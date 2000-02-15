County Fair Corn Dogs

18 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Hear ye, hear ye! Here's something to bring back memories of the county fair. Use 10 wooden skewers for the franks, and dip away!

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Insert skewers into frankfurters and dust with flour; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • To Make Batter: In a large bowl combine the cornmeal, 1/3 cup flour, corn flour, salt, cayenne pepper, egg, 2 tablespoons oil and water. Whisk all together.

  • Heat 1 quart oil in a large skillet over high heat (to about 375 degrees F, 190 degrees C). Roll or dip franks in batter, then fry until lightly browned. Drain on paper toweling and serve.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 29g; cholesterol 55.7mg; sodium 824.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022