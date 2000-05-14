Lamb Feta Peppers

Thank you! This is a solid recipe, with Greek flavors that blend well for the uninitiated, but with plenty of room for a confident cook to play. I have made stuffed peppers plenty of times, usually with beef and Italian seasoning, and I have been unimpressed. Using lamb changes the whole story, and I will only stuff green peppers with lamb from now on! I used quinoa (because I have been cooking with rice constantly lately), and even while cooking the quinoa beforehand, it's aroma made me feel that mixing it with lamb was a perfect match. I was not wrong! Also, my peppers were so large that I only used 4, and I had some room at the top after stuffing. This gave me a nice moat in which my tomato sauce could eddy, without spilling much into the pan. Uncovered, they cooked for about 1 hour and 15 minutes at 350F to reach 170F in the center. The resultant browning on the top made me want to sprinkle some mozzarella cheese, so I did and that was a nice topping (even it that is not Greek :). ***One thing that I thought was super special, because of my own mistake, was that after I stuffed the peppers, instead of mixing the lemon with the tomato sauce, I squeezed the lemon directly onto the meat mixture in the peppers. This resulted in a yummy lemony layer that was a big tasty surprise! I highly recommend!!!