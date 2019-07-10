Hoisin-Glazed Salmon
A spicy hoisin sauce gives this sweet and spicy salmon an Asian flair!
This recipe is the most tasting, the most flavourful salmon dish ever. My boyfriend and I made this so many times that I personally think I'm addicted to it. It has the sweet Hoisin sauce, spicy garlic sauce, and the zesty ginger mixed altogether in harmony. Use Sriracha sauce for the garlic hot sauce. If you like Asian flavour, this is for you.Read More
Much better with less sauceRead More
Yum! I followed this recipe exactly, except for baking the marinated fish, boiling the reserved marinade seperatrly, and pouring over the finished fish. The sauce is strong, so you'll want to be careful of how much you put on. The garlic chili sauce I use is really hot, so check yours - you may want to watch that too. Thanks for the recipe! :)
A nice change for salmon! I grilled mine in a foil bag & added powdered ginger, since I didn't have fresh. Good taste!
This was very good! I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was great, however, next time I’ll probably add just a little honey and brown sugar to thicken it up some. Will definitely make again!
Great recipe. I followed the ricipe as written except that I added red pepper flakes as suggested by another member. I would definitely make this again...thanks!
Great flavor!! I didn't have chili garlic sauce (used some tabasco instead) or fresh ginger root (used powdered ginger instead) and used minced garlic. Yum! Will repeat.
This is an amazing marinade! The only change I made is I added red pepper flakes, a little extra chili sauce, and a little extra hoisin sauce. I topped it with green onion and grilled. Super! We are salmon lovers in my house and this needless to say was a hit. Thanks for sharing!
Fantastic! Thanks.
Excellent recipe! I made the following minor substitutions: (1)sesame oil for olive oil; (2) lime juice for the lemon; (3) Sambal Oelek chili paste instead of chili garlic sauce and then added an extra clove of diced garlic. I broiled the salmon for about 8 1/2 minutes and it came out great. I will definitely be making this again. My husband thought it was a little strong on the hoisin so I may reduce that slightly next time, but otherwise it was near perfect!
Excellent
This was fantastic. I didn't have the garlic chili paste so I used a bit of sri racha. The flavors were excellent and it wasn't overwhelmingly spicy. This is definitely going on the rotation list.
Sooo good! I didn't have ginger so I left it out and I added a bit of sugar to sweeten it up. I must say, it was the best fish I have ever made!
Very good! Just the right level of spicy! We didn't have chili garlic sauce so we used Sriracha Asian Hot Sauce. I also used sesame oil instead of olive oil for a more asian taste. So good!
This was really good. I used frozen salmon and ended up marinating it for an extra 20 minutes or so, just how it worked out. I didn't have garlic chili hot sauce so I used Sriracha instead. Other than that I followed the recipe. I will make this again. Thanks.
Yum! Made this last night and we loved it!! Brought leftovers to work to eat cold and WOW it was even better! Great dish!
We grilled it, was very good.
Good flavor!
This was amazing!!! We loved the sweet taste to the salmon but it was not overpowering. Will be made again.
This is my new FAVORITE salmon recipe now I can't wait to share it!
A nice change for salmon. The flavor was very good. I made exactly as written
I heard two "yum"s after the first bite! Wonderful flavor, not too spicy and not at all two sweet. I used "Rooster Sauce" for the chili sauce and powdered ginger. Other than that followed the glace recipe. We finally had nice weather so grilled instead of baked. Very very good and made a great leftover the next day! Served it with rice and steamed veggies. Will make this again!
This was FABULOUS! Will definitely cook this again and again. The flavours were strong but did not take away from the salmon. By baking the salmon it remained very moist. This is not spicy but it is very flavoursome. All of the family loved it and we even had some cold as leftovers the next day. 100% great.
Followed recipe exactly as read, ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS AND AMAZING!!!!!! Wish I could give it 6 stars, but I can only give it 5!!!!!!
Awesome and easy for a delicious fast dinner. I didn't have garlic sauce, so I just used extra garlic.
This is AWESOME!!!!!!!! Had it a few days ago and have been craving more so we will be having it tonight. I didnt change too many changes in the recipe, except I used regular Asian chili sauce and I didnt pay so much attention to the measurements. I went old school with the measurements and It STILL TURNED OUT YUMMY!!!!
