Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 146.5mg; sodium 1204mg. Full Nutrition
You know it's so interesting to read about the frozen middles because it was the first thing that crossed my mind before I even started to make the recipe. This is what I did. I fried according to the recipe (about 3 minutes) and nuked them straight away (time depends on the power of your microwave - should only take a few seconds) So the frozen middle wasn't a problem for me. Now for what I think of these. They were good but for some reason I felt at first that I enjoyed my mac n' cheese more without all this extra effort. Although, I have to say...I started to really enjoy them later down the line! I had these with chicken nuggets for a quick lunch. Good recipe and I can see potential in changing the flavour to suit your personal taste by using different cheeses, etc. Thanks for sharing.
I just now made these. I am terrible disappointed. Mine are still Frozen in the middle!! Not good eats and it's almost time to eat:( Yes, I did Exactly the way the recipe calls to do it! I made, I froze,I fried and am Mad!>>>>> Posted 6-16-09 @ 4:30pm. UPDATE: I had leftover refrigerated mac n cheese. I remembered what Scotdog said in her blog about recipes that don't work and some of the reasons why. So, I redid the rest, with new lard and it Still didn't work! By the time the outside was done the cheese was melting and now I have a pot of melted burned cheese!I did love the taste of the mac n cheese though.Next time I'll just stick with casserole style.:(:( >>> posted 06-16-09 @5pm
You know it's so interesting to read about the frozen middles because it was the first thing that crossed my mind before I even started to make the recipe. This is what I did. I fried according to the recipe (about 3 minutes) and nuked them straight away (time depends on the power of your microwave - should only take a few seconds) So the frozen middle wasn't a problem for me. Now for what I think of these. They were good but for some reason I felt at first that I enjoyed my mac n' cheese more without all this extra effort. Although, I have to say...I started to really enjoy them later down the line! I had these with chicken nuggets for a quick lunch. Good recipe and I can see potential in changing the flavour to suit your personal taste by using different cheeses, etc. Thanks for sharing.
I thought this recipe was awesome... It is so versatile and the possibilities are endless. I've used this recipe quite a few times and have altered it in many ways. I love adding diced jalapeno or maybe some different cheeses. Although I must say, when it comes to adding the pimento cheese spread, I recommend that you NOT use the Kraft version. Use the fresh spread that's usually in the dairy or cheese isle. My kids and fam love this dish any way that I prepare it!! Thanks!
If you are concerned about the centers not thawing, try this: line a cookie sheet with waxed paper - add a thin layer of oil. Spread the mac 'n cheese mix about 1/2" thick across the entire sheet. Freeze for 1 hour. Remove, cut into squares or triangles with a pizza cutter, then return to freezer to finish setting up. Not balls, but a very even cooking surface nonetheless
We really enjoyed these! I fried them for 4 minutes and they were cooked through. The only problem I had was that the egg froze quickly before the crumbs could stick after the initial dip. I had to dip and roll twice, but that worked out great. I froze the entire batch (uncoated), then used half the egg and crumbs to coat half the batch. I'll make the rest in a day or two (or an hour or two). Since I have leftover pimento cheese spread, I may make another batch and keep them frozen. From freezer to fryer is pretty quick. Thanks for submitting this recipe, Erin! It will be enjoyed again and again!
Hey, concerning the freezing and frying issue with some of your reviewers (center still frozen), freeze them only 30-45 minutes, Not till completely frozen! The original intent is to freeze the outer portion/crust/mantle to enable and then coat and fry with ease. Just a thought. Another option, fry them once, return them to a parchment paper lined cookie sheet, then warm until serving!
I went to my local cheese shop and asked them for their advice. They suggested three different cheeses, which were wonderful. A gruyère, 'soft smelly' cheese, and a third I can't remember. I also used panko break crumbs instead of seasoned break crumbs.
These are really good. I made my own pimento cheese minus any pimentos (kids would never eat them if I did). These are rich and the ultimate comfort food, I made them as a side dish but next time I will make them as a main dish. We all loved them and I will be making them again ;) Thx for the great recipe!! Something I forgot to add is I skipped the fridge step as the cheese cooled it off enough to just scoop with my large cookie scoop and drop on wax paper. I also dredged them in the egg and breadcrumbs twice to get a nice coating. I cooked until deep golden brown. I made the full recipe and froze half. They DO NOT reheat well just like any mac and cheese.
These weren't as hard as they seem. I always prep ahead anyway, so leaving them in the freezer wasn't a big deal. I didn't bother making pimento cheese, just used 2 cups cheddar and added some mayo to the mix (1/4 cup maybe?). I think I'm going to try using plain bread crumbs next time, the Italian seasoned ones are a bit too "much" for my liking. Made about 24 like recipe says but I only dredged and fried 8 and left the rest in the freezer for later.
These were really good. Unfortunately, I had to double fry them because initially the middle was still frozen after frying as stated. Next time I would like to make it cheesier and maybe even add bacon. Husband loved them just the way they were and he hates mac and cheese.
