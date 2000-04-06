Chili Dog Casserole I
My cousin Donna made up this recipe several years ago and it's one my children love. It's like eating a chili dog, but with a fork.
My entire family loved this recipe. I did make just a few changes though. Instead of cutting up the buns, I just opened them flat and layed them crust side up. I put the hot dogs in and then a layer of cheese over those. Then the chili and some more cheese. My buns didn't get to soggy at all, as a matter of fact, the bottom was just a little crispy and it was fantastic. Maybe because the crust was facing up, or the layer of cheese between the hot dogs and the chili? I did use two cans of chili though.This tastes just like it should and I will be making this for a long time to come. Thanks for a great recipe!!Read More
Something went askue in this recipe with the proportions! The flavor was just ok....8 hot dog buns in a 9x13 pan need 3 CANS of chili, not one 15 oz. One 15 oz. was barely enough to spread a smear over the top. This then will feed a football team! So if you're looking for around 4 servings, use 4 hd buns, 4 weiners, and one can of chili in an 8x8 dish. For little kids or really hungry boys, this might be an ok recipe - but for myself, husband, and 13 year old daughter - we'll pass and buy a chili dog at Weinerschnitzel!!Read More
Delicious & fun dinner idea! My husband and I really enjoyed this. My children (11 & 5 yrs.) had mixed reviews. They ate it, but their biggest criticism was the bread. I guess they're purists (hot dogs ON buns, not the other way around, etc.). I did use Hormel's low-fat Turkey Chili, and found that two cans would have been better than the one that I used. Next time, instead of hot dog buns, I think I'll try using a prepared cornbread stuffing mix which would be crispier than the cut-up buns (although, I did lightly butter and toast them before adding the rest of the ingredients, but they still absorbed too much moisture from the chili than my kids liked). Thanks for the idea, and I will be making this again. UPDATE ON 6/28/06: WE HAVE TWEAKED THIS CHILI DOG CASSEROLE TO EVERYONE'S LIKING...LAYERED IN THIS ORDER: 2 OR 3 CANS OF HORMEL TURKEY CHILI W/O BEANS; 1 PACKAGE OF LOW FAT OR FAT FREE BEEF FRANKS CUT UP, DICED ONIONS, 1/2 PACKAGE LOW FAT SHREDDED CHEDDAR/MONTERAY JACK; 2 PREPARED PACKAGES OF JIFFY CORNBREAD MUFFIN BATTER SPREAD ON TOP, THEN FINISH W/ REMAINING CHEESE AND BAKE. EVERYONE LOVES THIS, AND I THANK YOU FOR INSPIRING ME! GREAT RECIPE IDEA!
I used whole wheat buns, kosher dogs, two cups of the Big Game Day Chili that I made the day before and used a 2% sharp cheddar. I didn't have any of it but my boys got a kick out of it. They loved that it was a new way to eat chili dogs. NOTE: This was so cheap to make that it should be illegal. I bought the hot dog buns off the clearance rack and everything else I already had on hand. Great for families who are stretching their food budget.
Very easy. We doubled the amount of chili on it, but we like 'em sloppy. Another trick to avoid soggy hot dog buns is to pop it under the broiler to quickly toast the buns before adding the chili and cheese.
This was a real family pleaser.It was very easy to make.I used fritos in place of hotdog buns and 2 cans of chili per the suggestion of other reviewers.It would be very good for a Monday or Friday night supper.I will be making this one again!
This was good. My 17 month old ate it without blinking. I put my buns in the oven when I turned it one to preheat. By the time the oven was hot, my buns were toasted perfectly. I only made 1/2 a recipe. I didn't think there was enough chili though and ended up using 2 10 oz cans of Hot Dog Chili. It tasted pretty just like you would expect. Next time I may preheat my chili though. I found some of the center of my casserole didn't get very hot. I also didn't think the buns got any soggier than if I was making a regular chili dog. I will keep this recipe in mind for nights I need a quick meal.
My kids love this dish so much, I promised them I would serve it at my wedding. Needless to say, it was a big hit! I even attached the recipe to the thank you cards so everyone could enjoy it at home. I enhanced the recipe by also adding crumbled corn chips on the top. I have only two words for this recipe, mmm mmm!!!
