a nice departure from the usual scrambled egg. I opted out of cooking this in bacon grease and just used a little melted butter. I waited until the egg was cooked and added a slice of cheese. Great with a side of Canadian bacon and OJ!
5 stars for being easy and tasty. I toasted the holes along side and used them for mopping up the yolk. Might crack my egg a little sooner next time to ensure completely done whites.
What we called them sounds more appetizing...Egg in a Basket...don't you think? I always use butter.
My son-in-law made these one night and I have loved them since then. They are easy but you get the egg and toast at the same time. Great for day or night.
I do these with French bread and add some parmesan or romano cheese to the cooked side when I flip them. Once that side is done, I flip the parmesan side down for a minute or so to toast the parmesan and make it crusty! The taste and consistency are awesome and fun!
My mom fixed this for my dad all the time. I now fix them for my family. We call this Egg in a Frame, served with a side of grits,juice and coffee!
Takes only minutes for a super quick breakfast. I sometimes smother them in chili and shredded cheese for my husband. My teenager makes two and then stacks them on top of each other with a slice of cheese in the middle. Delish!
Like many others I have been making these for years! My newest fun with it is to butter the bread, fold it over, let my granddaughter bite the middle out so she thinks she is helping!
We call this "egg in a nest" and I learned to prepare it exactly as Charlotte (using a glass to cut the holes, buttering on both sides and grilling the cut out piece as well). Kids love to help prepare these.
We call them "Egg Islands" or "Toast Swimming Pools" and always use Lawry's seasoning salt. Try them that way! I think you'll find that they are eggcellent!
MMmmm I love these. We always put the bread cutout over the egg before flipping it.
I have been making these since I was a teenager, and after flipping it, I always add a slice of cheese on top then put the lid on until the cheese melts, they are super good!!!
My mom used to make me this, & I still love it! I make it for myself because my husband doesn't like runny eggs. My mother used butter & called in an "egg in a frame". I usually use olive oil to fry my eggs nowadays, but for this recipe, butter is best.
Oh this was good! I used the cookie cutter to cut a heart in mine for Valentines. Will definitely make again for breakfast, thanks!
Too Cute! I used to make these for my little brothers and sis...called them "magic eggs". Grandma called them "gashouse eggs". Its a quick, fun breakfast no matter what u call it :)
My boyfriend makes these for breakfast all the time and they always come out sooo delicious. I recommend using butter instead of the grease, but thats just my preference. We also sprinkle a little garlic pepper and some salt on the egg before its flipped.
Growing up we called it "bulls eye', my Dad loved them
This delicious, easy and a fun start to the day!
Used to fix this and "eggs in a basket" for my kids all the time. Put refrigerated, raw and rolled flat biscuits in muffin pad, add egg, salt and pepper and bake until white is done. YUM
I still have my 8th grade steno recipe book I had in Home Ec class (I'm 63 now) with this recipe in it. I had forgotten about it until this post. Thanks for the reminder. It was one of the items I really liked back then and is so easy to prepare.
This was okay. I like fried eggs better.
I grew up calling this "Sunshine Toast" it was a favorite then as it is still today. This simple breakfast has many creative titles and is just as versatile in preparation. Add bacon or ham bits, and cheese, scramble the eggs first for those of us who don't like runny eggs. For a fancier breakfast top with a slice of ham and hollandaise, then serve with hash browns. Fast and easy to make and then eat while running out the door in a rush. In other words, make it so you like it!
These are Cowboy Eggs in my family! So easy to make and I loved to pull the crust off around the egg, and then dip in in the runny egg yolk!
My mom made these when we were kids. She called them "Bird in the nest". She used butter instead of the bacon grease. I just made them for breakfast for my husband. He never had them as a kid and loves it when I make these.
Great for kids. My mother in law made this for her kids growing up and they loved it. They called it egg in a nest.
One-Eyed-Sailors! Always a hit!
Simply one of the best breakfasts. Fun and easy. I like dredging the bread with cinnamon like french toast first, adding maple syrup on the plate. Don't forget to cook the little rounds, too.
