Lamb Feta Peppers
Since I am Greek, I have learned many good Greek recipes over the years! This is one of my favorites. It's a savory combination of lamb, rice and feta cheese stuffed into sweet green bell peppers and smothered with tomato sauce.
The peppers turned out very good. These peppers made with lamb were more robust in flavor then an average stuffed pepper. The garlic and onion combo added just the right touch of spicy flavor. To the onion mixture, I added a diced up hot pepper and more garlic to give it some extra flavor. We had cubed lamb handy, so we diced that up in small pieces and it worked just fine. Instead of using plain feta cheese, I used a tomato basil feta cheese. I would think that even the garlic and herb feta cheese would also be good depending on your preference. I added almost double the tomato sauce and it still was not enough for our taste. I will be adding more next time. All in all, it was a good recipe and I will be making it in the future. Thanks for the recipe.Read More
My roommate enjoyed this more than I did but he wasn't amazed by it. Based on previous reviews I made the following changes: added a dash of Aleppo pepper, doubled the garlic and I doubled the sauce. My grocery store did not have ground lamb so I used ground turkey. I am not sure why I didn't enjoy this, but I will probably not make this again.Read More
This was great! I added the lamb to the onion mixture and browned it; removed from heat, and folded in the feta. I used garlic and herb feta. I also used tomato soup instead of tomato sauce. There is already sugar in the soup, so I just added the lemon juice. Then baked for 30 minutes with foil cover and 15 min uncovered. The were wonderful!! Thank you! btw, I used yellow, orange, and green peppers...they worked great! I've also made this with eggplants instead of peppers...it's excellent as well. (do everything the same, just use eggplants instead)
It took MUCH longer than 15 min. to prepare, and longer than 1 hr to bake. I even had the oven at a higher temp than directed. The flavor was good, lots of compliments.
Absolutely fabulous! My husband and I loved this. I made a few changes - instead of stuffing the whole pepper, I sliced three sweet red peppers in half lengthwise, filled them with the meat mixture (cut the amount of lamb in half, the rest of the ingredients stayed the same). Two halves is a serving for my hubby, one half is plenty for me. You must try this!
This dish is DELICIOUS!!! Although using mostly the same ingredients (except for more garlic and a dash of red pepper flakes) I browned the lamb, then the onions and garlic, mixing in the spices at the end to bring out more flavor. I also blanched the bell peppers for about 5 minutes which helped reduce baking time. I mixed in a little (bottled) spaghetti sauce to bind the meat mixture before filling the peppers and then topped them off with a little more sauce and more crumbled feta. WOW!
My family loved this recipe! We live in an area with many Middle Eastern and Greek restaurants -- this recipe is the real thing. Please -- don't change seasonings if you want an authentic flavor. It did take longer to prepare (about 30 minutes) and it took close to 1 hour and 20 mins to bake. However, it was well worth it!
Very tasty! I browned the ground lamb in the skillet then added the onion, and sauteed it until it was soft. I then added the garlic, pepper and dill (I only had dried dill). I had a bottle of Ragu that needed using so I added that. It was pretty sweet already, so I omitted the sugar and threw in a good slug of bottled lemon juice. When the sauce had simmered for about 45 mins, I added the cooked rice and feta (I knew the feta would be salty, so I omitted salt also). Finally, I sliced the lids off the peppers, boiled the peppers for about 10 mins. Then I stuffed them, and topped them with a little more feta. Baked them for about 25 mins. Perfect! Great recipe. Thanks so much, Taseia!
These were fabulous! I would include a little more feta next time, but that is just our preference...pine nuts would be good too! I cooked the lamb with the onions before stuffing the peppers. Loved the idea from a previous review about cutting the peppers in half! I made mashed potatoes and a veggie and had a wonderful meal. Thanks for the recipe.
Very filling - needs a bit more sauce but that is easily fixed. I found it easy to prepare and the timings listed in the recipe to be correct. Very yummy, good reheated too!
Lamb is a bit of a unique taste, but my husband loves it so I tried these peppers. I used double the sausage and less rice. I diced the tops of the peppers and added them to the stuffing. He loved it! He said it was the best meal he has had in a long time. Next time I will take another reviewer's suggestion and use quinoa instead of rice, and will use a can or two of stewed tomatoes instead of the sauce. I had plenty of stuffing - not enough sauce or peppers, due to doubling the sausage. I did cook the peppers for a few minutes first in salt water. We like them a bit softer. This one is a Keeper!