This was sooooo good! Changes I made: 2 cans 99% fat free Wolf brand turkey chili, fat free turkey dogs, 2% cheddar cheese, and I only used 6 of the hotdog buns (ran out of room). Great low fat version. Will definitely make again! Thanks!
This was SO good!
Great for a quick meal that's easy to put together. Does it show off expert cunlinary skills? Um, no. Is it a heart healthy meal? Definitely not. But after a long work day and late arrival home, I needed something I could get in the oven in minutes. My family ate it, and oldest DD proclaimed "I really like this!" I chopped up a whole package of hot dogs, tore up 6 buns, used 3 cans of chili and no onions (didn't feel like messing with it). I didn't measure the mustard, just squirted it on and then topped everything with the cheese. It baked for about 1/2 hour and was ready to eat! Definitely will be using this recipe again. Want to try it with leftover homemeade chili.
This is an awesome idea, however I think the soggy bread turned my son "the chili dog lover" off. I used my own chili (I omitted the onion because it was in my chili), and used half bun half frito on the bottom. I agree with other reviews that I should have just used the fritos. Next time I'll go for the chili cheese fritos to add some kick! Thanks for the idea Dana & Donna!!
I had to cut this recipe way back, as only Mr. Drew and Ty-Ty like hotdogs. Ash'ba'gash" and I look at them at say, "yeah, whatever". I liked the idea of the corn chips because the kids love topping their chili with them, but I did add one hot dog bun that I toasted. The wienie lovers thought this rocked Dana! Hey gal buds, please say a prayer as my bro is undergoing brain surgery tomorrow....thanks and xoxo
Very simple and very good!
My kids liked this one a lot. I think I prefer the traditional way of making a chili dog myself. It's not like this recie makes it any easier to make a chili dog. I gave this a try because I made a big pot of chili for dinner a few nights before and I wanted to use up the left-overs and this sounded like a good way to do it. Not horrible but not an all time favorite either. Might make it again if my kids request it.
These were really good. We did what other suggested and toasted the buns a bit first and we omitted the onions. They weren't as good the next day as leftovers (maybe cause the buns got soggy over night). Thanks for the recipe
Here is what I did based on reviews: I only used 4 hot dogs and buns and a smaller baking dish. I used 1 can of chili, 1 tbsp. dried diced onions, and 1 cup cheese. I left off the mustard due to personal preference. I opened up the hot dog buns with the crust side up, per another reviewers suggestion. Turned out pretty good! Even one of my picky sons ate it.
This was the first thing I ever cooked! I picked it b/c not only is it easy, but it's something most people will enjoy and it's pretty fool proof. Well, I was right! I made it for my fiance and he LOVED it! It was a huge success! I'm making it again this weekend to take to my parents house so they can try it too! It's delicious, fast, and easy! Don't think it's "just" a chili dog. I was debating to cook it or not b/c it would be faster to just make chili dogs, but the way it is cooked makes it SO much better!
Chililicious! I made this for my kids, but especially for my 80 year old father who loves hot dogs. They all had one complaint...there was none left over for the next day!!
Found this recipe to be quick, easy, and hassle free allowing me to accomplish other things. Do not make my mistake and use other than pure beef hot dogs.
Not normally what I would make, only change was to use home made bread (honey wheat) instead of the hot dog buns. A little dry, will use 2 cans chili next time, but absolutely LOVED it! Thanks for the recipe, Dana.
My bread got soggy, next time I will toast it first!
Five stars for flavor alone! I made this with 2 cans of chili and that was just right. I also browned the hot dogs in a hot skillet for extra flavor. The only thing about this recipe is that it really should only be an occasional treat because it's a high fat/cal dish. Worth the try and will make again (in a few months)!
I followed one reviewer's advice and toasted the buns in the oven before adding the rest of the stuff and it did not come out soggy. It was pretty good.
This is sooo good and sooo easy. Thanks for a great, fun recipe.
Made this tonight! Used my homemade chili, it was pretty good, my house was divided as to whether they liked it or not!
