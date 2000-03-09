Lamb Casserole

You'll adore this casserole of fresh lamb, smoked ham, sausage, mixed vegetables, and large, white Italian kidney beans. Serve with fresh crusty bread. If you cook the lamb shank in water, boil it until it's falling off the bone. Then strain and reserve the stock, and replace the chicken stock with the lamb stock.

Recipe by Sarah Franklin

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Tie the sprigs of parsley and thyme together with the bay leaves or place them in a cheesecloth and tie closed, because you will want to easily remove the herbs later. Place the herb bundle, lamb, ham, onion, tomato, garlic and stock in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

  • Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for about 1 hour. Stir in the beans and sausage and continue to simmer for about 15 minutes, or more if you want a thicker consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
683 calories; protein 52.7g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 166.3mg; sodium 1539.7mg. Full Nutrition
