Chicken and Asparagus Fettuccine
This is so rich and filling that one serving goes a long way. Crusty bread and a salad is all this creamy dish needs to make a complete and hearty meal.
Amazing with a few minor changes. I made a roux out of the butter (I only used 1/4 cup) and 1/4 cup flour, cooked this for a few minutes and then whisked in the half and half. I also did NOT boil the asparagus and I hate Limp asparagus. I sauteed it with some mushrooms and garlic then added to the sauce and chicken before serving. Excellent recipe, thanks for sharing:)
Sorry to buck the trend here, but boiling the asparagus didn't work for me at all. I tried another aspargus/pasta recipe that directed boiling the aspargus, but instead I sauteed the asparagus with garlic. To me that is a much more flavorful method for aspargus-lovers than boiling.
This was easy an delicious. I used light butter and fat free half and half to cut back on he fat content. I used a whole pound of pasta and there was plenty of sauce. I found the consistency of the sauce perfect, you just have to cook it until it thickens. Try adding a bit more parmesan if won't thicken, fresh parmesan works best. Not everyone in my family likes the asparagus so I cooked it separately and added it only for those who will east it. Thanks for the recipe!
This is an amazing dinner. Instead of using garlic powder, I used 2 cloves of minced garlic. It's so easy to make and tastes great.
I made this recipe tonight for my boyfriend and family and it was a hit! I do have to say if it is your first time making alfredo sauce you should put the parmesan cheese in very slowly and don't bring the sauce to a boil! i added mozzarella cheese, salt and white wine for taste, i substituted the cream with fat free half and half, it worked great! thank you for sharing the recipe, it was an easy dish for a beginner!
This fettucine has the best flavor! I like my sauce a bit thicker so I added a corn starch mixture - it was perfect.
Wow! This was absolutely wonderful. I added some white wine (1 tbsp per serving) as suggested in a previous review and used spinach fettuccine. I sauteed the chicken in garlic prior to adding it to the sauce. There wasn't quite as much sauce as I thought there would be, but it was just enough. I will definitely be making this again!
Use half cream and half skim milk to lower the fat content - it doesn't lose it's flavour!
I love asparagas and i'm always looking for recipes that include it. This recipe is awesome!!
This was bland...the next time I think I'll add a little white wine to the sauce and more spice...maybe cayenne or tabasco...the asparagus gave it good flavor, but the dish lacked color. Tasted rich though...will probably cut the fat next time too....
This was wonderful! I did follow some other reviewers suggestions and added a bit of flower to the melted butter, then added some cream cheese after the half-n-half. Added a tiny bit of nutmeg. I didn't have cayenne pepper, but did use chili powder in place of it. This was WONDERFUL and I can't wait to make it again! Directions were very simple, I did use a whisk and constantly stir once I added in the parmesan cheese. Phenomenal!
I thought this was a good recipe, but I noticed that many reviews had a problem with the consistency of the sauce. To be honest I didn't follow this sauce recipe exactly, I add a small amount of flour to the melted butter, then add whipping cream, and a couple tablespoons of cream cheese, after that is combined I add the parmesan cheese and sometimes a pinch of nutmeg. It's great! Enjoy
This was just OK.. After having read the reviews and seeing that the worst criticism of this dish was that it was bland & thin, I decided to add less cream & butter so that it would turn out less heavy & watery. It still turned out watery but it had some flavor. My family complained that it was too dry because the sauce would not stick to the pasta. We added mushrooms. We all agreed that was a good addition. If I were to make it again, I would use heavy cream instead of half/half to thicken the sauce.
I used sauvignon blanc to cook the chicken with and it turned out awesome. tried making it again without the wine and it didn't turn out as good, also used less butter like others have suggested
Tasted good but the sauce was a little too runny. My husband prefers a little thicker alfredo sauce.
Great!
This was a big hit, but I'd suggest doubling the sauce.
This was a terribly wonderful meal. It was too good, all those calories!!!! I never realized how easy alfredo sauce was!! Thank you for sharing this receipe with us all.
I followed the recipe and will not try again.
Good and easy recipe that I will try again. My sauce wasn't very creamy but I didn't have fresh Parmesan cheese and I think that was my problem...
An excellent recipe,thanks.The changes that I made to this recipe was that I added fat free half and half, added an extra teaspoon of the garlic salt because I like it garlicy. I also added some red chilli powder along with the cayenne to give it some more kick. All in all it came out real nice !!
This dish was wonderful. The only thing I did different was sauteed the chicken in olive oil then added fresh garlic and at the last minute added asparagus. Then added the sauce. I think I'll try it next time with shrimp instead of chicken. I will make this again and again!
