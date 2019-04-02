Baked Chicken Wings
Easy, crispy, and delicious. I normally serve with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.
Cooked in slow cooker for 2 hours. I used the same amount of oil and spices but only 4 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs. It turned out very good and it was so simple!
Easy and pretty tasty but nothing special.
the recipe turned out exactly as promised. It was really delicious! A big hit with everyone!
I used 2 Tbsp olive oil, plenty of minced garlic, 2 Tbsp Frank's hot sauce, and the called for amounts of everything else. Oh, and a tsp of onion powder. I marinated the wings in all of the above for 2 hours, then baked them on my tin-foil-covered cookie sheet for just under an hour. My buffalo-wing-loving husband said he definitely wants me to make them again. (His rating was 4 1/2 stars, because he'd never give anything a "perfect score"...but for him, this is as close as it gets. :) The skin had just the right crispness, but the meat was definitely not dried out. We had ranch, more Frank's hot sauce, and celery on the side.
My mom makes these wings all the time and the other day I got a huge craving for them and couldn't get a hold of her for the recipe. Thankfully it was right here! I also used this for drum sticks and they came out great and in the same amount of time. I also put some wing sauce on some after I took them out and that made them even better.
My family really enjoyed this recipe. The only thing that I would do differently is allow the chicken to marinate for a few hours before cooking.
My husband LOVED these wings! I didn't get to try any myself because I was dieting, but when I asked him what he thought of them, he told me they were they were the best he's had!
I ate more of these than I should have. Easy. Will recommend these ones to a couple of people. YUMMY YUMMY, I had too many chicken wings in my tummy.
I found these to be very good. I used 20 chicken drumettes or 10 wings split, pretty much doubled the pressed garlic, 1 tsp each seasoned salt and fresh ground black pepper and the other ingredients as per the recipe. I moistened the paste to allow it to coat the wings with Frank's Hot Sauce, and to make it easier, I just put the wing pieces in a medium stainless steel bowl, scraped the coating over the wings and tossed them with my hands. Oven rack in the lower middle and at 375 degrees they were done in 45 minutes. I also turned them half way through. Definitely recommend.
Great! My husband hates bake chicken, but I convinced him that these wouldn't be the same and he loved them. I'm
This is a keeper I did maranate them in the new Kraft honey dijon dressing then addad the spices from this recipe they smelled wonderful while cooking did them on foil lined sheet pan for easy clean up will be making again soon.
Delicious!! I love the crisp skin and flavor. My kids really loved these too.
Outstanding, my wife doesnt like really spicy foods, and she loved these. But put some Hot sauce on the table too. When baking sure that your pan has sides on it to catch the drippings. Being a new cook, I used a flat cookie sheet and made a total mess of oven, actually smoked up the whole house. No fire thank heavens, but still a real mess to clean up.
Easy recipe. The chicken was good just like this, but I mixed the wings in some Buckeye Barbecue sauce from Quaker Steak. Delicious.
My rating is more for tips than recipe. I used it as a guide. Baked them @ 375 for 45 minutes (I wouldn't do more than 50 min assuming the wings are spaced apart). I put the wings in a large lidded tupperware container, sprayed with canola oil cooking spray, sprinkled on top freshly ground pepper, salt, adobo and a garlic & herb seasoning mix I have (no added salt version). I closed the container and then tumbled wings to evenly distribute the seasoning. These were super fast and tasty plus you can easily experiment with different herbs and spices! Thanks for sharing.
Very delicious! I loved the garlic flavor! The only thing I will change for next time is to remove the wings from the pan as soon as I remove them from the oven. Letting them sit in the liquid in the baking dish made them just a little soggy. I think If I let them sit on a paper towel, they will be absolutely perfect next time!
5+ My husband couldn't believe I cooked them in the oven. They were super moist & good. I'm only commenting on the baking part, I had leftover wings from the weekend that had been sitting in Italian Dressing for a couple of days. I needed to make them, didn't feel like grilling again so I found this oven baked method. They were fantastic! We ate it with Stubbs Wings Sauce, outstanding! Will be doing this often with other pieces of chicken.
Recipe was perfect, exactly as written, cooking times and all. This was a HUGE hit for our family (even my super picky 11 year old who can't stand anything remotely spicy) and couldn't be easier to make. The inside was still juicy and the exterior had a nice crunch, but not the overly dried texture baked chicken sometimes gets. I figure I can put all of this together in the bag and leave it in the fridge until I'm ready to throw it in the oven, if I need to prepare in advance. This one is a keeper!!
I have tried several baked wing recipes and this one is by far the best. Better than deep fried. Only thing I added was a bit of cayenne to spice it up. For 15 wings 1/2 tsp was just a hint of spice.