I held back a little on the chili garlic sauce so the kids would eat it, and addeD a few tablespoons of honey and brown sugar. Baked and then broiled at the end.
Amazing. Disappeared at party last night! I used powdered ginger since I didn't have fresh or time to go out to the store. Still was just fab!
Pour out the sauce after cooking into a small sauce pan. Reduce until thicker and pour over the top. So good!
Tasty and fresh. I made as written. The fresh wild salmon was melt in the mouth tender, and it was not over powered by the sauce at all. Next time I will add lemon zest, a bit more lemon and some fresh herbs. Gorgeous with steamed rice an asparagus.
Excellent! In this case I would not " cheat" with normal soy sauce. I did, and it was too salty! Go low sodium soy sauce and have it with a crisp dry reisling. Mwa!
Made this for dinner last night it was wonderful. Really didn't change anything except probably added a little more ginger and baked it in my cast iron skillet. Weill definitely make again
I halved the marinade for half the salmon, using fresh ginger and garlic and sriracha and bottles lemon juice. I loved it. I have to say that I already really liked hoisin/soy dishes, but those little bursts from the ginger and garlic flecks really added to the OMG of this dish. I had a thinner tail that had more sauce and it overpowered the salmon a bit, but on the normal thickness pieces there was a perfect harmony of salmon-sweet-heat-savory that makes this a stand out salmon option. I hope I can break myself away from this to expand my salmon experiences, but I doubt it.
Very tasty! I will make again.
Gr8 marinade but overpowers delicate taste of salmon. Try it with a small pork loin but mrinate 3+ hrs & cook 45 mins as directed on pkg.
This was very good. I used squeezed lemon and pineapple chili sauce and more garlic. I will definitely make this again.
Easy peasy delicious recipe! Cooked at 350 for 25 mins. Salmon was moist and cooked all the way through :)! Thank you for this extremely convenient recipe!!
Very good! Mixed everything in a bowl, and pourred it over the salmon in an aluminum foiled baking pan. Wrapped up tightly with the aluminum foil. I used Sriracha sauce instead of garlic chili sauce. My girlfriend loved it! Thanks!
Delicious! So flavorful. We served with& black beans and rice and honey butter glazed carrots, and the sauce was fantastic on everything
This turned out excellent! I am always trying new salmon recipes and I used to hate salmon. I served it with rice, pot stickers and shrimp toast.
This recipe is so good,great flavor and so easy to prepare.
This is great recipe, quick and easy! The only thing I would change is to decrease the amount of lemon juice to 1tbs at most. I added almost 2tbs of lemon juice and it ended up being too lemony.
The only change was instead of chili garlic sauce, I used chinese style black bean garlic sauce. Plus, I seared the salmon first on top of the stove in a large hot cast iron frying pan. Then I put the pan and all in the oven for 30 minutes, basting the fish every 10 minutes, and using the oven broiler on low during the last 5 minutes to give the fish a burnt top. The salmon steaks turned out beautiful, flaky, and delicious! Not too salty and not too sweet, but just right.
My son, daughter and I just loved this dish. I did add about 3 T of brown sugar, which gave it that sweet/spicy kick. Otherwise I wouldn't change a thing.
Very good!My hubby usually does not like Salmon.But he likes it hoisin-glazed!
I love this recipe! I add 1/4 cup of Brown sugar to the recipe, I use the whole salmon. Then follow the instructions. After marinating the fish, I grill it on a cedar plank over charcoal with the lid down. Until browned, I like the edges kinda crispy... And it is AWESOME!! You've got to try it!!!
I don't like salmon but the smell of the marinade made me want to try it! I LOVED It! My family was shocked. I followed recipe exactly and it was amazing!! So flavorful! Will eat my salmon like this now!
This was really good. I followed the directions exactly. I used fish sauce instead of oyster because I didn't have any. Sadly I overcooked the salmon but the flavour was great.
