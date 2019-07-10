Hoisin-Glazed Salmon

A spicy hoisin sauce gives this sweet and spicy salmon an Asian flair!

Recipe by Lisa Arlotti

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, chili sauce, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, and olive oil in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place the salmon fillets into the marinade, and turn to evenly coat. Cover the dish with plastic wrap, and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove and discard the plastic wrap from the salmon, use a spoon to scoop up the marinade that has collected in the bottom of the baking dish, and drizzle it over the salmon fillets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 99.4mg; sodium 848.3mg. Full Nutrition
