It's funny because I am from WV and I had no idea pepperoni rolls were so famous from West By God Virginia, lol! This is an amazing recipe however I cut mine in half. I only use 3 cups of flour, 1 egg, 1 tsp salt and little less butter, 1/2 cup sugar and I add some garlic to my bread! This makes 2 very large logs! I baked my logs @ 375 for 15-20 min depending on how they browned. The first batch I added cheese, sauce and ton of cheese and they were so yummy but I could not get the dough on the inside to cook right even after I put them back in the oven. The second batch I did everything the same but left out the sauce and they were not doughy. I am still going to experiment with the sauce because it really made a big difference but it tasted raw on the inside bottom, yuck! The only thing that I must say is an absolute must that another reader wrote, you must melt the butter with pepperoni and put it on top. I make mine in logs not rolls. I made two last night one without the mixture on top and the other with the mixture. My husband laughed and asked me if I was trying to kill him when I first melted the butter with the pepperoni and put it on top. Yes, it's very greasy but it's amazing! We really don't like the one without that on top it changes the flavor! This is a keeper thank you so much for sharing! I have baked 4 in the past week! Very simple and yummy they go fast!