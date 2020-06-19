Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

These mac and cheese balls are a fun and easy recipe that the kids and guests will all love. It's super cheesy and absolutely one of my faves. No need for spoons with this mac dish!

Recipe by erinrhodes813

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in macaroni, and return to a boil. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally until macaroni is cooked through but still firm to the bite, about 7 minutes. Drain. Stir in butter, 1/4 cup milk, and cheese packet from the macaroni and cheese package.

  • While macaroni is still hot, stir in Cheddar cheese, pimento cheese spread, and Italian cheese blend, and continue to stir until melted.

  • Place the macaroni and cheese mixture into a container and refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove the macaroni mixture from the refrigerator, and using a cookie scoop, scoop into balls. Place mac balls on the prepared baking sheet and freeze for at least 2 hours.

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Make a breading station: Whisk bread crumbs with paprika, chili powder, black pepper, sugar, salt, and cayenne in a shallow dish; set aside. Beat eggs with 3 tablespoons milk in a small bowl. Remove the mac balls from the freezer, coat in egg mixture, and then dredge in breading.

  • Fry the mac balls in hot oil in small batches until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain briefly on a paper towel-lined plate; serve hot.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 146.5mg; sodium 1204mg. Full Nutrition
