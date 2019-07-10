Creamy Shrimp Scampi
This creamy shrimp scampi is the closest that I've found to what some of the finest restaurants serve. My husband says it's the best he's ever had.
I substituted half and half for heavy cream. Green onions for shallots. Pinot Grigio for Chardonnay. Grated Parmesan for Romano cheese. Added just about 8-10 tiny cubes of mozzarella and about 2 tbs of crumbled Feta cheese just before serving. Substitutes were for on hand availability/savings. It was absolutely fantastic. I approximated all measures and adjusted for taste, I ended up adding more half and half to reduce the excessive lemon juice I had over squeezed from a half of lemon. I hope I can duplicate it next time, All four of us really enjoyed it and I will do this again soon. My compliments to the contributor of this recipe. I also made a bruscietta brushed with EVOO, using some of the pan fried shrimp, mozzarella, sliced baked/dried tomato slices, red peppers and garlic to go along with it.Read More
Based on all of the positive reviews, I was really looking forward to this. Unfortunately, we didn't care for this at all. It looked bland, it tasted bland...I won't be making this again.Read More
I doubled this recipe and I'm so glad I did because we like a lot of sauce on our pasta. I also omitted the shallots, used half/half instead of heavy cream, and only used half the butter and it's still fabulous! I like the zip that the lemon adds.
Add angel hair pasta to the ingredient list to aid shopping. Delicious sauce but number of shrimp seemed inadequate so I added scallops
I didn't flour the shrimp. For one thing, I'm trying to cut down on carbs,and for another, why bother? Otherwise, this came out really good. I used WAY more garlic than called for (we just love garlic around here) and I used fat-free half and half (thanks Linda) instead of cream. I stirred about a tablespoon of flour into the half and half and that was all I needed to thicken the sauce. The lemon seemed to disappear into the sauce, so I squeezed a bit more in at the end of cooking. I served this over whole grain linguine (which looked awful in the package, but came out okay). I took the leftovers to work for lunch. Very good recipe, DonnaT. Thank you.
Very good. I used pino grigio instead of the chardonnay and added diced roma tomatoes to the sauce. Next time I will up the garlic and shallots for more flavor. Overall this was a very delicious dish.
THIS WAS AWESOME! I made it on the fly with all three of my boys running around and it turned out GREAT! I didn`t have the exact amount of cream but it was still wonderful. The sauce was very flavourful and my kids ate it up and asked for seconds (ages 3 & 18 months) I was hesitant to add the butter (too much fat) but I did it in the end and glad I did. I will make this again and think I might use it as my go-to recipe for company. Thanks for a wonderful, easy recipe.
It was very good. I didn't have any shallots, so I omitted those, and did cut the butter to only a quarter cup. I addded italian seasonings--maybe 1/2 tsp. We really enjoyed it and it was pretty simple to make!
Yummy! Not lowfat but very delicious!!
I used this sauce recipe to make a homemade version of olive garden's chicken scampi and it was so yummy and more delicious than the copycat recipes i've tried! i heated 2 T olive oil and added 1 med clove minced garlic. cook 6-8 chicken tenderloins, season with garlic powder and pepper and set aside. saute 1/2 large red bell pepper and 1/2 large green bell pepper, sliced, in remaining oil until soft. set aside. cook sauce as per these directions, except i used milk instead of cream, so i needed a bit of cornstarch to thicken, added in about 1/4 c sour cream for creaminess and tang and whisked over a quick boil after the second bit of chicken broth was added to reduce. use only 1/2 the butter, it really doesn't need it, and add in some italian season and serve over pasta cooked in chicken broth. super yummy!! :)
Very, very delicious and seemed to be beyond restaurant quality. Like some other reviewers, I also added scallops, and cooked them the same way I prepared the shrimp.
Awesome!!! Used parmesan and 1/2 the butter directed and still wasn't necessary. Do not think the breaded shrimp was necessary either. But will make again for sure! Didn't think I could make something this good!
