Slow Cooked Squirrel

We just love squirrle in our family! It has become a Thanksgiving tradition. My husband usually catches them fresh out of the yard. Great way to save money . Slow cooking in the crock pot over the fire works well for us! Definitely cook the pototes until tender.
I changed it up a little and it was fantastic. I used 3 squirrels no cabbage or bell pepper, substituted pearls onions, added 2 cups of sliced white mushrooms, 2 cups chopped celery used 1 cup of water and 1 cup of red wine. Very Very Tasty!!! I also flash fried the squirrel in a pan with butter and garlic prior to putting in slow cooker
I used this recipe for some deer I had and it turned out perfectly. I just wish I had more deer so that I could make more. Hearty and filling, we managed to make the stew last almost a month. Discarded the bell pepper in favor of mushrooms.
I just made this recipe, with a few additions. First, I didn't have squirrel on hand, but I did have a cottontail rabbit another hunter friend of mine gave me, so that's what I used. A rabbit has more meat on it than a squirrel, so it should be about the same amount of meat (1 rabbit = 2 squirrels). Next, I followed the advice of one of the other comments and added 32 oz of diced tomatoes (but kept the 2 cups of water also). I then added 15 oz of tomato paste. I also added 1/2 tsp of rosemary. The result was really, really good!
