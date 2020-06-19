Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy

226 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 26
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Oh yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast! Excellent served on top of hot flaky biscuits or homemade drop biscuits. Everyone will be cheering for more.

By April Yeager

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk cocoa, flour, and sugar together in a bowl until no lumps remain. Pour in milk and whisk until well incorporated.

  • Transfer the mixture to a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until its consistency is similar to gravy, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla; continue to stir until butter is melted. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 2g; cholesterol 5.8mg; sodium 24mg. Full Nutrition