I must have just done something wrong...the dream made the whole mixture curdle, which I had hoped would dissolve. The taste was pretty so I just kept adding red pepper, mushrooms, garlic salt..but nothing seemed to help the flavor. However, I let it sit while eating my salad and veggies, it seemed to taste better. I was so excited for this, but like I said it could have been something I did based on all the good reviews. I am not a "measurer"..lol
We had this for dinner and it was so delicious. I served it over Angel hair pasta. I usually make the traditional shrimp scampi that doesn't contain cream but I won't be going back!!! :) Great recipe, easy to make and serve. Thanks very much!!!
i felt this recipe was too involved...i used half-n-half instead of cream, riesling instead of chardonnay, omitted the broth and lemon juice, and added bell pepper and way more garlic
I thought it was good but the cream came out kinda gravy like? Maybe its because I substituted chicken broth with vegetable broth but I think what can make this recipe better is making the shrimp extra crispy by frying it =)
We enjoyed this dish, although I won't make often b/c of the high calorie content. I decided to make the sauce and add the shrimp at the end to cook - seemed to work well for me. I added pinch of pepper flakes and more garlic as mentioned by others. Used 1 cup of wine and cut the broth in 1/2. I didn't bread shrimp b/c I forgot, so i added in a little corn starch at the end to thicken. Sauce was still runny, but if you like to sop it all up with bread it's perfect.
This was SOOO delicious I have been craving shrimp like all the time right now and this recipe is exactly what I needed! We aren't big wine drinkers around here so I substituted the Chardonnay with Parrot Bay Key lime rum and I substituted parsley with Italian seasoning because our store was out and we keep it on hand and this was sooo good. We served this on top of some parmesan noodles and it tasted so good it was worth the time it took to cook it!
Excellent recipe, very rich so I wouldn't make it very often but for a special meal, you betcha!! I made two tiny changes, only used 1 tsp of lemon juice (not lemon lovers) and used 1/2 & 1/2 instead of the cream. Otherwise, followed the recipe. Timing was perfect and adding back in the shrimp that was floured thickens up the sauce perfectly. I served it over angel hair pasta. Thank you for posting this great recipe.
We really liked this recipe. Coule use just a few more shrimp and next time I will add some veggies just to make it less heavy. Delicious!
Fabulous recipe!!! I actually used it with Tilapia as my family doesnt' like shrimp and it was a winner. I did add more garlic.
Made this dish tonight. It was so good..Will def make it again. I used half & half instead of cream & doubled the amt of chicken stock for more sauce. Also I didn' t have any wine, so I used white cooking wine...
Not much a fan for shrimp...I know, don't hate. However, this recipe was a Hit. Had to add a little more wine, water and cream because the recipe did not look like it was going to be enough...and I was right. My family loved it. Thanks
Very good!
This sauce is really ggod. Add the lemon juice a little at a time to taste. You can also use dried parsley and parmesan cheese. I've made without the shrimp for a white sauce for pasta.
So yummy! We have been looking for a recipe like this for a long time, and this is it! We served it over angel hair noodles. Delicious!
Fabulous!!! Delicious!! And so easy!!!
Awesome...awesome..awesome.. I used white cooking wine and stuck to the recipe otherwise, and I was very pleased with the outcome.. thank you!
This was good. Comparable to the shrimp scampi at Grand Luxe and Cheesecake factory (if you flour and fry the shrimp). I recommend using the rice instead of pasta. As the sauce isn't thick. The rice will absorb the excess. Gonna have my leftovers with brown rice for lunch! I also used alot more garlic. Will definitely make it again!!
Really didn't see the need to bread the shrimp. Adding 1T. of flour after sauteeing the shallot and garlic helps the sauce to thicken. 1/2 c of butter to finish isn't necessary either.
