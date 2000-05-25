Pizza Casserole
This recipe takes all the good things we love on pizza and combines them with egg noodles to form a great, one-dish casserole to feed your family.
To be fair, I usually make recipes twice before I rate them as I seriously dislike reviewers who change, then rate the recipe vs making it as written first. Good as written so I am rating this 4 stars for ease, time and ingredients usually on hand. But for my family's preference I made the following modifications. Used spiral noodles in place of egg noodles as they capture more sauce. 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 hot italian sausage which gave the casserole more complexity. Used small pre-sliced pepperoni to save time. Most importantly, this is a great casserole for making ahead ~ as with many pasta dishes, the flavor gets better the longer it sits. Overall this is a great base recipe to build on. Thank you Melissa for sharing!Read More
Sorry but I found this recipe very bland. It calls for no salt or seasonings of any sort which I thought odd while making it but I left it alone thinking that perhaps the pepperoni and sauce would add the flavor but not at all. I made it exactly per recipe the first time and was very disappointed after all the good ratings. However, I saw the potential so I made it a second time and sauted veggies separately in olive oil and then added salt, pepper, garlic powder to meat mixture, more sauce and cheese. Included cheddar along with mozzarella and it tasted ALOT better but rating the original recipe.Read More
I love this recipe! My husband loved it and ALL 6 of my kids loved it too! I think it's the first time everyone in the family actually all really liked a casserole I made! It was fun to make too. I didn't change anything about the recipe other than I used pre-sliced pepperoni and cut them into quarters. I will definately be making this recipe again and adding it to my family favorites. Next time, though, I think I will add a layer of mozzarella cheese in the middle and on the top since our family really loves cheese. Thanks so much for a GREAT new recipe!
This was a total HIT at my house! I used penne pasta, chopped up turkey pepperoni, lean ground beef & about 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese. I used an 11 X 7 dish & mixed all the ingredients in the dish instead of the skillet-much easier that way! So easy, so wonderful & will be made over & over again. Thanks so much!
OMG!!!! My daughter (17yo) wanted to make a deepdish pizza so I looked up a recipe off All Recipes. Well, I wouldn't exactly call it 'deepdish pizza' but I would call it fantastic!! The family loved it and it was really hard to save some for my step-son after he gets off work. We added more shredded cheese (we're cheese freaks) and more pepperoni and left off the peppers and onions and had the best pasta/pizza dish ever!!!
I really really liked this recipe. I honestly wasn't expecting much because it looked so simple, but it had a surprisingly complex flavor. I really recommend using the egg noodles, they add a certain something. Also, the pizza sauce is a very critical element, so I would recommend going with a good brand. I used Pastorelli Pizza Sauce and it was very good.
Very easy to make and my husband & kids loved it! Husband said to add mushrooms and more cheese next time. Add whatever pizza toppings you like! Thank you for an easy and delicious recipe!
This is very much like crockpot pizza. Same concept as the casserole you just layer the ingredients in a crockpot and place on low for 4 hours or until cheese is melted. I prefer sprial noodles instead of egg noodles for the crockpot they hold better.
This was very yummy. I didn't have egg noodles, so I substituted penne pasta. I also added a can of sliced mushrooms, since we like them on our pizza. My family gave it a big thumbs up. Thanks!
This was so easy to make! I added the pepperoni in with the hamburg, just to get off a little grease, added a whole jar of mushrooms and left out the onion (personal preferance) I prepared everything the night before and then my daughter threw it in the oven for dinner. Thanks for the yummy and easy post!
Very good! I made a few small changes - whole wheat penne pasta & pizza ingreients we like - pepperoni, hamburger (1 lb.), green pepper, small can of diced olives, 4 oz. of pineapple tidbits. I used pizza cheese blend for the top. Great tasting!