It's been around for decades. We call it "Oeuf dans le trou". Thick garlic bread (Costco sales it) brings your taste buds to a different level. No matter what bread you use, it's yummy!! And it's the best way to eat your eggs, without a fork, fingers licking good.
This surely brings back memories! I still make this occasionally. We ate them like pancakes with maple syrup! So good and quick.
This is one of my favorites. Cheap and easy to make and everyone loves them! We called it a "bird's nest" and my dad used to make these for us all the time. I always use spray from a can so it doesn't stick, as I am not too fond of grease, but you can add a bit of any oil you would like to give it extra flavor and cook the bread with a more crunchier outside.
Love this, it's very easy and good..
Mom always called this a Birds Nest...buttered both sides,cooked over-medium so you could sop up the yolk with the cut-out patch of bread....
I have cooked eggs this way during my 40 year marriage. I do not know where I learned it because I never had it growing up. I called it Egg in Toast, but my kids say it was called Egg in a Basket. Any name you give it is fun, and it's delish cooked in bacon grease or butter. I butter the bread on both sides, cut the circle with a glass, add the egg, and fry it all up. The circles are the BEST, for some reason. I may scramble the egg next time as one reader does.
Family enjoyed it....omitted the bacon grease and used a little butter instead. Also toasted up the "cut round" in the buttered pan as well and used for dipping in the egg yolk. Used whole wheat bread. Thanks!
My family calls this dish Bird's Nest toast. Some times I use bacon grease to fry them in.. It's not very healthy but it sure tastes great.
definitely butter both sides of the bread AND the circle first, then put into the pan!! Can't eat this without ketchup!
I remember my mom making these when I was a child and now I make them for my grandchildren. We use a drinking glass to cut out a circle and lightly butter or spray the pan. We also cook the cut out circles and eat them like toast. (I did not give five stars, because I have never used bacon grease and never will.)
This has been a favorite for decades. With a non-stick skillet, I don't add grease, though. Recently had some garlic butter left over and use it - delicious! I prefer wheat or oatnut bread, too, but you can't beat this for a good breakfast.
this is a very simple recipe...good for beginner cooks to master
Pretty basic and easy and a nice plate presentation with some bacon on the side.
we call these "one eyed egyptians" no idea why but hubby and i love them with crusty corned beef hash what cholesterol?
My dad made these for me as a kid, and still makes them now when I come home for visits. He calls them "One-Eyed Bandits". They are delicious. He buttered the bread. We are big fans of sweet/salty, so he seasoned the eggs with seasoned salt and put a little shredded cheddar cheese on the plate before serving (the bandit would melt the cheese) and then top it all with some preserves. Soooo yummy and brings back GREAT memories!
We call them "Bird in a Nest"! We first saw these when Cher was making them in the movie 'Moonstruck'. We make ours (as they did) with thick sliced Italian bread, buttered on bothe sides. I use real butter to fry them in but I'm sure bacon grease would be just wonderful! I also, as others state, fry the circles to enjoy along side the bird in the nests. Everyone loves these!! :)
These are so yummy! I have been eating them since I was little. My dad always made them for me before school and called them Humpty Dumpty's! I always thought he made them up, but I guess he lied! I always put grape jelly on the leftover toast circle for a little breakfast dessert! Wonderful quick breakfast and fun for kids of all ages!
We call these "Snake Eyes" Their amazing.
WOW, I almost forgot about these. My Mom made these for us back in the 1940's. It certainly brings back alot of memories. We didn't use bacon drippings, we butteres both sides of the breack + holes. Mr grandkids love them now. YUMM!!
Sounds great with bacon grease! We always made it with butter... AND served it with real maple syrup (a la "french toast" style!) :)
we called this "Egg in a Frame" and used butter vs. bacon grease. Loved these as a kid. Spread home-made grape jam on the toasted center.
Yes,this is an old favorite; almost a military requirement after a Regimental Mess Dinner. I don't think the wives knew just how much we appreciated their love for us in that they would get up from a nice warm bed at 4AM, to make them for us, especially since we always seemed to have a couple of tipsy buddies with us. Thanks for reminding me of good times, long gone.
