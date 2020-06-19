Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

As usual with the recipes here, this was a hard recipe to rate. If I were to rate it based on exactly how its listed, I would give it a Just Ok. If I were to rate it based on some mods, I would give it a 4 or 5. I did not have any issues with the balls being cold in the middle. Im guessing that the people that had these issues made their balls were too big, left in the freezer way too long, or not fried in 350 oil. As is, the balls came out ok. I added way more cheese than called for and all the spices, but little to no real flavor. They are probably good enough for kids. For a more grown up version that has more flavor, try the following. Bacon adds a lot of flavor and needed salt. Onion powder or the real thing does wonders for cheese. You will also get some amazing flavor by adding Rotel. I would also recommend doubling and even tripling the recommended spices.