I just now made these. I am terrible disappointed. Mine are still Frozen in the middle!! Not good eats and it's almost time to eat:( Yes, I did Exactly the way the recipe calls to do it! I made, I froze,I fried and am Mad!>>>>> Posted 6-16-09 @ 4:30pm. UPDATE: I had leftover refrigerated mac n cheese. I remembered what Scotdog said in her blog about recipes that don't work and some of the reasons why. So, I redid the rest, with new lard and it Still didn't work! By the time the outside was done the cheese was melting and now I have a pot of melted burned cheese!I did love the taste of the mac n cheese though.Next time I'll just stick with casserole style.:(:( >>> posted 06-16-09 @5pm
Pretty good, I thought they needed something more.... I baked up some brown sugar bacon, chopped it and added it to the mac and cheese. I took them to a party and they were gone in no time. They took some effort to make but I'm sure I'll make them again, just with some more spice and flavor....
I've made this recipe a few times and everything turned out fine. However, last night I was having a hard time forming the macaroni & chs into round balls. I used crushed Ritz crackers, garlic powder, pinch of salt, paprika, chili powder. I added some of this mix into the macaroni & chs. It was a HUGE help. The mac & chs stuck together. I put them in the freezer. I'll defrost the mac & chs balls for 45 minutes today and then fry for 5 minutes. I let them cool down for 10 minutes and serve. Everyone loves these. Thank you so much.
This was awesome! I made some changes that made it wayyyy better the second time around. I used the four cheese gourmet kraft mac an cheese.. The cheese sauce with that is a lot thicker.. I then added a package of cream cheese and two cups of cheddar jack cheese.. This made it really thick and easier to ball up! I used smoked paprika and doubled the spices in the bread crumb mix... I kept the balls of Mac and cheese in the freezer for four hours before placing them in the egg wash and frying them... After frying I baked them in the oven at 350 degrees for ten to fifteen minutes to get that hot gooey center! My boyfriend and roommates ate them up like crazy.. Including my roomie who is a professional chef! When I presented them I dusted them with Parmesan cheese on top to add to the flavor and they looked so pretty!
YUM! I followed this recipe exactly - except the pimento cheese spread only came in 5oz jars, so that's what I used. I froze the cheese balls for *just* 2 hours and fried them for 5 minutes per batch (at 3 minutes the middle was slightly frozen, 5 minutes was perfect). The recipe is time consuming, but really easy - and a big hit with the boys! Thanks!!
So far, I'd give it 4 stars - the biggest downside is the lengthy time of prep. My 9-yr.old daughter was jonesing for fried mac and cheese after having a restaurant version this summer. This was a fun way to get her in the kitchen; measuring, stirring, counting, and telling time. (We are just now to the "freezing" stage.) I can't yet comment on the taste , but I do think it would be helpful to know what size scoop/disher everyone is using. After reading the "frozen in the middle" complaints, I choose my smallest disher (#60)... the balls are pretty small. Maybe the ones that didn't cook through are just a tad too big? Just a guess... We'll see how these turn out!!
I was also a little worried about the middle still being slighty frozen, but they came out very well. I followed the recipe to the letter (I fried mine for 5 mins). My husband loves pimento and loved these. I thought they were really good and can't wait to play with the recipe a little using different types of cheese and even try to bake them.
As usual with the recipes here, this was a hard recipe to rate. If I were to rate it based on exactly how its listed, I would give it a Just Ok. If I were to rate it based on some mods, I would give it a 4 or 5. I did not have any issues with the balls being cold in the middle. Im guessing that the people that had these issues made their balls were too big, left in the freezer way too long, or not fried in 350 oil. As is, the balls came out ok. I added way more cheese than called for and all the spices, but little to no real flavor. They are probably good enough for kids. For a more grown up version that has more flavor, try the following. Bacon adds a lot of flavor and needed salt. Onion powder or the real thing does wonders for cheese. You will also get some amazing flavor by adding Rotel. I would also recommend doubling and even tripling the recommended spices.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2010
huge party hit....loved by all...even pickiest eater
I've never had an issue with these being still frozen or even cold in the middle. A cookie scoop is smaller than an ice cream scoop, fyi. Mine come out about 1 1/4" in diameter after breading. What I do is refrigerate the mac and cheese, at least a couple hours. When I scoop them, I bread them immediately, then freeze them. That way I can keep them in a baggie in the freezer and cook as many or few as I want with no prep. I deep fat fry in 350 degree oil for about 5 minutes, until the outsides look dark but not burnt. I've tried them with flour instead of breadcrumbs, and with no coating at all, and this recipe is the best way in my opinion.
So good it's on our top three app list. The second and third batch started falling apart in the fryer. I'm guessing that I should have left them frozen until the last minute. I'll try again but the taste is Amazing
I used a different macaroni recipe and it turned out great! I didn't have issues with it being cold in the middle as some did. I do recommend if you are making a large number of these keep them in the freezer until you need them. The last 8 or so were falling apart by the time I wa ready for them.
