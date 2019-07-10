Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada, and this is our family favorite!
this was fabulous. I did it it in the crock pot and the meat was like butter!! delicious!!
This was okay, it was very citrusy. I wished more of the spice flavors came through.Read More
this was fabulous. I did it it in the crock pot and the meat was like butter!! delicious!!
Ok, so initially (upon first bite) I was taken aback by the overpowering citrus flavor. As I continued to eat, it got better. I don't recommend this as a piece of meat by itself, but rather, shredded or chopped for tacos or burritos. You talk about a SUPERB taco meat?!?!?!?!!!! OUTSTANDING!!!!!! It made enough that I have a sigificant amount left for freezing to be used for tacos again down the road. Thanks for this recipe!
Thanks Lisa for sumitting this recipe.The meat came out juicy, flavouful and tender,this marinade is very similar to what they use at carnicerias (mex. butcher's shop).The only changes i made was to omitt the soy sauce and I also added chopped green onios to the marinade,very good will use many times.
This was my first time making carne asada for the whole family and I have to say it came out delicious. It came out so good that I have now become in charge of the meat for future gatherings. I call it my secret recipe. Little do they know I got it from All recipes. YUMMY!
This is the best beef marinade that our family has ever had. We live in California so I must say that we are extreemly fortunate to have most of the citrus available all of the time. The taste is fresh,tangy and full of flavor but not overpowering. I usually have two bags going at a time with beef and marinade. We cook one overstuffed bag, so that we have dinner one night and leftovers for tacos and salad the next day. the second bag can sit for a few more days "marinading" until we are ready to BBQ again. I was thinking about freezing a ziplock full of steak and marinade, it should come out. I will update. Also, the frist time I tried this I used London Broil ( on sale), and tonight we used top sirloin because it was on sale. Every cut of meat has worked beautifully. I do tenderize the meat with a "Cabela" meat plunging tenderizer, but a stiff fork would do the trick. My thanks to Lisa for sharing. Continuation here, the beef that I froze in the marinade, and later grilled,came out perfect- great for a last minute meal. I have also used chicken and pork with the same exceptional results-my children and friends RAVE about this!!! Thanks again.
I could not find canned chipotle peppers, so I substituted 1 tsp. Tabasco Chipotle Sauce. I marinaded the steaks for 36 hours, cooked them on a "George Foreman" style electric grill and they were wonderful.
Great flavor. I used chipolte peppers in adobe sauce, I don't know if that made a difference but it was great. Plus I added some crushed red pepper. Best tasting flap meat I ever had. I marinated it 24 hours.
This is so similar to a fajita marinade from the Food Network. It is wonderful for fajitas. Try it, you will love it. The chipotle is in adobo sauce in a can.
followed everything but left out the cilantro, I hate the stuff! Made on the grill and it was very tender which is a trick sometimes with flank steak. Thanks Lisa.
Wow, this recipe is amazing! It is quickly becoming a weekend staple in our house. Very versatile, you can change the size of the flank steak you buy and it still turns out perfectly. You would be very hard pressed to find another marinade with as much flavor. Great to make on a Friday night and serve on Sunday.
One of the best carne asada marinades I've found. I sometimes add a 1/4 of tequila for flavor and to help tenderize the meat.
this was awseome i tweeked it a bit here and there but overall easy and so flavorful....
I think the ingredients in this are spot on, but the ratios might be a little off for me. I halved the citrus juices while leaving the other ingredients the same. I also added some green onion. I was out of chipotle so I just omitted it, but I think it would taste great and will make sure to get it next time. I threw everything in a blender to make a better consistency to penetrate the meat. After tasting it, I added a bit of water to thin it out and mellow out the flavor a bit. I will continue to play with this marinade. Good base recipe! Also, I need to mention that beef flap meat is a better choice than flank steak.
OMG ! Warning - use a pork roast, double the peppers, add 3 dash of liquid smoke and your husband will never take you out to dinner again. Put this in the crock pot and its the best thing I ever ate. LOVE YOU LISA !
