Turkey Goulash
A lighter version of the classic goulash. Serve with a salad for a quick and healthful meal.
Delicious! Pretty quick, too. Of course, I ended up making a few changes, but the basics are the same. Rather than a can of stewed tomatoes, I used a can of diced, seasoned with basil, garlic, and oregano. Doubled the tomato sauce because I just wanted to use the whole can. I'm glad I did, because even with the extra tomato sauce I couldn't use all of the pasta I cooked, it would have been too dry. I guess I used about 2/3 of the 16 oz box that I cooked. No big deal there. I also cooked chopped onion with the turkey. As the sauce cooked, I sprinkled all kinds of spices in...it was a bit bland for our tastes without it. I added seasoned salt, paprika, red pepper, italian seasoning, extra basil, and a bunch of chili powder. So, so good, I've been thinking about the leftovers all evening. Not a fancy meal, but wonderful and filling. Thank You! (Would have been great with a salad, as suggested)Read More
I had used chicken cut into small bits instead, but other than that, I stuck closely with the recipe. But unfortunately, it turned out really bland... Not something I would make again... :(Read More
At our house we like spicy. To rev up this recipe I added 1/4 chopped white onion, 1/4 chopped green pepper, 1-2 chopped cloves garlic and 1 tsp. of crushed red pepper to the ground turkey before browning. This ensures the flavors will get cooked into the meat. I stuck to the original recipe to finish out the dish, but added more basil than suggested. This is a regular in our house now.
Oh I liked this ALOT. The kids went back for seconds. I would love to give this 5 stars but the recipe is far to bland...Things I did different... I added some paprika, chilli powder and italian seasonings along with some salt and pepper. I also ended up using a whole 10 oz can of tomato sauce which is more than 1 cup(what the recipe calls for). I finished off the leftovers for lunch this afternoon and it tasted just as good as it did last night for dinner. Thanks I will definately make this again with of course my added spices of preference!!
I spiced up the turkey by adding onions, garlic & italian seasoning to it while it browned. I didnt use the sugar or the basil when adding sauce. I used canned already seasoned diced tomatoes (instead of stewed)& a can of seasoned tomato sauce. This was VERY easy & turned out great. My husband didnt even mind that I used Turkey!
This is a good recipe. I added spicy chopped tomatoes and mushrooms. My husband claims it is a keeper. Thanks!
Delicious! My husband and I cannot eat red meat and he always complained that I could not make goulash like his mother's. We both loved it.
very good as written but needed a kick, so with a dash of this and a pinch of this...it turned out great.
I was pleasantly surprised by this dish. I was in need of something relatively quick with ingredients I had on hand, which was minimal because I really need to go grocery shopping. I cut the ground turkey and pasta in half since I was the only one eating, but kept everything else the same. Used italian diced tomatoes (they are already seasoned with garlic, basil, and oregano), added some crushed red pepper and ground black pepper, and added a can of mushrooms. Also used rotini instead since that is what I had. Very good, will make again. Thanks!
I added more seasonings and a cup of peas for color. Next time,I'll play around with other vegetables, to make this a one-dish meal.
Loved it! I used wheat pasta and that was a mistake, as it took away from the flavor! But other than that, the recipe was fabulous! Thanks :)
Not bad, easy to make and very quick, but rather bland.
Excellent; but the recipe as written was a little dry for me. I doubled the tomatoes and the tomato sauce.
Very easy dish to put together but read the other reviews and really needed to add ingredients to add flavor. Must add Bell pepper and onion for more flavor.
Yuum! I love that it uses turkey, instead of beef and you can't even tell! It's so simple, but so good. My hubby couldn't get enough of it and gave it rave reviews.
Lots of options with this dish. I will add corn next time and maybe some white pepper.
Yummy!! I made this exactly to recipe but for I added in some Mozz/Parm cheese mix. and my diced tomatoes were Italian seasoned. So good.
simple and delicious
This was all right... I had high hopes for this recipe but it came out a little bland at the end. It smelled really, really good but the taste didn't match its aroma. My husband agreed. I used all the ingredients listed. When I poured the stewed tomatoes in, I also poured in the liquid because I wasn't sure whether or not to do that. So the dish also came out a little runny. Anyways, this was a really easy recipe to make so I'll make it again, but maybe with some added ingredients to give it some more zest.
quick, easy and just ok!
