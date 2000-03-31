Cracked Black Venison
Tasty and spicy, this is a simple venison steak dish that is easy to make.
Tasty and spicy, this is a simple venison steak dish that is easy to make.
We like venison steaks as well as beef and they have less fat. I'm glad to see that not everyone thinks venison must be soaked or marinated. The only thing I do different is add more spices, such as garlic and red pepper. You do not need the marinades IF your venison has not been in the freezer a long time. The sooner it's prepared, the tastier it is. One note...be careful not to overcook venison. Depending on the size of your steak, you will not need to cook it this long. Ours were smaller and didn't require the full 10 minutes on each side to be cooked to medium well-well done (no blood). Overcooking venison completely changes the taste and, in fact, gives it a powdery consistency.Read More
We like venison steaks as well as beef and they have less fat. I'm glad to see that not everyone thinks venison must be soaked or marinated. The only thing I do different is add more spices, such as garlic and red pepper. You do not need the marinades IF your venison has not been in the freezer a long time. The sooner it's prepared, the tastier it is. One note...be careful not to overcook venison. Depending on the size of your steak, you will not need to cook it this long. Ours were smaller and didn't require the full 10 minutes on each side to be cooked to medium well-well done (no blood). Overcooking venison completely changes the taste and, in fact, gives it a powdery consistency.
I don't really consider this a recipe because its just frying up some meat with basic S&P and butter BUT it is good! However, to keep the meat tender, you need to add a couple TBLS of water. I have also used beer in place of water and sprinkled all-season salt over it. Very good and easy...for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
I give it five stars only because it doesn't require the steaks to be grilled and I love fried venison. I honestly cook all steaks and chops this way most of the time. It's faster and easier. I add garlic and onion much of the time. I also add water as necessary to prevent over-drying the meat. As a suggestion, check the steak frequently as 10 minutes is too long for most steaks.
What I did was marinate steaks in the beer and worchester sauce then BBQ'd them. Very Good
I don't really consider this a recipe because its just frying up some meat with basic S&P and butter BUT it is good! However, to keep the meat tender, you need to add a couple TBLS of water. I have also used beer in place of water and sprinkled all-season salt over it. Very good and easy...for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
EXCELLENT WAY TO PREPARE VENISON STEAKS OR CHOPS.. VERY EASY...
At the advice of other reviewers, we used garlic powder with this recipe. We also used some extra bold indian peppercorns, (coarsely ground) which added a lot of nice flavor. I thought this was delicious, and the venison was not gamey. Simple and tasty.
Very tasty, without hiding the venison taste to it.
I butterflyed the back straps and cooked for quite a bit less time. About 4-5 mins per side then with the heat off and a lid on left em for about 5-10 mins. They were just a tiny bit over cooked for my liking. Pink but barely. Easy quick good recipe.
I recommend reducing the cook time to 7 minutes and then letting them rest for 5 minutes to avoid overcooking. I added crushed red pepper and thyme for additional spiciness and flavor. Good basic recipe for venison but watch your cooking time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections