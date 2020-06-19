These pepperoni rolls are just like the amazingly unique pepperoni rolls found in almost all convenience stores in West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania. A slightly sweet fluffy dough with spicy pepperoni makes for a delicious treat!
Wow - this along with Heavenly Hot Dog sauce are West Virginia originals that I'm going to start making here in Canada where I now live. Watch out Canadians! West Virginia culture taking over! and... Let's Gooooooooo Mountaineers!
I really like the sweetness of the dough in contrast with the pepperoni, Try adding a bit of shredded mozzarella cheese with the pepperoni, and sprinkle a little garlic powder/salt on top of rolls before baking. I also baked them at 375 for 15 min., that seem to do the trick. Sausage and peppers might be a great variation. I'm keeping the dough recipe as a keeper, thanks again
I love this recipe. The only things I did differently are the following: I added a little bit of mozzarella cheese to each roll, I cut the sugar in half (hubby didn't like them so sweet, but I thought they tasted good), and I added minced garlic to the dough. None of the changes I made were necessary, but I feel they made the rolls taste better in the end. These pepperoni rolls keep well and warm up well so I appreciate that this recipe makes 20. Fantastic! *Edit: I took another reviewer's advice and brushed the tops of the rolls with egg and sprinkled them with garlic powder and oregano. This made the rolls look so professional. My husband told me that when he took them in to work for his lunch, he had someone ask him where he'd bought them.
Originally from the 'Burgh, and when I asked my 28 yr old son what food he wanted for his birthday, he said "Pepperoni rolls like you used to make". Since I had lost the recipe, I luckily found yours!! I did make just a couple tiny alterations-not with the dough! Just in using a small block of mozzarella on top of the pepperoni & a sprinkle of garlic powder; then after sealing, in a small bowl I placed 4 slices of pepperoni & a couple tbl. of butter and microwaved it till it infused the melted butter with the pepperoni. I then brushed that on top of the rolls, sprinkled with alittle garlic powder & popped in the oven. After baking I brushed them again with the "pepperoni butter" and I have to say they were GONE in minutes. So fast that I had to make another batch! Thanks!!!
My husband is from PA, and he raves about the "pepperoni balls" they sell there. So I was very excited to find this recipe, and he said it sounded just like them. We both thought these were very good, but he said they didn't taste at all like the ones he ate all the time growing up. When I cooked for 16 min. and the tops were barely golden, like the recipe says, they were still a bit doughy inside. I put them back in the oven for a few more minutes and they were fine.
GREAT RECIPE! I'm from WV, so I eat these all the time from the store, but it's much better having them homemade. I didn't put it as much sugar as it called for, but other than that, I left everything the same. I did add a bit of garlic and oregano to the dough and put in a little mozzarella cheese between the pepperoni!
Yummy, yummy!! I made these in my bread maker, cutting the sugar to 2/3 cup for the dough & adding smoked provolone to the filling, & they were fantastic! The whole family loved them & they were gone in no time! Will make these again & again.
Very good dough! I will definately be keeping this one. I made mine with garlic powder and oregano on top before baking and turned out wonderful. The only change I made was to cook at 375, like the others and works great! Maybe next time I will try and make small pizza bites out of this recipe. Thanks!
This is a recipe for "pepperoni roll dough"! It's suppose to be sweet! I am from WV and this is perfect! It's not suppose to be a dinner roll type dough. Try it out as written, don't change anything. Then, and only then, comment if you like it or not. What you decide to change the next time you make it is up to you. Enjoy!
YUM! I subbed 1 cup of spelt flour and used slightly less sugar..probably about 2/3 cup. I had a nice spicy imported pepperoni that I sliced and quartered, and I also added shredded mozzarella. We loved them and will make again soon, probably trying some garlic in the dough next time. Update: made these for the 2nd time last weekend. I added garlic to the dough and ground my pepperoni in the food processor rather than using sliced. We loved it. My husband's son is already requesting them again, so these will end up in the regular rotation.
Excellent recipe! I made the dough as is, except I added a little dried basil and dried oregano to the dough. I know there are a lot of reviewers that cut the amount of sugar, but I kept the sugar measurement as written...I like the sweetness of the dough contrasted with the salty pepperoni. I also added some shredded mozzarella to the pepperoni before I rolled it up. Prior to baking, I brushed each roll with a butter/olive oil mixture and coated each roll with a mix of fennel and caraway seeds. Gobbled them up with ranch dressing on the side. Delicious!