This was very good, but I added green bell pepper and some Italian seasoning like Basil and Oregano. I didn't have bow tie pasta so just used what I had on hand which was penne
Like many other reviewers, I doctored this recipe up with Italian spices, red pepper and season salt. I used a whole tsp of basil. The reason I only gave this 2 stars is because I thought it was bland until I doctored it up thus changing the recipe from the original. It's nothing special in my book.
Pretty good. I give this a 3 star because as you all seem to know, you have to change it drastically to give it flavor. I too used two jars of sauce and diced tomato. As for the seasoning, I used green peppers, onions, basil, chili powder (lots), Italian seasoning, garlic, chipotle, paprika, and salt to taste. I left the sugar out because I tried using healthy ingredients. No need for sugar.
very quick and easy. we loved it. thanks for a great recipe!
It was ok, won't make it into the meal plans.
Great recipe, kids and husband loved it. Very easy!!
Made this just as written, and it was easy and quick. We all enjoyed it for a quick weeknight dinner.
Added basil, oregano, onion and green bell pepper - cooked the pasta in the sauce (adding another 2 cans of water) - turned out great!
This is absolutely DELICIOUS and you don't even taste the difference between the turkey and Hamburger...and its much better for you. The only thing I do differently is use more garlic. There can never be enough garlic.
This was easy and delicious! I also made a few changes. I added 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper, half of a chopped onion, 1/4 tsp dried oregano, 1/4 tsp of thyme, fresh basil instead of dried. And to add flavor to my noodles, I always boil them in chicken broth. Everyone loved it.
Good as is but I added some Mrs. Dash Southwest Chipotle seasoning.
very delightful flavor.
This is a great basic meal using lighter ingredients for a tight budget. When I make this for my family, I spice up my turkey meat with homemade italian seasoning, a large onion, whole wheat pasta and organic ingredients. This can be bendable to add almost anything you have on hand. If you're really on a tight budget and want to stretch out your meat to two meals, you can either use the full amount of meat and add in equal amounts of whatever chopped fresh veggies your family likes (we like zucchini, spinach and carrot) OR you can cut the meat in half and add in half chopped veggies. It's really filling, cheap to make and reheats well.
This turned out very good! I used ingredient substitutes that I had on hand. Ground chicken breast, a can of diced tomatoes with green peppers & onion, and Prego Chunky Garden Italian Mushroom Supreme with portobello mushrooms sauce. I used fresh chopped basil that I'm growing, probably about 1 Tbs. I added chopped red onion, paprika, and Tabasco green pepper sauce. I also used whole wheat pasta and topped the finished dish with a little feta crumbles. Will definitely make this again and I am going to try to freeze the sauce.
This is a quick and easy recipe, for sure, but it seriously lacked any depth of flavor. I may try it again, next time putting more flavorings like onions and garlic with the turkey as it browns. But as-is, the recipe is one-dimensional.
This was very good. Made as directed (using ground chicken) and I was expecting it to be a bit bland, but didn't find that at all. My husband and 3 year old loved it. Will make it again! Thanks for sharing.
Super delish! Following the advise of other reviewers I added mushrooms, onions, tomato paste, and lots of spices (oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley, red pepper, chili powder, cilantro, ground pepper and dash of salt). And doubled the garlic.
Nice and sweet tasting. I cooked the ground turkey with extra garlic. Added extra basil to the tomato mixture as well. Beware that the tomato mixture was more for flavor and wasn't really a sauce, so if you do want a saucy pasta you will need to add something more. Boyfriend enjoyed and so did I - would make again as is.
Cooked this for the fam last night and the kids loved it. And since I have a picky 2 year old, that was a blessing. I didn't have any basil on hand, but I don't think that made a difference. I added a small can of tomato paste to thicken up the sauce a bit and used elbow noodles as shown in the pic instead of bow tie. This is a nice hearty meal with plenty of leftovers.