I really didn't have a whole lot of expectations for this dish, but actually loved it and so did the everyone else. I did read the many reviews about being dry and added a can of plain tomato sauce to the 15oz. pizza sauce, plus some fresh oregano and basil. I followed everything else except...I also added fresh mushrooms and black olives to meat mixture when cooking on the stove top. I used 16oz. mozzarella, and it filled a 10x15 perfectly. I did put half the meat/pasta/sauce mix in the bottom of casserole dish and then covered with a layer of cheese, reserving just a small amount for the top, and finished with the other half of pasta mix, cooked for 20 min as directed and then topped with the rest of moz. and some more pepperoni for looks and cooked for the additional ten min. I did top with some fresh cilantro & blk olives while steaming hot when I took it out of the oven...waited about ten min and cut so perfect. I will make again. Thanks. Everyone ate too much of this one.
We all loved this recipe, I have to admit I did use italian sausage instead of ground beef and also added some Italian seasoning and a little parm. But I think this would have probably been good as is but I don't eat beef so had to make the change. Great recipe Melissa
I always make a dish the way it is stated the first time and then usually make it again before I rate it. The first time this one was just barely above average for us, although we enjoyed it as a casual dinner. The second time we agreed this was a 4 star with the the following changes: Reduced the ground beef to 1/4 lb, added 1/4 lb ground Italian sausage, and used a whole pack of pepperoni (7 oz) which is probably not quite two cups by volume. The pizza sauce we used was in a 14oz jar. Unlike other reviewers we thought that 14oz. was perfect. I have a feeling that most of those that want to use more sauce are probably using way more than 2 cups of "uncooked" noodles. We mixed 1/2 of the pepperoni in the mix and saved half for the top, then put the cheese on top of that. We thought this way was really good (for us) and will def. make it again.
I made this minus the green pepper and it was one of the first meals that pleased my husband, me and all four kids! No leftovers, darn. This is quick & easy; served ours with garlic bread. This is a keeper.
YUM! This is now one of our favorites!
First I want to say, it cracks me up when people review a recipe after they have completely changed it. I didn't change anything here and this recipe is awesome! The next time I make it though, I will be adding olives and mushrooms. And probably nixing the pepperoni. Also, I will use half of a red bell pepper and half of a green one. Awesome recipe! Thanks for sharing it with us!
This was great! I mixed some of the pepperoni into the meat/sauce mixture, but then I also layered them on top of the cheese like a regular pizza. It made the casserole very pretty and tasty at the same time. I used rotini pasta and Classico tomato basil spaghetti sauce because that's what I had on hand.
WE LOVE THIS RECIPE! I upped the ground beef to 1 lb (liked it much better!) and did not use green pepper. Added some more sauce and mozzarella as well, and used Pampered Chef Garlic Garlic.. as well as 2 cloves of minced. Also replaced half and half for the milk.... Everyone loved, it, even better heated up the next day!
I made this for a group of my Girl Scouts who came for supper...I used Italian pork sausage instead of burger, added a bit of crushed red pepper, olives and mushrooms(canned)more pepperoni, Italian seasoning to change it up a bit. The recipe did not taste like pizza but was very good and the kids enjoyed it for the most part. Oh and I also used rotini noodles instead of egg noodles.
Good casserole! I doubled everything except the green pepper and onion and baked it in a 9x13. I mixed in half the cheese instead of putting it all on top.
Excellent & Easy! Made a triple batch for our church potluck and they scraped the pan clean. Used cork screw noodles and extra sauce - YUMMO.
As a college student without a lot of money (and lack of cooking skills) this is perfect. We were like 7 students who got together 6 weeks ago and made larger portion of this and we were amazed by how easy, fast and cheap this was. After the first time making this we made a deal to make this once a week. The result is that now 6 weeks later we are 25 students who get together once a week for this. I got a lot of new friends because of this recipe
This is a great recipe. I used whole wheat noodles and ground turkey & turkey pepperoni. My kids ate this up ...and I actually like it as well. Great week night recipe.
my family loved it . the only thing i will change next time is to add a little italian sausage to the mix. to add a little spice but overall very good !!!
i gave this 5 stars with a few changes. i used corkscrew pasta and added olives and mushrooms in addition to what the recipe calls for. i also used 3 14oz jars of pizza sauce. i think without these changes it would have only been a 3 or 4 star recipe. hubby really liked it. his only complaint was he could have used a buttered roll with it. This was even better the next day for lunch!!!
