Pork Chops with Tomatoes and String Beans

Rating: 4.15 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Pork chops are seared on the stovetop and topped with a layer of cheese and tomatoes, then baked on a bed of fresh string beans. Great with baked potatoes.

By S.P. Daley

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Fill a saucepan with lightly salted water, and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, add the green beans, and return to a boil. Cook uncovered until the green beans are crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain the beans, reserving 2/3 cup of the cooking liquid. Spread the beans into the greased baking dish.

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork chops, and cook until golden brown on each side, about 3 minutes per side. Season the browned pork chops with salt, pepper, sage, and garlic, then arrange over the green beans.

  • Pour the reserved bean-cooking liquid in the skillet and stir the browned bits until dissolved. Pour over the pork chops. Place the tomato slices over the pork chops, and cover each with a slice of Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese melts and is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the pork chops should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 88.9mg; sodium 803.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (13)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SilverGreenOwl
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2010
Very yummy. I noticed a few people asking why reserve the green bean juice, saying they didn't see what to do with it. The recipe states: "Boil the reserved cooking liquid in the skillet and stir the browned bits until dissolved". I take "reserved cooking liquid" to mean the bean juice. ;) Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Tina
Rating: 1 stars
07/22/2013
I did not care for this recipe. The beans were overly salty and the pork chops were tough. If I ever were to make this again (and I might as I have all of the other ingredients in the garden this month) I would use far higher oven temperature and cook the dish for a much shorter time. That might work but I am not sure as the flavors then will have too little time to blend. Read More
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Loribeth32
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2009
Very tasty. This is a good way to use up the garden produce. I added a Vidalia Onion to mine. I will go heavier on the cheese next time. Read More
Helpful
(7)
SilverGreenOwl
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2010
Very yummy. I noticed a few people asking why reserve the green bean juice, saying they didn't see what to do with it. The recipe states: "Boil the reserved cooking liquid in the skillet and stir the browned bits until dissolved". I take "reserved cooking liquid" to mean the bean juice. ;) Read More
Helpful
(7)
KAE2
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2009
This was delicious!!! The next time I make it I will only boil the green beans for about a minute, as they were over cooked! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Bea
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2009
I have the same question as another reviewer. Why save the bean juice? I used it to deglaze the pork chop skillet and poured in on the chops in the baking dish.Good. The recipe is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Lesley
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2009
I covered the 8x8 dish with foil before putting in the oven. I used thick chops. They were very juicy. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Cpepper14420
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2014
Made this tonight. It was pretty good. Added sautéed onions and garlic to the green beans and made it with white rice to soak up the extra juices. Next time, maybe I'll add in sautéed mushrooms with the onions. Very easy to prep and make overall :) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Jenna
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2009
added a layer of spinach on the tomatoes used mexican cheese instead and added sauteed onions to the green beans...really good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nitsa
Rating: 4 stars
09/01/2012
Beans could have been a little more flavorful and perhaps a little less garlic on the chops (maybe mix garlic in with beans as well?) Read More
Helpful
(1)
chickengirl
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2016
Super easy and yummy. Didn't have sage so I used dried rosemary instead and it works. I also used a splash of cooking sherry to scrape up all the brown bits from the pork chops. But just a little water also works too! Just had it on hand so why not :-) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tina
Rating: 1 stars
07/22/2013
I did not care for this recipe. The beans were overly salty and the pork chops were tough. If I ever were to make this again (and I might as I have all of the other ingredients in the garden this month) I would use far higher oven temperature and cook the dish for a much shorter time. That might work but I am not sure as the flavors then will have too little time to blend. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022