We live in SE NC and my son has been begging for these (he has them every time we visit family in WV). I made them tonight, used turkey pepperoni in a few for me, and they were awesome. Thank you so much for submitting this recipe, it's a keeper here!
The dough was outstanding. I made some with pepperoni, some with sliced turkey, and some with mozzarella cheese. Next time I think I will make them with both cheese and meat, because I ended up with too much dough and not enough stuffing, so they were a bit dry. Or maybe more meat per round. This would also make a fantastic Stromboli dough (big loaf, then sliced).
Maybe I did something wrong. The dough was entirely too sticky. I added about a cup more flour and then the dough was too hard. I usually have no problem with yeast doughs, but this was just a waste. How disappointing. Sorry.
i thought these were great, I did bake at 375* for 15-18 mins.. and i did make the rolls up with pepperoni and cheese inside.. made the rolls up and let them raise for 30 mins and then baked them, coulnt be happier.. I also made then with shreded roast beef , onions and cheese inside and bakeed them.Wonderfull. thanks for posting this recipe....
Oh WOW...these are FANTASTIC!!! I mixed the dough up right in my bread machine and proceeded with the recipe from there (the dough was wonderful to work with). I did reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup and I think it's perfect for us just like that. I also added to them, along with the pepperoni, salami, provalone cheese and a little pizza sauce~YUM! I got 16 beautiful rolls. I made these for dinner tonight, but, of course, I HAD to taste test them...SO GOOD, and just the right amount of sweetness to balance the saltiness of the meats, cheese and sauce. The posibilities of additions in these are endless...This is a definate keeper! Thanks for sharing. :)
I used the actual recipe for two things: 1. the idea and 2. for the baking temp/time. Other than that I winged it. I used my own roll recipe and used cheese in the middle with the pepperoni. I also did an egg wash on top and sprinkled the rolls with garlic and italian seasoning before baking. They turned out great! My husband kept raving over how good they looked, and how they were like individual strombolli pizzas. We will definitely make them again.
I have been long looking for a pepperoni rolls recipe. We are from PA and pepperoni rolls are so popular out there. These turned out lovely just needed a little more time baking. I skipped the sugar and salt in the dough and added a little cheese in between the pepperoni. turned out beautiful. Love them. Thanks for a great recipe.
It's funny because I am from WV and I had no idea pepperoni rolls were so famous from West By God Virginia, lol! This is an amazing recipe however I cut mine in half. I only use 3 cups of flour, 1 egg, 1 tsp salt and little less butter, 1/2 cup sugar and I add some garlic to my bread! This makes 2 very large logs! I baked my logs @ 375 for 15-20 min depending on how they browned. The first batch I added cheese, sauce and ton of cheese and they were so yummy but I could not get the dough on the inside to cook right even after I put them back in the oven. The second batch I did everything the same but left out the sauce and they were not doughy. I am still going to experiment with the sauce because it really made a big difference but it tasted raw on the inside bottom, yuck! The only thing that I must say is an absolute must that another reader wrote, you must melt the butter with pepperoni and put it on top. I make mine in logs not rolls. I made two last night one without the mixture on top and the other with the mixture. My husband laughed and asked me if I was trying to kill him when I first melted the butter with the pepperoni and put it on top. Yes, it's very greasy but it's amazing! We really don't like the one without that on top it changes the flavor! This is a keeper thank you so much for sharing! I have baked 4 in the past week! Very simple and yummy they go fast!
These rolls are amazing. They are just like the ones I used to get before school in high school from a little local bakery in Maryland. The dough is a a little sweet and balances the pepperoni perfectly. I make them for parties frequently and everyone loves them!
We live in the Eastern Panhandle of WV and I usually pick up pepperoni rolls from the Mennonite bakery near me if I don't have any homemade. After tasting theirs, I started putting shredded Italian cheese blend, as well as a Tbsp. of spaghetti sauce inside before sealing. Yummy! I also use the sweet dinner roll recipe on All Recipes and make it in the breadmaker. Much easier!
I love this recipe for the dough. I use all ingredients as stated, but make on the dough setting of my bread machine. I then use the dough to make larger pepperoni bread loaves. It makes 3 HUGE or 4 average size loaves, approximately 14 inches long. I roll out the dough, spread with melted butter, sprinkle garlic powder, line with sliced provolone, and then use an entire pouch of Hormel sliced pepperoni between the loaves. Bake at 350 for approximately 30-40 min, depending on size of loaves. I think this is the only recipe for pepperoni bread dough that I have come across that gives the "defining taste" for pepperoni bread in SW Pennsylvania. Thank you so much for sharing kaoscarson!
