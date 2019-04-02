Roasted Tomatoes with Garlic
Delicious side dish with pasta or throw it on your salad for a perfect addition.
My mom makes these all summer long, so good! she doesn't use garlic, just cherry tomatoes cut in 1/2, or slices of roma's; they get brown & carmalized, like sun dried tomatoes. so great as an appetizer or in pasta, thank you!Read More
Did not enjoy thisRead More
These are so good! I sprinkle them with kosher salt and cracked black pepper along with the olive oil and garlic. They're great all by themselves or tossed with angel hair pasta with fresh basil.
I like this recipe, but I prefer using cherry tomatoes and slice them to insert slivers of garlic. This just makes the tomatoes pop that much more. Thanks for the recipe!
Absolutely the best way to cook up the summer garden bounty....experiment and use flavored oil, and as some have suggested herbs. Cool tomatoes and bag in a zip bag, freeze, and enjoy in the dead of winter....yummmm make into pasta sauce etc. Doesnt get any better.
All our tomatoes, mostly Roma and grape came in the last few weeks of the fall. This became our favorite dish to use them up. I sometimes toss sliced zucchini or broccoli florets in too. So simple and delicious.
have been making them like this for awhile now. i just throw them on a cookie sheet...drizzle w/ EVOO and sprinkle course sea salt (not alot) and roast for about 20 minutes. they are so delicious...even good the next day in a salad.
This was another experience for me of a great recipe being born out of necessity - in this case a need to use some grape tomatoes on the verge of being on their last legs! These are great as written but I couldn't resist adding a variety of fresh minced herbs from my garden - just a small amount. This was a fresh, different and welcome addition to our dinner plates.
used vine tomatoes and cut in half. put cut side up. we really enjoyed it. does not need a lot of oil!
Easy peasy! I tossed my tomatoes in a garlic-infused olive oil, added some sea salt, pepper, basil, and onion/garlic powders to taste. My oven runs hot, so I roasted my tomatoes at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. The last few minutes of roasting, I boiled angel hair pasta, tossed with pesto, and used the tomatoes as a topping. Playing around with spices, you could easily make these to suit a Mexican dish, a Greek dish, a Middle-Eastern dish....
Thanks for this recipe! I've also sauteed grape tomatoes with garlic (lots!) in a skillet with just enough oil to coat the surface and seasonings to taste. Wonderfully earthy late summer flavor. Particularly delish with simple grilled eggplant, fresh basil leaves and a teeny bit of good mozzarella, maybe all piled on the fresh bread -now you're savoring the Bari/Puglia region of Italy! Pour some wine and enjoy.
I made these to use up some cherry tomatoes from the garden. My tomatoes were called Super Sweets and they were wonderful as is, but once roasted the sweet flavors became very concentrated and even more delicious. I made grilled top sirloin sandwiches with provolone cheese on ciabatta rolls and topped them off with these tomatoes. Wonderful!
This was an exceptionally easy recipe to prepare with an amazing flavor! I did add a bit of oregano for added flavor. Thank you for the recipe, it is a keeper!
just made this tonite. It was very easy. My tomatoes were very ripe because there was a LOT of juice in my pan....I think I will use the tomatos for bruschetta later and on pizza. It made the garlic hunks to die for :)
YUM! I added some fresh minced basil & used a mixture of red and yellow grape tomatoes. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I love these! So simple, but so delicious! I served them with filet of beef and creamed spinach. It was perfect!
I am not a tomato fan but got a container of these in my Bountiful Baskets and this is the recipe I chose. I'm giving this 5 stars because I did like it. So for a non-tomato lover, it was good. My husband and kids liked it as well.
I thought this was very good. I know we're supposed to rate the actual recipe but the modifications I made were, I believe, minor. I coated garden grape tomatoes in olive oil, sprinkled powdered garlic (instead of fresh) and added dried Italian seasoning, salt and pepper to taste. I just let it roast till I felt it was done to my liking (about 1/2 hour?) and used it as a topping on gluten free pasta (add olive oil to the pasta after cooking to prevent sticking). Feta cheese makes a tasty topper. The beauty of this easy recipe is that you can personalize it to taste using your favorite fresh or dried herbs. Definitely a keeper. Thank you for sharing this useful way to enjoy garden tomatoes!
