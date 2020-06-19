Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy
Oh yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast! Excellent served on top of hot flaky biscuits or homemade drop biscuits. Everyone will be cheering for more.
This is exactly same recipe handed down through generations of my mother's southern family. We've never had it written down, so there's always too much inconsistency and variation. Thanks for putting measurements to this! I do always add a dash of salt and a bit more butter to mine than is called for here. When I was a little girl, all my friends wanted to spend the night so they could have Chocolate Gravy for breakfast. My kids have introduced several of their friends to it as well....looks like the tradition is in no danger of dying out anytime soon!Read More
Okay, this was an okay attempt at chocolate gravy, but I had to tweak it. I live in the south and we take chocolate gravy very seriously. I had to increase the cocoa to about 1/2 cup instead of 1/4, and I had to add about 1/4 teaspoon of salt to give it some flavor. I was surprised to find this recipe didn't have any salt listed. It was good after those two things.Read More
came out silky smooth and perfect! I did add the 1/4 tsp salt and used a half cup cocoa, awesome!!!!
Awesome recipe! I lost the recipe I had written down from my aunt in Tennessee and came on here to find one. This recipe was perfect! Thanks!
My husband says this is the closest to what his grandmother in Kentucky used to make for them whrn they were kids... I did add a bit more cocoa - about 1/3 c rather than the 1/4 c. He wanted it with biscuits and that is what he got! He was in heaven.
Really good! I wasn't sure what to expect with this but paired it with the South Georgia Biscuits recipe from this site. After the second bite, both my kids and I were hooked. We all had a second helping. This gravy is very rich so it is quite filling. Thanks for a fun, easy breakfast!
This tastes exactly like what my parents made me growing up! I am so glad I found this recipe! I even eat this on my scrambled eggs and bacon! I know that sounds gross, but "don't knock it 'til ya try it!"
Thank you for this recipe! I haven't had this in YEARS!
ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC. I TOO HAD IT AS A CHILD. NOW I WILL HAVE IT OFTEN. Those people that said it was "almost" like they remember, probably had fresh, whole, non pasteurized milk WHEN THEY WERE A CHILD. . I DID.
I haven't had this since my mom passed away when I was 14. I have been looking for a recipe since my children were born. Tasted just like what my mom used to make, wonderful. Thank you for giving me a piece of my mom back to me.
Super good! I did follow another reviewers advice and increased the cocoa to 1/2 cup and added some salt. It was perfect! And of course, the kids loved it :)
LOVE this! My best friend's mom would make this for us when we were growing up. I had been looking for a recipe similar to hers for awhile and this is it, right on the money! Smooth and creamy without being watery or runny. Great chocolate flavor and the leftovers store well in the fridge to be warmed up the next morning. Also yummy on waffles :)
great recipe! I did add a little more chocolate and salt but overall, it's super easy and yummy!
Same recipe my mom used to use - maybe with a bit less sugar. Just a hint on "What to have it on?" When I was a child, we used to have this on winter Sunday evenings when the family got together after a busy Sunday on the farm. We had it ladled over fried potatoes with accompanying toast and scrambled eggs.
This recipe is super easy and very yummy! Being from Alabama, this is a childhood favorite of mine. It's chocolaty but not overly sweet.
We enjoyed this a lot. It is really rich, so the last few times I've made it I've made both the chocolate and also some plain sausage gravy for the faint at heart. I've found that it's just a little too sweet and "dessert-y" for some. It's a fun thing to include in my breakfast rotation.
My grandmaw made this every weekend for all her grandkids. She made it with huge homemade biscuits and sausage on the side. We loved it. Now I make it for my kids, who love it as well.
takes minutes to make my friend from alabama was visiting and her gram would make this for her. nice that simple things can bring someone a moment of happiness.
super good my hubby wants it all the time!!!
My Tennessee Granny didn't answer the phone so here I am! (not that she has a written recipe anyway and I'll definitely mess up a "pinch of this, dash of that") This is pretty close to perfect. After making and devouring it I read the other reviews. In hindsight, the other reviewers are not wrong when they say they added a little extra coco and salt. Still, it was just what my pregnant Southern self was craving. The way we eat it, 6 servings is for 6 biscuits, not 6 people. Enjoy, ya'll!
