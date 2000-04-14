Turkey Goulash

Delicious! Pretty quick, too. Of course, I ended up making a few changes, but the basics are the same. Rather than a can of stewed tomatoes, I used a can of diced, seasoned with basil, garlic, and oregano. Doubled the tomato sauce because I just wanted to use the whole can. I'm glad I did, because even with the extra tomato sauce I couldn't use all of the pasta I cooked, it would have been too dry. I guess I used about 2/3 of the 16 oz box that I cooked. No big deal there. I also cooked chopped onion with the turkey. As the sauce cooked, I sprinkled all kinds of spices in...it was a bit bland for our tastes without it. I added seasoned salt, paprika, red pepper, italian seasoning, extra basil, and a bunch of chili powder. So, so good, I've been thinking about the leftovers all evening. Not a fancy meal, but wonderful and filling. Thank You! (Would have been great with a salad, as suggested)

