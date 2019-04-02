Baked Chicken Wings

So often on this great site, recipes are given reviews that may or may not be accurate, but the reviews for these wings bothered me. While most people loved them some did not, and I think I know why. These are the EASIEST & BEST baked wings I have ever made, and I will keep making them. I wish I had added the wing sauces to the marinade, and next time I will. Truthfully, no, they are not as good as the wings made with a large investment of time, flour and oil. My whole family knows it and so do I. However, I think this was the first Sugar Bowl game which I actually got to sit with my husband and sons throughout the whole game, not hearing bits and pieces from the kitchen, hands dredged in flour, particles of grease settling everywhere. I am sure I will fry wings again, but this is an awesome recipe, thanks so much!