This was surprisingly good (: I wanted to use up some left-over chili.. and what a great way to do so. This casserole is quick and easy to put together..and hardly takes any time to bake. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I first downloaded this recipe in 2001, and have used it too many times too count, and given the recipe to a lot of friends. This is one of my favorite "comfort" food casseroles. Thank you!
A 5-star when it came to how quick and easy, and a 5-star about how my 4 kids (ages 2-16) all LOVED it! I did put the open up the buns and put them crust side up in the pan and I did use two can's of chili. I am the one who hates anything soggy and I have no complaint about this recipe-it rocks! I told a few friends about it and had to make them copies of the recipe. I am going to try to make it with chili with no beans, next time since that is the only part he didn't like. Thank you so much for the recipe!
I made this for my son and my husband last night. They both loved it. I halved the recipe and used an 8x8 pan - still needed a 15oz can of chili. Mine was not soggy at all - I sliced the hotdog rolls on a slight diagonal and layed them in the bottom of the pan. I then put a scant 1/2 c. colby jack shredded cheese mixture over the bread. I used good quality Hebrew National all beef hotdogs and Denison chili. Will add this to my "family favorites" list - thanks so much!
I am not a fan of canned chili therefore I used brick chili. Canned chili to me is very runny. And I used the hog dogs whole not cut up. Nothing left in the pan. Everybody loved it. I have one grandson who doesn't like onion's so maybe next time I will make 2 one with onion's and one without. Also used Pepper Jack Cheese for a little kick. Will make many more times. Nancy
My 17mo didn't complain, but my husband & I didn't love it. I followed the directions exactly and the buns got too crunchy.
This is a WONDERFUL recipe! My family really enjoyed it and I look forward to making it again. For those of you having trouble with soggy bread, you might want to reverse the layering of the ingredients like I did: Chili first, then hotdogs, followed by onions, mustard, cheese, and bread last. The moisture stays on the bottom, and the bread bakes up golden brown and delicious.
My husband and I loved this. My son turned his nose up at it though. Since I was only making it for 3 people, I used 3 hot dog buns and kept the other indgredients the same, except I used a little less cheese. Will make again!
I used two cans of chili and instead of buns I used stale bread ends. It is so delicious. It is a favorite with my husband and his guy friends and is so easy to make with ingredients always on hand - a great last minute dinner.
This is as close as you're going to get without making individual chili dogs. The bread nearest the bottom gets a little crunchy making a nice crust. I usually double the dogs and the chili. One package of buns is enough to carry it. We all like it. I would suggest however to reserve some "home made" chili and not using canned. It's a taste thing....
I really like this one. I used my dad's homemade chili because he always makes a ton at a time. Cheap and filling :)
My family and I love this recipe. The only thing we do differently now is, instead of buns on the bottom, We fry some french- fries. Its awesome this way. You get chili dogs and chili cheese fries at the same time. Yummy!
My entire family loved this recipe! I did add another can of Chili,and as others suggested,I made one half with corn chips and the other half with buns.My family all agreed that next time we will make it with just the corn chips.Very tasty alternative to chili dogs!
I liked this because it was pretty easy to make after work one night. It was less messy for my kids too. I will probably make it again sometime.
This was fast, easy & good. It was a little something different from the same old thing. We will eat this again.
Well, many times we end up eating part of our chili dogs with a fork so why not just make a casserole?! I found this recipe and decided to try it because we had 1 leftover hamburger bun, a couple hot dog buns, and about 6 hot dogs and 2 brats. I made this in an 8x8 pan because I was using leftovers and a smaller amount of buns than recommended. I only had chili with no beans on hand so I used it with a can of chili beans for more filling. My buns weren't soggy either. They were soft on the chili side and firmer, almost crispy on the pan side. I did warm up the hot dogs and leftover brats in the microwave before adding to the casserole dish and glad I did because I'm not sure they would have heated thoroughly enough for my liking. I agree with other reviewers that if making in a 9x13 pan, more chili would be better. It wasn't the prettiest of meals on the plate, but what do you expect from a chili dog casserole?
ehhh, just okay for us.
I followed another review and changed the recipe a little. I place 2 cans of chili on the bottom of a casserole dish, followed by a layer of hot dogs, a layer of cheddar cheese, then 2 packages of jiffy corn bread, finally finish with some additional cheese on top. It is a really simple, quick Saturday lunch and my kids love it!