This was delicious. The only change I made to the recipe, was not adding shallots and that was because I didn't have any on hand. I served it with pasta the first night and the leftovers were served with brown rice. It reheated wonderfully too. What I see happening a lot with reviews, people make a lot of changes to a recipe and then give a rating...How can you rate it good or bad when you're not following the original recipe? I don't think leaving out the shallots made too big of a difference in this recipe, but some of the changes I have seen made in other recipes are just crazy - then someone will give a review. How is that an accurate rating?
love love it, I've made it a bunch of times and everyone loves it!
Oh My god this is the most delicious recipe. I made this for my family and friends and now they all want the recipe. I told them it was my secret. Thank you.
My whole family, including my picky husband, loved this dish. The only complaint, it was too watery. Otherwise, it was delicious!
Awesome! It is flavorful and easy to make. My husband loves it!!
Utterly delicious decadence! My changes per time & necessity: I doubled the shrimp; used green onions instead of shallots; used Pinot Grigio instead of Chardonnay; used 3 TBsp butter instead of 1/2 cup. Oh-My-Goodness. I think I could eat this every day if I didn't know it would kill me, and even then it might be worth it! I served over fettucine. Try topping it with a nice garlicky bruschetta, it's crazy good.
And honestly, how do people review this recipe when they make a million substitutions then call it good!? ??????I don't get that. Just make it as written to give an honest review. I feel better now.??????
This is delicious! I orefer a thicker sauce, so I reduced the wine and broth even more before adding the cream. Got rave reviews - thanks for the great recipe!
This needed a lot more seasoning. I prepared it as given except for more garlic. When I served to my family (who were pretty excited that I was trying a new recipe, they quickly said it has NO flavor. So I added a lot of Italian Seasoning and "Gourmet Garlic" seasoning before I served myself. Mine was great. they added the same to theirs, but it was not mixed in as well, so a little disappointing. My daughter went back for leftovers and liked that much better since it had the seasoning.
Fabulous!!! I am a shrimp scampi snob -it is one of my favorite dishes! This was great! I added more garlic and lemon as well as some cooking sherry and a pinch of crushed red papers. Served it over angel hair pasta. Worth the calories and fat for a special dinner!
One of the most delicious meals I've had but we made it with pasta
Exceptional!!!
Great recipe. I did add sun dried tomatoes chopped that I had drained as well as subbing fat free half and half and only using 2 tablespoons of butter at the end of the recipe. Thank you for a delish dinner, I will make again and my husband loved it!
This was very good! I made this recipe as written and served the sauce and shrimp over fettuccine noodles. The shrimp had this beautiful four coating with a wonderful texture and I lost quite a few while I was making the sauce. To avoid soggy shrimp I did not add the shrimp to the sauce but instead warmed them in the oven then served them on top of the sauce topped with fresh parsley. Amazing! The sauce was delicious! To avoid the curdling the cream, lower the heat to low and add a little cream at a time, if the cream starts to curdle add in a little butter. The acid in the sauce may cause the cream to curdle but adding more fat will help. Thank you for the recipe will be making this again!
I made this creamy shrimp scampi recipe and it turned out EXCELLENT. I’m an Excellent cook and it turned out delicious. Also, it’s easy to make. To all, please try this recipe. Thank you, Judy
Very good and rated an A+ from all who eat it. I didn't have wine so I use Cranberry liquore and substituted 1/2 and 1/2 for the cream. Yummy
This was A-mazing! So creamy and flavorful. Be sure to serve immediately as the sauce separates.
This was delicious!! I actually used chicken instead of shrimp and added a dash of Italian seasoning. Just before I served it I stirred in some brown rice and it was like risotto. Excellent - definitely a keeper!
Do NOT return the shrimp to the pan for reheating, especially not for five minutes. You'll end up with pink pieces of rubber. Once the shrimp are cooked, don't cook them any more.
Make a stock out of the shrimp shells. Use a small potion of miripoix and water. Boil it down to the one cup and sub it for the chicken stock. Makes ALL the difference!!!!