Made 3 times now, first time exactly as written. Second time, doubled the fresh garlic(garlic lover) and added a 3 inch Jalapeño finely diced, 2 TBLS of honey -fantastic! Something about the honey balances out the tangy citrus flavor. ... This last time, I doubled the fresh garlic, added the Jalapeño, honey and swapped out smoked paprika i/o the regular paprika and 1 Tsp of Cayenne ONLY because I forgot to buy the Chipotles and had to improvise - just an FYI in case you find yourself in same situation- since I only had 1n1/2 pounds of beef to marinade, I froze the remaining half. Well, last night I defrosted it and marinaded boneless/skinless chicken breast for a few hours, grilled them and sliced to add to a BBQ Chicken Salad -FANTASTIC! I grill my Flank Steak until its almost done, then wrap in foil to let stand for about 15 min while I warm tortillas and get all the condiments put out. It does have a dominate citrus flavor, thus adding the honey might do the trick if you're not a fan of it. I ABSOLUTELY love this recipe and its a keeper!
DELICIOUS!!!!!! This was phenomenal. My husband and I conquered all 3lbs in minutes! I didn't change anything about the marinade - but I had my husband grill 2 red bell peppers, 2 green bell peppers, 2 tomatoes and 2 jalapeno peppers as well, pureed them with a little salt, cilantro and juice from 1/2 a lime, and served the meat with the puree on the side, some grilled onions, and a little queso fresco on top - YUMMY!!! :)
We loved it! The only thing I would add is more crushed red pepper to get a bit more kick.
My family absolutely loves this recipe!!!! The longer it marinades the better. We added less soy sauce and added more chipotle pepper. We also substituted the flank steak with pork shoulder (about 4lbs) and cooked it for about 4 hrs on 275 degrees. We made this for a Cinco de Mayo party and everyone couldn't get enough! It was amazing!!!
We enjoyed this very much, I used round steak that I already had on hand and marinated it 24 hrs. We broiled the steak 5 mins each side and sliced it thin. Served it with some homemade Guac, sour cream and naan bread. Will definitely make this again.
We LOVED this!! I've tried it twice and did not like it the first time...no fault of the recipe!!! The first time I added 1/2 a Corona beer & threw it in the crockpot without marinating. The flavors were VERY muted & the texture of the meat was grainy. The second time I omitted the orange juice (didn't have it) & skipped the reviewers suggestion for beer. I ended up marinating for 2 days unintentionaly, GRILLED it this time & was BLOWN AWAY at the depth of flavor!! The meat was super tender, the flavors were intense, perfect for tacos & able to stand up to all of the toppings. The olive oil gave richness & the chipoltle gives depth, the citrus was perfect, not overpowering at all. I prefer no orange juice and will make it just like this many, many more times!!! Thanks!!! :o)
Yuumm! From reading other reviews, they had mentioned about being too citrusy. I had to adjust the ingredients to suit my families taste buds, so I had to cut down the orange juice in half and added more soy sauce (1 oz more). I also omitted cilantro because we hate them. We set aside chopped cilantro for those who like them. Seriously, these are the best carne asada ever!!!
Good marinade. I only gave 4 stars because of the adjustments I made to the carne asada marinade. I substituted the soy sauce for Negra Modelo beer and I substituted the chipotle peppers for jalapeno and Anaheim peppers. Also, for a bit of sweetness use a kiwi in the marinade. It was a natural tenderizer in it. These tasted just like tacos I used to get on the beach in Mexico.
This is my FAVORITE allrecipes.com to date! Uh MAZING!!!!!! If my dad who says everything is "so so" and says this is tasty/ very good, I know its a keeper! I omitted the chile pepper and the canned chipotle peppers AND its still good, this is a must for your family! I also used the cilantro after it was grilled. But all in all its amazing! I just wanna eat it all day everyday. Cold, hot, leftovers etc. Its soooo good. If you dont try this youre missing out! Highly recommended! Thanks for the share Lisa!
This is my go-to recipe for carne asada. Always gets rave reviews! I use 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper in place of chipotle pepper, and cut the olive oil to 1/4 c. Thanks so much for sharing!
I've been using this recipe for about a year now, and it's awesome!!!! I buy my meat sliced thin at the carniceria (mexican meat market) marinate all day and grill at night. I love it!
This marinade is terrific! Great job, Lisa! I used less black pepper due to family tastes, only 1/2 of the soy sauce, and added 1/4 cup brown sugar. I didn't even have to oil my grill and they turned out wonderful!
This was so flavorful. I didn't have the canned chipoltle so I added a couple spoonfuls of my homemade very hot salsa. We loved it, thanks!
I will made this again, BUT I will try to use less ground cumin. One think about this meat is the more you eat it the better it taste. I dont know if you get used to that cumin taste or what. I will definitely make this again!!!!