I tried it today...and my kid did not even like it. The buns on the bottom became ROCK HARD...and the rest of it was just GROSS...I would NEVER make this dish again.
I agree with many posters that this could use a bit more chili. Many people commented that the buns were "too hard". I didn't find this to be true. Some of it depends on what type of chili you're using and how you spread things over it. I covered it completely with cheese, which I think prevented the buns from getting too hard. The edges were a bit harder, but it reminded me of toasted buns, which I like. I have made this several times, and will continue making it in the future. After the first few times, I did start doing it in an 8x8 pan and halving the recipe, since it does make quite a bit.
This recipe is very easy to make and the kids enjoyed it. After reading some of the previous reviews I decided to toast the buns before I put them in the dish so they would not get soggy and I addded 3 cans of chili.
My kids loved this. It certainly does taste like a chili dog. We did use some healthier ingredients such as whole wheat buns, low fat hot dogs, low fat cheese, and turkey chili. The recipe was very kid friendly; my 8 year old made it almost all by himself and it was very quick. As good as it was it wasn't 'awesome' hence the 4 stars. We will have this every once in a while, when we are in need of a quick throw together dinner.
This was fantastic!!! My husband and I gobbled this up. We followed other suggestions and used 2 cans of Hormel (hot) Chili. I also doubled the onions. Putting the hot dog buns crust side up definitely kept them from getting soggy (they got pretty crisp on the underside). Great recipe!!
We love chili dogs, however didnt care for this at all , it was just something to eat but probably never again.
Definately not lowfat but my whole family liked it, even the picky eaters. I followed previous suggestions and used two cans of chili. I also made half with hot dog buns and half with fritos. Both were good. So easy my 10 year old son could make it. Even my brother-in-law liked the leftovers the next day.
Great idea. I would have gave it 5 stars but it was a little dry. Next time I will use 2 cans of chilli.
This is an easy, fun, simple supper. My kids I think would rather eat just a chili dog but my husband and myself thought it was good. I toasted my buns about 3 minutes in the broiler and cut the hot dogs in pieces! Would be better with homemade chili but used what I had on hand and it was just hormel!
I give it a 3 and the kids give it a 5. I knew they would. I subbed the hot dog buns with tatter tots. (everyone loves tatter tots) And the rest I did as said. It's def a kid pleaser and a fun meal. Will prob only make once or twice a year since it's not healthy at all!!!! But it's nice to throw the rules out the window once and a while.
MY KIDS LOVE IT
My family and I thought this was just o.k. Even though I toasted the buns ahead of time, they still got soggy during baking. Perhaps that is because I used my own chili instead of the canned, which tends to be more pasty. We will probably just make regular chili dogs in the future.
I enjoyed making this recipe. I tweeked it by putting the chili and onion on bottom of the pan then put the hot dogs and some cheese and then I broiled the buns til they were toasted. Then I tore them up and set them on top and then topped it with more cheese. VERY VERY TASTEY! Everyone in the household loved it....Will make again.
We really enjoyed this simple meal. I left the hot dogs buns whole. I just split them open and then put them in the oven while it was pre-heating. I sprinkled a little cheese over the buns and I then used good beef hot dogs and put a layer over the cheese. I used canned chili without beans and it was thick enough it didn't soak through to the buns. I served the onions and mustard on the side along with relish. The crunch of the onions was a perfect compliment. Will make this again. Very tasty and VERY easy!
This recipe was good, but a little salty. I used the fritos.... I loved the texture they added, but it was a little salty for my family. I will probably try it again though, maybe with the Honey bbq fritos or something?
I made this a long time ago, and was going through my recipe box and though it had a 1 star rating, it said I hadn't ever written a review. I remember this dish DISTINCTLY ...I made it for myself and my friend who are BOTH chili dog lovers. I made it with my own homemade chili, NUTS what a waste...the buns were soggy, and I have an aversion to soggy food anyway, but the overall dish left much to be desired. The mustard made it taste even stranger. I thought that this would be a pretty decent recipe given the high reviews and the ease of preparation, boy I was sadly mistaken. I will not make this again.
