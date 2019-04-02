Baked Chicken Wings

Easy, crispy, and delicious. I normally serve with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.

By Kristin C

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
10 wings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine the olive oil, garlic, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a large, resealable bag; seal and shake to combine. Add the chicken wings; reseal and shake to coat. Arrange the chicken wings on a baking sheet.

  • Cook the wings in the preheated oven 1 hour, or until crisp and cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 43.1g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 122.6mg. Full Nutrition
