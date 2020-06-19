Big Game Heroux Dip

Rating: 2.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a nice creamy and spicy dip. It's just perfect for dipping potato or corn chips while watching football. I say serving size is 12, but I have found that some football fans can consume a quarter of this recipe in 1 hour. If this is the only dip you have for a 3 hour game and you have 4 munchers, than you will need to increase the serving size to 24 servings.

By TheOldCook

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
35 mins
total:
41 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the chives, basil, paprika, sugar, parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, celery salt, cilantro, pepper, allspice, ginger, cayenne pepper, turmeric, monosodium glutamate, and lemon juice in a microwave-safe bowl.

  • Cook in the microwave on High for 30 seconds.

  • Stir in the horseradish sauce and mustard; allow to cool 5 minutes; fold in the mayonnaise. Chill in refrigerator at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 494.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Traci BB
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2016
I thought this recipe made a good dipping sauce for my homemade French fries. It went over well with my guests as well. Thanks for sharing your recipe.:) Read More

SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
01/27/2015
I'm sorry to say that we did not care for this. I don't think the flavors work well at all. Read More