This was the second time I had made these. The first time I thought I had done something wrong because they came out a bit "heavy." But, it came out the same way this time, so I'm assuming it's how they are supposed to be. With that aside, they are so delicious that I had to walk way before I ate another one. This time I did put a piece of mozzarella in the middle, but without it they were just as good. They took about 16 minutes and turned out perfect. The dough is a beautiful dough to work with, though it seemed to take forever to double in volume. This is going to be a definite keeper in my house.
Very good. Not quite what I used to get from a childhood bakery, but close. I would never go to the trouble to make cupcakes when I could just make a cake, so with this in mind I decided to make loaves instead of rolls. I made the dough in my bread maker. It's very sticky, so I removed it to waxed paper sprayed with Pam, and divided it into four sections. Rolled each section to about 9x12, put 40 pepperoni slices on each, and a handful of cheese. Baked for 35 minutes. The appearance of the second batch benefitted greatly from an egg wash, but next time I'll use butter as I think this must have been what that bakery used. Oh, and more cheese next time too. Thanks! I've been looking for a recipe like this for more years than I want to count. Beats the Rhodes bread dough recipe for sure!
These rolls were very easy to make, and my family really enjoyed them. After I started making them, I realized I was out of white sugar, so I used about 1/2 cup brown sugar instead. I also replaced 1 1/2 cups of the white flour with whole wheat. The only problem I had was making the dough into round balls with all the pepperoni inside. I ended up using three pieces in each instead of six, which wasn't enough. If I make them again, I will use six pieces! Thanks for the good and easy recipe!
These bring back memories! I love pepperoni rolls, and we always had them as a kid (grew up in the MOV). This is a delicious recipe and will be a keeper. The only things I changed were reducing the sugar to half, adding a little mozzarella cheese and using vegetarian pepperoni. These came out great. I also did the egg wash and sprinkled garlic salt and italian seasoning like others suggested, although the pepperoni rolls we had growing up didn't have any fancy egg wash! :)
These are good but the dough I think is just a bit sweet for pepperoni rolls. Don't get me wrong I like my rolls sweet but these were a bit too much. I brushed the rolls with olive oil fresh out of the oven and sprinkled with garlic salt. Next time I make them, and I will, I'll reduce the sugar, sprinkle the inside with garlic salt, and probably add cheese inside. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the first time I'v made pepperoni rolls and everyone LOVED them! I just made them last week and my husband is already wanting more! So this is how I'm spending my next day off from work. These were really easy to make and were absolutely delicious. I did add some fresh cheese to these as well.
These were very blah. I used turkey pepperoni and added some 2% provalone cheese inside but they were so bland I threw them away after we ate one. We even tried dipping them in homemade pizza sauce but there was no saving them.
This is a new family favorite. It's simple. The kids love it. I made a couple of changes. I upped the yeast to a tablespoon, reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and added 1/4 honey in it's place. If the temp where the dough is rising isn't really warm, it makes a huge difference in rising time as well. These keep for a long time, and taste good warmed up. Even in the microwave!
i live in new mexico now but i grew up in the greater pa, wv area and i never realized until i found this recipe that you can't find pepperoni rolls anywhere here. these are something my life has been sorely lacking without my realizing it. thank you so much for this recipe, they always turn out perfectly! i like cheese in my pepperoni rolls so i always add some provolone or whatever else i've got. thanks again!
I grew up in the Ohio Valley, very near to both WV and PA where these originated. Pepperoni rolls were a school lunch staple. I haven't had one in at least 15 years, but suddenly remembered them and wanted to make a batch for me and a friend. I made some minor changes to this recipe, I used melted coconut oil in place of the butter and omitted the 3/4 cup sugar because a sweet dough didn't appeal to me. I also brushed the tops with melted butter and garlic salt both before and after baking. This recipe yielded 30 small rolls for me, and I did sprinkle some shredded mozzarella in half of them with the pepperoni. 16 mins at 350° was just right for these. They did not get browned, but were baked through and warm in the center. The dough was fluffy and soft and just perfect. These tasted exactly like I remember them.
