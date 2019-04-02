Roasted Tomatoes with Garlic

Delicious side dish with pasta or throw it on your salad for a perfect addition.

Recipe by Jodi

Recipe Summary

10 mins
15 mins
25 mins
6
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place a piece of aluminum foil over a baking sheet.

  • Place the tomatoes and garlic into a mixing bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, and toss until evenly coated. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then spread evenly onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake the grape tomatoes in the preheated oven until the skins pop and start to brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

64 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 4.8g; sodium 9.4mg. Full Nutrition
