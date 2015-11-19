Dawn's Easy Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies

1 of 189

Rating: 5 stars I made the cookies and left out the Bourbon completely they turned out GREAT! I also left out coconut and pecans in the end but everyone who ate these absolutely loved them! I've already gotten a request to make these again for the holidays. This is a super easy recipe to use with any cake mix/icing combination. I'm going to try others at some point! Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I used a teaspoon of vanilla in place of the bourbon, fat free cream cheese for the icing, and left out the coconut completely. I love these! This frosting is pretty runny- I recommend leaving out the liquid. I have also tried these topped with a cream cheese frosting and pecans rather than as a sandwich, but they're just not as fun (or pretty) that way. I love how the cookie texture is not very cake like - it's super moist and really tastes like a cookie! Can't wait to try this with a carrot cake mix!This is definately a keeper. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for a bake sale @ work and boy they went fast! They are absolutely the best cookies you will ever eat. I only made one subsitution. Instead of bourbon, I used buttermilk. This is a must try!! Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars These were a HIT at my office. They were gobbled up in about 30 seconds! I left the bourbon, coconut & pecans out. Next time I may make 1/2 with pecans and 1/2 without. Also, I used regular milk instead of evaporated (just because I didn't want to open a whole can for 2 tsp.) I'm making them again this week! Edited: I tried this around Easter using Carrot Cake mix instead of Red Velvet and they were equally delicious !! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Cookies are soft and chewy and the frosting has a perfect texture! (I excluded the evaporated milk) I made this recipe today for a Christmas cookie exchange only I substituted devil's food for the red velvet and excluded the burbon. Then I added peppermint extract to the frosting and rolled the cookies in crushed candy canes instead of pecans. Yummy! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars WOW!!!!!!!!! Thank you for this crazy easy keeper of a recipe. Threw together in about 5 minutes. Baked on parchment. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars These were so easy and everyone liked them very much. I did use the cooked icing from another recipe on this site (Red Velvet Cake by Eleanor Johnson) since I consider that the ultimate icing for red velvet anything. Will make again soon - Thanks! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely LOVE red velvet cake so I knew I had to try this recipe lol. I made the cookies last night and they were phenomenal! I added some white chocolate chips to the cookies- delicious!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I made these exactly as directed. I thought they were awesome. Crunchy on the outside and still chewy. Amazing frosting. My 17 year old son said they were the best cookie he ever tasted! The only suggestion I would make is to make smaller cookies. I made walnut sized and came out with only 36 cookies making 18 of the finished product. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Helpful (9)