Good basic recipe but way too much pasta to be a goulash, I think. I used a full 15 oz. can of tomato sauce, a full 28 oz. can of stewed, diced tomatoes and less pasta than called for (a 13oz. box of higher fiber rotini pasta) and it was still too much. I futzed around with additional garlic, some dried oregano, more basil, no sugar but next time will try adding an extra can of tomato sauce, frozen corn, olives, etc. It's a great way to stretch a pound of ground turkey. I'll make it again.
Other than adding some red pepper flakes, I made it as it called for. I really liked it. Yummy leftovers! And, come on, how cute is bow-tie pasta! Thanks for sharing!
This is a simple recipe. I added black olives, green pepper, and onion, and garnished with cheese. You can add any veggie. Def needds alot of seasoning too. Overall pretty good and easy.
Easy, light and delicious!!! An addition to my weeknight standbys!!!
This is pretty much how I make but I had kernal corn and shredded colby jack cheese. My kids LOVE this recipe.
I made this with Thanksgiving turkey leftovers (diced turkey breast). My kids loved it. I did add a little more seasoning. Tasty!
I thought that this was a good base recipe, but I only used 10 oz of turkey instead of a pound and there was way more than enough meat - too much, really. Next time I will double up on the tomato and other ingredients then freeze the leftovers for another day.
I used garden vegetable (colored) pasta instead of bow tie pasta. I used Stevia instead of sugar. It was quite tasty!
My family enjoyed this dinner SO much. I read the reviews first and decided how I was going to tweak the recipe. I cooked some chopped onion with the ground turkey. I used all the ingredients in the recipe (I didn't drain the tomatoes and I used the whole can of tomato sauce) and added garlic salt, pepper and ground red pepper. I added some frozen veggies to the pasta as it boiled. Everything was really really good. I will definitely make this again!
This is a perfect basic recipe. Where you can add what you want. I skipped the diced tomatoes since husband hates them. I hate spaghetti sauce so I made a white sauce and added 1 cup of spaghetti sauce to it. It made the sauce lighter in taste. I also browned the garlic and cooked it with the ground turkey. I also added some Italian seasoning, salt pepper to it. The kids love it. I also double the recipe and put half of it in the freezer for a quick meal when it is needed.
as is the recipe is pretty bland, I jazzed it up with some other reviewers suggestions, added more tomato sauce and red pepper flakes.
The base recipe is good, but, like the other "most helpful" reviews, it needed a little kicking up. I added green pepper, onions and mushrooms while the ground turkey was browning. I also added red chili flakes, Italian seasonings and increased the basil.
Update: I have made this several times since the first review and it has become a favorite basic dinner. I use half the pasta and top with a dolop of sour cream. ////This was good but I agree with other reviews, there is was too much pasta. I left out about a 1/4 of my pasta but I wish had left out 1/2. I added additional Italian seasoning. It's pretty basic but good. A good dish for kids, too!
Very easy to make! Especially good for someone like me who hates to cook. I added some more spices and mushrooms and fresh basil, along side seasoned veggies and this is a great meal!
I didn't have ground turkey so I ended up using Italian sausage (Bob Evans). It was really tasty but a lot like spaghetti. I will try again with turkey but this is a good base recipe and easy and quick.
I agree with it being a little bland - but I guess that comes with the territory when using turkey as a substitute for this. I had to add several seasonings to add taste but overall it was good. Will try again...
Similar to one that I always made before this, but I usually add one packet Lipton Vegetable Soup Mix, and I had never added sugar before. I usually use diced tomatoes with basil garlic and oregano instead of stewed tomatoes.
Havent made this let but was looking for a recipe to make with all my leftover turkey..
My husband tried this when I was sick one night, and it was not good. Very, very bland. I ended up trying to rehab it with all kinds of spices and additions.
This was just okay. In order to make it worth a "second" try and in order to make it acceptable to feed the family it took a whole lot of doctoring. It was extremely bland, and tasteless prior to that. After adding a bunch of spices and veggies it received an "it's okay" rating from the troops. This just didn't do it for our family. I won't be making this recipe again.
sweet, I halve sugar
This was delicious! Makes plenty for the family and my kids loved it!
Huge hit with my 7 year old son!
This recipe is fine for what it is: a meat sauce for pasta using ground turkey. It is not, however, anything like goulash.