QUICK & YUMMY!!!!! I ALSO USED PEPPERONI SLICES. I WILL BE MAKING THIS AGAIN! THANKS FOR THE SUPER QUICK AND EASY RECIPE
It didn't taste exactly like pizza to me, but it was yummy none-the-less. I was really surprised at how much my husband love it! I used an entire pound of ground beef, turkey pepperoni, and increased the pasta to 3 cups dry (I used whole wheat spiral pasta). When assembling the dish, I placed a layer of cheese in the middle of the mixture and topped the whole thing off with more cheese. Yes, I used more cheese and garlic than the receipe called for, but that's the great thing about being a cook - suiting your own taste. This dish is easy and delicious; give it a try.
I'm sorry, but this recipe didn't do it for us. It was extremely bland. I even added extra garlic and fresh parsely and fresh basil. I didn't have egg noodles, so I used baby penne. I don't think that mattered. The recipe just doesn't have enough flavor. It's not much different than eating regular old pasta and meat sauce. It's not pizza flavored at all. Even the pizza sauce and pepperoni didn't make much difference.
Awesome recipe! I changed it a bit based on previous reviews, and it turned out really good. All of my siblings and my parents really really liked it- it was also quite filling. Below is how I revised it (with 14 instead of 7 servings). Instead of using egg noodles, I used spiral. Also, instead of using 4 cloves of garlic, I did a tsp. per clove of storebought minced garlic. I didn't use quite a whole onion. Instead of pepperoni, I chopped up some Summer Sausage that we had. I also added some fried pre-cooked bacon that I chopped into tidbits. Instead of using pizza sauce, I used Marinara sauce and added oregano. For the cheese, I added some cheddar and accidently stirred in the cheese along with everything else, but it turned out great. Later on, I also discovered the dish tasted really good with sour cream, it doesn't make it quite so non-moist. Overall, love it!
OK - here's what I did - I used a box of wheat rotini pasta, 2 jars of pizza sauce, 1 lb hamburger meat browned with one chopped onion and garlic, 1 pack of turkey pepperoni (i took it out of the pack and quartered the whole pack). pizza blend cheese and mozzarella cheese on top. Used my big baking dish and threw it in the oven covered until it was bubbly- about 25 minutes- then uncovered and baked for about 5 more minutes. YUMMO!!!!! hubby and kiddos loved it!! served with french garlic bread. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
This was really good and really easy. I don't like giving 5 stars when I modify a recipe, but I have to in this case. I only changed quantities to suit my family. I used 1/2 an onion and 1/2 a green pepper. Both chopped very fine to hide from the kiddies:) I used approx. 21 oz of pizza sauce; a jar and a half. My grocery store only had 14 oz. jars. And I doubled the cheese. You can't have too much cheese. Definitely a keeper!
My husband loved this, but I felt like the pepperoni was a bit rubbery. Next time I'm either going to saute it or layer it on top so it can get crispy.
This was such an easy recipe with most of the ingredients on hand. I like that you can customize it to your liking with no difficulty- it will still turn out delicious! I did the same as several of the others- added extra layer of mozzarella in the middle) I also added extra pepperonis on top with the cheese for the last ten minutes of baking. The best part is that everyone loves it from the kids, to my boyfriend, even my picky coworkers! Thanks for the recipe I'll definitely be using again
My kids and husband loved this and gave me 5 stars. I added sausage and onion and used more garlic than the recipe asked for. I will try variation of this in the future. I will try olives and maybe artichoke and feta. Basically, you can put anything in this that you love on your pizza.
I loved this! My daughter gave it a gold star, my son wasn't thrilled but I'm pretty sure its because I didn't chop the veggies quite small enough to hide them! I used whole wheat rotini noodles, orange pepper and added mushrooms and italian seasoning. One thing I did different though was I did the meat and veggies separate, I sauted the veggies and pepperoni together in the hamburger juices... I think it makes the pepperoni flavour stand out nice!
So delicious! An easy way to amke the pizza sauce required is to add 1 t. each of garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, and dried basil to a 15 oz. can of tomato sauce.
This does make alot. It was just food. Nothing I would repeat.