I'm 64 years old and have been eating "Egyptian Toast" all my life. Always a treat, especially the little toasted cutouts.
I make this all the time for my kids except I use butter instead of bacon grease. If also makes a great quick breakfast that can be eaten on the road for those busy mornings.
I have never made this or even had this before. So yummy. Didn't have bacon grease so I just buttered the bread but I am sure the bacon would have made it even better. I added a couple drops of hot sauce because I like my eggs with a little kick. Love it! Can't believe I have waited so long to make these.
Quick and easy. The bacon drippings gave it a nice flavor :)
Hard to believe doing such a simple thing could produce such a great tasting dish. We love these. I use butter instead of the bacon grease. Do toast your buttered "holes" and serve them on top of the egg. Great dish!
it's funny how a lot of us have never heard of this technique before.Is this more predominantly known in a certain area of the country?I live in the south and I have never heard of this before.Sounds like a pretty good dish.I think I'll try it sometime and put my own twist to it and let yall know how it turns out.Kinda neat,ain't it!
I used unsalted butter instead of grease. Easy. Fast. Hot. Yum. I was still hungry after one though, so I had another. This made a great hot breakfast in minutes.
This is my sons fav. breakfast meal. I have been making this ofr him for years but at my house we call it a "one eye sandwhich".
In my home, we call this "bird in a nest" and we LOVE them.. we use soft french bread - slice a large piec off vertically , and then a horizontal cut all the way down the middle - If we use white bread (or wheat) we cut the crusts bit - need a bit of a border - to hold it all in - I generally brush a bit of melted butter with some garlic, black peppper or dill - pretty much whatever we feel like that day on the bread and we use butter or margarine or bacon grease - adds flavor - plain ol' corn oil just wouldnt do this justice - you can also do these in the oven, spay some foil really well with butter flavor baking spray, place your bread (pre basted slightly with seasoning of choice - can use spray here too) crack the egg into a small bowl and pour carefully into the nest) bake - keep an eye on it so itdoesnt get overdone. Thanks rosburn! :) a wonderful recipe!
We have made these for years and our kids loved them, but so did we. We called them "One-eyed sandwiches". And the cutouts were always an added bonus.
Love this for a quick breakfast or snack ... not for company.
Popeye egg
I use French bread sliced diagonally and butter both sides. I heat on a panini maker and top off with a slice of cheddar. I always called it "bird in a nest".
My dad has been making these since I was little, we call them Toad in the Holes. Wonder if it's a MN thing??? :)
Haven't tried this recipe yet, but it brings back memories of childhood when I would stay over at my Grandma's house and she would make me breakfast in the morning. She always used bacon drippings, as they were plentiful in her kitchen. She would always cook up bacon for Grandpa and me to go along with. YUM-O!!!
I make this like every day now! so fun!
I've been doing this recipe for the last few weeks a couple times a week, and everyone loves it! I add a bit of parmesan cheese on the top side of the egg before flipping it! I suggest you cook it in the highest setting. It will make sure that the bread and egg are cooked from the outside but still soft from the inside.
OMG! I used to camp and hike as a in my teens and early adulthood and this recipe was my all time favourite, plus it is so convenient to make when you only have one pan to use and it's balancing over the fire on firewood. Back then, I made it all the time. It was sooo good! Thanks for the recipe and bringing up good memories as well.
This is such a great recipe. When my children were little I used to use a chicken cookie cutter to cut out the middle, then toast the cut out. They loved it.
This recipe in Bavaria is called Gast House Eggs. My husbands family taught him and we have this using pumpernickle or rye or any bread at the end of the loaf. Yummmmm. sprinkle with cayene pepper for a kick
my husband tried making this after watching 'V for Vendetta'. it's easy and delicious! love it when the yolk are half cooked and it ooze down the toast. simply awesome!
My Mom called them "nest eggs". Like other reviewers I grew up with this recipe. So excited to see it posted ....we use butter as well ..... brings back good memories ..... like the name "nest eggs" best!
we call this recipe "holy toast" My mother in law shared with me many years ago and we enjoy to this day mostly served on a Sunday..but of course...
