Cracked Black Venison

We like venison steaks as well as beef and they have less fat. I'm glad to see that not everyone thinks venison must be soaked or marinated. The only thing I do different is add more spices, such as garlic and red pepper. You do not need the marinades IF your venison has not been in the freezer a long time. The sooner it's prepared, the tastier it is. One note...be careful not to overcook venison. Depending on the size of your steak, you will not need to cook it this long. Ours were smaller and didn't require the full 10 minutes on each side to be cooked to medium well-well done (no blood). Overcooking venison completely changes the taste and, in fact, gives it a powdery consistency.