It was good. I cooked it as written, but used real garlic instead of garlic powder. It was a good idea to cook the asparagus with the pasta at the end of cooking. It came out perfectly. I think next time I would take the suggestions and add lemon, white wine, and mushroom.
Good recipe. I would add more garlic to the sauce and add mushrooms. I would also use less butter -- 1/2 cup is too much.
Very Yummy!!
this recipe wAs a success although i made a few changes it was amazing , i cooked the chicken in the sauce then put it over the penne pasta that i used . however i did work with these guidelines and i loved it .
Great for a quick and easy dinner. I used a lot more chicken breast-I cut up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store to make this even easier.
Great taste but my sauce separated BIG TIME..
I was very excited to try this recipe, as it seemed like it would be rather tasty! Unfortunately, I was quite disappointed. The sauce was runny, the cheese was clumpy and the entire thing was terribly bland even though I added white wine, sautéed garlic, loads of freshly ground pepper and extra cayenne pepper. Will not be making this one again.
We enjoyed this recipe. I only used 1/4 cup butter and fat free half and half, used grilled chicken. It was very flavorful, we will be eating this again!
Great taste! This recipe was simple, and very tasty. I sauteed the chicken in garlic, added the cheese slowly into the sauce while continuously stirring, and also added a splash of chardonney. Very tasty, and it makes quite a bit.
Everyone loved it! Thank you, quick and easy. Just the way busy mom's like it.
I made this after getting home late from work. It was quick and easy. I did not stray from the original recipe and it was great.
Great recipe we make this all the time. We like to add mushrooms to the sauce to make this 5 star dish a 6 star dish.
I'm reviewing the sauce only because I changed the pasta (to penne) and the protein (to shrimp sauteed with 2 cloves of garlic). I also roasted my asparagus in the oven because boiled asparagus is just not right in my opinion. The sauce came together quickly and easily and with the changes I made, this is a great dish.
easy recipe. Really bland. Next time I make this I will make sure I add extra seasonings.
this was really good : ) i left out the cayenne pepper because i couldn't find it in my messy spice cupboard, lol. i think next time i'll try using fresh garlic in place of garlic powder like others suggested. definitely 5 *'s
Four stars cause I altered. I sauteed four thinnly sliced chicken breasts in 1T olive oil and 6 minced garlic cloves. This added great flavor to the chicken. I also doubled the asparagus. This recipe needed the increase in chicken and asparagus or there would have been to many noodles. I also used aged extra sharp cheddar instead of parmesan. The result was fantastic! VERY GOOD! :)
This was really good. I cut back on the butter by a couple of tablespoons, and the sauce was still creamy and rich. I also didn't have any chicken so I put in some ready-made turkey meatballs. Great, quick dinner!
I am Italian and make a lot of pasta and veggie dishes, but I must say this is sooo good. DELICIOUS, very easy, and the whole family loved it.
My family loved it. I wanted to introduce aparagus to my family without them complaining. They absolutely loved it, I used wheat pasta instead and it was great.
I made this last night, and it was a complete hit! It was the perfect consistency as is. I was a little sceptical about cooking the asparagus with the noodles (I used linguini as that was all that I had on hand), but it was perfectly tender and not too overcooked. Thanks for a great recipe! Great with a salad and rolls.
This was really delicious! My only complaint is that the recipe says to cook the sauce over medium heat... After ending up with curdled sauce, I did some research that says to only cook alfredo's over low heat to prevent this. I was looking for thick and bubbly as the recipe states, but that resulted in overcooking. Also, I followed the prescribed boiling of the asparagus and it was perfectly cooked - not mushy like some reviewers worried. I boiled it briefly, keeping a close eye on it, then threw it in an ice bath. Great flavors and Big Poppa couldn't get enough.
This was very good. I added more aparagus and also used less butter and less Half and half, turne out great. Good to use for big families!
I'm not much of a pasta person but this was good.
My HB and I like asparagus instead of broccoli but you can substitute. We had no problem cooking the asparagus with the pasta. We followed the directions exactly and it turned out perfectly.
It was good, I think next time I will leave out the Asparagus...in my opinion it took away from the flavor of the sauce..
This was really good! Will add a little more garlic or use fresh next time. Everyone ate which means it's a successful recipe at our house!
Pretty good taste, consistency was somewhat granular.
This recipe was pretty delicious, but the asparagus was too crunchy. I do always seem to have issues cooking asparagus. Even so, I would suggest cooking the larger, tougher pieces of asparagus (the end of the stalk) for 10 to 12 minutes and the smaller, more tender pieces for 3-5 minutes as the recipe says. The sauce didn't thicken too much, but was still quite tasty.