I am MUCH better with computers than I am with cooking, & even I couldn't mess this up!! One suggestion: do the final mixing in the casserole dish - I had trouble keeping all the ingredients in the skillet. My ingredients: mild sausage instead of beef, & sliced pepperoni instead of pepperoni sausage. Mmmm, mmmm!
Good basic recipe. Used rotini and bow tie noodles. Mixed sauce with noodles after they were drained and whatever spices I wanted. Only used pepperoni (because it was a last minute meal). Kind of layered the noodles, cheese, pepperoni. Was really good and my family enjoyed. Will be making again.
For me and my family, it just was not for us. Kind of dry and we thought bland. But maybe good as a base recipe that you can build on it. Thanks.
This was recipe was pretty good, but, nothing special for us. I would rate it about 3-1/2 stars. I made exactly as the recipe states except I made with penne pasta. Although the flavor was good - it seemed to be lacking something for us. I'll try it again and doctor it up a little bit next time to our taste. Definitely came together quick though and I think would be very family friendly.
The egg noddles are really good in this recipe. If you haven't tried them, please do. It makes it a little different than using penne, rotini, etc. I use my own homemade sauce, and use more than what's listed. I've made it with hamburger, but my family prefers it with hot italian sausage for more flavor. Other than that, it's great as written.
This a great recipe that can be personalized by every family! Re the reviewer who said: "I thought the texture of the noodles was a little weird - maybe because they were added dry." Obviously, that reviewer did not read the recipe directions when she made the casserole!
I substituted pepperoni for pepperoni sausage and elbows for egg noodles. Even my very picky three year old had two helpings!! A hit with my family.
Delicious! My whole family enjoyed it, even the 2 year old who hates everything! This is a keeper :)
This recipe is delcious. You get a lot of bang for your buck for the number of calories per serving. I added oregano, red pepper flakes, and dried basil. Next time I would add another can of tomato sauce.
This was a hit at my house, and super easy!!
Awesome blend of flavors! Teens loved it!
Only comment is that it doesn't make a lot. If you have more than 4 people in your family, I suggest doubling it. People will want second helpings!
Absolutely loved this! I wasn't too sure about it at first, but was Interested enough to try it. I didn't have green pepper on hand so I used red & yellow peppers instead. I also chopped up some yellow cherry tomatoes from the garden and added a little bit of salt. This was so yummy. It's simple and I will definitely be making it again. An easy week night meal!
This was a big hit! I added black olives and used ground turkey instead of beef to lower the fat and to have more of a supreme pizza feel. Will make this again!
Hubby loved this! I doubled the recipe and it fit fine in a 9x13 dish. Also added some cheese in w/ the noodles and added mushrooms. :)
I made this recipe 3x in a row in one week for different families. ALL of the families raved about the casserole and are begging for the recipe. My own family really liked this casserole, as well. I did make some changes to the recipe based on other reviewers. Since I had to double the recipe to ensure lots of leftovers (and I used those very large foil baking pans for buffets) I tripled the noodles to 6 cups uncooked. I doubled the lean ground beef to 1 lb. I still only used one onion and 1 bell pepper (did not double). I used 2 cups of sliced TURKEY pepperoni sausage (to keep it slightly leaner). I used 24 oz. of pizza sauce (jar and a half). Kept the amount of milk the same (1/4 cup). And I tripled the amount of cheese to 3 cups. I followed the recipe as is except I layered cheese in the middle (hence the need to triple the cheese amount to have enough for the middle layer and top layer). Additionally I put in Italian Seasoning to the sauce to give it some spice. I just eyeballed it. That would be the only modification I would change. I think the pizza sauce is bland without spices. I would try spagetti sauce instead to see if it adds more flavor. Because I doubled it I had to increase the cooking time to 40 minutes. This was a perfect dish for families who just had a baby. It didn't have anything too spicy in it that would pose a problem to breastfeeding moms. And the siblings loved it too! It's a good comfort food and if you use lean meat, turkey pepp
This recipe was fast and easy. Made a good quantity. But it lacked taste. Neither of my 3YO twins really ate it. And they are noodle eaters and love Italian. I would not make it again. I ended up throwing most of this out because no one in my house would eat it.