This is fantastic! As an Alaskan, I'm always looking for tasty new ways to prepare salmon and this recipe just made it's way to the top of my rotation. I made a couple of small changes, but mostly followed the recipe to a T. I accidentally left out the olive oil, but now that I've made it without the olive oil, I can't imagine that it would be any better with it and would probably opt not to use it the next time I make this. I also added a little extra fresh grated Ginger and Garlic and I topped the dish with fresh chopped Cilantro and thinly sliced Scallions after it came out of the oven. My Husband and I both thought it was fantastic and even my super-picky kids ate some! I highly recommend this recipe!
This was a winner! Served with coconut rice and sautéed snow peas with red onions in a little olive oil. Will make again.
This was good, although it was a little too spicy for my family as written. I think the spice level also detracted from that lovely flavor a piece of really good (and expensive!) salmon has. I made it again with fresh ginger, fresh garlic, soy, hoisin, a pinch of red pepper flakes and less than half of the recommended spicy sauce. It worked for us, and it might be more appealing to other small children that way. My kids and I loved this recipe, so thank you for posting it.
I marinated for an hour and opted to grill instead of bake. The hoisin sauce adds just a hint of flavor without being sweet and gives a great color to the salmon. The salmon had almost a buttery quality to it and I dont know if thats from the marinade or a lot of fat in the fish. I didn’t have any chili garlic sauce so opted for a “spicy” pepper sauce I had on hand. Overall I was pretty happy with the recipe and will definitely make it again!
No changes but did not have ginger so excluded from recipe. Very tasty!!
Recipe added to the file for continued use. Easy to make and delicious as well.
Best salmon ever!
Obsessed with this recipe. I make this regularly for my boyfriend, he loves it ... and so do I. It's so tasty & I would highly recommend trying this if you like salmon.
Made as written, scent I double recipe so we could have sauce on rice. Found it very salty. Not sure how to cut the xtreme salt. Other than that, great recipe. Won't make again til I find solution to saltiness. We love spice and salt, but this was too.
This was wonderful! Just make sure you let it marinade for awhile.
Turned out great!!! I put it in a bed of lettuce and the salmon was saucy so it was perfect!
Delicious glaze! Used Sriracha for the chili garlic sauce, but just a little under a tablespoon, one full tablespoon seemed like too much. Also the salmon could have cone out of the oven a little sooner, 30 minutes was a little too long. I'll be making this again for sure, super easy and something different.
My sister-in-law introduced me to this. Best salmon I’ve had in a long time.
Very good. Easy and quick, only 20 minutes in my oven. Keeper!
This was delicious! My husband raved about it. I reduced the marinade with a little brown sugar and used it as a glaze after baking the salmon at 400 for 12 minutes. Will make again VERY SOON :)
Delicious but lotsa calories. Lol.
I followed the recipe except that I didn't used low-sodium soy sauce and I used powered ginger instead of raw ginger. My family loved but I thought it came out a little too salty. I also followed the suggestion to pour off the excess marinade before baking. That turned out to be a great idea otherwise it would've been too saucy. I plan on making it again but this time with less sodium.
I really enjoyed this recipe. However, I made it with 460g / 16 ounces of salmon as opposed to 170g / 6 ounces. Even so, there was more than enough sauce to cover the salmon to feed 4 people. My family all enjoyed it! I adjusted by replacing the chilli garlic sauce with a teaspoon of sriracha and added an extra clove of garlic to make up for the lack of garlic sauce. Very tasty, but I might decrease the light soy sauce from 1/3 cup to 1/4 cup as it was a touch salty for our family's tastes, and we definitely enjoy salty food!
Very good. I make this at least 2x a month by request from my family.
i reduced the soy sauce to 1/4 c. due to comments that it was too salty. I used Thai Sweet Chili Sauce in place of chili garlic sauce, rice vinegar in place of lemon juice, sesame oil in place of olive oil and only used 1 tsp. of grated ginger. Tasted great! As a side dish, I reserved 1/4 cup of the marinade, stir-fried carrots, spring onions, Napa cabbage, and snow peas adding the marinade near the end of the cooking. This was delicious!
I will definitely make it again! I made it for 4 people in total and we all loved it! I do not like even a little bit of fishy taste in my food, and this salmon did not taste fishy at all with the sauce. The salmon also came out soft and delicious with the sauce. Instead of marinating for 30 minutes in the refrigerator, I had it marinaded for 15 minutes in a small plastic storage bag.
