Pork Chops with Tomatoes and String Beans

1 of 13

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty. This is a good way to use up the garden produce. I added a Vidalia Onion to mine. I will go heavier on the cheese next time. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Very yummy. I noticed a few people asking why reserve the green bean juice, saying they didn't see what to do with it. The recipe states: "Boil the reserved cooking liquid in the skillet and stir the browned bits until dissolved". I take "reserved cooking liquid" to mean the bean juice. ;) Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This was delicious!!! The next time I make it I will only boil the green beans for about a minute, as they were over cooked! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I have the same question as another reviewer. Why save the bean juice? I used it to deglaze the pork chop skillet and poured in on the chops in the baking dish.Good. The recipe is a keeper. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I covered the 8x8 dish with foil before putting in the oven. I used thick chops. They were very juicy. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Made this tonight. It was pretty good. Added sautéed onions and garlic to the green beans and made it with white rice to soak up the extra juices. Next time, maybe I'll add in sautéed mushrooms with the onions. Very easy to prep and make overall :) Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars added a layer of spinach on the tomatoes used mexican cheese instead and added sauteed onions to the green beans...really good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Beans could have been a little more flavorful and perhaps a little less garlic on the chops (maybe mix garlic in with beans as well?) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Super easy and yummy. Didn't have sage so I used dried rosemary instead and it works. I also used a splash of cooking sherry to scrape up all the brown bits from the pork chops. But just a little water also works too! Just had it on hand so why not :-) Helpful (1)