This marinade was great! I didn't have lime juice though and I used all fresh fruit. I also added 1 cup of chopped onion to the marinade because that how we do it traditionally when making carne asada. The only reason its not getting 5 starts was because I didn't get the right meat for it and it was not how I like it so next time I will try it with flank steak and I will update the recipe!
I had only made carne asada once before and it wasn't all that I'd expected. This recipe, however, made me fall in love with it! Will definitely make it again.
This was sooooo good! I made it as written except that I didn't have cilantro. Just awesome! Next time I make this I will have cilantro because I know it will be awesome with it. HIGHLY recommend this one! Thank you Lisa for a great recipe!
This recipe is awesome. I made it for Cinco de Mayo and my dad said about 8 times how good dinner was. Thanks so much for this great recipe!!!
We really liked the freshness of this wonderful concoction and the flavor it provided. This will stay in our file.
This turned out great, but the one thing I changed was to use THINLY sliced (by the butcher) flank steak. That is the key to tender carne asada. No need for a meat mallet. Even the main stream stores carry flank sliced like this. I am fortunate that I have many carnicerias where I live so this is never a problem. I have never had tough meat. Don't forget the lightly grilled green onions for a traditional dish.
I didn't use the orange juice but followed everything else and cooked it with a roast in the crock pot.... had shredded beef tacos. I will never use ground beef and the instant seasoning package again!
Excellent. Didn't have lime juice so simply omitted it. The husband raved about the flavor and tenderness of the meat. Super easy, but doesn't taste like it. Thanks for the great recipe.
I followed this recipe to a T and it came out amazing. I have tried it twice - once marinating it only 30 mins, and the other overnight and both ways it turned out outstanding. Will definitely continue to use this one!
I love, love, love this recipe. I use low-sodium soy sauce but stick to Lisa's recipe for everything else. My husband raves about the carne asada. I have been buying flap meat and it's perfect for carne asada. I marinate it as little as 8 hours and as long as 2 days and it's great either way because the meat is so think. There is a good depth of flavor. Citrus and cilantro are prominent but so are the spices and chipotle. That's a good thing when you can really taste what went into it. I don't reserve any marinade but have found that it's best to take the meat off the grill, cover it with foil, and let it rest for at least 5 minutes before serving. It will be moist and delicious.
Was good, but a little to bland for marinating over night.
Exactly made it was good BUT a little too lemon/limey. Next time may omit the lime. Also, the chipotle, was so little that I wasted a whole can for a tsp. So I may omit that as well and if I want a hint of spice, add a fresh chopped pepper of some sort. Remember, it all comes off when you grill it anyway.
This is the best carne asada ever. Add half a bottle of beer for added flavor. I also added a little green onion and a dash of cayenne pepper.
Used a crock pot and the results were out of this world!
Made this today following the marinade directions with the exception that I used a little dried chipotle chiles instead of the teaspoon of canned ones. Weather wasn't good for grilling outside, so I put the meat and the marinade into my slow cooker on high for 3 hours. It was amazing. We decided to serve it "burrito bowl" style like Chipotle Grill, so I put out separate bowls of black beans, rice, home made guacamole & pico de gallo, chopped romaine, shredded mild cheese and low fat sour cream to serve with the beef. Also had whole grain tortillas available for my daughter. Everyone loved this recipe. The meat is very flavorful and tender. Thanks for the recipe and we will be making this again, next time on the grill.
I was having people over for lunch and I needed a marinade - after marinading the meat I realized I was suppose to let it sit for 24 hours...I only had four! It turned out delicious - hard to imagine, but it would probably taste even better if it sat an extra 20 hours!?
Awesome! Even my picky 1 and 4 year olds loved it!
Delicious, and healthy too! ; )
so simple and delishous!
This was delicious! I felt like i was eating at an authentic Mexican restaurant. I used a London broil and ended up marinating it a day and a half. Cooked it hot and fast on the grill, let it cool/rest a bit, and then chopped it into bite-sized pieces. Served it on corn tortillas with pico de gallo. This one is a keeper!
I have made this twice and its awesome! My husband loves it! I recommend letting it marinade over night for the best flavor!
Made it for my husband and he LOVED it! Marinaded my steak 24 hours in the refrigerator. When the steak was done it had a great color and was FULL of flavor.
I made this for a taco party at school. I live in a Hispanic community so everyone knows what good carne asada tastes like. Everybody loved it....very authentic...tasting and smelling...lol. I made a few changes...I added the whole can of chipotle peppers in adobe sauce because I didn't know what I would do with the rest of the can, I also added 5 six green onions. I put itn in all in the blender until it was smooth....
