Buried Cherry Cookies

Made these several times. They freeze beautifully and after finding some after 6 months in the freezer they were still delicious. Wonderful dark chocolate cherry cookie for the Christmas Cookie Tray!!!
I just tried this recipe out today. I doubled it but needed to add more butter and a third egg for there to be enough moisture. They turned out pretty nice. I have posted the first photo for the recipe just waiting for it to be added to the site.
Really good cookie-I used a version of this recipe that makes these cookies chocolate by adding in 1/3 cup cocoa powder. I also made the chocolate frosting by melting 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips with 2/3 cup of sweetened condensed milk which made it nice and creamy. I will definitely make these again.
Very tasty cookie. I put the chocolate condensed/ milk mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a star tube and "buried" the cherry that way. Very pretty. I included them on a cookie tray for a party and got lot's of compliments. I will make these part of my Christmas baking tradition. Thanks for sharing!
These turned out very good! A really good Christmas treat. Also made some with caramels instead of Cherries.
Made these last night. Instead of using cherries I filled with blueberry preserves. An easy and yummy cookie to make. I doubled the recipe and came out with about 36 cookies so I think I need to make them smaller next time. Buttery and light and very sweet.
These cookies were really easy to make and I had everything already in the house which was nice. My kids weren't 100% thrilled by this recipe but I definitely enjoyed a dessert that went beyond chocolate chips and the combination of cherry and almond was delicious. Will be adding to my holiday routine definitely!!!
Couldn't get ours to look as good as the picture but they were tasty. We will make them again.
Maybe I did something wrong with this recipe I'll try it again and make sure. Thanks for the recipe.