Hoisin-Glazed Salmon

This is fantastic! As an Alaskan, I'm always looking for tasty new ways to prepare salmon and this recipe just made it's way to the top of my rotation. I made a couple of small changes, but mostly followed the recipe to a T. I accidentally left out the olive oil, but now that I've made it without the olive oil, I can't imagine that it would be any better with it and would probably opt not to use it the next time I make this. I also added a little extra fresh grated Ginger and Garlic and I topped the dish with fresh chopped Cilantro and thinly sliced Scallions after it came out of the oven. My Husband and I both thought it was fantastic and even my super-picky kids ate some! I highly recommend this recipe!