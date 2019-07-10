Creamy Shrimp Scampi

4.5
131 Ratings
  • 5 88
  • 4 30
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This creamy shrimp scampi is the closest that I've found to what some of the finest restaurants serve. My husband says it's the best he's ever had.

Recipe by DonnaT

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place flour in a shallow dish; season with salt and pepper. Toss shrimp in flour; shake off any excess.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add shrimp and cook until pink, about 2 minutes per side. Remove shrimp from skillet; set aside. Discard all but 1 tablespoon of oil from the skillet. Add shallots and garlic; cook and stir until soft, about 2 minutes. Pour in 1/2 cup chicken broth, wine, and lemon juice. Simmer until reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in remaining 1/2 cup of chicken broth and cream; simmer until sauce is reduced and thickened slightly, approximately 10 minutes more. Add butter and stir until melted.

  • Return shrimp to the skillet; simmer until heated through, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with Romano cheese and parsley before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
657 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 54.9g; cholesterol 341.8mg; sodium 499mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/05/2022