Made this last night for my family. My 4 year old liked most of it except the pepperoni but she can be picky. My 13 year old said it was ok but he would eat it again. It's a good quick casserole.
This was pretty good as is. Will definitely make again, but like others, will probably add olives and other veggies. Great with salad and wine. This will be a good one to have on hand for when my nieces & nephews come over (without the wine).
My family loved this recipe! I doubled the pepperoni and mozzarella, adding half the cheese in the middle layer of the dish before baking and the remaining on top in the last 5 minutes of baking. Definitely a keeper!
Great pasta! I used sliced pepperoni chopped into small pieces, cooked with 1 lb. of grain-fed hamburger meat and a few garlic cloves. I did use a little pizza sauce but didn't care for the flavor and instead used Newman's Own marinara, canned Dei Fratelli chopped italian tomatoes, herbs & olive oil, and a can of tomato paste. I took others' recommendations and used egg noodles, which were fantastic! Mixed in shredded mozzarella and topped with provolone, shredded farmer's cheese, and bits of mild cheddar. Chose to use onion powder in place of actual onions and omitted the green peppers. Turned out really good! I would make this again. :)
LOVED this. Ended up making a double batch (minus the noodles)... froze the second batch 'mixture' in a zip lock bag. Plan to just boil the noodles, mix together and bake for a quick dinner on another night. Also - I did not include the milk as I didn't think it was necessary. When I baked, I alternated layers of mixture and cheese. Also did not 'add' the cheese for last 10 minutes, I just added it before I put it in the oven and did 1 cooking time (like a lasagna). Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
My husband doesn't like it when I try any new recipe because he is such a picky eater so when I said I was going to make this he was less than thriled BUT he ended up eating 3 helpings of it and is eating the left overs. Great recipe and very easy to make! Thanks for the recipe.
A tasty and easy dish to prepare. I'd use sausage rather than ground beef next time. Also, I layered my ingredients rather than mix them together. Came out with a better presentation.
Made as instructed and added black olives. Tastes great and is very easy. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
This was really yummy. My family didn't prefer the egg noodles so the second time I made this I purchased a can of refrigerator pizza crust (you could use refrigerator biscuits that you flatten also). After cooking the mixture in the skillet as directed, I turned down the heat to simmer, placed the pizza crust on top of the mixture, then sprinkled on the cheese. I covered everything and simmered for about 20 minutes (until the pizza crust was cooked).
I used elbow macaroni, ground turkey, turkey pepperoni, red bell pepper (my family dosen't care for green peppers) and I made my own marinara sauce from scratch (The Best Marinara Sauce, which is also from this site). I added my own pizza seasoning mix to the marinara sauce. This is a good meal to serve three hungry boys, but I do think it's made better using a homemade sauce and added seasoning. This was quick to make, which I appreciated today.
Quick, simple, love it.
We all loved this dish. Lightened it up with 1 cup (2 oz) noodles (lightly crushed), part-skim mozzarella, and used 4 oz sweet Italian turkey sausage in place of the pepperoni. Added 1 cup frozen (thawed) chopped spinach and 1 cup sliced mushrooms. Baked, covered, at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, then uncovered and added cheese; cooked uncovered for the final 5 minutes. A new favorite. Thanks, Melissa.
This is a great thing to make instead of spaghetti. You can tweak it to your own taste and it will work out well! Great basic recipe!
This was a fun casserole that was a hit with my kids. I used one of the AR pizza sauce recipes in place of canned. I also added some black olives. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely delicious!
This was just ok. We ate it, but most likely won't make again. I used rotini pasta and italian sausage in place of the ground beef which was fine,but I didn't care for the pizza sauce with the pasta or the pepperoni in it at all. I'll just stick to my own baked rotini with marinara. We like that much better. Thanks for sharing, but this one just didn't fly with hubby or myself, sorry.
Easy to make and a different kind of taste. Doubled the ground beef and added some bacon and olives to the mixture. Didn't measure out the cheese, but am sure it was at least a cup and a half, maybe two. Would make again, but maybe add a cheese layer in between some of the mixture so that it wasn't all on top.
