True Blue Custard Crunch Pie

Rating: 5 stars Oustanding! Perfect texture and flavor - not overly sweet full-on blueberry-ful. I increased the filling by 1/2 (using 1/2 of a beaten egg) to fill a deep-dish pie pan so mine needed about 15 minutes longer baking time. This sets and slices beautifully when chilled (I didn't serve any until I chilled it so I'm not sure how it does warm). Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (43)

Rating: 4 stars This was big on flavor but short on looks in my view particularly the topping. Hubs really enjoyed it however describing it as full of blueberry flavor and pleasantly sweet and in my book that's what counts. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars This was incredibly simple to make and very delicious. The center wasn't set at all when I pulled it out after 25 minutes to add the topping so I baked for an additional 10 minutes before adding the topping. Also one of my dinner guests is allergic to tree nuts so I substituted brown sugar for the pecans and it was still very flavorful and crunchy. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this pie for over 30 years and it's never failed to be enjoyed! It's simple preparation is a bonus to a great dessert. It needs NO tweeking!!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This lucious creamy mouth watering pie was a big hit for my family. I cannot explain how wonderful it was. You will just have to try it out. You will NOT be disappointed!!! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Big TY to Janpie for showing me this recipe...It is as delicious as she said and then some...Doubled the recipe and made 2 pies for two reasons SOOOO many fresh blueberries and SOOOO many teens to feed 7 at the time...both pies were gone in the blink of an eye... Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was super easy and delicious! I followed the recipe just used splenda and light sour cream. The cooking time is perfect! Thank you Nonnie Z for a wonderful pie! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely the best dessert! I'll be making this again and again. I used frozen blueberries frozen pie crusts omitted the pecans and upped the flour/sugar to make up for the missing nuts. Amazing! I didn't even dirty my mixer just mixed by hand. Can I say more? My new favorite! UPDATE: I used a crust made of 6 oz cream cheese 1 c. butter and 2 cups flour. Chill at least an hour or up to a week. Roll dough fairly thick and place in pan. Trim edge leaving an inch or so around. Fold under and flute edge so it stands up a bit to hold more filling. I doubled the filling and most of it fit. I baked the rest in a custard cup lined with trimmed pie crust. The pie took quite a long time to bake - I'm guessing over an hour. Bake until the center is set then top with crumble. The crumble seemed like it had too much butter so I added about 2 T. more each of flour sugar and pecans. Bake until browned - using the broiler if needed. The crust baked up nice and crisp. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this the other day and OMG it is delicious!. I wasn't going to use the pecans because I didn't have any but decided to wait a day and get a tiny bag in the baking section of the store. The crunch it gives to the topping is perfect. Wonderful with a little ice cream on top as well as plain. Definitely plan to make this again. Helpful (15)