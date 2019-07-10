Rosemary-Butter Sauce

3.6
8 Ratings
A light, rosemary-butter sauce that is a perfect addition to Parmesan chicken instead of the typical marinara sauce. Also goes nicely over garlic mashed potatoes.

Recipe by Lindsay

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in shallot; cook until shallot has softened and turned translucent, about 3 minutes.

  • Pour in wine, cream, chicken broth, and lemon juice. Simmer until the liquid has reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Stir in rosemary and season to taste with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 71.3mg; sodium 95.6mg. Full Nutrition