Added chopped onion and some salt, and left out the chipotle pepper. It tasted wonderful by itself and in a burrito. I will definitely be making this again!
Living in a rural area that doesn't have a single taco shop around for miles and miles (I'm talking hours here!) has been brutal! Until I found this recipe....YAY! My boyfee says 'best ever' and we used to live in SoCal close to the border, thats pretty impressive! Only thing I *had* to do different was use a different cut since the local grocer didn't have flank/skirt steak. I used 'Milenesa'?? Never heard of it till now but it worked great. Thin cut, low on the fat content but still tasty delicious-oh yeah! A big thumbs up. I'll be fixing this for my baby shower for all to enjoy :D Thanks!
I was tempted to omit the soy sauce because it didn't sound very Hispanic, but I decided to make exactly as the recipe was to try it and see if I like it and I must say, my whole family LOVED it. We are very picky with our Mexican food. Of course, we all had to add more lime and cilantro over our roasted peppers and onions! Thanks for the recipe!
this was good,nothing special tho.
My honey hates chipotle anything so I subbed a whole fresh jalapeno. It was WONDERFUL. A little sweet, for our tastes, so next time I'll use a little less OJ and more lime juice. The meat was tender and juicy and the juice ran down my arm as I ate my taco. THAT is a sign of good tex mex!
So easy and authentic tasting!!
At last! I can have carne asada without having to dine out! The only ingredient I didn't have was cilantro. I like spicy so I added a little more chipotle chilies. It was perfect! Thank you! I served with spanish rice and home made re-fried beans.
Amazing recipe, gave the meat a very nice flavor.
I used this on Venison last weekend for a bunch of avid hunters I know and they all said it was the best venison they ever had! Score! ?
We loved this! We doubled the amount of beef but not the marinade there was plenty do do the job. We received lots of compliments from the guests and we will be making this again!
Great marinade! I will use this again for sure.
This is the best I've ever had! And it's SO easy!!! Thanks, Lisa!!!!!
This was fantastic!! I will definitely use this recipe again
Followed the recipe precisely (except for baked it in the oven) and loved it! I will definitely be making it again soon. Thank you very much for the recipe. For the side dish, I made Quinoa and Black Beans which is a recipe that can be found on this site. It's a very good side dish for this meat (tasty and healthy).
This was delicious. I was a bit nervous that it would taste bitter with all of the acids, but it was great!
This is an amazing recipe. I let it marinate overnight, then put it in the slow cooker with all the juices and left it for 8 hours on low. The result was incredible!! It gave it SO much flavor and it was really tender and juicy. My family preferred that to grilling it, so I will be slow cooking this from now on. I made this with homemade Mexican rice and it was the perfect meal!!
This was the best marinade ever!! My husband would eat this one every meat every day if I would let him. I have shared the recipe with all my friends and so far I've received nothing but complimants.
Best Mexican marinade I've found. Great with beef or chicken. Don't change a thing.
The marinade smelled much better than it tasted. After the rave reviews I had high expectations, but it fell flat. Average flavor.
I loved this marinade recipe. Made it exactly as written, and served it as burritos. My husband and sister loved it. I think I'll serve it on its own next time (maybe with some black beans and rice). It made good burritos, but the flavor of the meat wasn't as pronounced.
Use 3-5 tablespoons of canned chipolte peppers. I use the sauce as much as the peppers themselves in the can. It makes at awesome. Everything else is perfect. Trust me
With only 6 hours to marinade before dinner, I left it out for the first hour of marinading, placed it in the refrigerator for 4 hrs. more, and finally took it out an hour prior to grilling. The meat was perfectly tender and very flavorful with just 6 hours in the marinade! My lower-carb meal option was to place this atop of a bowl of mixed greens, diced tomatoes, and a bit of guacamole, and dress it with a couple tablespoons of the reserved marinade. It was delicious and filling! Unlike some of the other reviewers, I didn't find the citrus flavors overpowering at all. The only modification I made was increasing the quantity of chopped, canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (I hate to waste an entire can), using 1/4 cup of the peppers and sauce, well chopped. Made a great meal - the kids loved it with yellow rice and black beans on the side - and is delicious enough to serve when entertaining.
