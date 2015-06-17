Farfalle with Ham and Peas

Rating: 3.56 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Farfalle noodles, mixed with cream sauce, ham and peas.

By Christina

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over medium heat, and cook the pasta for about 8 minutes, until tender. Drain, and return to pot over low heat.

  • Lightly mix in the ham, peas, and milk, and sprinkle in the pepper and garlic powder. Stir in the Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and cook about 5 minutes, until the cheese melts and the mixture is bubbling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 44.9mg; sodium 922.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Most helpful positive review

Carrie
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2009
Not bad for such a quick and easy recipe. I made a few preparation changes. Instead of adding the ham and peas and milk to the pasta I heated the milk in a seperate pan then melted the cheese in. Then I stirred in my peas ham and pasta. The sauce was a bit bland for my tastes so I'll try jazzing it up a bit. Also the pasta was somewhat dry even with using a 12 oz package instead of a 16. Needs a bit more sauce. Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

artworkbykaren
Rating: 3 stars
09/07/2010
This was somewhat bland as-is. I do not think I'd make this again. I ended up adding extra cheese for some more creaminess and extra garlic for added flavor. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
kandarin
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2010
This is a great base for starting this type of meal. I added: broccol onions and minced garlic sauted in pan then added ham peas and milk. I also added 2/4 tsp dry ground mustard next time I may double the mustard. I didn't measure the milk or cheese I eyeballed it. I did add more than the milk called for for sure. It was a bit too runny so I added about 1 tbsp flour and then added the pasta so far so good everyone likes it. My 5 yr old said he liked it before he even tried it! Read More
Helpful
(9)
TripleL
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2009
I substituted frozen peas for canned ones and it worked fine. I thought this recipe was good although if you happened to get a scoop of just pasta without meat or peas the pasta tasted a bit bland. My husband really like it though. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Melissa Conger
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2011
I started by sauteing some chopped garlic in butter before adding the milk and remaining ingredients. Used white cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. When the sauce was done I spooned it over the pasta. I thought this was a good way to use the rest of a ham steak from the previous night's dinner but my husband didn't agree. Some people don't like ham and peas I guess! Read More
Helpful
(5)
momofthreeboys070910
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2011
This wasnt so bad...I only used 1/2 box and halved pretty much everything except for the cheese I kept that the same (I c. each for my updated servings) & it fed the four of us. This will def. be my "desperate times" kinda go to meal. Read More
Helpful
(4)
GIZZMO44D
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2009
Not enough cheese for the amount of pasta. I ended up using 2 cups of mozzerella and 2 cups of cheddar plus I added more milk and 1 jar of alfredo sauce to make it creamy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Israfel
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2011
A good base recipe though I made a few changes. To start I used frozen peas and drained the pasta over them to thaw them out. I then sauteed the ham in some butter before adding about three quarters of a can of evaporated milk and about a quarter cup of ranch dressing though you can do it to taste. Then I added a substantial handful of shredded sharp cheddar cheese allowing time for it to melt before stirring in the peas and pasta. A tasty quick supper that I will probably make again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Christina
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2009
Great..easy to make very creamy Read More
Helpful
(4)