Excellent! I needed to roast a bunch of roma tomatoes, sliced. I placed them onto a baking sheet. I sprinkle them with rock salt, fresh ground black pepper along with the olive oil and 4 garlic cloves. I also added some fresh basil-just sprinkle. Roasted 450 degree for about 20 minutes. Perfect!
So good! I used them on french bread pizza instead of sauce.
This is so good! I added a little sugar after cooking for 20 min and cooked it for 10 more minutes. Served it with feta and basil spread on crackers. Delicious!
I don't really even like tomatoes and these were pop-in-your-mouth delicious!
Amazing! I love to put this on top of pizza and top with real mozzerella.
I thought I had "invented" this one!lol My back was to the wall one time and in my desperation, I fixed my over-abundance of grape tomatoes exactly this way. My husband and I were delighted with the result and I felt so virtuous to have created such a healthy option for a pasta sauce. Thank you for putting this one out there for all to enjoy!
I've been making something like this for awhile; I like to cook them for about 40 mins at 400 degrees to really get that 'pop' from the tomatoes. I also add a bit of fresh herbs and balsamic vinegar.
Made with no mods (other than a touch heavy on the garlic). Tastes fantastic, and brings me back to my grandmothers house :)
I also have been making this for many, many years. It's a good way to perk up store tomatoes in the winter, and it's excellent for any home-grown tomato! However, I roast mine at 400 instead of 450...works better for me. That does mean a little longer cooking time, but that's just more time for them to caramelize and become even more lucious. This is great with an onion thrown in with them, too. We use these on pizza, sandwiches, pasta, eggs, grits...you get the idea. If you roast at a lower temp, the olive oil works great, and trust me, that oil is soooo good! Don't skip it, it really adds to the dish.
I could seriously eat these everyday. I added about 3 times the garlic, but I tend to do that with everything! Delicious.
Super good and sweet. Used regular tomatoes, the ripest I could find, used garlic powder, sea salt and cracked pepper and a drizzle of evoo. Served on Turkey Burgers from this site and I believe these sweet, dark and roasted tomatoes made this burger even better. Thanks!
Very good and easy, great compliment to so many entrees. I used grape seed oil as suggested by another reviewer and had no smoking up of the oven. Also garnished with toasted pine nuts and basil because I had them on hand. I will definitely make this again!
I make this recipe all summer when the tomatoes are fresh and local. I freeze leftovers in a baggie and when I want "that taste of summer" I thaw one out and make some pasta, stir together and sprinkle with some fresh grated parmesan cheese, It's a perfect lunch or side dish. I usually add more garlic but that's just a personal preference.
Absolutely delish! I use grapeseed oil because it can roast at a higher temperature than EVOO. (I use it for any roasted root vegetable as well.) Also, toss in a bit of dried basil. Can also easily roast on parchment paper instead of foil.
So awesome! Definitely serve on top of your favorite Italian bread...hot, warm or cold. Takes no effort at all to make.
A delicious side dish! I followed the recipe as is and it turned out great!
For a twist, I tried something different. Instead of olive oil, I cooked some bacon and used the bacon drippings. OMG! Delicious. But, the original recipe is melt in your mouth good.
This is my new craving! I love to put the warm tomatoes on a fresh slice of french bread with goat cheese. The warmth from the tomatoes melts the goat cheese just slightly and the result is heavan!
Been making these FOREVER - they are a great side dish that's insanely quick ... specially if you use my process while something else is in the oven: little olive oil in a non-stick saute pan, toss in the garlic and grape tomatoes, swirl around a couple of times while cooking over medium/medium high heat. Sprinkle with sea salt and grind some black pepper over it while cooking and swirling (to prevent burning). Toss in some fresh basil snipped small if you are so inspired at the time!
Yum! Tried it tonight, Husband loved it too! Loved all the creative comments and different uses for this in the Reviews, TY!
I have been making a version of this recipe for years. It is a family favorite! I add cut up shallots and fresh thyme. The shallots are a delicious addition. ENJOY!!
I think the baking time is off on these, it took more than 30 minutes to get the tomatoes to kind of squish down. The flavor was fantastic. I did add some fresh basil from my garden about 1/2 way through the baking, very tasty!
