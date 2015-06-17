Farfalle with Ham and Peas

Not bad for such a quick and easy recipe. I made a few preparation changes. Instead of adding the ham and peas and milk to the pasta I heated the milk in a seperate pan then melted the cheese in. Then I stirred in my peas ham and pasta. The sauce was a bit bland for my tastes so I'll try jazzing it up a bit. Also the pasta was somewhat dry even with using a 12 oz package instead of a 16. Needs a bit more sauce.
This is a great base for starting this type of meal. I added: broccol onions and minced garlic sauted in pan then added ham peas and milk. I also added 2/4 tsp dry ground mustard next time I may double the mustard. I didn't measure the milk or cheese I eyeballed it. I did add more than the milk called for for sure. It was a bit too runny so I added about 1 tbsp flour and then added the pasta so far so good everyone likes it. My 5 yr old said he liked it before he even tried it!
I substituted frozen peas for canned ones and it worked fine. I thought this recipe was good although if you happened to get a scoop of just pasta without meat or peas the pasta tasted a bit bland. My husband really like it though.
This was somewhat bland as-is. I do not think I'd make this again. I ended up adding extra cheese for some more creaminess and extra garlic for added flavor.
I started by sauteing some chopped garlic in butter before adding the milk and remaining ingredients. Used white cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. When the sauce was done I spooned it over the pasta. I thought this was a good way to use the rest of a ham steak from the previous night's dinner but my husband didn't agree. Some people don't like ham and peas I guess!
This wasnt so bad...I only used 1/2 box and halved pretty much everything except for the cheese I kept that the same (I c. each for my updated servings) & it fed the four of us. This will def. be my "desperate times" kinda go to meal.
Not enough cheese for the amount of pasta. I ended up using 2 cups of mozzerella and 2 cups of cheddar plus I added more milk and 1 jar of alfredo sauce to make it creamy.
A good base recipe though I made a few changes. To start I used frozen peas and drained the pasta over them to thaw them out. I then sauteed the ham in some butter before adding about three quarters of a can of evaporated milk and about a quarter cup of ranch dressing though you can do it to taste. Then I added a substantial handful of shredded sharp cheddar cheese allowing time for it to melt before stirring in the peas and pasta. A tasty quick supper that I will probably make again!
Great..easy to make very creamy