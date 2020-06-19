Buried Cherry Cookies

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars Made these several times. They freeze beautifully and after finding some after 6 months in the freezer they were still delicious. Wonderful dark chocolate cherry cookie for the Christmas Cookie Tray!!! Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars I just tried this recipe out today. I doubled it but needed to add more butter and a third egg for there to be enough moisture. They turned out pretty nice. I have posted the first photo for the recipe just waiting for it to be added to the site. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Really good cookie-I used a version of this recipe that makes these cookies chocolate by adding in 1/3 cup cocoa powder. I also made the chocolate frosting by melting 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips with 2/3 cup of sweetened condensed milk which made it nice and creamy. I will definitely make these again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty cookie. I put the chocolate condensed/ milk mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a star tube and "buried" the cherry that way. Very pretty. I included them on a cookie tray for a party and got lot's of compliments. I will make these part of my Christmas baking tradition. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars These turned out very good! A really good Christmas treat. Also made some with caramels instead of Cherries. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Made these last night. Instead of using cherries I filled with blueberry preserves. An easy and yummy cookie to make. I doubled the recipe and came out with about 36 cookies so I think I need to make them smaller next time. Buttery and light and very sweet. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars These cookies were really easy to make and I had everything already in the house which was nice. My kids weren't 100% thrilled by this recipe but I definitely enjoyed a dessert that went beyond chocolate chips and the combination of cherry and almond was delicious. Will be adding to my holiday routine definitely!!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Couldn't get ours to look as good as the picture but they were tasty. We will make them again. Helpful (5)