Good taste. Husband thought there was too much garlic. One close would be enough. A sprinkle of garlic powder might be good too. However, this does not feed six...it barely fed 3 of us.
Great with basil added as well! Mine took over 20 min to be ready.
This is awesome on garlic bread!
OMG! A friend recommended this to me. I have a ton of Amish Paste tomatoes which I had shared with her. We cut them in half and cooked them long enough to be almost dry. Then we ran them thru a sieve which made a nice sauce. I had mine on pizza crust and she had hers on pasta! Delicious. I will be making a lot of this; I plan to freeze the sauce for later.
Made chicken parmesan and instead of using sauce, I served this over the seasoned Rigatoni I made. SO delicious, I will be making these for a side dish, pasta sauce etc. Thanks for the recipe!
Great way to use up end-of-season tomatoes! I just spread 'em on bread and ate 'em up!
Absolutely delicious! Used as a topping for pizza and (when I realized I had no tomatoes for our salad), threw a few of those in the salad as well. We thoroughly enjoyed. Did top with kosher salt and cracked pepper. UPDATE: Just had to pop in and let you know we are obsessed with these gems! I make them at least once a week, now. Thrown in pasta salad, tossed onto a sandwich, in homemade pizza. Simply lovely!
I'm on a pretty strict diet so finding this recipe was fantastic! I didn't use any oil at all, just some minced garlic with sea salt and pepper and it was really good. Will be using this recipe throughout my diet.
Dee-licious! No changes needed. This is a simple dish that adds so much flavor to a meal. Perfect for a weeknight meal when you want something tasty but don't have a lot of time.
Turns tomatoes into a real flavorful treat- I'll be making these again soon!
Delicious! Simple!
I was skeptikal about making this considering I dont like cherry tomatoes or anything but roma tomatoes. Even my italian husband was skeptikal about it being a side dish (I never had tomatos as a side dish, only in a salad)...BUT, it was FANTASTIC. I got to use up a bunch of cherry tomatoes I plantes in the garden without feeling guilty. If you like dried tomatoes this is perfect...I also thought about layering them on a panini. I just pulled a bunch and plan on making them again.
I can't wait to try this with pasta after a little more practice!
This recipe is SO good! Just had it at dinner. Normally I can't stand tomatoes, but this was delicious. We'll definitely make it again.
I made this recipe and put the tomatoes atop steamed baby spinach. Absolutely delicious. The tomatoes are sweet and garlicky.
Pretty good, but somehow not as tasty as I had thought it might be.
I have made these all summer long as well. Just cherry tomatoes, garlic & olive oil. I was roasting a batch indoors & grilling hamburgers outdoors, when an idea struck... I topped the hamburgers with the roasted tomatoes....fantastic!
This was incredibly easy to make and tastes great all alone. Will try it with some pasta & on garlic bread, as others have suggested. I used this recipe almost exactly; the only exception....I used 2 additional garlic cloves.
Simple and lovely, I followed the recipe exactly, although I added pine nuts for texture. It was perfect.
These are awesome- I loved these! My family disagrees with me, but what do they know? I'll make this again. It would be awesome bruschetta too.
Great recipe. So easy. I throw in a couple of zucchini as well. Leave the skin in and cut into 1.5 in pieces. Upped the garlic a glove since I added the zucchini.
SO easy and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out beautifully. Definitely a recipe to save for later... it adds a fantastic burst of color to any meal.
Very good. I might consider adding some other fresh or dried herbs to expand the flavor. A smidgen of Tarragon will add some natural sweetness to it. Oregano might be good too.
This is fantastic! Just when I thought I was going to have to throw out more tomatoes because they were wrinkling. I used jarred minced garlic and cooked 30 minutes. Next time I will try to wait longer, they were awesome.
I cut the grape tomatoes in half but otherwise followed the recipe and they came out fantastic! I will definitely make these again.
Pretty tasty stuff! I now know what to make when grape tomatoes go on sale in the grocery stores! Thank you for such an easy yet delicious dish!
Perfect! Best ways to have tomatoes!
Delicious!
I halved this recipe and added these roasted tomatoes to my chili. Try and share this and see what you and them think.