We loved it! It was easy to make and tasted delicious. I added Splenda brown sugar instead of white. My husband wants this dish every evening for dinner now!
WOW.....this was awesome. I used LOTS of seasonings, because turkey is bland. I used twice the amount of tomato sauce. Other than that, I followed the recipe. Definitely a keeper.
good, cheap, filling meal. i upped the spices for our personal tastes and also doubled the sauce and tomatoes which were diced. will make again.
Great comfort food. Virtually foolproof to prepare. You definitely need to add spices to suit your tastes. You also might want to add more tomato sauce, as there isn't a whole lot once the turkey tomato mixture simmers. This is an easy one to playground with. I might add some chopped spinach or a bit of zucchini next time... and there definitely will be a next time!
I used Italian tomatoes, truvia in place of sugar, added fresh sliced mushroom and crushed red pepper. Only used a quarter box of pasta. Salt and pepper to taste and grated parmesean cheese. My husband raved about dinner and didn't even realize it was turkey not beef:). Great basic recipe, everyone needs to adjust to their own taste! Thanks!
This is the same goulash my mom made when I was a child. Only differences are that she used ground beef, and instead of noodles, we used rice. It went a long way with 4 children, dad and mom. Still a staple in many homes.
This was actually much better than I expected. I did add another can of sauce so it wasn't dry. I also added salt, pepper, and a dash of cayenne pepper powder. Oh, also, insstead of 2 teaspoons of sugar, I just did two pinches. No need for extra refined sugar.
Winner at our house. Added a bit more sauce, basil and garlic- fast and tasty.
With a few changes this is a really good comfort dish. I sauteed an onion and a small bell pepper in EVOO then added my turkey, S&P, 3 minced garlic cloves, basil, oregano, and a little chili powder. I also added 2 cans of tomatoe sauce rather than 1. I used Ziti pasta (almost a whole box) and diced soft motz. cheese and stirred in. Will make again with these changes.
I agree with other reviewers that the proportion of sauce to pasta doesn't work. I will double the tomato sauce when I make this again. I used whole grain rotini pasta which really captures the sauce and it tasted great. I also added a little bit of tomato paste and more spices (oregano, paprika, and salt and pepper to taste). My two-year-old liked this so I think it is well worth tweaking to suit our own tastes. Thanks for the recipe!
Healthier than hamburger. Just as yummy. And, quick and easy.
This was a decent outline of a dish. You can of course add to it at will. I added an onion and some fresh tomatoes as well as some paprika. My husband is Hungarian and while this isn't 100% "real" goulash, it is a good alternative dish. Both of our children liked it, although using bowtie pasta instead of "boring" elbow mac certainly helped with that.. lol.
I am rating it 5 stars for the sheer simplicity of this recipe. And it is tasty! I cooked some chopepd onion with the meat, tossed in some red, yellow and green peppers with everything else (any chance to add more veggies) and used italian style stewed tomatoes. I also doubled the tomatoe sauce. My 2 yr old loved it which is a surprise in itself! Thanks for posting.
Very, very good! Even on a hotter summer day, this wasn't too heavy and was very tasty. I'll be making this one again. Thank you!
Gotta give this a 5 as it's easy, doesn't take long, economical, healthy, & most importantly tastes good consistently when I make it. As a pasta-lover, this has become a standby - one of those recipes to fall back on and make in a snap. I just make sure I have a can of sauce and diced (or stewed) tomatoes on hand & use whatever pasta I feel like (multigrain, penne..). I throw in a little extra sauce (tomato or even spaghetti sauce) if I have it. Like others, added some red pepper flakes to give extra snap.
I make something very similar to this. I would omit the sugar, who needs it! I agree, add onion, and I also add kidney beans. You can also use whole wheat pasta as well.
Everyone loved this recipe including my 4-year-old. It's great because it's yummy and healthy in it's basic form, and because you can customize it to fit your family's exact tastes. Great home-style comfort food.
