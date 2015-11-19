Dawn's Easy Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies

I made the cookies and left out the Bourbon completely they turned out GREAT! I also left out coconut and pecans in the end but everyone who ate these absolutely loved them! I've already gotten a request to make these again for the holidays. This is a super easy recipe to use with any cake mix/icing combination. I'm going to try others at some point!
Delicious! I used a teaspoon of vanilla in place of the bourbon, fat free cream cheese for the icing, and left out the coconut completely. I love these! This frosting is pretty runny- I recommend leaving out the liquid. I have also tried these topped with a cream cheese frosting and pecans rather than as a sandwich, but they're just not as fun (or pretty) that way. I love how the cookie texture is not very cake like - it's super moist and really tastes like a cookie! Can't wait to try this with a carrot cake mix!This is definately a keeper.
I made these for a bake sale @ work and boy they went fast! They are absolutely the best cookies you will ever eat. I only made one subsitution. Instead of bourbon, I used buttermilk. This is a must try!!
These were a HIT at my office. They were gobbled up in about 30 seconds! I left the bourbon, coconut & pecans out. Next time I may make 1/2 with pecans and 1/2 without. Also, I used regular milk instead of evaporated (just because I didn't want to open a whole can for 2 tsp.) I'm making them again this week! Edited: I tried this around Easter using Carrot Cake mix instead of Red Velvet and they were equally delicious !!
Cookies are soft and chewy and the frosting has a perfect texture! (I excluded the evaporated milk) I made this recipe today for a Christmas cookie exchange only I substituted devil's food for the red velvet and excluded the burbon. Then I added peppermint extract to the frosting and rolled the cookies in crushed candy canes instead of pecans. Yummy!
WOW!!!!!!!!! Thank you for this crazy easy keeper of a recipe. Threw together in about 5 minutes. Baked on parchment.
These were so easy and everyone liked them very much. I did use the cooked icing from another recipe on this site (Red Velvet Cake by Eleanor Johnson) since I consider that the ultimate icing for red velvet anything. Will make again soon - Thanks!
I absolutely LOVE red velvet cake so I knew I had to try this recipe lol. I made the cookies last night and they were phenomenal! I added some white chocolate chips to the cookies- delicious!!
I made these exactly as directed. I thought they were awesome. Crunchy on the outside and still chewy. Amazing frosting. My 17 year old son said they were the best cookie he ever tasted! The only suggestion I would make is to make smaller cookies. I made walnut sized and came out with only 36 cookies making 18 of the finished product. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Agreed 1inch balls were too big my cookies were flat and when finished way too sweet don't think I'd make these again I'll just have to keep looking for another recipe