I would give this 10 stars if I could; I am an accomplished cook in various ethnic cuisines and this was by far the very best stuffing I have ever had. Just the two of us ate the entire recipe in 2 dinners. I then make another batch and stuffed everything I could lay my hands on - zuchinni, yellow squash, "koosa", cabbage, even some poblano peppers - excellent in all of them! I used my own homemade tomato sauce and maybe that made it even better, hard to know. Thank You for posting your recipe!
I used red bell peppers. I used tomato soup in the mixture and cooked in the microwave for convenience and quickness. Yummy, totally yummy flavors.
This was fantastic and I cannot wait to make it again. I would add more sauce next time. Based on previous reviews, I used more garlic and some red pepper flakes. I browned the lamb, then the onions and garlic, and added the spices at the end. I blanched the bell peppers for about 5 minutes and added some of the sauce to the meat mixture before stuffing my red peppers. That's why I wish I'd had another jar. I just used jarred Prego -- I think it was Roasted red pepper & garlic or something. These were the best stuffed peppers I've ever tasted. My husband devoured them!
These stuffed peppers are unbelievably good with an unusual flavor. They're the best stuffed peppers I've ever had.
I had a ton of green peppers from the garden, so I made this. Suggestion: Use pie tins for baking these, it holds the sauce in the bottom better and makes it easier to baste during cooking. Took about 1.25 hours for the green peppers to get soft.
These were amazing. Only thing I will do next time is double the sauce. My 20 month old son even ate a whole one!
These were fabulous. I loved the suggestion made by another reviewer to cut the peppers top to bottom to make 'boats'; I thought the presentation was much more attractive, and you get a better ratio of filling to stuffing. Used red bell peppers because I don't like green ones that much; otherwise followed recipe pretty faithfully. I did add about 1/2 of a lemon's worth of zest to the filling -because we're big lemon fans - which was an excellent plan, but would've still been fine without.
nice, but not quite as flavorful as I had hoped. Still, we all enjoyed it.
This was a delicious recipe. I will definitely make it again--so full of flavor! This is saying a lot, too, because I am not a very big lamb fan. Thanks!
These were the best stuffed peppers I have ever made. I par nuked the peppers for 4 mins. I also subbed ground turkey, used dried dill, and instant brown rice. I am sure it is even better with lamb but I didn't have any. Loved the allspice and feta combo. I would probably make more sauce if I make these again. Served them with minted yogurt cukes.
I cut the peppers in bite size pieces and proceeded with the recipe. Used TWP for meat.
Do not change a thing. Where are the rest of the "family" recipes? Dish up now
Served this to guests last nite and it was a big hit. Couldn't find ground lamb in my supermarket, so I used ground turkey and it came out great. Followed others suggestion, and I doubled the sauce quantities and we had plenty of sauce to pass around. Thanks for a GREEEEEEAT recipe!
Delicious.. and I followed the recipe exactly :)
This dish is much 'lighter' on the stomach than the usual beef. We certainly liked that. I added more garlic and I think next time we make it I'm adding a shake or two of hot sauce to the tomato sauce. I used basil-tomato feta too. I'll make this again but probably with ground turkey since ground lamb is hard to find here. I hope it's just as good.
Made this tonight -- the taste is just amazing! The amount of stuffing was just enough for 4 peppers, so if you're doing 6, I really recommend adding more of everything for the stuffing mix. I pre-cooked the meat and the rice (just a personal preference), added a pinch extra dill and lemon, and it turned out just perfect!
Now that I've found this recipe I will never make a different stuffed pepper again. This is outstanding- full of flavor. Even my 14 month old daughter couldn't get enough. I pumped up the garlic, doubled the tomato sauce and put some of the sauce in the pepper mix and added a little hot sauce. Just fabulous!