I just finished making this recipe for the first time and I think that it turned out really well. My macaroni was not frozen in the middle and the breading was perfectly Browned. I changed up a few of the seasonings and added a bit more salt and sugar for tasting. I also added a hint of nutmeg. If you choose to add nutmeg, only use a small amount because it can become overpowering. other than that, my balls turned out great! I did not have any bread crumbs so I substituted using stove top stuffing in which I blended with a little bit of flour.
Very good! I didnt have time to freeze them so i just refridgerated for the 2 hours and they still came out fine... I also used just regular vegetable oil and was fine. The only thing was was the inside of the cheese ball was more stringy cheese rather than creamy i was looking for.
They were delicious! Things I changed: instead of pimento spread, I made roasted red pepper cheese spread (roasted red peppers, cream cheese & mayo) and I cut the tray of hardened cold mac and cheese into cubes instead of scooping. Cubes seem to brown easier than balls. Dipped in a spicy ranch is the perfect ending.
We tried this for the first time today! We skipped the cooling and the freezing part only because our mix stuck together rather well.. Must have been the extra cheese! LOL We don't like fried items so w e baked at 350 for about 15 minutes. These turned out great! We served with ranch to dip!
These are great! Instead of only bread crumbs I used bread crumbs, flour, corn meal and masa harina for the coating. Nice and crispy! And of course: chopped bacon in the mac & cheese mix. Definitely making again!
I love this recipe! I didn't have much time to make these, so instead of chilling for two hours and freezing the macaroni, I just put the macaroni in the freezer for a few minutes and proceeded to bread and fry them. It still worked fairly well. My only problem was that since I didn't freeze the macaroni, it was just a little difficult to handle.
So i read the reviews before making to ensure i get the best quality. I added A little gouda, garlic powder and salt and pepper to my cheese and mac mix and added garlic powder onion and onion powder to my crumb mix for extra flavor. I only refrigerated for an hour and freeze time definitely needs to be shortened! I froze mine for 45min and still they were to solid for the fryer. My oil was a tiny bit high, so i left them until browned then threw them in the oven at 350 for a good 5-10 minutes to ensure they were hot in the center. They came out perfectly and so incredibly delicious. Out of all the ones ive tried including restaurants you have to try these
I didn’t like the texture between crispy breadcrumbs and the pasta, but my wife loved these. Might try again with Parmesan breadcrumbs. I used provolone, cheddar, and a Mexican cheese blend instead of the cheeses called for. Didn’t refrigerate or freeze for the called for times either and they still came out well. As long as they are cooled until moldable and frozen until relatively solid you should be good to go before frying.
A lot of work.. I only put in the freezer for an hour, so I didn't have the problem with the centers still being frozen. They actually tasted better the next day when I reheated them in the oven. Would make again.
I had fried cheese balls at TGI Friday's that were yummy!!... so I wanted to try making them myself for a July 4th party with the neighbors. I followed the basic recipe, and they turned out great! Based on the party, I fried 2/3 of them and left the rest in the freezer for another day.
I didn't have much time so I threw these together in an hour. Once the Mac and cheese mixture was made I spread it out on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and stuck it in the fridge for 10-15 minutes to cool down, skipping the freezing step all together. I used smoked paprika which added great flavor. I also baked mine at 450 until golden brown. Yumm!
Yeah the final product is good, but I am not sure it was worth all the extra effort. And yes, there is a fine line of cooking them just enough so the centers aren't cold. You have to really deep fry them a good bit.
These are a little time consuming, but they were phenomenal. I changed a few things: adding seasoning to the mac and cheese before refrigerating, dredged in flour before the egg wash, and mixed panko with the bread crumbs. I believe next time I will add chopped jalapeno in before refrigerating.
Great recipe, everybody loves them. I did go with a lower heat on the fry because the center was still a bit cool, but the size of the balls was most likely the culprit there.
Josie C
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2013
Yes I tried this recipe it was awesome my family loved it and want me to make again soon. I notice I could have used less bread crumbs. I think next time I will use only 1 cup or 1 1/2 cups 2 cups is to much. Great flavor. I'm glad I tried this recipe.
So these are delicious. I replaced chili powder with a bit of cayenne. Need to add a bit more salt to the breading too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2019
These are great! Instead of only bread crumbs I used bread crumbs, flour, corn meal and masa harina for the coating. Nice and crispy! And of course: chopped bacon in the mac & cheese mix. Definitely making again!
Used recipe as a guide...used both bread crumbs and Cheetos (ground in the food processor) for the coatings.. FYI.. let the sit out for 10-15 mins before hand to remove the icy center.. also I Fried them @325 for 8-10 mins. Drained on paper towels for a few mins....sooo good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2022
I love it
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.