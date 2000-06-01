Chicken and Asparagus Fettuccine

This is so rich and filling that one serving goes a long way. Crusty bread and a salad is all this creamy dish needs to make a complete and hearty meal.

Recipe by STEPHNDON

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Add the asparagus during the last 3 to 5 minutes of cooking. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine butter and half-and-half. Cook until thick and bubbly. Season with garlic powder, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Stir in Parmesan cheese and chicken, and heat through.

  • Pour sauce over pasta and asparagus, and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 113.7mg; sodium 365mg. Full Nutrition
