True Blue Custard Crunch Pie

Rating: 4.7 stars
175 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 140
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0

This is delicious warm and even better after refrigerating! The custard like filling and crunchy topping are so complimentary. It is not your ordinary blueberry pie and is so simple to prepare.

By Beth Zelle

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
47 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat together sour cream, 3/4 cup sugar, egg, 2 tablespoons flour, vanilla extract and salt in a mixing bowl until smooth. Gently fold the blueberries into the sour cream mixture. Spoon the filling into the unbaked pie crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

  • While the filling is baking, prepare the streusel crunch topping: In a medium bowl combine 3 tablespoons flour and 2 tablespoons sugar. Cut the cold butter into the flour mixture until crumbly. Fold in the chopped pecans. After the filling has baked 25 minutes, sprinkle the streusel crunch topping over the top of the pie.

  • Bake until the topping is golden brown, about 15 additional minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 47.2mg; sodium 244.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (183)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
Oustanding! Perfect texture and flavor - not overly sweet full-on blueberry-ful. I increased the filling by 1/2 (using 1/2 of a beaten egg) to fill a deep-dish pie pan so mine needed about 15 minutes longer baking time. This sets and slices beautifully when chilled (I didn't serve any until I chilled it so I'm not sure how it does warm). Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(43)

Most helpful critical review

shanna
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2010
Nice texture but not sweet enough for us. Read More
Helpful
(2)
175 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 140
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
Oustanding! Perfect texture and flavor - not overly sweet full-on blueberry-ful. I increased the filling by 1/2 (using 1/2 of a beaten egg) to fill a deep-dish pie pan so mine needed about 15 minutes longer baking time. This sets and slices beautifully when chilled (I didn't serve any until I chilled it so I'm not sure how it does warm). Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(43)
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2010
This was big on flavor but short on looks in my view particularly the topping. Hubs really enjoyed it however describing it as full of blueberry flavor and pleasantly sweet and in my book that's what counts. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Annabelle
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
This was incredibly simple to make and very delicious. The center wasn't set at all when I pulled it out after 25 minutes to add the topping so I baked for an additional 10 minutes before adding the topping. Also one of my dinner guests is allergic to tree nuts so I substituted brown sugar for the pecans and it was still very flavorful and crunchy. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Advertisement
Charlene C.
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2009
I've been making this pie for over 30 years and it's never failed to be enjoyed! It's simple preparation is a bonus to a great dessert. It needs NO tweeking!!! Read More
Helpful
(19)
emmajill8103
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2009
This lucious creamy mouth watering pie was a big hit for my family. I cannot explain how wonderful it was. You will just have to try it out. You will NOT be disappointed!!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
EAKE
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
Big TY to Janpie for showing me this recipe...It is as delicious as she said and then some...Doubled the recipe and made 2 pies for two reasons SOOOO many fresh blueberries and SOOOO many teens to feed 7 at the time...both pies were gone in the blink of an eye... Read More
Helpful
(17)
Advertisement
Julie
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2009
This pie was super easy and delicious! I followed the recipe just used splenda and light sour cream. The cooking time is perfect! Thank you Nonnie Z for a wonderful pie! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Julie62
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2010
Absolutely the best dessert! I'll be making this again and again. I used frozen blueberries frozen pie crusts omitted the pecans and upped the flour/sugar to make up for the missing nuts. Amazing! I didn't even dirty my mixer just mixed by hand. Can I say more? My new favorite! UPDATE: I used a crust made of 6 oz cream cheese 1 c. butter and 2 cups flour. Chill at least an hour or up to a week. Roll dough fairly thick and place in pan. Trim edge leaving an inch or so around. Fold under and flute edge so it stands up a bit to hold more filling. I doubled the filling and most of it fit. I baked the rest in a custard cup lined with trimmed pie crust. The pie took quite a long time to bake - I'm guessing over an hour. Bake until the center is set then top with crumble. The crumble seemed like it had too much butter so I added about 2 T. more each of flour sugar and pecans. Bake until browned - using the broiler if needed. The crust baked up nice and crisp. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Janpie
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2009
I just made this the other day and OMG it is delicious!. I wasn't going to use the pecans because I didn't have any but decided to wait a day and get a tiny bag in the baking section of the store. The crunch it gives to the topping is perfect. Wonderful with a little ice cream on top as well as plain. Definitely plan to make this again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
shanna
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2010
Nice texture but not sweet enough for us. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022