I haven't tried this specific recipe, but the pepperoni roll is definately a local tradition that gets 5 stars in my book (check out the wikipedia page for background info). For those of you not familiar with this cuisine, a common way to serve this is similar to a calzone. The pepperoni roll is typically bigger in size approx 6 inchs in length and 2-3 diameter. Once baked, these rolls can be stored in the refrigerator, frozen or kept on the counter top. When ready to serve, cut open and stuffed with sweet or spicy peppers in sauce (Oliverio's or Dellano's peppers are used locally) and mozerella cheese and then baked in the oven until the cheese is melted (approx 250 for 15 min))
I live in western PA and these were very different from what I am used to having around here, but loved the taste. Next time, I plan to take advice from others and add cheese. My kids complained that there wasn't enough pepperoni and too much dough, so the next time I will be adding more.
Used my KitchenAid mixer and the dough was great from this and was quick (I am thinking pizza now for this douch) but you need a warm place to get it to rise. This is the most elastic dough I think I have ever felt (used my pizza marble roller and highly recomment it for easy rolling). H
4.5 stars. I've made these a few times now. Adding cheese is a must, in my view! Hubby requested more pepperoni. I brushed finished rolls w/ egg white wash and sprinkled a little italian seasonings also. Still want to try with whole wheat flour - next time!
So easy to make and soooo good. I didn't change a thing except maybe the baking time, just watched them til they were golden....My first bite took me back to WV!!! They don't have pepperoni rolls out here in Boise.....will def make again, might add more pepperoni!
Altho this recipe is very good, on this side of PA. we all deep fry them instead of baking in an oven...they come out crispier and really delicious, sprinkle with a little pretzel salt when they come out... Very Yummmy ; )
I had high hopes for these, but the dough was a little too dry and a little too sweet. I did use turkey pepperoni so maybe that is why the dough was dry? Next time I would use a lot less sugar and try full fat pepperoni. I am from WV and would love to learn how to make these like I remember them for my kids!
this recipe is perfect!! i made so many of these in the last two weeks, because every time i make them they disappear! i put 7-9 pieces of pepperoni in each of mine. i use brown sugar instead of white, and added another 1/2 tsp of salt. i also recommend when kneading the dough put some spices and herbs down to give the dough more flavor. thanks for recipe. BE WARNED these are addictive!!
My family really enjoyed These!! I reduced the sugar added a cube of Colby jack cheese in each of them with the pepperoni!! I think next time im going to try my pizza dough recipe and make them these were a tad bready then what i expected but try them you wont regret it!!
Yes!!! Use ALL the sugar! It’s how they are made in WV and Southwestern PA! I made them into smaller rolls. About 35-40 pepperoni rolls following the recipe as is. Just added a little garlic powder to the dough. When I assembled them I Added 3 pepperoni slices and shredded mozzarella cheese to every little one and pinched shut. Brushed with olive oil to bake 375 for 14 mins and once hot and out of the oven I brushed with melted butter.... mmmmm. So moist and flavorful with the cheese and pepperoni. Delicious and very much reminded me of the ones in Southwestern PA sold at the stores. I’m in NC now and love that I can make them like they do back up North! Great to freeze extras to use for making kids lunches too.
I absolutely loved this with the few changes i made to the recipe. first, i cut the sugar in half. then i added cheddar cheese (3/4 cup)and minced garlic( 2 teaspoons) to the dough. I put mozzerella( a small handful) in between the layers of pepperoni and put an egg wash and a little oregano on the tops before baking. They were amazing!!!
This was the best. I did cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. I also added garlic and Italian herbs to the bread. Made it as pepperoni rolls first and now making them as "hot pockets" stuffed with everything from pepperoni to ham to tonight is leftover pot roast stuffed inside.
Oh my gosh!! These are sooo delicious!! I did add cheese, and I brushed them with Italian dressing when they came out of the oven. I absolutely love the dough. I think just the dough itself is amazing! I may make the dough just as dinner rolls. My biggest issue was actually shaping the rolls. But with more practice, I'm sure I will become a great pepperoni roll-maker!! Thanks for the recipe.
I cut the sugar back to just a half cup and still found the dough to be too sweet to go well with the pepperoni. I also added some mozzerella inside the rolls and served with pizza sauce for dipping. They were okay but I think I'll stick with pizza.
