Dawn's Easy Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies

Rating: 4.39 stars
169 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 103
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 3

As a Southern girl, I love baking from scratch and red velvet cakes are a must for the holidays. I usually make one every Christmas, especially one for my brother-in-law David. This year was so busy, I just didn't have time to make him one, but I am always making cake mix cookies for my girls as a quick snack in the afternoons after school, so I whipped up a batch of these gems for him for Christmas. They are out of this world! You don't just have to make them for holidays they are wonderful anytime, see for your self.

By DAWNV4

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Icing

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix together cake mix, eggs, oil, and bourbon in a large bowl. Roll the dough into balls the size of walnuts. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the tops start to crack, about 8 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

  • In a large bowl combine cream cheese, butter, evaporated milk, vanilla, and coconut. Add the confectioners' sugar 1 cup at a time, mixing well with each addition. If consistency is too stiff, add more milk.

  • Place the chopped pecans in a bowl. Spread a generous amount of icing on the bottom of a cookie, sandwich it with another cookie, pressing firmly so that the icing comes all the way out to the edge. Roll the edges of the sandwich cookies in the chopped pecans. Repeat with the remaining cookies.

Tips

Cook's Note

You will likely have extra icing after building your sandwich cookies. It will keep it for up to 2 weeks covered tightly in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 182.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (189)

Most helpful positive review

Heather
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2009
I made the cookies and left out the Bourbon completely they turned out GREAT! I also left out coconut and pecans in the end but everyone who ate these absolutely loved them! I've already gotten a request to make these again for the holidays. This is a super easy recipe to use with any cake mix/icing combination. I'm going to try others at some point! Read More
Helpful
(84)

Most helpful critical review

MaryAnn
Rating: 1 stars
01/20/2012
Agreed 1inch balls were too big my cookies were flat and when finished way too sweet don't think I'd make these again I'll just have to keep looking for another recipe Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
lchoward
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2009
Delicious! I used a teaspoon of vanilla in place of the bourbon, fat free cream cheese for the icing, and left out the coconut completely. I love these! This frosting is pretty runny- I recommend leaving out the liquid. I have also tried these topped with a cream cheese frosting and pecans rather than as a sandwich, but they're just not as fun (or pretty) that way. I love how the cookie texture is not very cake like - it's super moist and really tastes like a cookie! Can't wait to try this with a carrot cake mix!This is definately a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(53)
Monica R. Wicker-Mosley
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2009
I made these for a bake sale @ work and boy they went fast! They are absolutely the best cookies you will ever eat. I only made one subsitution. Instead of bourbon, I used buttermilk. This is a must try!! Read More
Helpful
(43)
Debbie S.
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2012
These were a HIT at my office. They were gobbled up in about 30 seconds! I left the bourbon, coconut & pecans out. Next time I may make 1/2 with pecans and 1/2 without. Also, I used regular milk instead of evaporated (just because I didn't want to open a whole can for 2 tsp.) I'm making them again this week! Edited: I tried this around Easter using Carrot Cake mix instead of Red Velvet and they were equally delicious !! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Chelsie Hatch
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2009
Cookies are soft and chewy and the frosting has a perfect texture! (I excluded the evaporated milk) I made this recipe today for a Christmas cookie exchange only I substituted devil's food for the red velvet and excluded the burbon. Then I added peppermint extract to the frosting and rolled the cookies in crushed candy canes instead of pecans. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Sweet Apron
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2010
WOW!!!!!!!!! Thank you for this crazy easy keeper of a recipe. Threw together in about 5 minutes. Baked on parchment. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Cindy
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2009
These were so easy and everyone liked them very much. I did use the cooked icing from another recipe on this site (Red Velvet Cake by Eleanor Johnson) since I consider that the ultimate icing for red velvet anything. Will make again soon - Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Britt Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2009
I absolutely LOVE red velvet cake so I knew I had to try this recipe lol. I made the cookies last night and they were phenomenal! I added some white chocolate chips to the cookies- delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
CANABALI
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2009
I made these exactly as directed. I thought they were awesome. Crunchy on the outside and still chewy. Amazing frosting. My 17 year old son said they were the best cookie he ever tasted! The only suggestion I would make is to make smaller cookies. I made walnut sized and came out with only 36 cookies making 18 of the finished product. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