AWESOME! my pickey 8 yr old said. Well, four kids ate all but 1/3 of my 9x13 pan. I did broil the buns first...I only used 5, and I did add 1/2 a bag of Frito Scoops (crunched up in big chunks), also I used two cans of chili (one spicy and one regular). They loved it. Thanks for the recipe Dana.
Thank you very much for the recipe - my family loved it!!! I made a couple of changes to it. I omitted the mustard and buns. Added about 1/2 cup whipping cream to the chili before pouring it on the hotdogs, and sprinkled the whole dish w/ breadcrumbs and then the cheese. We served it w/ rice -- YUMMY!!!!!!
This was really pretty good. I didn't think one can of chili was enough, I used a beanless, so I added a can of light red kidney beans. All I had on hand, chili beans would have been nice too, but it was still chili enough. The juice from the beans, when added to the chili, made it easy to distribute over the casserole. I opted against the mustard. Chili dogs are so messy and you end up eating it with a fork anyways, so this is a good solution. This was quick and easy and everyone liked it.
My husband absolutely loved this recipe! I used Fritos instead of buns and omitted the mustard (by mistake). It turned out excellent and was so easy to make.
This is the easiest recipe I think I have ever put together, including grilled cheese sandwiches. My family of picky boys just loved it - they consider hot dogs to be a food group unto their own. I used leftover homemade chili instead of canned and it is a great used of less than fresh buns. Left the onions out for everyone to garnish as they wish. Definiately a keeper. Will maybe try fries or fritos the next time I make this tasty family favorite.
Eh... Nothing special. It's basically chilli dogs cut up in a bowl for a toddler. Niot bad for a last minute dinner requiring no effort.
I made this for my husband and I. By the next day it was all gone. The only thing I did different was used 19oz. of chili and covered the top with cheese until I could not see anything under the cheese. I will be making this again soon. Reviewed by: H. Chandler
This was a fun meal. The teens loved it. Used as many low cal, low carb, low fat items that I could and it still turned out good.
This was so easy and tasted great! I used a large can of chili instead of the 15 oz and piled on extra cheese. We will fix this again!
This turned out great. I didn't use the onions or mustard and all my picky eaters asked for more.
I made this for my daughter she is 4 and she loved it, I did not put mustard on as stated and it still came out pretty good. Real easy to whip together. :)
This recipe is wonderful !! So easy and tasty. I also use 2 cans of chili tho. Picky husband loves it !!! thanks for this one :)
This recipe was pretty good. I didn't like it with the hot dog buns so next time I make it I am going to try Fritos as some have mentioned. Also not really a big onion fan but they weren't too bad in this recipe. This is a great quick fixer meal.
This was great. I made it for a large group of people as part of a brunch and it went over well. I would definitely make it again. It was an easy and affordable dish to create and something that noone had tried before. A keeper! Thanks!
I made this last night and it was pretty good. This is the same ingredients that I use when making chili dogs, so its great to incorporate it into a casserole dish. Next time I will toast my buns first. They got a little soggy after baking. Also if you can get skyline brand(Cincinnati style) chili where you live, I highly recommend it for this. And dont use the canned, use the frozen, or make it yourself! The canned always leaves the chili with a tin flavor, yuck. Overall this was a super fast and easy meal. This can be very versatile by adding different ingredients to it. I think next time it would be good to add in some rotel tomatoes! Oh yeh, by the way, I added chili cheese fritos on top to give it some crunch. They made the whole recipe! I will make again for sure, thanks!
My kids love this recipe. I always add an extra can of chili. Otherwise it is a little dry.
We love chili dogs so this was a great new discovery!I used Turkey dogs and instead of canned chili i used leftover turkey chili i had made in the crock pot. This really tasty.
I substituted corn chips for the hotdog buns. I found this much better for reheating the leftovers (If any). The Kids liked the "crunch" in every bite!
Well my kids are not easy pleased when it comes to dinner time until now i have found this super easy lovely recipe.This was a winner with all of my children and thats a great result when i have such picky eaters.Thank you so much for this quick easy recipe
I agree with the tip to broil your buns, get a little outside crisp on them before you start layering, yum. I also altered my hotdogs a bit for Halloween, I made little "dead men" out of them and put them on top. I posted a pic. for you :)
great!
