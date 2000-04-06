Chili Dog Casserole I

Well, many times we end up eating part of our chili dogs with a fork so why not just make a casserole?! I found this recipe and decided to try it because we had 1 leftover hamburger bun, a couple hot dog buns, and about 6 hot dogs and 2 brats. I made this in an 8x8 pan because I was using leftovers and a smaller amount of buns than recommended. I only had chili with no beans on hand so I used it with a can of chili beans for more filling. My buns weren't soggy either. They were soft on the chili side and firmer, almost crispy on the pan side. I did warm up the hot dogs and leftover brats in the microwave before adding to the casserole dish and glad I did because I'm not sure they would have heated thoroughly enough for my liking. I agree with other reviewers that if making in a 9x13 pan, more chili would be better. It wasn't the prettiest of meals on the plate, but what do you expect from a chili dog casserole?