This recipe is soooooooooooo easy to follow, quick simple and delicious!! I love that you can throw all the ingredients together and then marinate overnight. Delicious, I topped all my Hispanic friends recipes when I made this. My husband loves it too. We will definitely make this for our vacations in Havasu Thanks so much for sharing :)
Oookay. I'm all for trying new things: I made the marinade 2 nights ago then cooked it last night... The meat was tough, I even tenderized it before hand, but by gods, it was horrible. I made it exactly how the recipe stated and everything, minus the whole having to tenderize it with the bumpy side of the meat tenderizer (along with the flat side) the meat was bland. all I could really taste was the chili powder. I'd like to say it was a great recipe and went off without a hitch like all of the other recipes I've tried on here before, but It didn't. Haha... 2nd failed dinner in 2 nights. (Previous night I made chicken breast with basmati white rice, seasoned with "Emeril's Chicken Rub" which sucked<_< Don't buy it.)
Most authentic taste. loved it!
SUPERB!!! I made this for my sisters Mexican themed fiesta and everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks for charing!!
This is amazing it is perfectly spicy, I have gotten carne asada from the store several different places. But this recipe is way better. I added red pepper not paprika which gave it more heat. I had it marinade 24 hours. I added a little more garlic and the chipotle pepper in adobo sauce in a can but I can't explain how good it is..... you need to make it.
My husband and I loved it, but I thought there was to much citrus. So net time I only using 1/4 c lemon juice and 3T lime juice.
I marinated for 3 days and it was very good! slice on an angle and against the grain for more tender texture.
We are used to the California Carne Asada taste and this one did not come even close. Really Disappointed!
My husband is from Guatemala and his family makes the best carne asada so I was looking for a recipe so I could make it as well. I found this one and I gave it a shot. It is NOTHING like his family makes it but with that being said I think I like it more! The only think I did different was I did not use cumin bc we don't really like it in my house and I also didn't have any chipotle pepper or chili powder so I threw in a couple shakes of crushed red pepper. I also used fresh lemons, limes and oranges for the juice! We had friends over and they loved it as well! Definitely suggest giving it a try!!
My family loves carne asada and we loved this recipe! I omitted the chipotle peppers and the oregano because I didn't have them. I added garlic and salt and pepper and will possibly omit the lemon juice next time to lighten the citrus flavor a bit. But, I am so pleased with this recipe. Thanks Lisa!!
This was not carne asada!!! My husband and I have had carne asada at so many authentic mexican restaurants and this just was not it. I was so excited thinking i could make this at home. The flavor was just way, Way off!!!! We marinaded over night and grilled it. The meat was also dry. I could have grilled a plain flank steak and it would have been better.
amazing flavor!!
The marinade itself deserves 5 stars, but the recommendation of flank steak is a mistake. Next time I will definitely use skirt steak. Still, the marinade is phenomenal.
Didn't have chili powder so used 1 tsp of cayenne instead. Other than that, didn't change the recipe. A-MAZ-ING! Pouring the cup of marinade over the top after it is cooked is KEY!
excellent recipe. Used flap steak from Costco and it turned out as good or better than any carne asada I've tasted.
awesome!
Excellent, wouldn't change a thing!
Love this recipe! I prepare this for get togethers quite often. The hardest part is waiting for the meat to marinade but it's WELL worth it!
We loved this! I made exactly as the recipe stated except I used traditional flap steak instead. I also didn't marinade the entire 24 hours since flap steak is so thin. It was so flavorful! I will definitely be making agin. Thanks, Lisa!
Good marinade I let it sit for 1hour before broiling it in the oven. I didn't have the chipotle peppers so I omitted them. My lemon was a little dry so I didn't have as much juice as the recipe calls for. The flavor of the meat was great and very tender.
My family really enjoyed this. I made the marinade in the morning and marinaded the steak for 6 hours. I didn't use as much lime as the recipe required and next time I may skip it all together. The final meal had hints of underlying citrus flavor. The meat was very tender. I cooked the meat in the oven for about 45 minutes covered in foil. I then finished on a cast iron grill on top of the stove to give it the grill marks.We made tacos with the steak, used the pan drippings as sauce and topped with queso fresco cheese. I skipped the chipotle all together. Very tasty all in all.
This is amazing , I don't use as much chilli as the kids don't like it to hot. One of my favourite meals .
This was really good. The marinade could be used on all sorts of steak. The only thing I would do differently next time is add a little less oil, it just didn't seem necessary.
Everyone really enjoyed this. I marinated for 6 hours and there was tons of flavor. I skipped the chipotle. Also marinated tofu, mushrooms and zucchini.
This recipe is a keeper! It took some time but well worth the wait!
