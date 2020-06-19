Carolyn's Oh-So-Easy Cherry Cobbler

1 of 62

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy and satisfying to a sweet lover. However, I made these changes to the recipe, only because I had this on hand: I used a 1/2 of 16 oz bag of frozen, mixed berries (raspberries; blueberries; blackberries; strawberries,cut up)and sprinkled 1/4 cup sugar on the fruit before thawing in the microwave. This produced a syrup with the fruit. I combined a 1/4 cup of sugar with 1/2 cup water to pour over the fruit. When I added the fruit to the batter, I poured the juice it made with it, also. Next time, I'm going to double the fruit and use Splenda and light Bisquick mix for the batter. Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Easy and very good. It only took me 5 minutes to make which is a huge plus in my book. I followed the recipe exactly and don't think it really needs any improvement upon. Will also go well with a cup of coffee for breakfast. Thanks! Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars An excellent recipe for what it is - a quick easy and pretty darned tasty comfort food dessert mixed up and poured into the pan in literally just a couple of minutes. Had I not made this myself I would have never known this cake/cobbler started with packaged baking mix. As I assembled this I had my doubts that this could EVER work - it's a layer of batter followed by a layer of cherries and finished by pouring a lot of juice over it all. It looked strange. How it came to look like it did after it baked is beyond me but it worked and it was good warm or cold and particularly good topped with whipped cream. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This was a really good easy cherry dessert. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 pan because of that it took about 15 more minutes to bake. I also sprinkled a little sugar on top before I baked it. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This was SO simple and so so good. All my Momma kept saying was how much it tasted like the cobbler her Mom made for her as a child. I would recommend Bisquick instead of Pioneer buttermilk baking mix though. The Pioneer doesn't seem to rise as well Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars this is so delicious and easy to make. i didnt have the cherries so i used frozen mixed berries with sugar. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy to make. I made my own pancake batter (without the wet ingredients) used the cherries I canned from last year and had to add a bit more milk than the recipe called for (maybe 2/3 c). I also added a few drops of almond extract because cherries should always accompany almonds.;) It is in the oven so we will see how we like it later! edit: This was fantastic!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I substitued real buttermilk for the milk and used fat free Bisquik. I also added a bit of anise extract - which I feel is a requirement in any cherry dessert! I have to admit - I was a little nervous after pouring all that cherry juice on top of the batter - looked more like I was making a jello mold!.....BUT - it really did all absorb and turned out fantastic!! I'm going to try this recipe with the same brand of canned blueberries next time!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make and tasted good too. My boyfriend doesn't care for cherries and he even liked this. I had to cook mine a little longer to get the top to lightly brown. Will definitely make again. Helpful (10)