We LOVED this the first time, then the second time I added some balsamic vinegar to the mixing bowl letting the tomatoes sit for a few minutes in the mixture. While the tomatoes were baking, I made a batch of orzo. When both were done, I mixed them together. Very delicious, but the next day it was even better when I served it cold as a "salad" side dish.
This is delish! I have made this a few times now, both with and without garlic. I usually use diced large tomatoes, with the pulp removed (the liquid tends to burn very quickly). I usually add some dried basil and oregano to add some flavor. Adding a minced green chili also yielded interesting results. I bake for about 40 mins at 210 degrees C. Love this on a sandwich.
Love it! I only did 2 cups, because I didn't read how many tomatoes I had. But I did put all the rest of ingredients in when mixing it. One night had it over pasta but the next turn it into chicken salad.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It is simple yet flavorful.
This is a great recipe..Oregano gives a bit more flavor. when done roasting, a sprinkling of flat leave parsley is just the perfect ending .'Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent and very easy recipe. It has wonderful flavor. For looks I grated a little Parmesan cheese over the dish which I had put together with French green beans.
very good and easy
Great flavor. Nice side dish. Next time I will add it as a topping over pasta.
Awesome!
For one , that made too much. Even with a half batch ,over some penne pasta, it was wonderful!! Had so much fun eating it ,I forgot to take a picture.Thanks Jodi
An easy way to get everything coated with the oil and s&p is to toss it all into a ziploc and shake. I just slice on the cutting board and then toss the tomatoes directly in the bag. This same recipe is great with Brussels sprouts as well. Half them (quarter the big ones) and roast until they're browned and tender. Best sprouts EVER, I've not failed yet at turning sprout haters on to this one successfully. Thyme is awesome on both tomatoes and sprouts. Enjoy!
Most delicious dish with fresh, homegrown cherry tomatoes and homegrown garlic!
This was delicious as an appetizer with a little parmesan cheese melted and bread sticks. I had it over grilled chicken breast yummy !!!
I'm torn on this recipe. The roasted tomatoes were delicious but my entire house was smoked out from the olive oil cooking/burning/smoking at 450. Alas. But amazing with homemade pesto and baked salmon. :)
Delicious! I wouldn't change a thing.
SOOOOOO delicious! Very happy that nobody else in my family likes tomatoes so I had it all to myself! I made a mistake and halved the tomatoes and it came out great!
Great side!
This is the first time in almost twenty years of using this site that I have rated a recipe. This is fabulous, I ate the tomatoes it with a homemade focaccia with fresh rosemary and it was incredible. The rest will be used later this week over pasta.
Great way to prepare tomatoes and can be added to so many different recipes (chicken, fish, steak, veggie dishes) to change things up. Super to add a little something special to those potluck dishes.
So simple yet tasty. I have these as a snack as well as adding them to pasta.
This was okay using the aluminum foil, but I think the flavor would have been better just roasting them uncovered. Would have given them a chance to brown and caramelize which would have enhanced the flavor. Next time I will try it this way. Great ingredients and so healthy!
Thanks for the recipe. I used cherry tomatoes and sprinkled a bit of sugar to take down the acidity just a bit. Then served them with some snack sized Italian bruschetta toasts. Delicious.
I also use dried oregano.
This was easy to make. I had lots of Grape Tomatoes that I wanted to use up. This recipe went well with Basmati Rice, on the side or mixed in. Next time I may add some fresh herbs.
I have been making this for years after seeing a recipe by Sunny Anderson. This is great when used to make a tomato sauce. Can use plum tomatoes and it freezes well too.
Loved this! I did add slices of red onion to it and love what that added. Also added extra garlic. Sprinkled with salt and pepper. Yum!
Just used Mr. Dash instead of salt. Very aromatic and great addition to salads or to use as a side.
So simple and so tasty. I loved it this is definitely going to be one of my go to dishes
This is one of those great "What am I gonna do with this?" recipes. I do this when I have a half a dozen cherry tomato plants going full bore. I look over on the counter and see the basket of them that I picked a few days ago and have been munching on but haven't made a dent in yet. Solution...this recipe.
great easy recipe. Even used Roma tomatoes