My husband loved this, but I thought it was more like a fancy hamburger helper. I added mushrooms and used double the hamburg. Our favorite pizza to order is hamburg, pepperoni and mushroom - so we definitely like the flavor combination. With increasing the ingredients, I will use 2 jars of pizza sauce next time (I used one and a can of tomato sauce this time). Also, I will be sure to buy the largest noodle next time to try to make it "doughier" or even try a different type of noodle as others have done. My daughter (7 y.o.) also liked it a lot - she had the leftovers for lunch the next day.
Oh my goodness: sooo tasty! I added 1/3 lb of hot italian sausage, a few shakes of pizza seasoning to the skillet (beef/sausage/peppers/onions) mix, and layered it: skillet mix, pepperoni, cheese, skillet mix, cheese, pepperoni. I think the secret is the sauce: Used Exquisite Pizza Sauce from this website (doubled). Oo la la! Everything else stayed the same. So good. I can't wait to have the leftovers. :)
Great recipe! This is as versatile as making your own pizza, so get creative! Thank you for sharing.
Great dish but almost overflowed my skillet as is. Wish there was room to add Italian sausage and mushrooms.
didnt use mushrooms or olives. added in some bell pepper, onion, and chopped spinach. was a nice change of pace from regular pizza or casseroles.
Very Tasty - Will make again - Added more mozzarella
to add to this, although as i stated it's an excellent receipe. i don't use pepper, garlic, milk or egg noodles. i use noodles but, it's lasagna noodles. we make it just like a pizza too. everyone has their own comfort food, this is one of best. tz
This was a very good recipie. I did use spiral noodles instead of egg noodles. Added some mushrooms, cheddar cheese and olives. Will def make again.
This was a hit at my house! I added all of our favorite toppings to it and baked it just like the recipe says to do and it was very yummy!
Pretty good.
This is really great. I used penne instead of egg noodles and pasta sauce instead of pizza. I think this would be a great recipe for kids to change it up and overall it was rather cheap!
good but think i will add more stuff to it like more seasonings and more sauce/spaghetti sauce etc...its a keeper tho and will make it again...
Making this for a third time right now. So good, quick, easy. Love it.
Made this several times.Fantastic!Very good and easy.No need to put in oven after.Good right out of the skillet.Did not even make it to the oven.
I made this recipe vegetarian, with soy beef crumbles. It was pretty good :). It needs seasoning, and some cheese mixed through the casserole but other than that it was quick and pretty good! :)
This is a really boring recpie for pasta...it tastes okay and is quick for a weekday, but I wouldn't make it again. Too bland.
This was good. The family all raved about it, doubled the recipe for us and 4 kids, it worked out well. Next time will add mushrooms and olives and omit the green pepper per family preference but it was eaten up quickly! Thank you for sharing.
This was good. Family loved it. I did just like recipe said and next time I will do things different. Add more seasoning for one and more sauce and a bunch other things my family likes. I'm rating the idea. This is a good recipe to build on. I will say this does not say "pizza" to me. More like spaghetti or lasagna. And I will make this before I make those.
I loved this recipe. I added garlic powder to it and bought pizza sauce with Italian sausage already included in it. Makes good leftovers too!
My husband and kids LOVED it! Didn't change a thing!
this is a great quick and easy recipe! my kids and husband enjoyed it very much!!! I did add an extra jar of pizza sauce, one jar didnt seem like enough. The only thing about this one is that if you have leftovers you might want to reheat it in the oven...I tried to microwave it and the peperoni was very mushy!!!!!
We love this!!! I made it for a family get together and added canadian bacon, mushrooms, black and green olives!!! It is now a stable!!!
Smelled great cooking but a definite no go with my family. I even had a hard time with it.
This combined eveything my family loves together and it did taste just like pizza only without the crust! Even my picky 6 year old loved it! And just like pizza, this is great the next day as left overs! Thanks for the recipe. We will definetly serve this again.
YEAH! Something my picky kiddos actually ate. This was great and so easy. This will be added to our favorite family recipes.
Great dish, and very easy to make! The only thing I would change for next time would be to add more sauce, other than that is was delicious. I used turkey pepperoni and added a couple dashes of Italian seasoning. Yum!
I think it might need more sauce for my taste.