Thank you! This is a solid recipe, with Greek flavors that blend well for the uninitiated, but with plenty of room for a confident cook to play. I have made stuffed peppers plenty of times, usually with beef and Italian seasoning, and I have been unimpressed. Using lamb changes the whole story, and I will only stuff green peppers with lamb from now on! I used quinoa (because I have been cooking with rice constantly lately), and even while cooking the quinoa beforehand, it's aroma made me feel that mixing it with lamb was a perfect match. I was not wrong! Also, my peppers were so large that I only used 4, and I had some room at the top after stuffing. This gave me a nice moat in which my tomato sauce could eddy, without spilling much into the pan. Uncovered, they cooked for about 1 hour and 15 minutes at 350F to reach 170F in the center. The resultant browning on the top made me want to sprinkle some mozzarella cheese, so I did and that was a nice topping (even it that is not Greek :). ***One thing that I thought was super special, because of my own mistake, was that after I stuffed the peppers, instead of mixing the lemon with the tomato sauce, I squeezed the lemon directly onto the meat mixture in the peppers. This resulted in a yummy lemony layer that was a big tasty surprise! I highly recommend!!!
I thought this was very good. The only issue I had with it was that mine was also not cooked through. Unfortunately, you cannot tell that until you start eating it... I would thinking adding another 10 min of cooking time or increasing the temperature a bit should remedy that. The only thing I changed about the recipe is that I added more garlic (because I really like garlic). My boyfriend and roommate also really enjoyed this recipe. Next time, I think I will add some chili powder or something to make it a bit spicy.
These were great! We used red peppers instead of green because of personal preference. We also browned and drained the meat before baking so that they would contain less fat. Other than that we followed the recipe as written.
Awesome!! I partialy cooked the lamb and used orange and yellow peppers. teh amounts of dill and feta etc was perfect. Great greek flavour. Thank you !
For some weird reason, even though I live in Astoria, the mini-Greektown of NYC, I could not for the life of me find ground lamb!! I went to 2 butcher shops and 2 supermarkets. Sigh. I substituted ground veal instead since it has about the same cooking temp as lamb. Very tasty and fun to make recipe! I used imported feta and it tasted delicious in the stuffing. The stuffing was a little too soggy for my liking, but the flavor was still very good. Where did you people who used ground lamb find it? Do you have meat grinders?
I don't care for lamb so I used ground turkey. But pretty much followed the rest of the recipe, except for using uncooked brown instant rice for the cooked rice(just to save a few steps and time). And these were GREAT! I'm white bread American but love the flavors of the dill and allspice and feta in these peppers. Have to admit I was apprehensive about that much dill but it was wonderful. I even put some of the feta into the filling and loved that too. Thanks Taseia!
I gave this 5 because hubby raved I was surprised he doesn't usually like lamb. I took others advice and doubled garlic and added red pepper flakes. I also used goat instead of feta. I used a pint of cherry toms add a tad evoo/vinegar/lemon and spices. I like to control the salt. Two cups was enough to cover but none on the bottom. I think it still needs something....chopped pepperoncini and some chopped olives for alittle kick. I also had to cook longer to get 160.
Good recipe. Love the lamb & the dill. Will add a little cayenne pepper next time for some heat, and some grated mozzarella for some extra cheesiness!
Oh wow delicious!!! This is one of the best recipes I have tried in a long time. I love Greek food and ethnic flavors. This is it! I used more than half a pound ground lamb and a high-quality feta cheese. Makes a difference when you use the good stuff. I used only 4 peppers and the rice was uncooked. I would use cooked next time as it came out a little chewy. I also like my peppers spicy and saucy so I tripled the garlic and added some crushed red pepper to the sauce. Instead of just a cup of sauce I used a can of crushed tomatoes, the juice of one whole lemon and a couple tablespoons of sugar. I figured the peppers would cook faster if I browned the lamb with the onions. I also threw in a few tablespoons of sauce with the meat and rice and tripled the dill because I just love fresh dill. Baked for an hour and it came out just beautifully. Perfect spot on Greek flavor..better than my local restaurant! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. I LOVE it!!!
If you like the taste of lamb, this is excellent!
AMAZING! This was a hit for my family. But instead of using feta (even though I love it) I took a chance and used goat cheese. It was delish!
These are delicious! I used peppercorn fetta and it was outstanding. These are by far the best tasting peppers I've ever eaten - dito for my family! A+
Big hit! Alterations made; reduced rice to 1/2 C added diced zucchini, I also pre-boiled the bell peppers (dutch oven in about 2 inches of salted water while I was chopping the vegetables.. about 5min med burner) I also used a pound of Lamb and had to pour the extra fat out of the fry pan. Next time I would cook lamb first and skip the olive oil.
