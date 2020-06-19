Pepperoni Rolls

155 Ratings
  • 5 94
  • 4 41
  • 3 12
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

These pepperoni rolls are just like the amazingly unique pepperoni rolls found in almost all convenience stores in West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania. A slightly sweet fluffy dough with spicy pepperoni makes for a delicious treat!

By kaoscarson

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together 1 cup warm water and 1/2 teaspoon sugar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Sprinkle yeast over water; let stand for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, 3/4 cup sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in yeast mixture, beaten eggs, and melted butter until dough comes together. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Place dough into a greased bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a light cloth; let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet.

  • Punch down dough; divide into 20 equal pieces about the size of a golf ball. Using your hands, flatten each piece into a small rectangle, about 4 inches square.

  • Place 3 overlapping slices of pepperoni down the center of each dough square. Place another row of 3 pepperoni slices next to the first. Roll dough around pepperoni, pinch the edges closed, and place rolls on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake rolls in the preheated oven until bottoms are lightly browned and tops are barely golden, 14 to 16 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 458.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/14/2022