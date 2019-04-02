Cheesy Broccoli and Vegetable Soup

1 of 81

Rating: 5 stars One of the easiest and best soup's I've every made. Used the frozen Calif. mixed veggies but used fresh broccolil - about 4 big stalks cut into bite sized pieces. Only used 1/3 cup flour and stirred that into the 1/4 cup butter and stirred until it was a nice golden color. Used 2% milk. This time I used the real velveeta cheese next time I'll try it with the 2% velveeta and I really don't think it will change anything but the calorie count. Also put 4 chicken bouillion cubes and 2 beef boulilion cubes into the broth - think it give it a bit more depth of flavor. Being in Texas I had to add a few sprinkles of crushed red pepper flakes. Great on a cold winter night! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this recipe for about 10 years now and my family loves it. Sometimes I make it as the recipe says but it is also great with a few extras. My husband finds it more filling when I add some diced potatoes diced ham and a can of whole kernel corn. Good stuff!!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This soup is fabulous. My family and I loved it. I used skim milk in place of regular milk just to lighten it up a bit and still got a nice creamy soup. I served it with some nice warm crusty dinner rolls. So good. A definate keeper. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars very good. loved it. quick and easy. i used a cup of chicken broth (its all i had left) and then made my own broth from water and ramen noodle seasoning to finish the other cup.. i know its ghetto but its all i had to work with. i know that if next time i actually have enough broth or if i use a little less seasoning from ramen it will be better cuz the flavor was a bit too strong. but that was all on me. it was my fault. otherwise AWEsome!! UPDATE: I made this again and made some additions and substitutions.. MMMmmMMm... yummy. not as thick as I normally like it but deLICious flavor.. the first four ingredients I left alone. I had all of them. And since I didn't have Velveeta cheese (and it's processed. trying to be more healthy;)) I changed the rest of the ingredients to my way of making cheese sauce without it. I used 4 tbs butter 1/4 c flour 1 cup milk and 2 cups of regular shredded cheese. Also when melting the butter I added a little less than half an onion and 1 stalk of celery to saute in butter then did the rest as is.. still such an awesome recipe. I really love this stuff and there's a few ways to do it without ALL the ingredients and its still similar to the original and SO SO mmm mmm good!! hehe. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was extremely delicious and simple to make. I used a Mexican Cheese blend instead of Velveeta (which I didn't have on hand) and cut up some chicken breast to add to the soup. Very filling! My entire family raved about it. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Inexpensive quick and easy! I cut the recipe in 1/2 for just my hubby and I to have with sandwiches...it was a perfect way to get some veggies! I plan on using the leftovers tossed with pasta and chicken later this week for dinner:-) Thanks! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good. I wasn't sure why the roux was made separately then added in so I just did the roux first then added in the milk broth and veggies. My cheese which was a nacho cheese instead of velveeta was frozen as well so I added that in a minute or two after adding the veggies. I had to use a regular mixed veggie blend instead of the broccoli--we don't have broccoli in the house (freezer or otherwise) right now but it worked well. Just maybe made it less of a broccoli soup. I halved the soup and it still made enough to go with our lunch today and for 2 lunches at work for the both of us this week. I'm surprised there's no seasonings anywhere in this recipe; without the nacho cheese I'd definitely be wanting to add some salt pepper and maybe some garlic and onion. For all that though it's an easy quick soup recipe. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This soup good. I added some some spinach and served it with a spoonful of rice. It was very easy a good last minute dinner my two boys 4 and 2 gobbled it up. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This soup is DELICIOUS! I made it last night for my husband and we both loved it! The only thing I changed was I didn't add the mixed vegetables but I added about 2 lbs. of cut up russet potatoes. I did everything else as written. Thanks so much for this yummy recipe this will definitely be made again and again! This is a keeper. Helpful (3)