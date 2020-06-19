Buried Cherry Cookies

Rating: 4.4 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An easy cookie that tastes like a chocolate-covered cherry in an almond cookie crust!

By NGG426

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
43 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Drain the cherries and reserve about 2 tablespoons of the juice. Cut the cherries in half if large, and set aside.

  • Beat the softened butter, sugar, baking powder, and salt with an electric mixer until thoroughly creamed and fluffy, about 1 minute. Beat in the egg and almond extract, then add the flour gradually, and beat just until blended. Pinch off pieces of dough, roll into 1-inch balls, place the balls on an ungreased baking sheet, and press your thumb in the center of each cookie to make a dent. Place a cherry or cherry half in the indentation of each cookie.

  • In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the chocolate with the condensed milk, and stir until smooth. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of reserved cherry juice to the mixture, or as needed, to thin the frosting; frosting will be thick. Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon of frosting over each cherry, covering the cherry completely.

  • Bake the cookies in the preheated oven until firm and slightly browned, about 12 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for about 1 minute before removing, then move to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 64mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Herby Lake Girl
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2009
Made these several times. They freeze beautifully and after finding some after 6 months in the freezer they were still delicious. Wonderful dark chocolate cherry cookie for the Christmas Cookie Tray!!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Linda Grein
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2011
Maybe I did something wrong with this recipe I'll try it again and make sure. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Herby Lake Girl
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2009
Made these several times. They freeze beautifully and after finding some after 6 months in the freezer they were still delicious. Wonderful dark chocolate cherry cookie for the Christmas Cookie Tray!!! Read More
Leeanne O'Donohue
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2009
I just tried this recipe out today. I doubled it but needed to add more butter and a third egg for there to be enough moisture. They turned out pretty nice. I have posted the first photo for the recipe just waiting for it to be added to the site. Read More
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2009
Really good cookie-I used a version of this recipe that makes these cookies chocolate by adding in 1/3 cup cocoa powder. I also made the chocolate frosting by melting 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips with 2/3 cup of sweetened condensed milk which made it nice and creamy. I will definitely make these again. Read More
Sue Hanson
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
Very tasty cookie. I put the chocolate condensed/ milk mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a star tube and "buried" the cherry that way. Very pretty. I included them on a cookie tray for a party and got lot's of compliments. I will make these part of my Christmas baking tradition. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Jillss
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2010
These turned out very good! A really good Christmas treat. Also made some with caramels instead of Cherries. Read More
kjn
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2010
Made these last night. Instead of using cherries I filled with blueberry preserves. An easy and yummy cookie to make. I doubled the recipe and came out with about 36 cookies so I think I need to make them smaller next time. Buttery and light and very sweet. Read More
Zara
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2009
These cookies were really easy to make and I had everything already in the house which was nice. My kids weren't 100% thrilled by this recipe but I definitely enjoyed a dessert that went beyond chocolate chips and the combination of cherry and almond was delicious. Will be adding to my holiday routine definitely!!! Read More
Kathy Gregory
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2009
Delicious! Read More
bctowery
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2010
Couldn't get ours to look as good as the picture but they were tasty. We will make them again. Read More
Linda Grein
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2011
Maybe I did something wrong with this recipe I'll try it again and make sure. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