This is great! I increased the cocoa to 1/3 cup and like others added a pinch of salt. I may add a tad more sugar next time. Super easy to make.
I made this recipe and it is THE BEST chocolate gravy I've ever had. I've made other recipes and eaten it before from different places and they do not come close, there is no comparison. It is the perfect thickness, the perfect sweetness. Awesome!!! I heated up the leftover the next morning and put it on a leftover biscuit-still great.
Tasted just like my mom's when I was a kid. Brought back great memories.
Wonderful, reminds me of the first time I tasted it when I was a kid in the 50's. Easy to make and taste good. Thanks April for sharing.
I think this is an awesome recipe. Doesn't need any changes but I do play with stuff out of curiosity. Have found a dash of cinnamon makes it even more amazing or a couple tablespoons of peanut butter.
IT WAS AMAZING! So smooth, I did add the 1/4 tsp of salt like other reviewers, it was just like I remember as a kid, not pudding like at all, some recipes taste like warm pudding instead of gravy, this is the recipe I've been waiting for, I too have gotten recipes handed down from generations, but no exact recipe so glad to see someone put it on this site!
This recipe tasted awesome!! I did everything according to the recipe! Yummy! Thank you so much!!
this is good but I have two tips to add, boil the milk first then add the sugar flour and cocoa mixture. Also make sure you use powdered/confection sugar. Other than that this is a great breakfast just like my mother makes. :-)
OMG IVE DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN!!! CHOCOLATE GRAVY HEAVEN! LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS RECIPE :) JUST LIKE GRANDMA'S!!
I can't tell you how long I've been searching for this recipe. I've tried old friends from my school days in Guin, Alabama. I loved chocolate gravy, but couldn't find anyone that knew exactly how to make it. Thank you again!
Unbelievable! I'm 47 yrs old and this recipe tastes exactly the same as the chocolate gravy my grandma used to make me over 40 yrs ago in the hills of East Tn. I haven't had it in several years and tonight I decided to make it and it turned out great. It was delicious, especially on my homemade buttermilk biscuits, and my wife and my two daughters loved it just as much as I did. Thanks for the recipe!!!
This taste like my Granny would make. Yummy!
This meal has more sentimental meaning than anything. This recipe is the closest I have found the one my grandma used when I would get to spend the night as a kid.
Very yummy and easy
I woke up early today to fix my mom something good for her breakfast this morning! And I was so excited to find your amazing recipe. Today is my mom's Birthday and she will be so happy! Thanks!!
just as I remembered! (I did add about 1/4 tsp of salt though) not too thick, nor too sweet. I didn't think it needed the extra cocoa powder several people mentioned. I think that would have been too much.
I live in Texas & my grandmother made this all the time when we were little & my mom was growing up. My husband & I are the only ones that have continued the tradition.
This was great! It wasn't the same recipe that my Grandma used to make, but it was just as good. It came out a little thicker and sweeter than what I remember my gma's to be...but I will definitely use this when the kids want cg&b's again.
I added a little more milk to make it not as thick and a little more sugar.
The only change I made was adding a pinch of salt. My husband was ecstatic! We had it on pancakes, I will definitely make this for my grandkids!
With the addition of salt and more cocoa as suggested this is the perfect recipe! The kids loved it just like I did when my granny made it for me as a child. Thanks!
Just like my grandmother makes!
My Grandmother used to make this for family gatherings, when she passed away 5 years ago, I ended up with her recipe but of course no measurements... I made this today for a family breakfast...it was such a happy morning filled with happy memories of Grandma Purdy..Didn't change a thing...My family and I loved it!! Thanks for helping us keep this in our family!!
Reminded me of my childhood! Super!
The gravy was delicious and the left over tasted like the filling for a chocolate pie so I saved it so someone in the family can eat it as a pudding if wanted. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Just made it this morning. My mom is 84 and said this reminded her of home
As I do in most of my chocolate dishes, I used half Hershey's Cocoa and half Hershey's Dark Cocoa. I grew up eating it for breakfast but had never attempted to make it. It was a success! My family enjoyed it!!
