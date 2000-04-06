Roast Duck with Apple Dressing
When you're in the mood for something rich and flavorful, try this wild duck rubbed with light seasoning and stuffed with apples, celery and onion.
When you're in the mood for something rich and flavorful, try this wild duck rubbed with light seasoning and stuffed with apples, celery and onion.
My duck was 4.3 lbs. and barely had enough meat for 2 adults and 2 small kids. There were no leftovers which my husband usually takes to lunch for the next day. The apple stuffing was fantastic. I didn't peel the apples and the skins weren't even noticeable when the stuffing was cooked. I also added some poultry seasoning and celery leaves, chopped, to the stuffing before cooking. The leaves added more celery flavor and looks pretty too. I too had extra stuffing after stuffing the duck, so I put the extra in a baking dish and dotted with butter and baked for 30 min. at 350. Before I took the stuffing out of the oven, I left the stuffing on the middle rack of the oven and turned the broiler on to give the stuffing some crunchy bits. Careful not to burn. Great recipe. Thanks.Read More
Eh, I wasn't overly impressed with this. The stuffing was pretty tasty, but I thought the duck itself needed more flavor to cover up the game taste a bit - yes, I know duck by definition should taste game-y, but a nice sauce or more seasoning to the flesh itself could have worked with it and improved on it. I think my next foray into duck I will try to do the classic duck a la orange or maybe the version of Peking Duck that is on the website.Read More
My duck was 4.3 lbs. and barely had enough meat for 2 adults and 2 small kids. There were no leftovers which my husband usually takes to lunch for the next day. The apple stuffing was fantastic. I didn't peel the apples and the skins weren't even noticeable when the stuffing was cooked. I also added some poultry seasoning and celery leaves, chopped, to the stuffing before cooking. The leaves added more celery flavor and looks pretty too. I too had extra stuffing after stuffing the duck, so I put the extra in a baking dish and dotted with butter and baked for 30 min. at 350. Before I took the stuffing out of the oven, I left the stuffing on the middle rack of the oven and turned the broiler on to give the stuffing some crunchy bits. Careful not to burn. Great recipe. Thanks.
I was looking for something than turkey for christmas and came upon the idea of duck. The duck turned out as excellent as the dressing which had pecans pieces added and a tad less apples that called for. To round out the meal we fixed baked sweet potatoes with ginger and honey and fried okra (both also found on allrecipes.com).
I tried this recipe for Christmas dinner. The duck came out beautiful. This was my first duck. I will use this recipe again. The stuffing was also ease to fix, & enjoyed by all.
I am a fan of duck in general but I used this recipe for Christmas dinner this year and was quite pleased. It turned out fabulous. Both my husband and myself plus my 4 guests especially enjoyed the stuffing. I served this duck with a goose too so that we would have enough meat for 6 adults. Simple but tasty!
Eh, I wasn't overly impressed with this. The stuffing was pretty tasty, but I thought the duck itself needed more flavor to cover up the game taste a bit - yes, I know duck by definition should taste game-y, but a nice sauce or more seasoning to the flesh itself could have worked with it and improved on it. I think my next foray into duck I will try to do the classic duck a la orange or maybe the version of Peking Duck that is on the website.
This was the first time I ever made duck at the request of my husband for Christmas dinner. I bought a 5 pound duck and followed the recipe exactly. There will definitely be extra dressing that won't fit in the bird that you can bake up extra on the side. My duck took almost 2 hours to bake and was perfectly juicy!
The duck turned out great. My daughter who usually tries to avoid eating meat, tore into the duck. The dressing was good, but I had a 5.3 duck, and I was unable to fit all of the dressing into the duck. So after, I finished cooking the duck, and then mixed the dressing from the duck and the leftovers into a casserol dish. Bake at 350 for 30 uncovered. For every pound cook the duck at 350 for 30 minutes.
I agree with the other reviewers that a duck that size cannot feed four hungry adults. This was for just three people and there wasn't much to go around. Also, a lot of cooks say duck legs and breasts deserve different treatment and I concur. This was my first duck and I loved how the breast meat came out, but not the legs so much. The stuffing is terrific and I followed the recipe faithfully, using a homemade corn bread recipe from a cajun cookbook and mositened with some homemade chicken stock on hand. If I do this again, I may just go with breasts alone and cook the dressing separately.
