Chili Dog Casserole I

My cousin Donna made up this recipe several years ago and it's one my children love. It's like eating a chili dog, but with a fork.

Recipe by Dana Wrightsman

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Tear up the hot dog buns and arrange the pieces in the bottom of the dish evenly. Slice the hot dogs into bite size pieces and layer the pieces over the buns.

  • Pour the chili over the hot dogs, sprinkle with the chopped onion, then spread some mustard over the chili and the onion. Top off with the cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
608 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 41.4g; cholesterol 94.4mg; sodium 1570.9mg. Full Nutrition