I decided to cook the lamb prior to stuffing the peppers to reduce the amount of fat from the lamb and also to keep the peppers from getting over cooked (I like them to still be a bit crispy). I only cooked them for about 20 minutes since the filling was totally cooked and warm already before stuffing into the peppers. The taste was good, but not super great. Thanks, though, for a good meal!
This recipe was very yummy. I browned the ground lamb before stuffing the peppers and reduced the cooking time. I inexplicably had no aluminum foil on hand, so I couldn't cover them. I would cover them next time in order to reduce the amount of liquid in each pepper. I may even try to use spaghetti sauce or add tomato paste next time. I also think I will reduce the number of peppers in order to stuff them more fully.
Very good, but I used a pound of lamb, 3/4 c rice and 2/3 c feta. But my 2 peppers were very big! I'm not a big lamb lover, but I really liked these.
This is just wonderful!!!! I loved loved loved this recipe. I did double the sauce just in case. I also added more lemon than what called for. I doesn't matter if you are greek or not. This is the BEST! Serve this for company so you can get all the raves!! Thanks so much!
I diced lamb chops and cooked it prior to stuffing the peppers. Used spagetti sauce and I think it would be better next time around with the sauce it calls for.
Today I must join that irritating group of people who cannot try a recipe "as-written" before branching out with variations. I started in and discovered I was missing both dill and ground allspice, so... I sauteed the onion and added chopped tomato, and then tried to keep with the Greek seasoning: oregano and parsley. Honestly, I liked the filling until I put the tomato sauce over the top. I think next time I will either use more chopped fresh tomatoes or go for canned, diced ones instead of the tomato sauce. Anyway...it was pretty good.
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but the filling came out very dense and not of pleasant texture. Might try it again and cook the lamb beforehand... Was I supposed to? Oh well.
This is absolutely delicious. Ground lamb is usually sold in my area by the pound, so I used a pound of lamb in this recipe instead of ½ pound. It worked well. Also, I used a 15 oz can of tomato sauce. It was great. YUM!
Excellent. Certainy lends itself to adding other spices/hot sauce etc. as the combination of lamb and feta will accomodate many variations.
I changed this recipe significantly, and was happy with the results. I doubled the onion, and sauted it until soft. Added the garlic, then browned the lamb. Added a can of crushed tomatoes and some tomato paste. For spice, added allspice, cardamom, and fresh thyme. Sauted for about 15 minutes, and then stuffed the peppers and baked them as directed. Turned out great.
I love these. It's hard for me not to eat the filling before I even put it in the peppers!!
These proportions are way off. Eight ounces of meat for 6 whole peppers? How does that work? I used 6 ounces for two halves. Turned out very dry and okay tasting. Worth trying but needs tweaking. Much more tomato sauce. Maybe a pinch of red pepper flakes.
I had to use beef for this. Ground lamb is so hard to find. We liked the flavors of this very much. I can't wait to make again with lamb.
This recipe was wonderful. I loved the flavors. The sauce was more cooking liquid, though, not "smothered in sauce". But I feel the peppers could stand alone without any kind of sauce, that's how much I enjoyed them.
I really like these with steamed rice and broccoli. My boyfriend was not to crazy about them, but he is more of a drive thru kinda guy. Worth the effort.
This had such an explosion of flavor for so few ingredients! I cut the tops off of the peppers (I used red peppers) and boiled them for about 10 minutes. I also cooked the lamb in a skillet with the onions and extra garlic until almost done. I doubled the sauce ingredients but omitted the water. I sliced my peppers in half, filled them with the meat and rice filling, and covered them with the sauce. I baked them (covered) for 20 minutes and then uncovered for 10 more minutes. My husband and I both loved them! Thank you for sharing this fantastic recipe.
This is one of my all time favorite recipes on this site! Absolutely delicious and I have yet to make them for anyone who thinks otherwise!
Delicious! I am not a fan of lamb, but I will definitely make this again! I chopped up one yellow pepper lid and added to top. I only made two peppers. I also sautéed the lamb with the onions. I baked at 385 for about 10 more minutes and it was perfect. Linda
great recipe with lots of Mediterranean flavors.The changes I made were adding more allspice and dill along with extra Feta. I also found that the stuffing needed a little extra salt than called for, but that depends on your taste. Cheers
Amazing dish!