So good and so easy! You have to try this recipe. I think it would be easy to tweak this recipe for your own tastes too. I followed as written except for adding a little onion powder. We dipped the wings in ranch dressing and barbecue sauce and they were amazing.
Very good, but definietly needs way more seasonging than specifiied. I doubled the chicken, but needed to triple the seasoning. Thanks.
really good .The best I've made from this site.I had alot of wings so I made half as stated in the recipe and half with 1/2 a cup of Frank's red hot sauce added to the bag.The wings without the sauce disappeared first.The one's with the added sauce were good too,but they were a little soggy.A few of the Frank's wings were a little black due to the tomato based sauce as well.Next time I'll follow the recipe and if someone wants wing sauce they can have it on the side.Great recipe
Easy and very yummy. Put the seasonings and oil in a gallon ziploc and tossed to coat, worked well. Didn't need to bake the full hour, more like 50 mins. to get the crispy, chewy finish that's so good. Served with Jalapeño Ranch and Blue Cheese dressing. Don't be scared by the garlic smell that fills the house, they didn't taste overwhelmingly garlicky. This is a keeper.
This recipe rocks! I used wing drumettes and let them marinade in the ingredients for a few hours. I kept thinking that I needed to do more but I just trusted the many positive reviews and let it be. Really wonderful results!
I loved this recipe I did not have chili powder so I used bar-b-que seasoning and red pepper flakes and they were great. Fall off the bone tender. One word to the wise use aluminum foil. What a mess my baking sheet is.
Mmmm, We all loved these...even the kids (2 & 4). I boiled the wings first to try and remove some of the fat from the skin and such and made the coating exactly as written. They were amazing, we'll be making these wings often!
Pretty decent...as close to "real" wings as I'm likely to make at home, given that I only eat deep fried when I'm out. I tweaked the recipe by using more fresh garlic, using Mrs. Dash instead of garlic powder, and adding a generous splash of Frank's Red Hot sauce to the marinade mix. Next time, I'll line the pan with foil, this is gonna take some elbow grease. I served the wings with cheesy corn, and Cuban black beans and rice. Tasty!
pretty good! i only gave it 4 stars because i changed it up a little bit: i added a tsp of onion powder & a tbsp of hot chili oil. I also flipped the chicken half way through and only baked them for 45 mins because they looked like they would've burned if I left them in the oven any longer. all in all turned out yummy! thanks for sharing=)
The recipe was awesome, I salt and peppered my wings before I put them in the bag of oil,garlic powder,onion powder and about 2/3cup of buffalo sance I LOVED THE RECIPE
Love this recipe...I can even get my 18 month old daughter. I use tbsp for all the spices though, and tonight I tried something a little different. I added some ranch to the oil/spices before the chicken and it was great!!! I think I'm going to have to make it like that from now on.
These were fantastic! I did not have all of the chili powder (I was making a triple batch) and I didn't want to miss out on flavor. I was thinking about seasoned salt and looked to the reviews. I saw that other did add seasoned salt, so I added a teaspoon per batch, along with about a half teaspoon of black pepper. We were very impressed with the flavor! My husband and I agreed that these are some of the best wings we have ever had.
This just didn't turn out tasty. Wasn't bad, but wasn't much better than plain ol chicken wings without seasoning
I loved this recipe, and so did everyone else. The only mistake was coating the pan with the olive oil. They make the chicken stick to pan, or it was probably the fact that I used aluminum foil under the pan.
These wings were just okay, nothing to rave about.
This the perfect wing recipe! Whole wings seem to be better as far as the overall crisp/taste...but, I use this recipe for the cut wings too. It's always perfect!
Yum, Yum and did I say Yum? This was fantastic! Followed recipe to a tee (doubled for 20 wings) and wouldn't change a thing! Kudos to the chef!
I did this recipe using chicken breasts instead and it was not to my liking.. Really dry. Maybe it was because I should have used wings instead but I won't be making again to find out.
These were the tastiest crispy wings that I have ever had. If I could give this more stars I would. So easy and so delish.
Easy and so flavorful without being too spicy - my 16 yr old and his friends all loved them.
I love this recipe! Have made three times now, and use the same ingredients, but different measurements. Our family of four eats 40 wings along with celery and blue cheese dressing. I find that cooking at 375 degrees on convection setting for 75 minutes gets the wings nice and crispy. Thanks for the recipe!
This the first time I have ever made wings and it was a total success! Thank you!
I really liked these but I like food a bit more seasoned, so I'd probably marinate them and include more garlic and onion. Someone's suggestion of marinating in honey dijon along with these spices sounded really good. Loved the crispiness of the chicken!
