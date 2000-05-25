Pizza Casserole

I made this recipe 3x in a row in one week for different families. ALL of the families raved about the casserole and are begging for the recipe. My own family really liked this casserole, as well. I did make some changes to the recipe based on other reviewers. Since I had to double the recipe to ensure lots of leftovers (and I used those very large foil baking pans for buffets) I tripled the noodles to 6 cups uncooked. I doubled the lean ground beef to 1 lb. I still only used one onion and 1 bell pepper (did not double). I used 2 cups of sliced TURKEY pepperoni sausage (to keep it slightly leaner). I used 24 oz. of pizza sauce (jar and a half). Kept the amount of milk the same (1/4 cup). And I tripled the amount of cheese to 3 cups. I followed the recipe as is except I layered cheese in the middle (hence the need to triple the cheese amount to have enough for the middle layer and top layer). Additionally I put in Italian Seasoning to the sauce to give it some spice. I just eyeballed it. That would be the only modification I would change. I think the pizza sauce is bland without spices. I would try spagetti sauce instead to see if it adds more flavor. Because I doubled it I had to increase the cooking time to 40 minutes. This was a perfect dish for families who just had a baby. It didn't have anything too spicy in it that would pose a problem to breastfeeding moms. And the siblings loved it too! It's a good comfort food and if you use lean meat, turkey pepp