Pretty good. I cut back on the sugar by about 1/4, and I think they are still a bit too sweet, so I'd cut back on the sugar even more. I didn't add any garlic or other spices to the dough, but I may do that next time. I didn't exactly layer six pieces of pepperoni, but I had large pieces of pepperoni so I just went with 2, and that worked just fine. The flavor from the pepperoni does go well with the sweetness of the rolls, but it's still too sweet for me. I ran out of pepperoni so I tried turkey, then cheese when I ran out of turkey. They were all pretty good, but bf's preference was for the turkey. I'd add mustard next time with the turkey--just my preference. All in all, pretty good recipe. I don't have any store bought pepperoni rolls to compare them to, so I can't speak to that. thanks for the recipe!
I made the dough in my breadmaker and shaped into logs instead of rounds. I added a few strips of roasted red peppers and some mozzarella cheese. I think next time I will add more pepperoni cut very thin and distribute more evenly throughout the roll instead of just in the center. I am from western PA and and although the flavor of the dough was very good, they weren't as crusty or chewy as the ones I get from our local Italian market. I will keep experimenting. . .
I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and found it was not too sweet. I also add a bit of provolone cheese and sometimes a bit of sauce to the center. (just a dab of sauce). I've made this recipe many times and it never fails.
As a transplanted West Virginian I was feeling homesick and took a chance and searched for a pepperoni roll recipe. To my surprise I found one. You must try these. Delicious snack if you just don't know what you want.
I have made this recipe numerous times-- I am from WV. This is a good recipe that I tweak a little-- just by adding fresh garlic to the dough while it is in the bread machine and sprinkling a little garlic salt on top before they bake. I only make them every few months because I eat most of them!!! I also put lots more pepperoni in it, and make a bit bigger of a roll. Yumm. Thank you!
Really liked the recipe but modified it slightly to bring it more line with the way my mom made them. I used pepperoni cut into sticks rather than slices and reduced the amount of sugar. Next batch I will reduce the sugar more to say 2 Tbls. These rolls were a big hit this Christmas and I think they are delicious!
I didn't have enough let over pepperoni's or flour to make a full batch, but the ratios work well and the dough seems pretty forgiving. As an eastern Ohio native the recipe is pretty good! My only suggestion is to butter the top to get a good browning without overcooking. Otherwise going into the recipe box.
I followed the directions and they were a big hit but I think they could have used some herbs and spices to liven them up a bit. Next time I’ll add minced garlic/oregano to give them a little more depth. Otherwise good recipe!
YUM!!! These were sooo good! I reduced sugar to 1/2 cup and the dough was still nice and sweet. I didn't have pepperoni, but I had chorizo and salami. I also added cheese--cheddar with the chorizo and mozzarella with the salami. The dough was great to work with. I only wish I had made more! Thanks for the recipe!
I wish I could give this 4.5 stars--it is almost a 5 star recipe as written, but a couple things take it down a bit. I reduced the sugar from 3/4 c. to 1/2 c. (and half of that I used Splenda). It was still too sweet for me, I guess I absolutely don't like sweet bread with pepperoni! There is also what I have to assume is an error in the recipe in that there is no 2nd rise time given. Sure it'll WORK without the 2nd rise, but you aren't going to get a soft fluffy bread roll with pepperoni in it, and maybe you aren't even supposed to. But, I couldn't take that risk, so I let mine rise a 2nd time til doubled. They baked up beautifully (my pic will show them very brown, because I used half whole wheat). I was very pleased with the dough, I found it excellent to work with, a nice elasticity to it for shaping. As far as the flavor of this bread goes, I think the missing ingredient is corn meal. I think there should be less sugar, and a bit of cornmeal added (which has its own sweetness, being corn.) I may try it that way sometime and update if I do :)
Tastes like home-West Virginia! One thing we miss about living out of state are the homemade pepperoni rolls. Now we don't have to miss them! Great recipe and easy to follow. The elasticity of the dough is key, so make sure you knead it long enough. Also, make sure you take them out of the oven just before they look golden brown. If you don't, they'll burn (they finish cooking out of the oven). You can stuff them with cheese if you want. Back home it's usually mozzarella or pepper jack. They're great fresh out of the oven and dipped in pizza sauce.
These are very delicious! I gave some to my husband to take in to work and everyone there approved of them too. The sweetness of the sugar is perfect with the flavor of the pepperoni. I may even try making some rolls without pepperoni because the bread dough turned out so great. It's easy to make.
