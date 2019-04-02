Hoisin-Ginger Beef Skewers

1 of 108

Rating: 5 stars Anytime there is a mixture of soy sauce honey ginger garlic and sesame I know I will be in for a treat! But adding in hoisin sauce gave this marinade a wonderful Asian twist. I left out the chile-garlic sauce due to family's request for a milder flavor. But I did add in a smidgen of crushed red pepper flakes. I added Hawaiian rock salt and fresh black pepper. I thinly sliced the 1.25 pounds of flank steak against the grain. I placed the meat along with the marinade in a large one gallon ziplock bag and marinated for 8 hors. Grilling the beef did not take long at all. While grilling I noticed the wonderful aroma from the meats! I also got the nice brown sear on both sides which I like a lot. The meat was tender juicy and sooo flavorful...Mmm. The marinate soaked right into the meat tenderizing it all those hours. It just smells wonderful looks appeatizing and tastes delicious! We ate the beef skewers in silence licking all the marinades off of our fingers. My family ate this up so fast I don't think they noticed the red pepper flakes I snuck in the marinade! This paired perfectly with "Sesame Noodle Salad " from this site. The sesame noodles are delicious too! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars These were really good. Next time I will set aside some of the marinade for dipping. Left out the salt and they were fine without it. I would not leave out the sesame oil though. It adds a lot of flavor. Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars I actually found this recipe when I was looking for something to do with a pound of ground beef. I first saw another recipe for skewered meatballs so I was inspired and basically just took the marinade added an egg some panko breadcrumbs and combined it all. I served the meatballs that I sprinkled toasted sesame seeds onto over steamed rice with a veggie stir fry and a bit of hoisin drizzled on top...yummy! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars i made this meal last night and my roommates both think it was the best dish i've ever cooked them! i probably tripled the amount of ginger and garlic which i think the result paid off. in between beef i added small mushrooms yellow and red peppers so they make a better presentation and it's healthier. do not omit sesame oil because it adds a great flavour. i also sprinkled raw sesame seeds on top before sending the skewers onto the grill it turned out perfect will make it again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Due to personal preference I used extra garlic ginger and sriracha and it was fantastic! I let it marinade overnight and it made the steak SO tender. I would recomend making extra marinade to simmer till warm and use as a dipping sauce. I served this with rice and steamed broccoli and my husband has already requested I put this meal into the "favorites" section. This would be great threaded onto skewers with veggies or on short skewers to serve as an appetizer. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars DELICIOUS!!! This will become a family regular! The kids thought it was a pinch spicy but their taste buds need to become stronger and more tolerant of heat so I will continue making as is! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy even my pickiest kid loved them. The marinade seemed to really soften up the steak as well. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Made as written and I have no complaints. I know a lot of people do not care for the taste of sesame oil but it plays a big part in the overall flavor of this dish. I do not recommend leaving it out or substituting something else for it. I personally like it and was impressed with this recipe. It was packed full of flavor and reminded me of beef jerky except warm tender and juicy instead. Thanks for sharing Pat! Helpful (7)