Simple, easy, and does the trick.
Wow does this bring back memories. My mom use to make this for us all the time when I was growing up..Yummy
We always called them "Hen in a Pen". We buttered the bread and same as the rest, and toasted the cut out. We did, however, cook them in a pan that still had some bacon grease, but not much. It is a great recipe, and if you're partial to spicy, try spreading it with a little jalepeno or pepper jelly. The hot and sweet is a wonderful addition. Enjoy.
This recipe is known in Canada as a birds nest. Every time I make it I wonder why I don't remember to make it more often.
I'm 61 and my mom and grandmother used to make this in Germany all the time. I make it too for myself. YUM!
This has been around for 60+ years,,,,being from the Pennsylvania Dutch Country, our name for it is "Bird-in-a-Nest" I make this for my grandkids now and they love it...it's a great after school snack with a cup of hot choc or breakfast. We eat it with our fingers on the go, too.
I’ve been making these since I was old enough to use the stove by myself......I’m 64 wow. We called them “ POPEYES “. We buttered both sides and browned before adding egg.
I have eaten this regularly ever since I was old enough for solid food! It was called "chicken on the roof" in our house, and still is in mine. I love hearing all the different names and had never heard of scrambling the eggs for it. It's also good with a slice of cheese put on when you flip it, then some ham or bacon & syrup over all (if you're feeling calorically deprived that day!!)
I love this recipe my mother served this to us as children. But adding a drizzle of maple syrup.
This is always one of the "ultimate" comfort foods. My mother also cooked this often when I was a kid in the 1960's and she called it "Boy Scout Eggs." After the egg in the middle of the bread cooked a little, she would flip it over and layer 1 to 2 pieces of cheese on top. Once the cheese was melted, it was ready to eat...Yummmmm!
MY DAD MADE THEM OVER 50 YEARS AGO AND CALLED THEM "MAN ON A RAFT" THEY ARE STILL ONE OF MY FAVORITES.MY ADVISE IS TO FRY ONE SIDE OF THE BREAD FIRST, THEN FLIP AND ADD THE EGG, THAT WAY BOTH SIDES ARE CRISPY, DON'T FORGET TO FRY THE WHOLE TOO.
my late husband taught our daughter to make these 20 years ago. we call the "ol King Coles"
Nothing is as good as a warm egg with a runny yolk! My tip would be to slightly PRE-toast the bread! It makes it a little firmer and quicker to fry. I ALWAYS pretoast my bread when making french toast. It makes it more firm AND soaks up more of the yummy egg mixture!
I grew up in the Pittsburgh area and these were called "dippy eggs". Still delicious. When I was young my dad used to make them for me for breakfast before leaving for school on a cold winter's day.
An oldie but goody. My mom made these over 50 years ago and we called it egg in the basket-enjoy!
I have made this for years and will often sprinkle curry on them for a unique flavor.
Love these. We call them eggs in a basket.
I made this for my daughter and she loved it!!! Will make this again.
As a child this was called a "Bulls Eye". The recipe is so easy that my grandchild loves to make them when she visits. It is delicious.
I had this all the time as a kid and made it for my children. I still make it for my wife and me. Only we use butter and call it a "Bulls Eye".
We call this Bird in the nest ...we also keep the holes we cut out to fry in the pan to dip in the egg yolk. This is a great way to introduce kids to cooking ... they usually get a kick out of it.
I made this many mornings before school for my kids. They loved it..quick, easy and fun since they could help. We called it Cowboy Toast :)
My mother made this for me as a child and I still make it regularly for myself some 30+ years later! Since I don't like runny yolks, I use a spatula to spread the yolk and egg white all over the top of the bread and over the edges, then flip when the bottom is cooked. This way you get egg and bread in every bite!
I made this a few days ago when I was looking for a change for dinner. I used 12 grain bread and used non-fat butter spray on the bread to make it a little healthier for us. We still made the bacon on the side well drained and I sprinkled a little cheddar cheese over it for added flavor. We really enjoyed this and it was a nice change from basic eggs!