Roast Beef Stuffed Shells

I have been wanting to make this recipe for a long long time. Today the weather was cool I had left over roast beef and gravy and I finally got to make it! We loved it. I did not drain my beef well of the gravy because we LOVE gravy and I also didn't measure the horseradish so I think I ended up using less(I will use more next time). I made some without any horseradish for the kids and they loved it too! This will get made after every roast dinner I make from now on!
Made these for lunch and they were tasty. I made my own gravy(beef/mushroom) since that's what the submitter orginally intended but it was removed from the final posting and I used cojack on top...very good. If I served them for dinner I'd prolly just add a simple salad as they are quite rich and filling.
Now I did change this recipe a bit but I give it 5 stars because the basics work and I was very skeptical of roast beef in shells but it was so delicious. It reminded me of poutine. I used the left over beef from pepperoncini beef on this site. I pan fried some onions and garlic added the shredded beef to heat through - added shredded cheese and garlic cream cheese to make it creamy and stuffed the shells - covered with gravy and cheese (no horseradish but the beef was already spicy). If your shells get tough - I covered mine for 15 minutes cooked uncovered for 8 and 2 minutes on broil. The bf ate seconds and was asking for 3rds! If you like poutine this is sooo similar in flavours. Loved it.
you must add more horseradish! any leftover meat will work roastbeef being the best. a great appetizer!
I've been wanting to try this recipe for over a year and finally made it for dinner tonight. Yes I did my own thing with it but not too drastically different from the original recipe. I only wanted to make 1/2 a recipe because I used leftover roast that I had slow cooked with onion soup mix. I chopped that up and mixed it with the leftover gravy I had on hand. Being a little leary of it being too hot for the kids I only used a big squirt of horseradish which I actually mixed in with the meat/gravy mixture. I stuffed my shells with this mixture. Poured some jarred gravy over top and then topped with shredded cheddar cheese. I actually did not have enough meat mixture to use up all of the 1/2 box of shells that I had boiled I had about 5 leftover. I finished them up in the oven as directed. These were good but need something else to add some flavor...maybe some sauteed onions and garlic and some other herbs. It was a great use for leftover roast beef and gravy though! Thanks CNM for the recipe!
you can also use homemade gravy if you prefer. also if you dont like horseradish you can omit it or use less according to your taste. i personally dont like horseradish but my wife does so i put it on hers but not mine.
These were a nice change from the usual dinner. I skipped the horseradish for personal preference. I did find it to be pretty salty - probably from the deli meat and jarred gravy combo. My fiance does want to try it again with other combinations of meats and gravies.
Surprisingly good. I cut this down to one 7 oz. pkg. of roast beef (which is all I had) and it filled 12 jumbo shells. I used 2 pkgs. of brown gravy mix and made them according to directions. I made homemade horseradish sauce (AR recipe) and was really sparing on it since I wasn't sure we would even like this dish with it. I'm glad I used it it really enhanced the dish and this would have been rather boring without it but the amount called for is way too much for us. My husband said I could serve this one again. This wasn't fancy or really all that impressive but it was different and good on it's own. 04-10-2012 UPDATE: This has turned out to be one of my hubby's favorite and most requested dishes. He'd rate this a 5. I have enjoyed it as well but it still isn't one of my favorites.
Very good stuffed shells. I used "Simple Beef Flavored Gravy" for the gravy. Rather than topping with horseradish sauce I put a big glob of it with the gravy and mixed it all together because I feared kidlets would get a big bite of horseradish.
This was just ok. 2 out of 4 people liked it in my house. I followed the recipe exactly (save for making my own gravy). I kind of want to make it again but I have to think about how to make it better. I definitely won't add the cheese if I do (totally unnecessary).