I would add crispy bacon for this to go over the top! Trust me its good with the gravy
Maybe I didn't do something right, I'm not sure, but my gravy was super thick and really flavorless. I really feel as though I followed the recipe pretty close though. It was like eating thick goop with a hint of cocoa. Nothing at all like the chocolate gravy I had as a kid.
Thought it would be sweeter than it was....any recomendations
I will try this recipe for supper tonight!!I will add the half cup of cocoa and a dash of salt!!
I actually tried increasing the chocolate; it was a mistake IMO. This is a good recipe as stands.
Not many people have heard of Chocolate Gravy.... If you try it you will be hooked this has been passed down from my husbands family for several years..... AS SOMEONE said above a MUST increase cocoa to 1/2 cup and add salt about 1/4 tsp..... GREAT WITH BISCUITS AND PERSONALLY I PREFER LIGHT SPAM, YES SPAM FRY UPON BOTH SIDES AND ENJOY IT WITH BISCUITS & CHOCOLATE GRAVY DIP AND ENJOY..... can I say YUMMY!!!
A family favorite, my children love this!
Very good recipe. My husband has mentioned several times that he had chocolate gravy back in the 70's while visiting Alabama. I had never heard of it but found the recipe here and surprised him. He says 'thumbs up'!
I came from the family who has our recipe for Chocolate Gravy in many southern restaurants and cafes. It has been in several cook books thanks to an uncle and my mom. I increased the cocoa to 1/2 c., reduced sugar to 1/2 c., and always use whole milk and never reduced fat. You can easily double this recipe; I've always had to because we have 7 kids in our family and even with 4 still at home one batch is not enough. This has to be served over homemade biscuits (not bisquick) and always use real butter on biscuits, never margarine. This is a favorite of our family's on a Saturday morning. Yummy!!
This is the first time i have tried this recipe, my mother-n-law and sister-n-law made my son some chocolate gravy and he loved it, they both have since passed and i didnt have their recipe. My son said that this was just like theirs!!! He Loved It!!
I've always made chocolate gravy from boxed pudding, but this is so much better and more convenient since it's made from stuff I always have on hand!
This dish is a favorite of my children. The only variation I have made to this recipe is using evaporated milk, preferably PET brand, instead of regular milk. The texture and taste are much creamier. If the gravy is not thickening enough, about 1 minute prior to removing the gravy from the heat stir in a tablespoon of corn starch.
Made it twice now and we love it.
I made using the extra cocoa and salt others recommended and I made my 3/4 cup of sugar a heaping 3/4 cup. It was quite good, mine came out really dark with lots of chocolate flavor. The salt is a must for flavor contrast. I was tasting as I cooked and kept thinking something was missing, then I remembered the salt. That was it. A great recipe. Make sure you constantly stir and watch your heat if your using an electric stove.
Weird. I liked this. I had it for dessert to use up left over biscuits.
This is better than the recipe I have in myou cookbook on recipes from the old south. It's thicker like gravy should be. I haven't tried tweaking the recipe, as I find it just fine as-is. Maybe they left out salt since regular butter is used instead of unsalted? My 2 year old son has never eaten a biscuit put in front of him until I poured this over it! Edited to add: I just made it with gluten free all purpose flour. It took longer to thicken, and it must be stirred constantly or you get sludge in the bottom of the pan. I did add 1 extra tbspn gf flour since it was taking so long, a sprinkle of sea salt, and 1 more tbspn cocoa powder.
I have never had chocolate gravy before, nor have I ever heard of it. I made it for dinner tonight (yep, dinner!), and it was a huge hit. I usually don't mess with recipes when I try them for the first time, but I did what another comment said and doubled the cocoa and added 1/4 tsp salt. Perfection! Very smooth, great flavor. I have some left over from dinner tonight, and I'm going to try putting it on ice cream. I think it would taste great on ice cream too. (And I'm not sure if I can reheat the leftovers?) I served the gravy with the cream biscuits from this site.
Love it.
Instead of stirring the mixture 'frequently' while cooking on 'medium', I instead stirred constantly on low. Yes, I will absolutely make this again!
It was ok. Needed more cocoa and sugar but a good base recipe to adjust to taste.
Kids wait for this even if the biscuits are done first! Easy and so delicious!
This is my go to recipe everytime I make chocolate gravy....I like a little more semi sweet, so I do 1/3 cup cocoa instead of 1/4. This taste just like the filling in my grandma's chocolate pie! Love it!
