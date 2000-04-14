Turkey Goulash

4.1
291 Ratings
  • 5 110
  • 4 130
  • 3 32
  • 2 10
  • 1 9

A lighter version of the classic goulash. Serve with a salad for a quick and healthful meal.

Recipe by Denise Lutinski

Gallery
38 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the turkey until browned.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the stewed tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce, sugar and basil, and then simmer for about 20 minutes.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente, and then drain. Combine the pasta and turkey mixture; toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 325.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022