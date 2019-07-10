Rosemary-Butter Sauce
A light, rosemary-butter sauce that is a perfect addition to Parmesan chicken instead of the typical marinara sauce. Also goes nicely over garlic mashed potatoes.
great sauce..... turned out great first time... added a little chopped garlic and Dill instead of the Rosemary the 2nd or third time I made it seved it over some fresh baked codRead More
I had high hopes for this, but it was just okay. I followed the recipe, but the sauce never thickened up. It simmered for a good 30 minutes, but was still pretty thin. The sauce tasted mainly of wine. The rosemary flavor just wasn't there.Read More
great sauce..... turned out great first time... added a little chopped garlic and Dill instead of the Rosemary the 2nd or third time I made it seved it over some fresh baked cod
I had high hopes for this, but it was just okay. I followed the recipe, but the sauce never thickened up. It simmered for a good 30 minutes, but was still pretty thin. The sauce tasted mainly of wine. The rosemary flavor just wasn't there.
Awesome! I used fat-free half-and-half, so it was kind of thin, but tasted greatl...this would be great drizzled on grilled chicken, used to saute shrimp in, etc. We lightly floured mahi mahi filets, cooked in a lightly buttered cast iron pan, added about 1/2 the sauce for the fish to finish cooking in (put in 375 degree oven), the put fish on bed of egg noodles and drizzled remaining sauce over...YUM! will definitely make again (also didn't use lemon juice and was just fine!)
Very delicate. I was looking for a pasta sauce to go with spinach and cheese ravioli, and this worked for me. I did add several tsps of cornstarch, and substituted green onion tips and crushed garlic for the shallots. Everyone enjoyed the result.
This was just "ok" to me; it mostly just tasted like white wine & I didn't get any of the rosemary taste at all. Used this over some homemade noodles & it didn't thicken up at all after 15 minutes of letting it reduce, so I added a good amount of cornstarch to it. I also added some fresh thyme & still it just didn't "work" for me. Everyone at dinner agreed it was missing something.
Love this sauce! I agree with the others - a tablespoon of cornstarch should be added to thicken. Also - be careful of the wine you use. Though it's not a lot of wine, it can drastically change the flavor of the sauce.
The first time I made this as is, it didn't turn out - I'm not a very experienced cook, so it may be something I did, but when I added half and half cream and wine together the cream curdled! I started again but this time I let the wine simmer for 5 minutes to reduce it and remove some of the acidity. After that I added in the cream no problem and it was delicious!