Awesome, tastey, creamy and light. I used penne pasta and pecorino romano cheese because that's what I had. I sauteed the chicken and that added to the taste. will definitely make this again.
Great, quick and easy recipe! I added about a tablespoon of flour to 3 tbl's of white wine to thicken the sauce and add more flavor. It was even delicious the next day!
Wonderful flavor combination! I agree that the sauce is a little runny, so I would definately recommend a thickener.
Nice dish. The asparagus definitely needs to be cooked separately (I steamed mine in the microwave for 5 minutes). Also, the sauce is pretty runny, but I prefer it that way - it doesn't stick to the pasta as much, so you end up ingesting less fat than with normal, thick alfredo sauce.
I wouldn't change a thing - it was fabulous. The butter and half-and-half did not get thick, but once the parmesan cheese was added, the consistency was perfect - I put fresh grated parmesan over the top and my husband said dinner was "elegant".
Excellent! I made it without chicken, and it was great. Also, I used half the butter, whole milk instead of H&H, and thickened with a little cornstarch at the end.
This was great. Added a bit of corn starch as sauce was a bit thin. I also added garlic when cooking the chicken. I'm from Australia so i substituted half and laf for one cup of cream and one cup of milk. This was really nice. would be great as a plain Alfredo sauce on its own also!
Fantastic! Very rich and creamy. Cut back a bit on the butter, the sauce will get yucky and separated if you use it all!
My family really liked this recipe. I love the fresh asparagus in the mix; it's one of my favorite vegetables! I just wish this was good for you - then I'd make it weekly!
This was yummy! I did add some onion and carrots sauteed in the butter and added a bit of cornstarch before adding the cream. My family loved it!! My girls actually asked for seconds, the sauce was very yummy. Even my husband raved about this recipe. Will definitely make this again, thanks!!
I had some trouble with the recipe. I didn't understand the idea of cooking the sauce until think and bubbly. Sadly I must have let it boil some because clumps began to form and I needed to add some starch to thicken it up a little more. But after I strained the lumps added some salt, red pepper, and paprika to the recipe it was delicious. A great starter recipe that someone can build off of to make a wonderful and filling dish. Just be careful about letting that sauce boil.
My family loved it - even teh kids cleaned their plates and my 2 year old asked for more!
This recipe had great flavor but I had a little trouble with the sauce. I couldn't get it to thicken properly, probably because I used fat free half and half. Even though it didn't thicken great the dish still tasted great. Definitely a recipe I'll use again.
This was really good, but almost too good... the heavy creamy sauce didn't sit too well. My husband, on the other hand, absoultely loved it!
Delicious - No need to boil, but add some corn flour to thicken the souce. Use canned asparagus as an alternative.
good but the sauce didn't mix well.. but tasted good
Fantastic recipe and lots of room for your own personal touch. i made it for my mums birthday and i strongly suggest out a squeeze of lemon in the suace. It make it really contrasted between the hsarpness and cream. Didnt read the recipe before hand and had to fry chicen quickly so remeber to read it fully. my mum loved it!
Quick, easy, and delicious! I think this recipe would also work well with broccoli.
This was my first Alfrdo too! I t turned out perfectly. I added 1 tablespoon of flour to the butter as suggested. Also I added 1 cup fresh sliced mushrooms and the juice of half a lemon. A pinch of nutmeg and a splash of chardonnay really set this off. And remember: Don't boil your sauce!! Let it just barely simmer.
This recipe is very easy to prepare and absolutely delicious. Hubby loved this dish. I did not add asparagus for personal tastes. I would recommend reducing the amount of parmesean cheese to 1/2 cup. I also used both chicken breast and boneless, skinless thighs. This recipe will make the rotation.
This was very disappointing. I made sure not to bring the sauce to a boil, but it still was thin and did not cream together. It smelled so good but tasted bland. My mother-in-law was the only one who liked it. I probably will not make this again.
okay.... i read through the many excellent reviews & gave some thought to this recipe before trying it. first, do not let your cheese sauce (alfredo) come to a boil! just keep semi - hot at a simmer stage or at low-medium. second, i added about 1/2 tsp. ground cayenne pepper & the sauce turned out good & spicy. lastly. i grilled our marinated boneless chicken breasts separately then served them over the pasta & sauce. i'll definately make this again. thank you stephanie!
Really good! I like the consistent creaminess of the sauce.