I made this and it was amazing. I marinated the fish overnight and grilled it the next day. The flavours were amazing. Everyone loved the salmon this way. I will definitely make this again.
Kids and man said "best salmon ever "
I am making this recipe for the second time. My husband and I love this recipe. It makes the salmon tastes so delicious!! I am posting a picture this time.
Grilled the marinated salmon on a cedar plank. Delicious!
Didn't like it period.
Altered the recipe a little and it was fabulous
the falour he sauce/seasoning creates is perfect
Really good and really easy, but I'm stopping short of 5 stars because I think the suggested bake time is far too long for the average salmon filet. The writer of the recipe must have had thick filets or likes salmon very well done. I checked mine at 20 minutes and it was already past what I prefer for salmon, and starting to get on the dry side. Next time I will check it at 15 min.
It was amazing!
Marinaded for several hours. Turned out very good!
I didn't change anything and it was absolutely delicious! The whole family devoured it, even my picky son! Will definitely make this again.
Really good. I didn't include the lemon juice and probably increased the Sweet Thai chili sauce. I cut my large piece of salmon into three servings and it was great immediately and also very nice reheated on low settings in the microwave.
My family loves this!
Very Easy and Delicious. I served it with an asian style salad ( steamed japanese veggieson dark greens with sesame dressing) , and jasmine rice. The leftover marinade used for basting is very sticky and difficult to clean. Suggest using foil or similar liner .
Unbelievable. I've made it twice and my Asian sister-in-law absolutely flipped over this recipe. Truly a winner!
Was OK . Not as good as I would like. Thought it would be a lot more flavorful considering the ingredients. Wouldn't make again. We eat a lot of salmon so I was looking to change it up. Will try another recipe.
This is a great recipe! Loved it and so did the family! This stays in my favorites!
Made with frozen salmon and followed the frozen salmon's pkg's baking directions and was still tasty. Also used Sriracha sauce instead of garlic hot sauce. Very tatsy. Would totally make this again!
It was amazing!
awesome recipe - I've made it twice. I marinated about 2 hours and it was delicious
This is a great recipe and I will be making it again! My changes were that I omitted the olive oil, used regular soy sauce and used a home-made chili sauce. I baked the salmon in a foil pouch @ 350 degrees for 25 min. The flavors were very well balanced.
Great recipe, makes really tasty salmon. I have used just a minced up jalapeno or small tabasco pepper instead of the chili sauce, and added a little extra hoisin to make up for the loss of sauce. Plus I've used ground ginger when I didn't have any fresh available, and each time it still tastes awesome. It's become my favourite salmon recipe.
I followed the recipe and reviews...I used Sriracha chili sauce (instead if chili) because I had it. Geat and easy recipe. Grilled to perfection!
It was delicious.. Mines turned out a little on the dry side.. Don't know what I did wrong
I really enjoyed the recipe even though I had no ginger. I wanted more slice so I added red pepper flakes to the marinade. 30 minutes was perfect and it was most and flakey.
This was the best recipe I've ever used for salmon. EVER! I can't wait to make it again.
Overcooked, and overbearing marinade. Very tasty, and has potential. Shorten the oven time and use a thermometer, and adjust the marinade to be milder and it would be great. We had quality salmon that was swamped by the flavor. Perhaps with cheap fish or Covid took your taste buds it's fine.
OMG, YUM! This has taken over as my favorite salmon recipe. Due to some budgeting, I altered a few ingredients to use what I already had in my pantry/refrigerator. I used candied ginger which sweetened the overall flavor. I also used "basic" Siracha rather than the garlic chili sauce the recipe called for. I also used pre-squeezed lemon juice rather than juice from fresh lemons. I will be making this again for sure! Update: I just realized I read the recipe wrong. Used Worcestershire sauce instead of Hoisin. I would highly recommend this change.
I have always loved the idea of salmon because it is so good for you. But, I have always just tolerated it because of the strong taste. I made this recipe and loved it so much that I just kept eating it and eating it!! It had a fabulous flavor to it. I might even try it on chicken sometime!! You gotta try it!
It's also good with tofu!
