Slow Cooked Squirrel

This stew recipe is for those of us who are hunters and are more of the country ilk. It is easy that you can go to work while it simmers in your pot and when you return home, dinner is ready.

By Bobbie Jo

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a slow cooker, place the squirrel meat, potatoes, carrots, green bell pepper, onions, water, cabbage, salt and ground black pepper.

  • Cover and cook on low setting for 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 59.1g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 42.3mg; sodium 500.3mg. Full Nutrition
