Lamb Feta Peppers

Since I am Greek, I have learned many good Greek recipes over the years! This is one of my favorites. It's a savory combination of lamb, rice and feta cheese stuffed into sweet green bell peppers and smothered with tomato sauce.

Recipe by Taseia

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat, add onion and cook for four minutes until soft. Stir in garlic and cook one minute.

  • Slice tops off peppers and remove seeds. Stand peppers upright in a a 9x12-inch baking dish.

  • In large bowl, combine onion mixture, dill, salt, allspice and pepper. Mix in rice and lamb, fold in feta cheese. Stuff peppers with mixture.

  • Mix tomato sauce with water, lemon juice and sugar. Pour half over peppers, and half over bottom of dish. Cover with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Uncover and continue baking 15 minutes, basing occasionally with sauce, until a meat thermometer inserted in center of filling reads 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 49.8mg; sodium 912mg. Full Nutrition