I really enjoyed this but I made a few changes. I used prepared chicken stuffing on the bottom instead of hot dog buns. I used 6 oz but I would double that next time. I only used 4 turkey hot dogs and 1 1/2 cups of cheese. I used a 15 oz can of chilli which seemed like the perfect amount so if you use the original recipe, I would use more chilli. I also sprinkled garlic powder and garlic salt when it came out of the oven. My husband added red pepper flakes to his dish. All in all it was a really good dish.
Kids loved it. It was exactly like cut up chili dogs...
Made as is, I'd give this 4 stars. I made this with a cornbread top as suggested by others, but for me it was a big mistake. I didn't like the flavor at all.
Chili dog you eat with a fork. Yum! This was okay and made for some savory hotdogs. I did make one change though I did not cut up the buns and hot dogs. I just filled the buns w/ the hot dogs and chili as you would any regular hot dog. Then I added additional chili on top, some onions, some shredded cheese and crumbed bacon. I put this all in the oven and baked and it was really good. I topped it all off with mustard.
Super easy. Super cheap. Best when made with leftover homemade chili. The family really enjoys this with fritos crumbled on top for crunch. Thanks Dana...
Made this for a church potluck. I used a full pack of buns and hotdogs, didn't want leftovers. I thought it was a bit dry, will add more chili if I make it again. Everyone seemed to like it. I will probably make it again.
Great for a cookout.
I spread the mustard on the buns first and I didnt tear them up my buns were day old so no chance they would get soggy. I cut the cheese in half because its so pricey right now. This was a good weeknight dinner with a salad. Thanks
Different style, I totally love this. My kids loved it. It is the first recipe that I have tryed on the internet and both kids ate and loved. That is a thumbs up in my book. I didn't have to cut up the two years food after the fact, because it is already done. Great idea!!Thanks!!
We didnt like this recipe very much. I tried it with the fritos, but I think that might have been worse. lol. sorry, I wont be making this again. the problem is that .... it is tolerable the minute you take it out of the oven, but, if you have to re-heat it, it is nasty. my boyfriend hated it. my son, 3 years, wouldn't touch it. I thought it was okay, but I wouldn't make it again.
Great Recipie!! Tasty, quick and fun....My 1.5 year old loves it!!!
This was excellent - a huge hit with everyone! I followed the recipe closely, but the actual items you use can affect the flavor. We use Hebrew National hot dogs, the 97% fat free, and the spicy beanless chili by Hormel (DH will not eat beans), oh and two cans of it. For the buns I tried making my own using the Buttermilk Wheat Bread recipe that I make hamburger rolls from - they were a bit dense this time but that actually worked perfectly in this, they didn't get soggy and the bottoms got a little crispy which I really liked. For the cheese - although I love cheddar, I had some Montery Jack to use up so I used half that and half sharp cheddar. I did add the onion & mustard too, that's how I like my chili dogs anyway :) Everyone really loved this and we'll have this again!
Husband approved:) Thank you.
I tried this twice--the first time with chili beans and the second time with chili hot dog sauce. Both times I made a half batch but used a whole can of the chili based upon previous reviews. I really disliked it the first time with the beans because I didn't like the texture of the beans with the mushy bread. The second time I realized that I just didn't like the taste of this all that much. I definitely won't be trying it a third time.
This is SOOOO easy and SOOOO good. I only tore up 6 buns because my pan was getting full. I used 8 hot dogs, 2 - 15 oz cans of chili and topped it with cheese. I left the onion and mustard off, those that wanted it added it later. My buns were not soggy at all, they were a little crispy. This makes ALOT of food and it is very filling.
This is so easy and quick to make. I made it for lunch the other day. I must have put the ingrediants together in under 2 minutes. It is a very satisfying meal.
My fiance LOVEs this recipe! i dont make a whole lot of changes to the recipe but i do add bbq sauce to it and also more chopped onion!
My 5,4 & 1yo & hubby loved this dish. All of them had more then one serving. I made it with fritos instead of buns and served it with California Salad Bowl (from this site). I didn't like it at all, but chili dogs aren't my thing either. Good kids dish I think.
