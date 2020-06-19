Banh Mi

A Vietnamese sandwich, made with chicken and full of pickled vegetables. My husband works around a lot of Vietnamese restaurants, and I was making him bring me home these tasty sandwiches. Finally I attempted to make one, and found that my recipe was even better than the restaurants, mainly because I used chicken breast and fresher ingredients. I also love the pickled vegetables, so I made sure there was plenty of those.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place rice vinegar, water, and sugar into a saucepan over medium heat, bring to a boil, and stir until the sugar has dissolved, about 1 minute. Allow the mixture to cool.

  • Pour the cooled vinegar mixture over the carrot, radish, and onion in a bowl, and allow to stand for at least 30 minutes. Drain off the excess vinegar mixture after the vegetables have marinated.

  • While the vegetables are marinating, preheat the oven's broiler, and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source. Lightly oil a slotted broiler pan.

  • Sprinkle the chicken breast with garlic salt and pepper, and broil on slotted broiler pan, turning once, until the center of the chicken breast is no longer pink and the surface has browned, about 6 minutes per side. Remove the broiled chicken, and slice into bite-size pieces.

  • Slice the baguette in half the long way, and pull the center of the bread out of the baguette halves, leaving a cavity for the filling. Place the baguette halves under the broiler to lightly toast, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • To assemble the bahn mi sandwich, spread each half of the toasted baguette with mayonnaise, and fill the cavity of the bottom half of the bread with broiled chicken, cucumber slices, pickled carrot, onion, and radish, cilantro leaves, and jalapeno pepper. Squeeze a wedge of lime over the filling, and top with the other half of the baguette.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
657 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 85.2g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 42.8mg; sodium 990mg. Full Nutrition
