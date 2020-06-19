Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy

I live in the Midwest, and have never had chocolate gravy before. I’m certainly not a connoisseur, but here’s my review. I did consider adding a pinch of salt, because it seemed like I should have, but I’m actually glad I didn’t. My biscuits already had salt in them, so I think adding salt to the gravy would have been too much. I did stir in a tablespoon or so of heavy cream just to thin it a little bit after it had cooled a bit. The flavor reminded me of those chocolate filled pies that you get out of the paper sleeve, but better because it didn’t have the preservatives. My kids and I all agreed 5 stars. It was absolutely delicious! We will make it again.