These were wonderful as written. I was questionning whether to decrease the amount of sugar in the dough with the reviews posted but decided to try the original recipe and it was good without variation. There is a sweetness to the dough but it's not overpowering. I used 3-5 slices of the large deli pepperoni in each of the rolls and it came out with a great pepperoni to dough ratio (made 20 rolls as per the recipe). Yes, you can add seasonings to the dough as some suggest but for a true pepperoni roll, stick to the recipe. You won't regret it. Great flavor!! Thanks for posting.
Look guys. This recipe is good, if you knead the dough enough. I cut the sugar down by half (I used 1/3 of a cup). I kneaded that dough for like 12 minutes until I was sure that it was definitely elastic enough. I added shredded mozzarella and brushed the rolls with butter with garlic and oregano. It was great. Definitely recommend, just make sure that dough is kneaded enough! Otherwise you’ll get a very dense roll.
I used 8 slices of pepperoni in each and added pepper jack cheese in half the batch, the other batch I did the same but added jalapeno, delicious!! Note: add a thin slice of jalapeno to the top of the uncooked rolls so you can identify them after they've been baked.
First time making pepperoni rolls ever and they came out great! I cut the sugar to 1/2C. because of previous reviews and added a sprinkle of cheese w/ the pepperoni (I didn't have sliced, so I sliced & quartered a stick of pepperoni). Used spray Parkay for a buttery topping after I took out of oven. This recipe is GREAT w/ cheese and/or pepperoni. Thanks!
I do not believe my house was not warm enough for this recipe. The dough did not rise after the hour and a half time. Made the rolls. They turned out ok. I will make sure it's warm enough before I try again. To make sure the dough rises. Also will brush with melted butter once they come out of the oven.....or before, to help have a golden brown color. Overall still a nice taste
Great recipe. Better than home's gas station ones since they weren't dry/hard/stale when I ate them. I make pepperoni rolls a lot but I used this bread recipe vice my own since people raved about it. I did like the sweeter than normal roll bread. Added chipotle cheddar cheese which was an awesome addition to the pepperoni. My only problem was me using a new oven for the first time and I found the baking time to be a little short but that could have been due to my oven temps.
I made this with my 3 year old and 2 year old last night and it was a blast..... and a mess... on the ceiling.....chairs....tables... children. With that being said, I think we may have messed up with the dough a bit as it did not double in size. We still decided to make the rolls and they turned out alright, just a little more dense. The 3/4 cup of sugar is a little overpowering even with extra cheese, the parmesan cheese I added, and extra pepperoni. I will use this recipe again but I will probably add 1/3 cup of sugar versus the 3/4th.
Well I'm 30 weeks pregnant and accidentally be used whole wheat flour instead of my organic flour. I definitely took the WV outta these and made them a tad too healthy. I brushed the tops with a small amount of olive oil and sprinkled some Italian seasoning on top to try and make them less dry since whole wheat is drier tasting. My husband still loved them though so 5 stars it is.
I am so disappointed. The dough is absolutely horrible and tastes like Bisquick. I should’ve just made pizza dough. Delicious pepperoni rolls are sold at the local pizza joints here in western Pennsylvania. They must be using pizza dough.
These were delicious while still warm, but only OK once they cooled off: when they cooled, I think the dough got heavier. Also, I only used 1/2 cup of sugar, and they were still plenty sweet. I might try even less sugar next time. Otherwise, great recipe!
Good recipe! I am from WV and am no stranger to pepperoni rolls. We live in GA now and you can’t find pepperoni rolls around here so this recipe is much appreciated! I recommend letting the dough rise then punching it down and letting it rise again and punching it down again to get a less dense bread. Prefer to use Hudson Cream All Purpose flour for it. I’ve tried other flour brands and it just doesn’t work as well. I stuff mine with Hormel pepperoni slices and Sargento Shredded Provolone and Mozarella Cheese (and sometimes banana pepper rings) and serve it with Dei Fratelli pizza sauce to dip them in. If you don’t like a sweeter bread dough you can cut back on the sugar a little, but they won’t taste as authentic.
Using the "change servings" feature next to the place where it says this makes 20 rolls, I opted for only 10 servings as there is only my husband and me at home now. It still turned out perfectly and it was so easy, too. Taking some advice from others, I did add some thinly sliced cheese with the pepperoni (Pepper Jack... but I'm sure most other cheeses would be fine according to your own tastes and menu) and that was very nice. However, this is also great just as directed. The slight sweetness is something unexpected and only adds to the character of this bread. Thanks so much for sharing this kaoscarson!