This recipe is absurdly good. I did this for my first Christmas party and everyone asked for the recipe. Even picky eaters loved this. Be prepared that it will make a lot of drippings, so if you want, you can also make some gravy to go with everything, though it's definitely tender enough to not need any!
My first attempt at duck, and it was a big hit at Christmas. I added dried cranberries and salt and pepper to the dressing (no seasonings listed for the stuffing?). The skin did not get crispy, but I'm glad because I then would have been tempted to eat it, and it is quite fatty. This is definitely a good recipe if you are new to duck. The cranberries added color to an otherwise tan dish. I didn't have cooking twine, so I used toothpicks to shut the cavity, and that worked great.
Wow! This turned out beautiful and tasted wonderful. We had this for Thanksgiving supper. We added pecans to the apple dressing. Also duck cooked in roaster put water, burgandy, and shallots in pan and basted duck every 20 minutes. Cooked at lower temp then increased temp to ensure crispy skin. We had a 5lb duck wich was just enough for three adults no leftovers. Except stuffing. This recipe was very simple yet truly pleasing.
Turned out yummy! We use the conventional oven at 325 degrees instead. Took a little longer but turned out juicy.
An excellent combo of carb with sweetness of apple that worked GREAT with baked duck. Filled bird and had small additional serving dish using recipe as shown. We finished every speck!..and I will definitely make this dressing again.
Absolutely delicious. Quite a hit for a slightly non-traditional Thanksgiving. The duck was extremely to prepare and came out moist, flavorful and not greasy. I had a 5.6 pound duck, and I could have halved the dressing and it still would have been plenty.
This was pretty good. I wouldn't really change anything- just remember to adjust to the size of your bird.
Such an easy dinner recipe, great comfort food!
Made this dish for wife and I Thanksgiving '05, it was great. really enjoyed apple stuffing.
Very good! The people at the party loved it!
yum
First time I've had duck that wasn't so greasy I couldn't eat it. The apples in the stuffing we a nice touch, and my family loved it!
I made two ducks for Christmas dinner and this one everyone loved much better then the other Orange Duck I did. Will make this recipe again.
stuffing was good but way to sweet
Mmmmmmm!
This is very good. Duck is not our favorite. But it was a nice change.
A tasty meal, but just didn't have the umph I was looking for. We did two ducks for the holidays. It was tasty just not quite there.
What a success!!!! This was my first time making a duck and it turned out fabulous. And what presentation! I think this will become a regular on our dinner menu.
This was my first attempt at duck. I can't really say I was dissapointed with this, due to the fact that its results were my mistakes. First, the duck was very, very rank. So much so, that it was NOT enjoyable. And finally, it takes much work to prepare! This would not have been so, if I could've found my apple corer. (I recruited my family, instead)! Therefore, I can't say that I'll tackle duck again but it is probably not the recipes fault! SOLUTION? My aunt suggested PROPERLY drying the duck, in order for the rankness to dissappear. Despite this, it would've probably been delicious. Especially because the stuffing was YUMMY-fULL
We all liked this. Plenty of stuffing. Cooked the extra separate with butter. Flavored the duck nicely and kept it more moist.
Made 2 birds this evening for Christmas dinner. DELICIOUS! This is now the new family tradition!
An easy recipe with incredible flavor! The taste of the duck and the stuffing go so well together; you'll want a bit of each on every forkful. I stuffed two ducks with this recipe and had some left over. I added chicken broth to the leftover stuffing and heated it up toward the end of cooking time.
I LOVED IT!!! I MUST SAY THAT I WASN'T SURE ABOUT THE STUFFING, BUT IT TASTED GOOD. THE DUCK MADE MY CHRISTMAS DINNER. WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT.IT WAS SO GOOD THAT I USED SOME OF THE DUCK IN MY OMMELLETE. I WILLAKEVIT AGAIN!!!
This was the first time I had duck, they are very small and don't have a lot of meat on them but the apple dressing was great. It was very different from traditional but it tasted really great with the duck. I would use this again maybe even for turkey.
The dressing is good. However, it took a lot longer to cook the duck than stated in this recipe. I think 425 degrees would be better!
This was really good and we loved the stuffing. BUT, there is no way this can cook in 60-80 minutes as listed. It took closer to 3 hours.
Simple to make, and quite tasty. I cheated a bit, and used a boxed stuffing mix, with pears and caraway seed thrown in. I also used a covered roasting pan, and removed the lid for the last ten, or so, minutes. The bird and stuffing came up just right.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections