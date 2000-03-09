Lamb Casserole

You'll adore this casserole of fresh lamb, smoked ham, sausage, mixed vegetables, and large, white Italian kidney beans. Serve with fresh crusty bread. If you cook the lamb shank in water, boil it until it's falling off the bone. Then strain and reserve the stock, and replace the chicken stock with the lamb stock.
This recipe is the best. I have made it several times with rave reviews from the whole family (including 8 and 13 year olds). It takes a little time to chop the meats up but once it starts to cook, it is well worth the time. It produces wonderful smells through out the house. One thing to note - this is not what I would think of a "casserole" more like a stew or a soup. I serve it over rice or potatoes with crusty bread.
I needed a recipe for leftover roasted lamb, and this did the trick. I substituted pancetta for the ham and used only one can of beans. It seemed a little salty and it was soupy, so I served it over rice and that cured the problem. Very nice flavors, and I'll be making this again.
11/08/2004
This is an all time favorite! More a stew than a casserole but so good great for a fall houseboat trip in BC. Our new comfort food of choice. A little work, I followed the recipe exactly but well worth it when you start to smell the wonderful aromas and finally take your first bite. A terrific Stew!