They were definitely crispy and moist, but I don't think they had much flavor at all. And I know chicken wings are messy, but for me these were a little too sticky.
I made this exactly by the recipe and found them very greasy. Also, the flavor was pretty garlicky and not a lot else going on. I don't think I'll make this again.
This recipe is easy to follow!!! The wings turned out delicious and cooked fast. Perfect for the working woman! I added mashed potatoes and spinach to accent the wings. Yum
Really crispy and tasty!
good chicken, but if you want something like a wing you get at restaurant, this isn't for you... not very 'wingy' tasting.
Really easy. Follwed the recipe as written, then I marinated the wings for almost 2 hours before baking. however, it wasn't very tasty. Kinda bland.
FAST & EZ! The consistency was perfect. They were good, just lacked flavor. They need a lot more spice. We dipped them in Ranch and gobbled them down fast. Now I use this "marinade" for my regular chicken, NOT JUST FOR WINGS.
This is has become a once a week recipe at our house. Tonight I am trying it with chicken legs. So easy and so delicious. Kids and adults gobble them up!
The flavoring was good. I tried baking them on a cookie sheet and they dried up. So I will put it in a baking dish next time and pour the sauce all over them so they come out as "wet" wings.
Delicious! And a much healthier option than frying it in quarts of oil and flour! I didn't have any garlic powder and am on a strict budget this month, so I decided to make it a little more spicy and used cayenne pepper instead. Wonderful! What a hit! I used whole organic chicken wings from the farmers markets. Reminds me of Shake 'n' Bake eaten as a kid. Just so much better!
turned out as promised- followed the recipe as given=)
This was a great recipe! The kids and hubby loved them. I will surely be making them again. I poured barbque sauce over half of the wings before putting them in the oven. They came out great!
Great! I give 5 stars for any recipe that works right... my wings came out tasty all or their own & some of us dipped them in our favorite sauce. Will be using this alot...wish I would have looked it up BEFORE football season!
I make these on game day and they are scarfed down in seconds. They are a huge hit!!!!
Everyone I've made these for have absolutely LOVED these wings! Followed the directions exactly and they came out fantastic. Thanks for the great recipe!
I've made these several times exactly as written, and I always get rave reviews. Going to try them tonight for supper with drumsticks. Thanks for the great (and very easy) recipe!!
I added wing sauce and onion powder per others reviews. My favorite part of this recipe is that you don't have to bread/flour the wings and then refrigerate for an hour--you can make them last minute and the result is still a crispy delicious wing!
omg i made this for dinner today and it was great i will be making this again . i use legs instead of wings and didn't have fresh garlic but it was still great thanks
This has been our favorite everytime. I add cayenne pepper for a little kick.
These were good. And by good I mean not disgusting. There really was nothing special about them. The second time I made them I added my own seasons which these desperately need. The recipe as written makes very greasy bland wings. Be creative and add a pinch of this and a dash of that. You're going to need it with this one.
I was disappointed. They came out nice and crispy, that aspect was great. But they had NO flavour and I even let them marinate for an hour before cooking. I usually like 'plain' wings without sauce, but these did nothing for me. I'd certainly use the baking method again, but with more/different seasoning.
This was wonderful they were gone in 60 seconds, used minced garlic (because I forgot to buy fresh) and broil a few minutes in the end to crisp them up...Yummy!!
My husband and father-in-law really liked these wings. I think when I do them again I am going to put them on a rack so they will get crispier. If you like them with some heat you might want to put some more spice in the flour.
I made these for superbowl Sunday and the only change I made was to add Frank's hot sauce and marinaded them for 45 minutes. After they were baked I used 'Scott's Buffalo Wing Sauce' recipe from AR to top them off. Definitely the best wing combo I've made on my own. Will definitely use this recipe again.
What I liked about the recipe is that I was able to make a "normal" type chicken wing for my mom who isn't a fan of the buffalo style wing. And then I added Franks hot sauce to mine after it was done. I did try the non Franks version and it was good, but sort of plain for my tastes. Still a solid recipe that looked beautiful when it was done.
Never thought homemade chicken wings could be so good. Very good recipe. I have made them several times and gotten rave reviews from the family.
Delicious. used wingette's and chicken legs. I also added jalapenos, texas pete hot sauce, adobo seasoning and lawry's seasoning salt to the mix. Prior to cooking, I marinated for a couple of hours in the seasoning. Instead of cooking on a baking sheet, I cooked it in a bigger pan so that it could marinate in the juices while cooking.
Awesome recipe. I just followed the directions but marinated the chicken for 3 hours instead. My husband loves it!
Delicious & easy - my two favorite things! I used regular, chicken legs and thighs. Even my picky 3 year old ate it with ease!
