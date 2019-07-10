Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

This is the best beef marinade that our family has ever had. We live in California so I must say that we are extreemly fortunate to have most of the citrus available all of the time. The taste is fresh,tangy and full of flavor but not overpowering. I usually have two bags going at a time with beef and marinade. We cook one overstuffed bag, so that we have dinner one night and leftovers for tacos and salad the next day. the second bag can sit for a few more days "marinading" until we are ready to BBQ again. I was thinking about freezing a ziplock full of steak and marinade, it should come out. I will update. Also, the frist time I tried this I used London Broil ( on sale), and tonight we used top sirloin because it was on sale. Every cut of meat has worked beautifully. I do tenderize the meat with a "Cabela" meat plunging tenderizer, but a stiff fork would do the trick. My thanks to Lisa for sharing. Continuation here, the beef that I froze in the marinade, and later grilled,came out perfect- great for a last minute meal. I have also used chicken and pork with the same exceptional results-my children and friends RAVE about this!!! Thanks again.