This is a tasty but badly written recipe. This was my first alfredo sauce and I had no idea that you could not boil alfredo sauce or it would curdle and separate. The directions that told me to cook it until bubbly made me think that boiling was what needed to be done. Also, the cheese is supposed to be added slowly in batches. Even though it looked wicked gross it still tasted very good, but I never could have served it to company.
This was very yummy! Everyone should try it!
Really tasty when it's fresh, leftovers are ok
I reduced the butter by half, increased the cheese and cayenne. I also used broccoli and left over chicken wings. I would make this again.
This was absolutely wonderful. I did add a bit of flour to the butter and used what was left of the heavy cream and 1/2 & 1/2 to make the sauce. I also added a sleeve of Trader Joe's chicken broth concentrate. The chicken was leftover from a whole one I cooked on the Webber charcoal grill with Kingsford Hickory charcoal. Just to good. The asparagus was fairly thick stalked so I did put it in with the pasta and it was fine. Not mushy at all. Thinner stalks I would broil or saute in a bit of OOV and garlic. I will be making this again. I also used penne tri-color pasta. YUMMIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
One of the my favorite new dinner recipes! This is delicious, quick, and easy to make. It’s also versatile: it can easily be made healthier with minor adjustments, and the chicken can be deleted if you’re cooking for vegetarians.
This dish is so easy to make and is very delicious.
Easy and My Family Loved ate Dish
This was a beautiful dish! Next time I'll add more greens to it. Thank you for a lovely recipe.
Family enjoyed this recipe. Surprisingly good for so few ingredients! Like others, I also broil my asparagus with olive oil, sea salt and pepper. I found the sauce to be thick enough without adding anything. If you cook it long enough and add the cheese, it will thicken and cling to the pasta. I will definitely make this again. Next time I will add one more pinch of cayenne because it added a lot of flavor in addition to the tiny amount of heat. Very good!
substitued yogart for creme, olive oil for butter, 4 cloves of garlic for powder.
I added sundried tomatoes and used penne noodles and it was amazing.
really good Alfredo Sauce. I sauteed 3 cloves chopped garlic in butter, then added raw boneless, skinless chicken thighs and poached them till no longer pink. from there I pretty much followed the recipe, except for adding mushrooms. Turned out really delicious-- even my hubby liked it!
This was a terrific way to use leftover "beer butt chicken" (also found here on Allrecipes.com). I didn't have fresh asparagus, but it was just great without it. It was easy for an alfredo recipe and probably was the most tasty I've made. I used freshly grated parmesian, half and half thinned by about 1/3rd with milk, lowfat butter with about 1/3rd regular butter. Thank you for this fairly quick delicious and simple dish. Even my pasta loving boyfriend liked it! A definite keeper!
This was truly outstanding! I followed the recipe and it was perfect. It even looked like the picture. SWMBO had 3 servings and wants it again -- SWMBO isthe ultimate taste judge! Based on the suggestion from another reviewer I whipped up a side salad of cucumbers, onion slivers, tomatoes and fresh parsley with an Easy Tzatziki dressing (also available from Allrecipes). This meal has now joined our rotation.
This is an excellent recipe. My husband normally likes red sauce over any type of white sauce on his pasta, but he had two helpings of this! Our kids all thanked me for making it and told me it was delicious. I’m definitely making it again. This is a great dish to make for company!
So good! used 18% coffee cream instead. A great way to asparagus spears when it's in season.
I added fresh garlic, salt, and mushrooms. Delicious and super easy! Would definitely make again! I let the noodles sit for a few minutes to soak in the sauce a little better too. Sooooo good!
I added to this recipe to make it a four-star, but as it was written it would have been way too bland for our tastes. I followed other reviwers' suggestions and sauteed my asparagus instead of boiling it. I actually sauteed it in butter with mushrooms, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice and a bit of chardonnay at the end. I added a little bit of cream cheese to the alfredo sauce to make it thicker for the husband. I'll probably do this again. I was surprised that it was hearty but I didn't feel too weighed down eating it.
This was pretty good, and I say that as it's a bit fattening with all the half and half. I used only one cup and milk for the remainder, but it still was good. My husband, who is such a good cook, really liked it too, so it will go into the rotation.
This was absolutely delicious! I did take other reviewers’ advice and sauté the asparagus instead of boiling it, which I also recommend.
It was a good meal, but I feel it definitely wanted seasoning. I followed the recommendation of making a roux with butter and flour - this way the sauce was very thick, stuck to the pasta and did not separate. Also sauteed the asparagus with garlic and olive oil.
This is delicious. I made exactly as stated and will do so again!
I sautéed chicken until almost done then and added asparagus then sautéed until done instead of boiling. As an extra, I boiled garlic gloves. All turned out perfect