I used green onions instead of shallots. I doubled everything except for chicken broth and heavy cream I used 1 and a half cups of each. It turned out awesome. 4 of us completely devoured it.
I made this recipe and I have to say it was AWESOME!!! I did add a bunch of mushrooms to it. Only thing I will do different next time is cut back on the butter. VERY GOOD.
This is dope! Absolutely the best shrimp scampi recipe ever. I made it exactly as the recipe says and it is perfect.
Great!
This has to be one of the best Shrimp Scampi recipes ever.
It was a hit with my husband. I made a few changes due to what was on hand. I didn't flour the shrimp, it just wasn't necessary. I also added a little more lemon at the very end for extra flavor and did zest from the lemon on top with fresh diced tomatoes. I didn't have fresh parsley so I used dried and also added some dried basil to kick it up a bit. I reduced the butter to 4 tablespoons which was more than enough. Also used white cooking wine since i didn't have a white opened. Used diced onion instead of shallots since it was handy. Had parmesan cheese and that worked just fine. Served it classic with a salad and warm rolls.
Fixed this recipe for the first time tonight. Followed the recipe exactly except I did have any wine on hand so I substituted extra chicken broth. This recipe was delicious however next time I will use 1/4 cup butter and not put the shrimp back in the pan. As so as I did the batter came off and the cream soaked into the shrimp.
Delish with changes. I had no Chardonnay, shallots or chicken stock. Used Brandi, onions and beef stock. I omitted the lemon juice. I forgot to divide the stock during cooking process and added all at once. No problem. It still worked. I loved it and will make it again. Yum!
the best shrimp scampi recipe ever
Yum! Add lemon zest as a final sprinkle on top to punch up the brightness of the sauce. Rave review from the family!
I made this with half the butter, added more seasonings (1tsp crushed red pepper, 1 tsp chili powder, and 1 tsp Italian seasoning). I also added (per previous comments) 1T of flour. I also did NOT flour the shrimp before I cooked them. Delicious!! Will definitely make again and double the shrimp.
I can't believe how amazing this recipe was. I don't think anything needs changing. Just follow the instructions and you will love it! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
THIS WAS DELICIOUS!!!
Excellent! I followed the recipe as written.My family Loved it. I served it with linguini. A new family favorite.
This out great! I used parmesan cheese, green onions & half & half because that’s what I had on hand.
this is a great recipe. Just don't "over do' the ingrediants. with this recipe less is more.
This recipe was a hit so yummy and rich.
I used half the butter called for, rice flour instead of wheat, and a little lemon zest for a zing! Still very rich and yummy
Words don't even begin to describe how wonderful this recipe was! The best ever!
So good! Also very rich. Don't eat this too often our you will get very fat ; )
Loved it.
One of the worst recipes I’ve ever came across. Save your time.
Thos was very tasty but not like any scampi Ive ever had because of the cream. Some changes I made were. 1. I roasted garlic handy and I tripled the amount. 2. I used veggie stock. I find its more flavorful than chicken stock. 3. I added Black garlic sprinkle to my flour dredge. 4. I added fresh chopped asparagus to the liquid (about 4-5 sprigs chopped) 5. I added more cheese probably only because it wasnt looking like scampi but more like alfredo. I think that is the only changes I made. I smell and taste as I go. It was delicious, but didn't taste like scampi.
I did not add any butter and it was quite delicious. The whole family loved it.
very good - increase garlic and sauce if you have big eaters. Use BIG shrimp and the freshest you can get
I made this for my roommates birthday dinner. It was delicious and if you follow the instructions it will taste like restaurant quality. I substituted corn starch for flour.
I tripled the garlic and had to add a lot more seasonings for it to be to our liking. Otherwise rather bland. Thanks for sharing but I don't think I will make this again.
amazing
This was a big hit with my family, I didn't change anything!!!
