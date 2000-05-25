Pizza Casserole

This recipe takes all the good things we love on pizza and combines them with egg noodles to form a great, one-dish casserole to feed your family.

Recipe by Melissa

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook noodles according to package directions.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, brown the ground beef with the onion, garlic and green bell pepper. Drain excess fat. Stir in the noodles, pepperoni, pizza sauce and milk, and mix well. Pour this mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes, top with the cheese, then bake for 5 to 10 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 78.5mg; sodium 902.7mg. Full Nutrition