I give this five stars after my alterations of what I had on hand. Used only the Tomato Sauce with 1 small can of tomato paste. Brown the turkey burger with onion, salt and ample Italian seasoning. Add sauce, paste, water--(used the paste can), 3 garlic cloves, 3tsp salt, 3T Honey, 3T basil, crushed red pepper flakes. Let that simmer on medium low. In a separate skillet, Saute 1/2T olive oil, mushrooms, green bell peppers, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes over medium heat, cover until completely tender, stirring frequently. Meanwhile boil Wild Basmati Rice Mix (2 cups uncooked rice with 2 1/2 C. water) for 15 minutes. Mix sauted veggies and rice with sauce and enjoy with Parmesan cheese on top. DELICIOUS!!
This is a great basic recipe. I spiced it up adding 1 package of Lawry's spaghetti sauce powder. I used 3 cups of cooked rice instead of the pasta. I also added 1 can of corn.
This was so good. I tweaked it a little for my family's taste. I added more sauce or it would've been dry, added more garlic, some sauted onion, salt and pepper.
This was a great meal to use up things I had in the pantry and fridge. I used rotini noodles and added extra veggies I had on hand: onion, mushrooms, red pepper. I also added some chili powder and paprika as suggested in previous reviews. When my kids saw me cooking the meal they were not very excited about it, but once they tasted it, they were very happy little campers. I topped theirs with a bit of grated parm.
Very tasty. I followed other suggestions and added minced onion, Italian seasoning, dried basil, garlic powder, and a dash of paprika. We used quinoa elbow pasta. Very healthy and yummy.
This is a super easy recipe and takes less than the 45 minutes noted. I also use what items are in my pantry. No stewed tomoatoes, then I use a can of Rotel. No Tomato Sauce; ahh...there's the leftover Spaghetti Sauce in the fridge...there we go!
this was the first time in a long time that I've used ground turkey, and i was very pleasantly surprised. the only addition i made was about 3/4 tsp of crushed red pepper. yummy!
Fantastic! I added extra seasonings to add extra flavor. I also used a large can of tomato sauce and a large can of diced tomatoes. Will be adding this recipe to our list of favorites!!
it was great!
OMG just delicious with a few chgs. per another reviewer, Janett, and myself. I cooked a small onion and a half with the garlic called for and then added 1.28 lbs. of lean ground turkey and browned it. I then added a can of 28 oz. of diced tomatoes (which had garlic, basil and oregano added to it), 3 cups of tomato sauce, a good pinch or two of oregano, a dash of chili powder, salt, a touch more basil than called for in recipe, a sprinkle of red pepper and a good pinch of emeril's all purpose (essence..i think) spice. By accident I added 1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar rather than 2 teaspoons. I then simmered it on cooktop for at least 45 minutes (hubby was late) and served it over a full 16 oz. package of bow tie pasta. Thanks so much for a great recipe. We all loved it.
Pretty decent flavor. A little more is needed. I used onion powder and tomato paste in place of the sauce. I prefer my sauce a little richer. Overall a good recipe.
Great dinner. I used Italian seasoned ground turkey instead of plain and added onions when browning the turkey. It came out great and not bland at all.
NEEDS MORE SAUCE! I added 2 more cups! Some tomato sauce and some marinara sauce, but it was great!!!
This was soooo good! My kids loved it too andthey are 4 and 6. I used the barilla rotini noodles with it and used a whole can of tomato sauce instead of 1/2. Also added oregano and season salt like others suggested. My kids are asking me to make it again! This will be a keeper!
Yum!!
This was yummy for lunch. Will make again
This was good for a quick-to-make dinner, and it tastes even better the next day. I also added sour cream, because it reminds me of the old 'clean your plate' or 'husband's delight' casserole, if any of you are familiar with that. Make a batch and then put in small containers to take to work for lunches.
This was nothing more than spaghetti with turkey and very bland had to add a lot of spice to make it more interesting.
Excellent! I did make some changes...sauteed onions and green peppers prior to adding the turkey...used Garlic Garlic (by Tastefully Simple) rather than the cloves, and had to add an extra can of tomato sauce to keep it from being too dry. I also added some crushed red pepper and a little seasoned salt and skipped the sugar. Used Barilla Plus MultiGrain elbows instead of bowtie, (only b/c I couldn't find multi-grain bowties). Served steaming hot with shredded cheddar & hot sauce on the side for people to add. Delicious and healthy and easy, what a great combo! Thanks!