Melt the butter first rather than letting it melt in the pan. Increase garlic by 1.5
This is a fantastic recipe! I followed a couple of the other suggestions - used half and half instead of heavy cream and just added 1 tablespoon flour to it instead of cooking the shrimp with it. Served it with linguini for Valentines Day and it made a very special dinner. Will definitely make again!
I didn’t have shallots so substitute with red onion and few more cloves of garlic
I reviewed the comments and added more garlic, a dash of old bay, used FF 1/2 & 1/2, 1/3 cup of butter and added 2 sections of laughing cow Swiss and 1/4 cup of parm to the sauce to thicken and flavor. Very good, sorry for all the changes but worked thru it as I went along to get flavor and consistency we prefer. Would definitely make again. Served over zoodles. Delicious.
As written, this is pretty bland. Made it a second time and added WAY more garlic. That helped a lot.
I added a few more cloves of garlic, used a Sicilian white wine named Insolia, added a bit more Chicken stock and butter to increase my sauce since I served it over thin spaghetti. I also browned and added sea scallops which everyone enjoyed. I will definitely make it again.
Delicious!
This was so good! Served it over linguini. Added extra garlic cuz if an entree calls for garlic it should always get a lil extra. Will definitely be making it again soon. Next time I’ll be adding some mushrooms & asparagus.
most definitely will make again!! made it "as is" the first time but any good recipe can be tweaked based on what you have in the pantry and the fridge, as any good cook knows. Thank you DonnaT!!
I wasn't able to try this recipe as the cream curdled as soon as I started to pour it into the pan. I'm going to try making this recipe again, next time omitting the lemon juice.
So I'm a little bit of an impatient cook. I was waiting for this to thicken a bit and took matters into my own hands - mixed up some cornstarch with water and mixed it in. Well crud, all this did was separate the butter and leave me with clumpy shrimp. So I seperarated the shrimp with the clumpy cream sauce, placed it into a new saucepan and added 1/4 cup of half and half. Good as new if not better! Added also a pinch of red pepper and it turned out exactly like my favorite expensive store bought scampi. Absolutely yummy and I'll make it again, possibly with the same cornstarch mistake ??
I substituted just as many others, onions for scallions, half & half for heavy cream, but I also added patagonian scallops, mushrooms & red peppers. Himalayan pink salt. Very nice with angel hair.
Delicious! Easy recipe with a big payoff! I will definitely make this again!
I did not dredge the shrimp in flower. I just sautéed them in oil with salt and pepper. I doubled the sauce so we had enough for our pasta. I also added a half can of drained and rinsed petite diced tomatoes to the sauce just before it was done. Served with angel hair pasta and fresh steamed green beans. My boyfriend said this was one of my best dishes.
My husband made this for Mother's day and it was delicious. Subbed aged parmesan and diluted white wine vinegar due to availability. Served over angel hair pasta and broiled for a few minutes to brown the cheese. Definitely a keeper and the name lives up to the hype. Definitely better than I have had out. Thanks DonnaT
This is very good. I didn't have heavy cream in the house, substituted evaporated non fat milk. Added a little more cheese to thicken. Delicious!!
This is a good base recipe. However like another said it would have been very bland without adding to it. We always have to add extra seasoning to every recipe we find so it wasn't a surprise when me and my husband tasted this and it tasted bland. Added 6 cloves of garlic. One is not enough. Added regular and smoked paprika. Didn't have any onions or shallots on hand so added onion powder. Didn't add the wine. Instead just used chicken stock in place of it. Added alot more lemon juice. Added half a cup of fresh parmesan. With these changes it came out great.
This recipe goes down hill with the butter do not recommend
It was a hit. I substituted Old Bay seasoning for the salt and pepper (the shrimp were amazing on their own, I almost didn't make the sauce.) And I decreased the amount of butter a bit. I had to quadruple the recipe, but if I make it again, I'll probably quadruple the shrimp, and only do 2 or 3x the sauce, it was a lot. But delicious!
Meh, if I make it again I will tweak this recipe.
