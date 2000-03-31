Cracked Black Venison

4.3
11 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tasty and spicy, this is a simple venison steak dish that is easy to make.

Recipe by Mark

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season venison steaks with pepper and salt. Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat; skim off solids (the 'milky' substance that forms) and discard. Transfer butter to a large skillet and heat over high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Saute venison steaks in skillet for about 3 minutes each side, then reduce heat to medium and cook for about 10 minutes each side for rare steaks, 15 minutes each side for medium. Remove from heat and let stand for 2 to 3 minutes before slicing into long strips. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 93.4mg; sodium 924.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022