Made these wings 4 football sunday and they turned out great. I made them like the recipe said however since I didn't have the exact ingredients I used what I had. They turned out great, only complaint my husband has was that I shouldn't have cooked them as long as I did. Other then that he loved them and so did my kids
Wow, easy and sooooo good. Nice and crispy just erfect
Legitimately amazing and so fast! Toss 'em and forget them for an hour. We tossed half of them with some Frank's Red Hot and butter, but these are great all on their own. Easily a new family favorite.
So easy, delicious, and my picky daughter loved them, too. This one is a keeper!
Made this with drumsticks - a big hit. Made according to the recipe, wouldn't change anything.
Very good! I added a teaspoon of onion powder, used a teaspoon of garlic salt and added a Tbsp of hot sauce to the mix. Next time I will use more hot sauce because I didn't really taste it. Thanks for sharing- we all enjoyed these and I will be making it often!
These were really good.
If you don't like to fry, then this one is for you. My family thinks it is better than the fried versions I have made. You can easily adjust the "hotness" by adjusting spice level or adding a touch of liquid hot sauces. This is the only hot wing receipe we make anymore.
These wings were superbowl worthy. I made them just as the recipe called for. I did flip the wings over after about 45 minutes and cooked them another 45 minutes to get them perfectly brown on all sides. After cooking I took 1/2 of the wings and put a hot sauce on them and put those back in the oven for 5 minutes. Two great kinds of wings from one recipe. My grandson liked them so much he wants to make them next he comes over to my house. Yippee.
Easy to make...came out nice & crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, hubby and I LOVED it!
We LOVED this as a base. I then slather my own hot sauce. Delicious.
This was so easy and so tasty. My husband couldn't get over how flavorful these wings were. And my picky 9-year-old daughter finally ate dinner with us, which is so rare. She loved these wings!
These are very tasty and we're also good the next day cold in a picnic lunch.
I wanted to do something different with my chicken wings. They turned out awesome!! I didn't have any garlic or chili powder,so i used seasoning salt and celery seed. I couldn't believe how crispy they turned out,To me they were better than fried...elbrad
This is my second time making these & they are soo yummy! I add chicken broth to the mix & it's perfect. I flip these over half way through, & also drain the excess juice or the skin will be soggy. marinate these before hand, put them on a baking sheet with edges, pour remaining marinade on top then pop in the oven. bestu wings ever, thank you!
Kind of bland compared to traditional hot wings.
I make it, everyone eats it. Thats about it.
These were delicious!! My fiance and I raved about how good they are. We'll definitely make these again.
so quick and easy! they smell absolutely wonderful while cooking. my mouth watered the entire time! AND I was not disappointed when they came out!
I use this recipe for all cuts of chicken (whatever is on sale on shopping day!). It is absolutely the tastiest recipe for chicken and super easy to throw together. Looking at the ingredients, it doesn't look like much, but the flavors all meld together to create my family's favorite way to cook chicken.
To make the wings crispier and cleanup easier, line a shallow rimmed cookie pan with tin foil, then set a wire cooling rack on top. and sprayed the whole thing with cooking spray. The wire cooling rack keeps the wings from sitting in their own grease and helps the meat cook a little more uniformly. My kids love this recipe!
The best baked chicken recipe! This will be our go to recipe for sure!
These were really tasty and easy too! I trimmed off the fat and most of the skin before tossing them into the oil mixture.
I loved these wings. They were relatively quick and very easy to make and they were very flavorful.
Awesome! I marinated in Italian dressing, used the spices and baked for 1 hour,used ranch to dip. They were good!
So often on this great site, recipes are given reviews that may or may not be accurate, but the reviews for these wings bothered me. While most people loved them some did not, and I think I know why. These are the EASIEST & BEST baked wings I have ever made, and I will keep making them. I wish I had added the wing sauces to the marinade, and next time I will. Truthfully, no, they are not as good as the wings made with a large investment of time, flour and oil. My whole family knows it and so do I. However, I think this was the first Sugar Bowl game which I actually got to sit with my husband and sons throughout the whole game, not hearing bits and pieces from the kitchen, hands dredged in flour, particles of grease settling everywhere. I am sure I will fry wings again, but this is an awesome recipe, thanks so much!
Great wings. I modified the recipe by adding 1 tsp. of cumin to the mix. After baking, I mixed 1/2 stick of melted butter with 1/4 cup of Tabasco Buffalo Style Hot Sauce and tossed the cooked wings in the sauce. It took these wings to another level. Definitely a keeper!
Well...mine didn't get crispy. I tried cooking half on a baking sheet, half on a rack and it didn't matter. Too much olive oil for me, and my husband thought the marinade tasted like oily sand. I'm so sorry, but this recipe didn't fare well for me:(