I thought this was a great recipe. My husband liked it too. My mom is from the south, she used to make chocolate gravy, but she didn’t have an exact recipe. This recipe tasted just like hers.
I grew up on chocolate gravy! Yes I would!
Only 3 stars because it needs more cocoa.
Love this... very simple to make
3.26.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/187298/southern-style-chocolate-gravy/ ... Yes, similar, but not quite pudding. A cross between chocolate sauce & thickened hot chocolate. I had this with homemade buttermilk biscuits, but fruit would be good, too; silky smooth.
It was okay, agree it could have used more chocolate but it was definitely worth making if you want to make your biscuits sweet. Both of use preferred jelly though honestly.
I also added 1/4 tsp salt to dry ingredients! Perfect! My husband licked the pot clean!
Amazing! I added a pinch of salt, but everything else was spot on perfect. This is even more creamy than my grandmother's recipe :)
This recipe is as close to my mothers in taste and ingredients as any I have found. Of course she didn't measure anything or write hers down so I have tried many different ones and this was the best. I will make again. Thank you!
I love this recipe! It's my go-to recipe EVERY time. The only change I make is substituting 1/2 the sugar with Splenda to cut back on carbs a little. It's definitley better with all real sugar though. I always have to make extra to keep the boys from arguing over the last spoon full.
I made this for my family and it turned out GREAT! I did add 1/4 cup extra of cocoa for my southern bell man lol and he doesn't like butter in it (because he's weird) and it still turned out great even without the butter! I love this recipe and saved it! I really think the vanilla kicks it off honestly.
yummy!
this recipe is great. Everybody loved it. it's also great to add a spoonful of peanut butter
Absolute awesomeness
I made this for the family this morning. I may cut the sugar just a bit and add a pinch of salt. But otherwise it took me back to my youth in NC.
I live in the Midwest, and have never had chocolate gravy before. I’m certainly not a connoisseur, but here’s my review. I did consider adding a pinch of salt, because it seemed like I should have, but I’m actually glad I didn’t. My biscuits already had salt in them, so I think adding salt to the gravy would have been too much. I did stir in a tablespoon or so of heavy cream just to thin it a little bit after it had cooled a bit. The flavor reminded me of those chocolate filled pies that you get out of the paper sleeve, but better because it didn’t have the preservatives. My kids and I all agreed 5 stars. It was absolutely delicious! We will make it again.
Will definitely make it over and over again
Wonderfully satisfying
Best chocolate gravy ever!!
Didnt use vanilla And let each individual put their own butter in.
Love it!!
Amazing. It tastes exactly like my grannies chocolate gravy. I also used 1/2 cup of cocoa. I grew up on having chocolate gravy on cold winter mornings, and I've carried that tradition on with my two young children.
Excellent as is, we adjusted to our taste by going to 1/2 cup cocoa and subbing in 1/2 cup of half and half in place of 1/2 cup of the milk to make it creamier. A pinch of salt seems to make the flavor pop!
My Aunt Beckymade this for me the first time I got to spend the night with her after getting out of a 6 month hospital stay for seisures. It was the first time I had EVER had chocolate gravy, needless to say I've been in a relationship with it ever since!
This is a treat I always make when the grandchildren visit. I do, however, cut it down. One half makes plenty for four - although just to be honest, I don’t indulge. It can be addictive! Simple, tasty and makes people happy - what else can you ask for!
I expected more of a fudge sauce for ice cream. Too much flour, took away from the chocolate flavor. I made this with Dark Cocoa Powder
Made this gravy Christmas morning and it was very good and easy to make. I have never attempted to make gravy before and it came out great.
My boyfriend and I are from the south and he kept talking about chocolate gravy so I found this recipe and made it about half an hour ago and he was less than impressed with it. I have never even heard of chocolate gravy before a month ago (the whole south sighs in shock as one of their own has turned their back on them) so I don't know what it tastes or looks like to compare it to anything. He said it was too sweet and thick and looked like I just globbed chocolate cake frosting on top of some biscuits. I even took the other southerner's suggestions and added another 1/4 cup of cocoa and 1/4 tsp of salt. 2 stars since I modified it.