Loved it. I didn't have the tomato sauce on hand so i subbed a mixture of ketchup and diced tomato. It was delicious. My husband loved it and I would make it again - no question.
This was awesome - even my husband (who doesn’t like lamb) loved it and my 8 year old son (who doesn’t like peppers either) liked it, although we had to tell him it was beef :)
The spices with the lamb are fantastic in this recipe. Kept the spices the same, just had to improvise with a can of stewed tomatoes (which I stirred into the mixture) instead of the tomato sauce. I also did as others suggested and browned the lamb with the onions & garlic. Yum! Will make this one again.
Simple ingredients, simple process, outstanding flavor.
Very flavorful. I used tomato basil soup instead of tomato sauce with lemon juice and sugar. I sprinkled Parmesan cheese on top. I used tomato basil feta crumbles.
These were delicious! And I did follow the advice of one of the reviewers who skipped the sugar and added some lemon.
I precooked the lamb, and this turned out perfect. This was incredible, definitely getting added to my regular rotation.
I spent $5.50 for ground lamb and honestly I think beef would be better. I did not pre-cook meat, made it like it says. Good but not "Wow"
This was great! My guests loved it and demanded the recipe. The only change I made was to add about 1/4 cup of fresh mint, since I grow it! I will definitely make this regularly!
This a great Greek meal. My husband and I loved. My mother-in-law, who is greek also thought they we great.
very flavorful. Family loved them. Easy to prepare. I used 1/2 pound of lamb.
Delicious! Will make again!
I loved this recipe. I used left-over lamb chops, cubed, which has a little less fat than the ground lamb from the grocery, and I think also benefitted from the spices I used when broiling them. I've also added about half a pound of fresh or frozen spinach to increase the veggie content, although I'm sure this recipe is also great made just as directed. I have made this several times. It is going to be served the next time I have dinner company because it is so easy and tasty with a really distinctive flavor that gives you, as the cook, that reputation for making something special.
These are yummy!
We added a bit more lamb to get a meal out of each pepper. They were delicious.
This is a great base recipe with a few tweaks. I cooked the lamb with the onions and garlic. I split my peppers and boiled for 4 minutes. I added cumin and turmeric to the meat mix along with tomato mix, simmered 10 minutes. Mixed in rice, then folded in cheese.I poured sauce over the peppers, making sure it got into the bottom of the pan, but I only needed half that sauce. Crumbled feta on top, baked uncovered for 20-30 minutes.
We loved this Greek twist on stuffed peppers. They were so flavorful from the fresh dill and allspice! Some reviewers suggest browning the lamb first, but it cooked up perfectly without that extra step. I made two small changes: (1) Microwaved the hollowed peppers to soften them slightly and then sprinkled the cavities with salt. (2) Doubled the sauce as recommended by others, reducing the water a bit. Next time I think I'll cut the water by half (or more?) for a thicker sauce. Thank you, Taseia!
Wonderful recipe. There is no where near enough sauce, so I end up making double. Also, my girlfriend is a vegetarian, so I leave the lamb out of two of the peppers. She loves it!
I browned the ground meat separately and drained the fat - I'm glad I did b/c there was a lot of fat! I didn't use the tomato sauce but just cut up tomatoes and stuffed with that instead. My peppers were too large - next time I'll either use smaller peppers or split them top to bottom and stuff each separately. I also cooked the rice separately and served over rice. Last tweak, I used goat cheese instead of feta. Just a few minor changes to the recipe and we both liked it very much. A good way to have lamb!
This is really good. It does need to be cooked longer and I would use more sauce the next time.
WOW! This is a keeper. My variation was I used uncooked wild rice,a little over 1/2 cup, and increased covered cook time by 10 mins and uncovered by 5. It turned out wonderful.
I made these for my family, including my picky mother who claims to dislike lamb, and everyone enjoyed them. I really enjoyed making them and I'm looking forward to making them again!
The flavor was good however I should have parboiled the peppers. They were not cooked enough and i even uped the temp. in the oven. I even left them in the oven 10 more minutes. They were dry and dense on the inside. My mom has been making stuffed peppers all my life. I am sorry but I will atick to her way of making them. I did like the allspice, feta and lamb though.
